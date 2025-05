The project consists of two-storey villas of 280 m2. Each villa features spacious living rooms, modern kitchens, luxury bathrooms, large gardens. The villas, designed with consideration to low-rise horizontal architecture, offer the ideal accommodations for families.

Facilities

swimming pool

gym

covered parking

around-the-clock security

garden

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located close to E-5 and TEM highways, metro lines and Istanbul Canal, parks, schools and hospitals, 15 minutes drive from the city center.