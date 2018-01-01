  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Gaziosmanpasa Istanbul Residencies Compound

Gaziosmanpasa Istanbul Residencies Compound

Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€45,119
;
19
Leave a request
Show contacts
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Why this property؟ The project location is distinctive in the center of Gaziosmanpasa, as it is one of the most beautiful regions in Istanbul, which is witnessing continuous growth and development. The project is surrounded by shopping centers and malls, besides its proximity to several tourist attractions and entertainment centers. The project is neighboring to the metro station and the various public transport means, allowing you to go anywhere in Istanbul. It offers luxury apartments with distinctive and contemporary designs to enjoy the highest level of luxury in the Gaziosmanpaşa Apartment Compound. The project includes an indoor shopping center, a fitness center, and a spa that involves several services, besides a distinctive garden on the compound rooftop.
New building location
Marmara Region, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Sovremennye apartamenty na stadii stroitelstva v rayone Demirtash
Avanos, Turkey
from
€115,000
Residential complex Apartamenty 2 1 na zavershayuschem etape stroitelstva v Mahmutlare
Yaylali, Turkey
from
€225,000
Residential complex Furnished apartments with views of the Bosphorus and the city, in a building with swimming pool and restaurants, Şişli, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€460,000
Residential complex 3-Bedroom duplex apartments with Large Terrace in Cikcilli, Alanya
Ciplakli, Turkey
from
€350,000
Residential complex Apartamenty v masshtabnom proekte s polnoy infrastrukturoy rayon - Oba
Alanya, Turkey
from
€139,000
You are viewing
Gaziosmanpasa Istanbul Residencies Compound
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€45,119
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Call
Other complexes
Residential complex Sovremennyy proekt s roskoshnoy infrastrukturoy v rayone Oba
Residential complex Sovremennyy proekt s roskoshnoy infrastrukturoy v rayone Oba
Alanya, Turkey
from
€110,775
The year of construction 2025
Stay Property Agency offers new apartments in Oba. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of apartments is from 49 to 170 m2. The distance to the sea is 2250 meters. When our customers have the question of buying a new apartment in an area with all the benefits and excellent neighbors of Europeans, we are fully confident in offering new apartments in Ob. This area is perfect for those families who want to live near the center of Alanya, while having all the best that is in Alanya. The infrastructure of the Oba district: the shopping center Alanyum, Neva Outlet, Kipa, Metro, Bim, A101, Şok, Migro, Koçtaş hardware supermarket, Vatan technology store, also in Both is the largest state hospital in Alanya. For children of all ages, the following are presented: prestigious Turkish private schools and colleges « Aşağıoba Hasan Atıcı Primary School », « Bahçeşehir Alanya College », « Ted Alanya College », the best municipal schools, kindergartens, opened a school with Russian. There are also private schools of various techniques, Waldorf School, Amerikan Kültür College.
Developer
Stay Property
Leave a request
Residential complex Apartamenty v novom butik-proekte - rayon Oba Alaniya
Residential complex Apartamenty v novom butik-proekte - rayon Oba Alaniya
Alanya, Turkey
from
€250,000
The year of construction 2024
Stay Property offers new apartments in the Oba - Alanya area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of apartments is from 50 to 156.5 m2. The distance to the sea is 350 meters. If you choose an area for permanent residence in Alanya, then Both of you will do your best, especially if you have children. Both combine low-rise development, proximity to the center and the developed infrastructure necessary for life in Alanya. Although Both are close to the center, new projects appear here with regular constancy, so buying an apartment in a new building is still real here. The infrastructure of the Oba area: Alanyum shopping center, large Neva Outlet shopping centers, Kipa, Metro, Turkish Bim, A101, Şok, Migros, Koçtaş construction and hardware supermarket, Vatan large hardware store. It is in Oba that the largest new city hospital operates. For children: prestigious Turkish private schools and colleges « Aşağıoba Hasan Atıcı Primary School », « Bahçeşehir Alanya College », « Ted Alanya College », kindergartens, a school with Russian-speaking teachers has opened. There are also private schools of various techniques, Waldorf School, Amerikan Kültür College.
Developer
Stay Property
Leave a request
Residential complex Sovremennyy ZhK v neskolkih minutah ot morya na Severnom Kipre
Residential complex Sovremennyy ZhK v neskolkih minutah ot morya na Severnom Kipre
Avanos, Turkey
from
€173,295
The year of construction 2025
Stay Property offers new apartments in Northern Cyprus in the Gazimagusa region ( Famagusta ).The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 1 + 2. The area of apartments is from 55 to 94 square meters. The distance to the sea is 625 meters. Gazimagus or Famagusta is a large area of Northern Cyprus in the east of the island with its history and culture. Perhaps in no other region of Northern Cyprus there are so many attractions gathered in one place: Venice fortifications, the Ancient City of Salamis, Othello Castle, the Palace of the Venetian Governor, etc. The city is literally filled with history and, at the same time, modern life boils in it. Such a bright mixture of medieval architecture, the sounds of port life, trade activity and entertainment will not leave indifferent even the most sophisticated guest. The district has all the necessary social infrastructure for permanent residence – public and private hospitals, educational institutions, shops and shopping centers, numerous cafes and restaurants. This region houses one of the largest international universities in Northern Cyprus – East Mediterranean University. Northern Cyprus is one of the most attractive regions of the Mediterranean for the purchase of real estate by foreigners. Buyers are attracted by the mild climate and the best beaches on the island, with a gentle sandy entrance to the sea. Given the active development of the region and the growth of the pace and volume of housing construction, real estate in the Gazimagusa region is characterized by high investment and rental potential.
Developer
Stay Property
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go