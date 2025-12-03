  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Çekmeköy
  4. Flats in new buildings

New Apartments in Çekmeköy, Turkey

Apartment building Cekmekoy Istanbul Homes Project
Apartment building Cekmekoy Istanbul Homes Project
Apartment building Cekmekoy Istanbul Homes Project
Apartment building Cekmekoy Istanbul Homes Project
Apartment building Cekmekoy Istanbul Homes Project
Apartment building Cekmekoy Istanbul Homes Project
Çekmeköy, Turkey
from
$74,716
Why this property؟ The project area is one of the finest and quietest areas of the Anatolian side for those looking to live away from the hustle and bustle. Live in the heart of the forest in luxurious healthy homes that combine the advantages of the city and the charm of nature. The ho…
Agency
Binaa Investment
Leave a request
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, Istanbul, Turkey
Çekmeköy, Turkey
from
$1,65M
The project features: private swimming pool balconies "Smart Home" system picturesque view landscaped gardens security and video surveillance fenced green territory parking Facilities and equipment in the house Parquet Underfloor heating Location and nearby infrastructure The property …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New residence with gardens and a kids' playground, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with gardens and a kids' playground, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with gardens and a kids' playground, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with gardens and a kids' playground, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with gardens and a kids' playground, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with gardens and a kids' playground, Istanbul, Turkey
Çekmeköy, Turkey
from
$186,532
The residence consists of 2 residential buildings (9 and 13 floors) and a business center, and features a fitness center, landscaped gardens, a summer kitchen, gazeboes and a kids' playground. Completion - December, 2024. Location and nearby infrastructure Highway - 3 km Metro station - 7 …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Residential complex close to park, metro station and International Financial Centre, Çekmeköy, Istanbul, Turke
Residential complex Residential complex close to park, metro station and International Financial Centre, Çekmeköy, Istanbul, Turke
Residential complex Residential complex close to park, metro station and International Financial Centre, Çekmeköy, Istanbul, Turke
Residential complex Residential complex close to park, metro station and International Financial Centre, Çekmeköy, Istanbul, Turke
Residential complex Residential complex close to park, metro station and International Financial Centre, Çekmeköy, Istanbul, Turke
Residential complex Residential complex close to park, metro station and International Financial Centre, Çekmeköy, Istanbul, Turke
Çekmeköy, Turkey
from
$458,620
The project is within walking distance of the metro station and shops. There are 13 blocks with flats and 60% landscaped space on the site. Spacious flats with 1-4 bedrooms and balconies. The project has a large park, shopping centre, schools, cafes and restaurants, play and sports areas, jo…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New gated complex of luxury villas in Cekmekoy, Istanbul, Türkiye
Residential complex New gated complex of luxury villas in Cekmekoy, Istanbul, Türkiye
Residential complex New gated complex of luxury villas in Cekmekoy, Istanbul, Türkiye
Residential complex New gated complex of luxury villas in Cekmekoy, Istanbul, Türkiye
Residential complex New gated complex of luxury villas in Cekmekoy, Istanbul, Türkiye
Residential complex New gated complex of luxury villas in Cekmekoy, Istanbul, Türkiye
Çekmeköy, Turkey
from
$1,19M
We offer you a first-class complex of spacious villas. Each villa has a private pool, a large green area and parking. In the closed territory there are playgrounds, a tennis court, a basketball court, recreation and walking areas. Location and nearby infrastructure State Hospital - 6 minut…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools, Istanbul, Turkey
Çekmeköy, Turkey
from
$1,93M
The complex consists of 12 villas with swimming pools and terraces. The project features: security and video surveillance landscaped green area parking Facilities and equipment in the house Parquet Underfloor heating Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located close to b…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools and a sports club near the metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools and a sports club near the metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools and a sports club near the metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools and a sports club near the metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools and a sports club near the metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools and a sports club near the metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Çekmeköy, Turkey
from
$452,651
There is more than just houses in this complex. There are lush gardens, cheerful kids, spacious terrace balconies to relax with pleasure, and much more. There are only 342 families, nature, and happiness. In low-rise houses, your doors open to the garden, terraces and balconies. Features Sw…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New low-rise residence with a swimming pool and a shopping area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New low-rise residence with a swimming pool and a shopping area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New low-rise residence with a swimming pool and a shopping area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New low-rise residence with a swimming pool and a shopping area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New low-rise residence with a swimming pool and a shopping area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New low-rise residence with a swimming pool and a shopping area, Istanbul, Turkey
Çekmeköy, Turkey
from
$352,752
The project features: swimming pool fitness center cafe shopping area Completion - December, 2025. Location and nearby infrastructure Istanbul Airport - 35 minutes Sabiha Gosen Airport - 25 minutes 15 Temmuz Bridge - 25 minutes Eurasia Tunnel - 25 minutes
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex LUXURY apartments surrounded by nature.
Residential complex LUXURY apartments surrounded by nature.
Residential complex LUXURY apartments surrounded by nature.
Residential complex LUXURY apartments surrounded by nature.
Residential complex LUXURY apartments surrounded by nature.
Residential complex LUXURY apartments surrounded by nature.
Kuveyt Turk Bank Chekmekoy branch, Turkey
from
$403,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
The LUXURY CLASS residential complex is located in a prestigious part of Istanbul on the Asian side of the Bosphorus in the Cekmekoy area, surrounded by forest and nature, ideal for family living and a relaxing holiday. On the territory of the luxury complex, gardens, outdoor swimming poo…
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
