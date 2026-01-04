  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Şile
  4. Flats in new buildings

New Apartments in Şile, Turkey

Istanbul
12
Antalya
87
İzmir
14
Alanya
4
Show more
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Residential complex New complex of villas at 800 meters from the beach, on the outskirts of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas at 800 meters from the beach, on the outskirts of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas at 800 meters from the beach, on the outskirts of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas at 800 meters from the beach, on the outskirts of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas at 800 meters from the beach, on the outskirts of Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New complex of villas at 800 meters from the beach, on the outskirts of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas at 800 meters from the beach, on the outskirts of Istanbul, Turkey
Şile, Turkey
from
$605,856
We offer villas with swimming pools, barbecue areas, parking spaces. Completion - July, 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house "Smart Home" system Underfloor heating Air conditioning Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located at 800 meters from the beach, in the cent…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and a picturesque view, Sile, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and a picturesque view, Sile, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and a picturesque view, Sile, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and a picturesque view, Sile, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and a picturesque view, Sile, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and a picturesque view, Sile, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and a picturesque view, Sile, Istanbul, Turkey
Şile, Turkey
from
$1,45M
We offer spacious modern villas with a picturesque view of the surroundings, parking spaces, heated swimming pools. Facilities and equipment in the house Underfloor heating (remote control) High-quality parquet Automatic shutters Location and nearby infrastructure University - 5.8 km Ne…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Complex of villas with gardens and picturesque views close to the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Complex of villas with gardens and picturesque views close to the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Complex of villas with gardens and picturesque views close to the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Complex of villas with gardens and picturesque views close to the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Complex of villas with gardens and picturesque views close to the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Complex of villas with gardens and picturesque views close to the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Şile, Turkey
from
$586,955
We offer villas with gardens, terraces and barbecue areas, views of the sea and the forest. Some villas have private swimming pools. The residence features around-the-clock security. Facilities and equipment in the house "Smart Home" system Underfloor heating Franke kitchen Air conditionin…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
OneOne
Residential complex Residential complex with a garden, a lounge area and a kids' playground, Sile, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with a garden, a lounge area and a kids' playground, Sile, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with a garden, a lounge area and a kids' playground, Sile, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with a garden, a lounge area and a kids' playground, Sile, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with a garden, a lounge area and a kids' playground, Sile, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Residential complex with a garden, a lounge area and a kids' playground, Sile, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with a garden, a lounge area and a kids' playground, Sile, Turkey
Şile, Turkey
from
$590,685
The project features: gym outdoor lounge area parking garden kids' playground basketball court walking and bike trails Completion - June, 2026. Location and nearby infrastructure In the area of Sile, you'll find castles and sandy beaches. The distance to the airport is 71 km
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a cafe on the outskirts of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a cafe on the outskirts of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a cafe on the outskirts of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a cafe on the outskirts of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a cafe on the outskirts of Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a cafe on the outskirts of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a cafe on the outskirts of Istanbul, Turkey
Şile, Turkey
from
$619,036
We offer apartments with private gardens and parking spaces. The residence features a swimming pool, a cafe, a kids' playground. Completion - May, 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house Air conditioning Built-in appliances Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located n…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and a business center on the outskirts of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and a business center on the outskirts of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and a business center on the outskirts of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and a business center on the outskirts of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and a business center on the outskirts of Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and a business center on the outskirts of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and a business center on the outskirts of Istanbul, Turkey
Şile, Turkey
from
$1,41M
We offer unique villas with swimming pools and gardens. The residence features a business center, a gym, tennis and basketball courts, an indoor swimming pool, a sauna and a steam bath. Completion - December, 2024. Features of the flats Kitchen cabinetry and appliances Underfloor heating S…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Residential complex with a swimming pool, green areas and a kids' playground, Sile, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with a swimming pool, green areas and a kids' playground, Sile, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with a swimming pool, green areas and a kids' playground, Sile, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with a swimming pool, green areas and a kids' playground, Sile, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with a swimming pool, green areas and a kids' playground, Sile, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Residential complex with a swimming pool, green areas and a kids' playground, Sile, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with a swimming pool, green areas and a kids' playground, Sile, Turkey
Şile, Turkey
from
$407,883
The project features: landscaped green areas indoor swimming pool outdoor fitness area volleyball and basketball courts kids' playground parking walking and bike trails Location and nearby infrastructure In the area of Sile, you'll find castles and sandy beaches. The distance to the airpo…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New complex of villas with a private beach and a marina, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with a private beach and a marina, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with a private beach and a marina, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with a private beach and a marina, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with a private beach and a marina, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New complex of villas with a private beach and a marina, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with a private beach and a marina, Istanbul, Turkey
Şile, Turkey
from
$1,59M
We offer luxury villas with large terraces and a panoramic sea view, a garden and a parking. The residence features a swimming pool, a private beach and a marina. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located within a 45-minute drive from the center of Istanbul
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
On the map
Realting.com
Go