Houses for sale in Turkey

Aegean Region
390
Muğla
304
Central Anatolia Region
194
Bursa
75
Ankara
70
Izmir
59
Bodrum
57
Doesemealti
57
House To archive
4 762 properties total found
Villa 9 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Sahil Mahallesi, Turkey
Villa 9 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Sahil Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 5
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 4
Fully furnished villa with full sea view, swimming pool, indoor and outdoor parking lot, 300…
€2,50M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with sea view, in city center in Derekoey, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with sea view, in city center
Derekoey, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 3
From the owner, without commission, 4 Rooms + 2 Living Rooms + 2 Bathrooms Wc + 1 Wc In …
€370,000
3 room house in Karakocali, Turkey
3 room house
Karakocali, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
3+1 Apartment for Sale in Alanya Oba Region with the Assurance of Redtower Property. Apar…
€185,000
3 room house with double glazed windows, with with repair, with Online tour in Gaziemir, Turkey
3 room house with double glazed windows, with with repair, with Online tour
Gaziemir, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 2
The villa is located in a beautiful green area of ​​Gaziemir, Beyazevler. Near schools, p…
€237,781
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kusadasi, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Aydin Kusadasi Villa duplex 200 m2 Private pool 5 rooms 4 bedrooms 4 bathrooms
€650,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, in city center in Buca, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, in city center
Buca, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 352 m²
Number of floors 4
€544,764
Villa Villa with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Yalci, Turkey
Villa Villa with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Yalci, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 3
€350,000
Duplex in Antalya, Turkey
Duplex
Antalya, Turkey
€134,598
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Avsallar, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Avsallar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Floor 6/7
€242,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area in Yalci, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area
Yalci, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Floor 3/4
Duplex 3+2 in the center of Alanya We are glad to present the furnished duplex 3+2 in a cozy…
€220,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Konakli, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Konakli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Floor 3/4
Duplex 3+1 in Conakly We are glad to present the furnished duplex 3+1 in a cozy residential …
€198,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area in Yalci, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area
Yalci, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 4/5
Duplex 2+1 in the center of Alanya We are glad to present the furnished duplex 2+1 in a cozy…
€203,500
Duplex 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Karakocali, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Karakocali, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Floor 3/4
€368,500
Villa Villa in Akarca, Turkey
Villa Villa
Akarca, Turkey
€1,65M
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/5
Duplex 3+1 in Kargyjak We present to your attention the furnished duplex 3+1 in a cozy resid…
€292,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 3/4
Duplex 2+1 in Kargyjak We are glad to present duplex 2+1 in a modern residential complex wit…
€214,500
Duplex 5 bedrooms with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area in Ciplakli, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area
Ciplakli, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
Floor 4/5
Duplex 5+1 in Gikjilli We are glad to present the furnished duplex 5+1 in a cozy residential…
€226,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Karakocali, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Karakocali, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 1/5
Duplex 2+1 in Kestel We are glad to present the furnished duplex 2+1 in a cozy residential c…
€270,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area in Yalci, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area
Yalci, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 4/5
Duplex 4+1 in the center of Alanya We present to your attention duplex 4+1 in a cozy residen…
€248,000
Duplex 5 bedrooms with BBQ area in Yalci, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms with BBQ area
Yalci, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
Floor 3/4
Duplex 5+2 in the center of Alanya We present to your attention the furnished duplex 5+2 in …
€363,000
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Floor 2
In the elite district of Kargyjak for sale is a two-storey, villa layout 3+1 with panoramic …
€560,000
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Floor 2
In the Kargyjak area, a two-storey villa with panoramic views of the mountains and the city …
€319,000
Duplex 3 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system in Karakocali, Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Karakocali, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 1
For sale is presented duplex 2+1 with access to the garden. The duplex is located in the Oba…
€236,000
Duplex 3 rooms with parking, with sauna, with BBQ area in Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms with parking, with sauna, with BBQ area
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 1
We present the project of a new residential complex in Bektash. The complex is built on the …
€600,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Karakocali, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Karakocali, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 4/5
Duplex 3+1 in Kestel We are glad to present the furnished duplex 3+1 in a cozy residential c…
€264,000
Duplex in Karakocali, Turkey
Duplex
Karakocali, Turkey
€175,000
5 room house in Alanya, Turkey
5 room house
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 230 m²
Floor 2
€600,000
4 room house in Alanya, Turkey
4 room house
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 126 m²
Floor 5
New complex in Kargyjak With great pleasure we present you a new complex with its own multi…
€409,000
5 room house in Alanya, Turkey
5 room house
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 212 m²
Floor 4
New villa complex in Tepe We present to your attention a new complex of villas construction…
€390,000
4 room house in Alanya, Turkey
4 room house
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 128 m²
Floor 5
New villa complex in Tepe We present to your attention a new complex of villas construction…
€310,000

