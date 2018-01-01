UAE
Add property
Short-term rental residential properties in Turkey
11 properties total found
5 room villa with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner
Kalkan, Turkey
6
3
350 m²
2
Located in the center of Kalkan, this is one of our new rental villas, built in 2019, with m…
€315
per night
Recommend
5 room villa with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner
Kalkan, Turkey
6
4
400 m²
2
Luxury villa with 5 bedrooms for 10 people is located in the Kalamar area. It offers views o…
€1,000
per night
Recommend
1 room apartment with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner
Antalya, Turkey
2
1
50 m²
4/10
For rent is an apartment located in a modern residential complex located in the area of Kepe…
€19
per night
Recommend
2 room apartment with Furniture, with Air conditioner, with Wi-Fi
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
3
1
80 m²
3/5
For rent is an apartment located in the elite area of the city of Antalya - Konyaalti ( Gurs…
€47
per night
Recommend
1 room apartment with Furniture, with Air conditioner, with Wi-Fi
Alanya, Turkey
2
1
50 m²
3/5
Apartment in a Turkish house with pool and elevator. Weekly cleaning is included. The apartm…
€20
per night
Recommend
2 room apartment with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner
Mersin, Turkey
3
1
110 m²
10/10
€66
per night
Recommend
1 room apartment with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner
Mahmutlar, Turkey
2
1
50 m²
Объект находится на первой береговой линии. Состоит из 7 блоков разной этажности. Срок с…
€474
per night
Recommend
1 room apartment with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner
Alanya, Turkey
2
1
55 m²
3/6
MAHMUTLAR 🌊 400 meters to the sea ✅ Furniture and appliances High-speed internet. …
€50
per night
Recommend
4 room apartment with Furniture, with Air conditioner, with Wi-Fi
Marmara Region, Turkey
4
2
200 m²
1/7
We have tried to think of everything you will need to enjoy your vacation. Here's what pe…
€400
per night
Recommend
2 room apartment with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner
Turkey, Turkey
3
2
120 m²
3/10
For rent apartment 2 + 1 at the Milan Homes residence. The apartment is equipped with all ne…
€30
per night
Recommend
2 room apartment with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner
Istanbul, Turkey
3
2
Fully serviced apartments in the city center suitable for short term and long term rental
€4,737
per night
Recommend
