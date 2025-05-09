Residential complex Apartments in Zeytinburnu area.

The project rising in Zeytinburnu, one of the unique areas of Istanbul, offers an ideal option for those who seek the comfort and luxury of modern life.
This project, built on a large plot of 17.929 m2, includes a total of 467 apartments with layouts from and 15 commercial areas with apartment options.
The complex is 300 m from the tram and E-5 highway, 350 m from the metrobus, 1 km from a private hospital, 2 km from Olivium Shopping Mall, 3 km from the Sea of Marmara, 5 km from Sultanahmet Square, 8 km from Eminonu Square and 32 km from Istanbul International Airport.
Also nearby are cafes, restaurants, banks, hospitals, universities, etc.
Completion date: 4th quarter of 2025.
Infrastructure:
Green areas
Decorative pools
Gazebos
Gym
Basketball and football fields
Turkish bath and sauna
Children's playgrounds
Complex manager
Indoor and outdoor parking
CCTV camera
24/7 security
