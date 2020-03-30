New residence with a swimming pool close to the promenade, Istanbul, Turkey

-Bargain-priced Alanya apartments situated in Mahmutlar, enviably located in the heart of the city, these apartmentsstand out for their modern and elegant design. Bargain-Priced Apartment Close to the Beach in AlanyaIf you are looking for an apartment in Alanya close to the beach and city center, then you won't be disappointed. This apartment is bargain-priced and there is only one in this complex. If you are lucky you will get the deal. Newly-built apartments will be finished 30.03.2020. this residential complex consists of 12 floor and sharing rich facilities such as an indoor swimming pool for wintertime using only, Fitness center for those who want to be fit also in the summer holiday, swimming pool, sun terraces, steam room, swimming pool, children pool. This cheap apartment is only 500 meters to the beach, 33 km to Alanya-Gazipasa International Airport and 10 km to Alanya center. There are schools, markets, banks, and restaurants within walking distance. This real estate is ideal to invest and earns money and as a holiday home Other apartment Types in the residential complexThere are 2 types of Property available in this complex 2 bedroom apartments comprise two bedrooms, two bathrooms, one of them en suite, two balconies and an open plan kitchen with living room with total 100 sqm 1+1 apartments are open plan kitchen, a bedroom, a bathroom, and a living room The interior of the apartments have 1st class of material finishing and modern features such as double glazed Windows, built-in spotlights, granite worktop in the kitchen, ceramic flooring, video intercom and shower cabin in bathroom
-We offer you this quality Alanya apartment with a swimming pool and landscaped garden. This real estate in Alanya highly recommends those who are looking for investment. Why Buy this Real Estate- Cheap Price Apartment - Newly Furnished - Quality Finishes Modern-Designed Apartment with High-Quality MaterialsThis modern-designed apartment in Alanya located in Tosmur neighborhood. Tosmur is stand out with its beaches, nice hotels and a cool climate. The area has its own center and you can find restaurants, pharmacies, supermarkets, grocery shops, bakery, car rental shops, ATM machines, and butcher. The complex has a swimming pool, sauna, children swimming pool, car parking area, caretaker, and table tennis This flats for sale in Alanya finished with high-quality materials and furnished by a branded furniture. Thanks to its situated on the 6 floors, it has a nice view from the balcony. The price including modern furniture and branded white goods. You only need to take your suitcase and start living here. Features of Property swimming pool Fitness Car parking children pool Sauna Turkish Bath For more information about the real estate in Alanya, please contact us at
LOTUS TOWERS unique residential complex is located in the very center of Istanbul, in the Bashakshekhir area.
The complex is designed according to the latest architectural and landscape design. Here you can retire with nature and feel modern life. The complex consists of two blocks on an area of 8,000 square meters.
The apartments are presented with modern and spacious layouts: 1 + 1 studio and one bedroom 81 sq.m. 2 + 1 studio and two bedrooms 112 sq.m.
The complex is rich in its own modern infrastructure and a complete hotel service. The complex has a rooftop restaurant, swimming pool, gym, massage, Turkish bath and sauna.
The project is located in the middle of two metro stations, 500 meters away. It is 500 meters from the medical town. And Istanbul Airport is 20 km away.
Guaranteed payback and profitability of the facility! Write or call, advise for free.