Residential complex Apartments in Zeytinburnu area.

The project rising in Zeytinburnu, one of the unique areas of Istanbul, offers an ideal option for those who seek the comfort and luxury of modern life.

This project, built on a large plot of 17.929 m2, includes a total of 467 apartments with layouts from and 15 commercial areas with apartment options.

The complex is 300 m from the tram and E-5 highway, 350 m from the metrobus, 1 km from a private hospital, 2 km from Olivium Shopping Mall, 3 km from the Sea of ​​Marmara, 5 km from Sultanahmet Square, 8 km from Eminonu Square and 32 km from Istanbul International Airport.

Also nearby are cafes, restaurants, banks, hospitals, universities, etc.

Completion date: 4th quarter of 2025.

Infrastructure:

Green areas

Decorative pools

Gazebos

Gym

Basketball and football fields

Turkish bath and sauna

Children's playgrounds

Complex manager

Indoor and outdoor parking

CCTV camera

24/7 security

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.