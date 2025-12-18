  1. Realting.com
New Apartments in Pendik, Turkey

Residential complex Luxury residence with a 5-star hotel, Istanbul, Turkey
Pendik, Turkey
from
$166,053
The residence features around-the-clock services, a banquet hall, a bar and a cafe, a kids' pool, a concierge service, a fitness center, a gamer room, a conference room, an indoor swimming pool, a restaurant, a spa center, a sauna. Completion - July, 2025. Location and nearby infrastructure…
TRANIO
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and gardens near a highway and a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Pendik, Turkey
from
$339,240
We offer apartments with a view of the sea, the marina and a surrounding nature. The residence features ornamental pools, gyms, lawns, kids' playgrounds, a pond, sports grounds, a rose garden and an orchard, a lounge area, a sauna and a Turkish bath. Completion - May, 2026. Location and nea…
TRANIO
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, sports grounds and around-the-clock security close to the airport, Istanbul, Turkey
Pendik, Turkey
from
$164,148
Siltas Panorama is designed to give you the life you always wanted but had to push it to the backgrounds, the life you yearn. It opens a door to your dream, an island viewed, winter garden with it’s modern and green, hard-labored for a detailed ideal living space, very large 2+1, 3+1, 4+1 an…
TRANIO
Residential complex Apartment with panoramic views of the sea, city and Princes' Islands, Pendik, Istanbul, Turkey
Pendik, Turkey
from
$339,319
The new project in the area of Pendik. One of the current projects with panoramic views of the sea and the Princes' Islands. It has about 650 apartments with the latest architectural and engineering solutions. All apartments have 1-5 bedrooms, balconies, terraces or gardens. Facilities and …
TRANIO
Residential complex Luxury residence with swimming pools and a spa center, Bahçelievler district, Istanbul, Turkey
Pendik, Turkey
from
$321,332
We offer spacious apartments with high-quality finishing. The residence features gardens and lounge areas, sports grounds and kids' playgrounds, cafes and restaurants, a fitness room, a spa center with a steam bath, a sauna and a Turkish bath, indoor swimming pools for children and adults. T…
TRANIO
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a green area and lounge areas close to the airport and the coast, Istanbul, Turkey
Pendik, Turkey
from
$266,616
We offer apartments with large balconies and terraces. The residence features a large green area, a gym, a spa area, a hamam and a sauna, a kindergarten and a kids' playground, a basketball court and a football field, an outdoor heated swimming pool, a parking. Completion - December, 2024. …
TRANIO
Residential complex New residence with a garden close to a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Pendik, Turkey
from
$640,407
The residence features kids' playgrounds, a garden, a fitness center, a sauna and a hamam, a parking, around-the-clock security. Completion - March, 2025. Facilities and equipment in the house "Smart Home" system Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located close to E5 high…
TRANIO
Residential complex Guarded residence with swimming pools and a fitness center in a picturesque area, Istanbul, Turkey
Pendik, Turkey
from
$337,695
The residence features a green area, swimming pools, a parking, around-the-clock security, a sauna and a hamam, a fitness center, a kids' playground. Completion - December, 2023. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a picturesque area, close to all necessary infrast…
TRANIO
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, a restaurant and lounge areas close to highways and the sea, Istanbul, Turkey
Pendik, Turkey
from
$259,902
The residence features sports grounds and a kids' playground, a swimming pool, barbecue abd lounge areas, walking paths, a fitness center, a cafe and a restaurant, a parking, around-the-clock security. Location and nearby infrastructure TEM highway - 5 minutes E-5 highway - 5 minutes Coast…
TRANIO
Residential complex Apartments and villas in a residential complex with swimming pool and gym, Pendik, Istanbul, Turkey
Pendik, Turkey
from
$685,443
The residential complex is located on a plot of 13,000 m2, of which 65% is green space. The project has 5 blocks with flats and 9 villas. The complex has different flat layouts - 2-3-bedroom units and 5-bedroom villas. In addition to the residential apartments and the swimming pool, the proj…
TRANIO
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and restaurants close to the airport, Istanbul, Turkey
Pendik, Turkey
from
$225,687
The residence features an indoor swimming pool, a three-level parking, a fitness center, cafes and restaurants. Completion - December, 2024. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located near the park. Shopping mall - 2.7 km Airport - 4.5 km Hospital - 4 km
TRANIO
