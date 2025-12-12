  1. Realting.com
New Apartments in Maltepe, Turkey

Residential complex Sea view apartments in a new residential complex, Maltepe district, Istanbul, Turkey
Maltepe, Turkey
from
$517,718
A leading Turkish developer has launched the sale of a new project overlooking the sea, the Princes' Islands and the forest. The projects of this developer always have high quality, perfect locations and the best materials on the market. The residential project consists of 3 blocks, a covere…
Residential complex Apartments in a complex with infrastructure in the Maltepe area.
Maltepe, Turkey
from
$159,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
We present to your attention our new complex located in the Maltape area. The residential complex consists of two blocks, apartments with layouts from 0+1 to 2+1 are for sale. Block B - 9 floors, hotel concept with 24-hour reception, apartments 1+0 and 1+1. Block A - 26 floors, most a…
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a green area in a quiet and green neighborhood, Istanbul, Turkey
Maltepe, Turkey
from
$289,498
We offer apartments with parking spaces. The residence features an outdoor swimming pool, a fitness center, a sauna and a steam bath, a cafe, kids' playgrounds, a large green area. Completion - May, 2025. Facilities and equipment in the house Franke/Siemens kitchen appliances (oven, cooker…
Residential complex Modern residence with swimming pools and gardens near a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Maltepe, Turkey
from
$242,740
A unique project offering the opportunity to live in the very center of the city and feel as if you are leaving the urban chaos behind. We offer apartments with a picturesque view at sea and the Princes' Islands and parking spaces. The interiors have been designed using a functional architec…
Residential complex High-rise residence with swimming pools and a tennis court close to a university, Istanbul, Turkey
Maltepe, Turkey
from
$403,482
The project consists of two high-rise residential buildings and includes apartments with 1-4 bedrooms. Features Indoor and outdoor swimming pools Fitness center Garden Sauna Kids' playground Tennis court Sports ground 10% discount in case of one-time payment. Location and nearby infrastru…
Residential complex New residence with gardens and a swimming pool, Istanbul, Turkey
Maltepe, Turkey
from
$298,992
We offer apartments with large balconies and a view of green surroundings and the coast. The residence features landscaped gardens, an outdoor swimming pool, basketball courts, a gym, a sauna and a pilates studio, a games room, a walking path and kids' playgrounds. Completion - December, 202…
Residential complex Luxury apartments with views of the Sea of ​​Marmara in the Maltepe area.
, Turkey
from
$236,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Please contact our specialists to check the availability and cost of apartments. We present to your attention our new complex located in the Maltape area. The residential complex is located on an area of ​​26,000 m2, the project consists of 770 apartments in 9 blocks, with layouts from…
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a fitness center close to a highway and a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Maltepe, Turkey
from
$284,524
The unique living option in the centre of the city life for those who pursue their dreams. The unique view of the Princes’ Islands, which is the subject of poems on the Anatolian Side, becomes an important part of your life in the complex. Simply opening the curtains is enough to immerse you…
Apartment building Maltepe Istanbul Apartments Project
Maltepe, Turkey
from
$469,883
Why this property؟ Luxurious apartments overlook the Marmara Sea and the beautiful nature of the Princess Islands. Close to the sea, the highway, the metro station, and other transport lines. It comprises a large shopping mall, in addition to many facilities and services. It is an ideal inv…
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a spa center close to a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Uyanik Caddesi, Turkey
from
$154,200
The residence features a swimming pool, a fitness center, a Turkish bath, a sauna, a spa center, a garden, a kids' playground, a bike path. Location and nearby infrastructure Metro station - 900 meters (7 minutes walk) Bus stop - 500 meters (2 minutes walk) Coastal road - 2 km (5 minutes d…
Apartment building Apartments with Sea and Princes' Islands Views in Maltepe
Maltepe, Turkey
from
$581,610
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 14
Apartments for Sale in a Complex Within Walking Distance to the Metro in Maltepe Maltepe, located on the Asian side of İstanbul, is a coastal district known for its stunning views of the sea and the Princes' Islands, which can be seen from many parts of the area. The district offers an activ…
Apartment building Apartments with Sea and Princes' Islands Views in Maltepe
Maltepe, Turkey
from
$286,443
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 14
Apartments for Sale in a Complex Within Walking Distance to the Metro in Maltepe Maltepe, located on the Asian side of İstanbul, is a coastal district known for its stunning views of the sea and the Princes' Islands, which can be seen from many parts of the area. The district offers an activ…
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and a tennis court, Istanbul, Turkey
Mevlana Halid Caddesi, Turkey
from
$295,466
The residence features and outdoor swimming pool, a parking, a security system, a roof-top bar, tennis and basketball courts, a kids' playground. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located close to hospitals, schools, bus stops and metro stations
Residential complex Luxury apartments in Maltepe area.
Maltepe, Turkey
from
$290,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
A unique project embodying modern architecture and luxurious design located in Maltepe on the Asian side of the city. The complex is a few steps away from the metro and Piazza shopping center, everything you need is nearby - from schools and hospitals to restaurants and entertainment cent…
Residential complex New residence with parks and a swimming pool close to a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Maltepe, Turkey
from
$328,296
The residence features large green areas, an outdoor swimming pool, a parking, a kids' playground, a security system. Completion - September, 2023. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located close to all necessary infrastructure, within a 3-minute walk from E-5 highway and a…
Apartment building Apartments with Sea and Princes' Islands Views in Maltepe
Maltepe, Turkey
from
$409,869
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 14
Apartments for Sale in a Complex Within Walking Distance to the Metro in Maltepe Maltepe, located on the Asian side of İstanbul, is a coastal district known for its stunning views of the sea and the Princes' Islands, which can be seen from many parts of the area. The district offers an activ…
