Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and sports grounds, Istanbul, Turkey

Buyukcekmece, Turkey
from
$1,76M
20
ID: 26289
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2457997
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 05/06/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Buyukcekmece

About the complex

The complex features rich social areas designed with attention to the finest detail for 95 distinguished families, where you can make pleasant memories.

  • indoor swimming pool
  • sauna
  • steam bath
  • fitness room
  • multifunctional room
  • outdoor swimming pool
  • barbecue area
  • outdoor sports grounds
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • University - 3 km
  • Kindergarten - 4 km
  • School - 7 km
  • Hospital - 12 km
  • Shopping mall - 12 km
  • Marina - 17 km
  • Metrobus station - 11 km
  • Istanbul Airport - 37 km

Location on the map

