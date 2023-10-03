Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Turkey

Toroslar
67
Esenyurt
43
Eyuepsultan
41
Sisli
40
Kagithane
39
Kadikoey
31
Basaksehir
29
Erdemli
27
22 642 properties total found
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Konyaalti, Turkey
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 4/5
Presented for sale three-room apartment ( 2 + 1 ) in excellent location. The apartment is lo…
€180,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Demirtas, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Demirtas, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 245 m²
Floor 3/2
Residence details  For sale duplex apartment 4 + 1 layout in a modern complex Hill Side R…
€252,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Mersin, Turkey
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Mersin, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 4/10
€54,000
2 room apartment in Marmara Region, Turkey
2 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 36/38
The project includes residential and commercial real estate, A block hotel B suite and C blo…
€149,000
1 room apartment in Marmara Region, Turkey
1 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 14/38
ЖК состоит из 4 блоков В проекте жилая и коммерческая недвижимость ,  A блок отель …
€99,000
2 room apartment in Menemen, Turkey
2 room apartment
Menemen, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Contact for further details.
€209,400
3 room apartment in Irmak Mahallesi, Turkey
3 room apartment
Irmak Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
The flat is located in a family house located in a good residential area of ​​Gaziemir, Izmi…
€167,000
3 room apartment in Karsiyaka, Turkey
3 room apartment
Karsiyaka, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Karsiyaka Ornekkoy district First floor Apartment 3+1 3 bedrooms 1 hall 1 b…
€80,000
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Mersin, Turkey
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Mersin, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 1/15
€24,500
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Mersin, Turkey
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Mersin, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/15
€24,000
1 room apartment with appliances, with central heating, with surveillance security system in Bayrakli, Turkey
1 room apartment with appliances, with central heating, with surveillance security system
Bayrakli, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 3/14
We bring to your attention a new Project, which is located in one of the most prestigious ar…
€140,000
Apartment in Karakocali, Turkey
Apartment
Karakocali, Turkey
€183,000
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Yalci, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Yalci, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/8
€139,000
Apartment in Karakocali, Turkey
Apartment
Karakocali, Turkey
€186,000
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Mahmutlar, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 4/11
€137,500
1 room apartment with swimming pool, gym, with children playground in Alanya, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, gym, with children playground
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/6
€146,300
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Coerues, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Coerues, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 10/13
€210,000
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Mahmutlar, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 5/7
€101,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area in Ciplakli, Turkey
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area
Ciplakli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
Floor 3/6
€155,000
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Karakocali, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Karakocali, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 3/4
€134,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Avsallar, Turkey
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Avsallar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 4/10
€181,500
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system in Erdemli, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Floor 10
€96,000
2 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system in Alanya, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 11
€129,000
3 room apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area in Yalci, Turkey
3 room apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area
Yalci, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 1/9
Furnished apartment 3+1 in the center of Alanya We present to your attention the furnished a…
€253,000
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area in Yalci, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area
Yalci, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 8/10
Furnished apartment 1+1 in the center of Alanya We are glad to present you a furnished apart…
€170,500
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area in Karakocali, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area
Karakocali, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 3/5
Furnished apartment 1+1 in Kestel We present to your attention the furnished apartment 1+1 i…
€136,500
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area in Yalci, Turkey
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area
Yalci, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Floor 1/8
Furnished apartment 2+1 in the center of Alanya We present to your attention the furnished a…
€187,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool, gym, with children playground in Ciplakli, Turkey
2 room apartment with swimming pool, gym, with children playground
Ciplakli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Floor 1/10
Furnished apartment 2+1 in Gikjilli We are glad to present the furnished apartment 2+1 in a …
€192,500
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area in Ciplakli, Turkey
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area
Ciplakli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/4
€154,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Akarca, Turkey
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Akarca, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 2/8
€256,500

