With Hayat City Mahmutbey, where you will earn with your purchase and appreciate as you live, you will add value to your life as your home's investment value rises. At Hayat City Mahmutbey, where landscaping spaces are maximized, you will get away from the noise of the city and find peace in the nature!

Project infrastructure:

Landscaped garden

Indoor and outdoor sports grounds

Co-working areas

Around-the-clock security

Sauna

Yoga and pilates areas

Fitness center

Indoor parking space for each apartment

Private storage for each apartment

Central heating

Panoramic windows

Air conditioning in the living room and the master bedroom

Built-in kitchen appliances

Facilities and equipment in the houseLocation and nearby infrastructure

The property is located just a step away from a metro station.