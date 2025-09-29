  1. Realting.com
  3. Residential complex Two apartments 2+1 and 1+1 in a hotel complex.

Residential complex Two apartments 2+1 and 1+1 in a hotel complex.

Doktor Ali Demir Caddesi, Turkey
from
$450,000
ID: 32878
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1094
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 15/11/2025

Location

Show on map

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

✅ Buyback guarantee + 10% of the purchase price after 3 years.
✅ Guaranteed rental income of 7% per annum - from USD 31,500 per year.

✅ Rental Pool for 7 years is a profit-sharing system of 40%/60% (40% to the investor | 60% to the management company).

✅ Managed by Ascott Hotels & Serviced Apartments

This condition is initially specified in the purchase agreement and is an integral part of the contract.
This means you will not lose your investment under any circumstances, and your income is guaranteed.

✅ Apartments are fully furnished!
✅ Two apartments (2+1 and 1+1) are available for sale for Turkish citizenship for USD 450,000.

The complex is located at the intersection of three districts: Küçükçekmece, Bahçelievler, and Bakırköy, in the Basın Ekspres business district. It is a 5-minute drive from the E5 and TEM metrobus lines.

The complex comprises two interconnected blocks, spread over 29,962 m² of land, 17 floors, including underground parking, offering 167 apartments with various layouts from 1+1 to 3+1, and sizes from 81 m² to 234 m², as well as 7 commercial spaces.

The central location is an excellent incentive for investors to invest in this project, given the high rents and the high demand for the sector.

The area boasts a well-developed urban infrastructure and the presence of public and private educational institutions.

Completion date: December 2025.

Infrastructure:

  • Sauna and Hammam
  • Indoor swimming pool
  • Fitness room
  • Playgrounds
  • Walking area with a green garden
  • Covered parking
  • Comfortable landscaped grounds
  • 24/7 video surveillance

For more detailed information about this project, please call or email us.

Location on the map

Doktor Ali Demir Caddesi, Turkey
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Finance
Leisure

Video Review of residential complex Two apartments 2+1 and 1+1 in a hotel complex.

Ask all your questions
