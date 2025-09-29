Residential complex 2+1 apartment in the Avangart Istanbul complex in the Maslak area.

  1. Realting.com
7 b no 5 Bergedent Vadistanbul, Turkey
from
$424,000
BTC
5.0433956
ETH
264.3459256
USDT
419 202.2304722
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
13
ID: 32674
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 17/10/2025

Location

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

An incredible offer!
A video of the apartment is available upon request.

Suitable for Turkish citizenship.

Two-bedroom apartments (2+1) with a total area of ​​108 m² are for sale in the Avangart Istanbul complex.

The complex is built on a 36,750 m² plot and consists of 10 blocks, ranging from 11 to 21 floors, with a total of 935 apartments and 24 shops.

Avangart Istanbul is a residential complex designed to delight you with its walking paths, parks, and outdoor sports fields. You can enjoy spending time with your loved ones in a variety of social areas.

Avangard Istanbul is located within walking distance of the metro and Vadi Istanbul Shopping Center. It is also 0.35 km from Türk Telekom Stadium, 4 minutes from Maslak, 5 minutes from Levent, 8 minutes from Fatih Sultan Mehmet Bridge, 6 minutes from Mecidiyeköy, 7 minutes from Beşiktaş, 11 minutes from Taksim, 25 minutes from Atatürk Airport, and 40 minutes from Istanbul Airport.

Amenities:

  • Fitness Center
  • Gym
  • Swimming Pools
  • Turkish Bath and Sauna
  • SPA
  • Basketball and Volleyball Court
  • Children's Playground
  • Parking
  • Parking
  • 24/7 Security
  • And much more

For more information about this project, please call or email us.

Location on the map

Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation
Finance

