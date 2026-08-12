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Houses for sale in Turkey

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Istanbul
96
Antalya
186
Alanya
38
Bodrum
6
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2 452 properties total found
Duplex 1 bedroom in Kepez, Turkey
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Duplex 1 bedroom
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 1/4
New residential complex in Antalya – stylish lofts, apartments with gardens and private pool…
$63,340
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INEST HOMES
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Türkçe
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
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Duplex 2 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Floor 2/4
Symphony of Nature and Modernity: Your Two-Story Paradise in FethiyeImagine a place where mo…
$571,996
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INEST HOMES
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Türkçe
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Oludeniz, Turkey
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Villa 4 bedrooms
Oludeniz, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 3
A new premium villa in one of the most picturesque areas of Fethiye is the perfect combinati…
$500,000
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INEST HOMES
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Cankaya, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
1-3 Bedroom Apartments with Indoor Parking in Ankara Çankaya As the capital of Turkey, Ankar…
$198,595
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa 4+1 with private pool for sale in Kargicak, AlanyaWe offer for sale a spacious villa 4…
$496,488
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Agency
Alanya-home
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Türkçe
House in Kargıcak, Turkey
House
Kargıcak, Turkey
$1,21M
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Maltepe, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Maltepe, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartments Near the Coast and Shopping Center in a Central Location in İstanbul Maltepe Loca…
$345,233
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Duplex 6 bedrooms in Karacabey, Turkey
Duplex 6 bedrooms
Karacabey, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 193 m²
Floor 3/3
Sea View Properties in a Complex with Swimming Pool in Bursa Karacabey These apartments are …
$324,449
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 195 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury villa 3+1 in Kargicak, Alanya | Private pool, Panoramic sea viewWe offer for sale a m…
$334,058
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Agency
Alanya-home
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Türkçe
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Serik, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Floor 2/3
Stylish Apartments in a Project Near Golf Courses in Antalya Belek The apartments are locate…
$188,204
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa with its own swimming pool in a protected complex with sea viewsKargyjak District - Ja…
$346,725
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Agency
Alanya-home
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Türkçe
Villa 4 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 407 m²
Detached Villas in Bodrum with Private Pools and Gardens Overlooking Yalıkavak Marina Luxury…
$2,28M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 625 m²
Luxury Designed Detached Villa with Smart Home System, Pool and Garden for Sale in Alanya Ka…
$1,91M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury villa 5+1 with panoramic sea views in Kargicak, AlanyaWe offer for sale a fully furni…
$529,885
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Agency
Alanya-home
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Türkçe
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa 3+1 for sale in Alanya, KargydzhakWe offer for sale a spacious two-level villa 3+1 in …
$369,480
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Agency
Alanya-home
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Türkçe
Villa in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa
Bodrum, Turkey
$1,16M
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa in İshaklı, Turkey
Villa
İshaklı, Turkey
$195,382
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa 5 bedrooms in Narlıdere, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Narlıdere, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 570 m²
Floor 1/3
Villa with Large Garden and Pool in a Project in İzmir Narlıdere Narlıdere is a district lo…
$1,78M
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4 bedroom house in Muratpasa, Turkey
4 bedroom house
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 353 m²
Furnished Villa Close to the Beach and Daily Amenities in Kargıcak, Alanya Renowned for its …
$443,491
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
Floor 2
$809,757
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4 bedroom house in Menemen, Turkey
4 bedroom house
Menemen, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Floor 1/2
4-Bedroom Villas for Sale in İzmir Menemen Villakent Menemen Villakent is one of the areas l…
$471,086
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Villa in Citlik, Turkey
Villa
Citlik, Turkey
Area 25 m²
$69,76M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Fatih, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Fatih, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Coastline Gardens
$926,281
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Villa 4 rooms in , Turkey
Villa 4 rooms
, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
$12,50M
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Buyukcekmece, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Buyukcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 383 m²
Number of floors 9
Sea View Apartments with Pool in Büyükçekmece Marina Apartments for sale are located in Büyü…
$1,80M
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5 bedroom house in Nilufer, Turkey
5 bedroom house
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 272 m²
Floor 1/3
Smart Villa with Detached Garden and Parking in Bursa Nilüfer The villa is in the Demirci ne…
$372,943
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Properties for Sale in a Modern Project in Muratpaşa Antalya Memurevleri Neighborhood in Mur…
$266,718
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Villa 11 rooms in Sur, Turkey
Villa 11 rooms
Sur, Turkey
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 6
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 3
$20,85M
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Villa 8 rooms in Mezitli, Turkey
Villa 8 rooms
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 500 m²
Floor 4/4
$25,58M
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3 bedroom house in Kusadasi, Turkey
3 bedroom house
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
Floor 1/2
Detached and Semi-Detached Sea-View Villas Walking Distance from Daily Amenities in Aydın Ku…
$345,233
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Property types in Turkey

villas
castles
mansions
bungalows
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in Turkey

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
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