Residential complex New complex of villas at 800 meters from the beach, on the outskirts of Istanbul, Turkey

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
Ultra-modern and beautiful residential complex close to the sea. Ideal for permanent residence or investment. Rental yield 4.4-6.9%, property growth up to 35%.
Apartment with high-quality sound insulation and fine finishing. Down payment — 40%. The windows offer a gorgeous view of the mou…
Recommend
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Please contact our specialists for availability and prices of apartments.
In recent years, the Kartal area has become increasingly attractive for both investment and living.
The residential complex is being built on an area of 40,000 m2 and a landscape area of 29,000 m2. Location: …