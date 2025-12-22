  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Bahcelievler
  4. Flats in new buildings

New Apartments in Bahcelievler, Turkey

Istanbul
12
Antalya
87
İzmir
14
Alanya
4
Show more
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a hotel and a shopping mall, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a hotel and a shopping mall, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a hotel and a shopping mall, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a hotel and a shopping mall, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a hotel and a shopping mall, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a hotel and a shopping mall, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a hotel and a shopping mall, Istanbul, Turkey
Bahcelievler, Turkey
from
$632,717
The residence features a 5-star hotel, a shopping mall, green areas, a 5-level parking, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a sauna and a Turkish bath, a gym, walking and bike paths. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the heart of Istanbul, on E-5 highway, near all…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New residence with a green area and swimming pools in a prestigious area, near the city center, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a green area and swimming pools in a prestigious area, near the city center, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a green area and swimming pools in a prestigious area, near the city center, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a green area and swimming pools in a prestigious area, near the city center, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a green area and swimming pools in a prestigious area, near the city center, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a green area and swimming pools in a prestigious area, near the city center, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a green area and swimming pools in a prestigious area, near the city center, Istanbul, Turkey
Bahcelievler, Turkey
from
$744,591
We offer spacious apartments with balconies. The residence features a large green area, a parking, an artificial pond, a jogging path and a yoga area, sports grounds, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, an outdoor cinema. Completion - June, 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house Kitche…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Apartments with a panoramic view in a guarded residence with gardens and a conference room, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments with a panoramic view in a guarded residence with gardens and a conference room, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments with a panoramic view in a guarded residence with gardens and a conference room, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments with a panoramic view in a guarded residence with gardens and a conference room, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments with a panoramic view in a guarded residence with gardens and a conference room, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Apartments with a panoramic view in a guarded residence with gardens and a conference room, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments with a panoramic view in a guarded residence with gardens and a conference room, Istanbul, Turkey
Bahcelievler, Turkey
from
$432,754
We offer high-quality apartments with a panoramic view of the city, the lake and the Marmara Sea. The residence features around-the-clock security, a gym, a swimming pool, a cinema, gardens, a conference room, a sauna and a hamam, a games room, a lounge area. Location and nearby infrastruct…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
OneOne
Apart-hotel Two apartments 2+1 and 1+1 in a hotel complex with a guaranteed income of USD 31,500 per year!
Apart-hotel Two apartments 2+1 and 1+1 in a hotel complex with a guaranteed income of USD 31,500 per year!
Apart-hotel Two apartments 2+1 and 1+1 in a hotel complex with a guaranteed income of USD 31,500 per year!
Apart-hotel Two apartments 2+1 and 1+1 in a hotel complex with a guaranteed income of USD 31,500 per year!
Apart-hotel Two apartments 2+1 and 1+1 in a hotel complex with a guaranteed income of USD 31,500 per year!
Show all Apart-hotel Two apartments 2+1 and 1+1 in a hotel complex with a guaranteed income of USD 31,500 per year!
Apart-hotel Two apartments 2+1 and 1+1 in a hotel complex with a guaranteed income of USD 31,500 per year!
Ordu Caddesi, Turkey
from
$450,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
For investors: Guaranteed rental income of 7% per annum - from 31,500 USD per year. This condition is initially specified in the purchase and sale agreement, and is an integral part of the agreement. This means that you will not lose the invested money under any circumstances, and you…
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
Residential complex Two apartments 2+1 and 1+1 in a hotel complex with a guaranteed income of USD 31,500 per year!
Residential complex Two apartments 2+1 and 1+1 in a hotel complex with a guaranteed income of USD 31,500 per year!
Residential complex Two apartments 2+1 and 1+1 in a hotel complex with a guaranteed income of USD 31,500 per year!
Residential complex Two apartments 2+1 and 1+1 in a hotel complex with a guaranteed income of USD 31,500 per year!
Residential complex Two apartments 2+1 and 1+1 in a hotel complex with a guaranteed income of USD 31,500 per year!
Show all Residential complex Two apartments 2+1 and 1+1 in a hotel complex with a guaranteed income of USD 31,500 per year!
Residential complex Two apartments 2+1 and 1+1 in a hotel complex with a guaranteed income of USD 31,500 per year!
Ordu Caddesi, Turkey
from
$450,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
For investors: Guaranteed rental income of 7% per annum - from 31,500 USD per year. This condition is initially specified in the purchase and sale agreement, and is an integral part of the agreement. This means that you will not lose the invested money under any circumstances, and you…
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
Residential complex Luxury apartments in Yenimahalle Avrupa Konutları complex.
Residential complex Luxury apartments in Yenimahalle Avrupa Konutları complex.
Residential complex Luxury apartments in Yenimahalle Avrupa Konutları complex.
Residential complex Luxury apartments in Yenimahalle Avrupa Konutları complex.
Residential complex Luxury apartments in Yenimahalle Avrupa Konutları complex.
Show all Residential complex Luxury apartments in Yenimahalle Avrupa Konutları complex.
Residential complex Luxury apartments in Yenimahalle Avrupa Konutları complex.
, Turkey
from
$415,000
This project is located in Bagcilar district, close to Yenimahalle metro station, shopping malls, schools, universities and hospitals. The complex is being built on a land plot of 49,000 m2, of which 65% is green space, consists of 17 blocks, a total of 754 apartments with layouts from 2 …
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
Apartment building
Apartment building
Apartment building
Apartment building
Apartment building
Show all Apartment building
Apartment building
Bahcelievler, Turkey
from
$255,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 20
Area 90 m²
1 real estate property 1
Your Ideal Investment!* *Key Features:* - *Location:* First line on BasinExpress, ensuring prime visibility and accessibility. - *Ready Title Deed:* Secure your investment with immediate ownership. - *Diverse Apartment Options:* Choose from 1+0.5, 1+1, 2+1, and 3+1 layouts across two b…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
90.0
255,000
Agency
Yusuf Ali
Leave a request
Residence Loft in Istanbul
Residence Loft in Istanbul
Residence Loft in Istanbul
Residence Loft in Istanbul
Residence Loft in Istanbul
Show all Residence Loft in Istanbul
Residence Loft in Istanbul
Bahcelievler, Turkey
from
$277,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
The concept project of loft apartments is located in Basın Express, one of the most valuable areas for investment in Istanbul. The project consists of 2 blocks on a land plot of 24,000 m2. The project offers home offices in the style of loft 1 + 1 and 2 + 1.
Agency
FIBO Property
Leave a request
On the map
Realting.com
Go