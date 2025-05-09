  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex New complex of villas at 800 meters from the beach, on the outskirts of Istanbul, Turkey

Residential complex New complex of villas at 800 meters from the beach, on the outskirts of Istanbul, Turkey

Şile, Turkey
from
$604,556
29/05/2025
$604,556
28/05/2025
$600,146
18/05/2025
$612,955
17/05/2025
$610,693
16/05/2025
$611,101
14/05/2025
$616,021
13/05/2025
$609,452
11/05/2025
$608,138
10/05/2025
$610,169
09/05/2025
$605,213
08/05/2025
$603,010
07/05/2025
$605,095
14/04/2025
$602,381
13/04/2025
$602,735
12/04/2025
$604,980
11/04/2025
$618,654
10/04/2025
$621,175
09/04/2025
$624,292
08/04/2025
$623,905
06/04/2025
$624,275
;
9
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 17664
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2366435
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 29/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Şile

About the complex

We offer villas with swimming pools, barbecue areas, parking spaces.

Completion - July, 2024.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • "Smart Home" system
  • Underfloor heating
  • Air conditioning
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located at 800 meters from the beach, in the center of Sile, on the outskirts of Istanbul.

Location on the map

Şile, Turkey

Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Back Leave a request
Leave a request
Leave a request
Leave a request
