  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Short-term rental

Short-term rental residential properties in Turkey

11 properties total found
5 room villa with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner in Kalkan, Turkey
5 room villa with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner
Kalkan, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
Located in the center of Kalkan, this is one of our new rental villas, built in 2019, with m…
€315
per night
5 room villa with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner in Kalkan, Turkey
5 room villa with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner
Kalkan, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury villa with 5 bedrooms for 10 people is located in the Kalamar area. It offers views o…
€1,000
per night
1 room apartment with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner in Antalya, Turkey
1 room apartment with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner
Antalya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 4/10
For rent is an apartment located in a modern residential complex located in the area of Kepe…
€19
per night
2 room apartment with Furniture, with Air conditioner, with Wi-Fi in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
2 room apartment with Furniture, with Air conditioner, with Wi-Fi
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 3/5
For rent is an apartment located in the elite area of the city of Antalya - Konyaalti ( Gurs…
€47
per night
1 room apartment with Furniture, with Air conditioner, with Wi-Fi in Alanya, Turkey
1 room apartment with Furniture, with Air conditioner, with Wi-Fi
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 3/5
Apartment in a Turkish house with pool and elevator. Weekly cleaning is included. The apartm…
€20
per night
2 room apartment with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner in Mersin, Turkey
2 room apartment with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner
Mersin, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 10/10
€66
per night
1 room apartment with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner in Mahmutlar, Turkey
1 room apartment with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Объект находится на первой береговой линии. Состоит из 7 блоков разной этажности.  Срок с…
€474
per night
1 room apartment with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner in Alanya, Turkey
1 room apartment with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 3/6
MAHMUTLAR 🌊 400 meters to the sea ✅ Furniture and appliances   High-speed internet.   …
€50
per night
4 room apartment with Furniture, with Air conditioner, with Wi-Fi in Marmara Region, Turkey
4 room apartment with Furniture, with Air conditioner, with Wi-Fi
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/7
We have tried to think of everything you will need to enjoy your vacation. Here's what pe…
€400
per night
2 room apartment with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner in Turkey, Turkey
2 room apartment with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner
Turkey, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 3/10
For rent apartment 2 + 1 at the Milan Homes residence. The apartment is equipped with all ne…
€30
per night
2 room apartment with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner in Istanbul, Turkey
2 room apartment with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner
Istanbul, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Fully serviced apartments in the city center suitable for short term and long term rental
€4,737
per night
