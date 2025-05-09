  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Apartments in Zeytinburnu area.

Zeytinburnu, Turkey
$300,000
8
ID: 26129
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1189
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 25/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Zeytinburnu

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

The project rising in Zeytinburnu, one of the unique areas of Istanbul, offers an ideal option for those who seek the comfort and luxury of modern life.

This project, built on a large plot of 17.929 m2, includes a total of 467 apartments with layouts from and 15 commercial areas with apartment options.

The complex is 300 m from the tram and E-5 highway, 350 m from the metrobus, 1 km from a private hospital, 2 km from Olivium Shopping Mall, 3 km from the Sea of ​​Marmara, 5 km from Sultanahmet Square, 8 km from Eminonu Square and 32 km from Istanbul International Airport.

Also nearby are cafes, restaurants, banks, hospitals, universities, etc.

Completion date: 4th quarter of 2025.

Infrastructure:

Green areas
Decorative pools
Gazebos
Gym
Basketball and football fields
Turkish bath and sauna
Children's playgrounds
Complex manager
Indoor and outdoor parking
CCTV camera
24/7 security

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.

Location on the map

Zeytinburnu, Turkey

