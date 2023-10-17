Bueyuekkumluca, Turkey

from €360,190

Completion date: 2024

Stay Property offers new apartments in the Lara - Antalya area.The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1+1, 2+1, 3+1. Apartment area from 55 to 147 m2. Distance to the sea 250 meters. Lara is an Antalya district located east of the city center. The coastline of the area is 18 km long, and life on the coast boils both day and night. It is noteworthy that Lara is mostly located on a rock, 30-40 meters above sea level. Access to water is difficult, but the enchanting species pay off this disadvantage. Several descents to the sea are equipped with wooden decks and stairs for swimming. However, on the border with the Kundu area there are chic sandy beaches with a gentle entry into the water: you can relax with your children and not fear for their safety. The Turkish name of Lara beach sounds like «Altynkum», which in translation means «gold sand». The clean sea and Lara beach are rightly assigned the Blue flag of quality, making it the most popular beach of Antalya among tourists. Not the entire beach is open to the public: many private beach clubs have fenced areas and offer a range of services for an additional fee. On the waterfront it is easy to find a place with a table, and nearby - to buy drinks and snacks at affordable prices. In Lara you can always have a picnic with sea views and get a portion of aesthetic pleasure. In the meantime, your kids will not have to miss: playgrounds overlooking the seascape are the hallmark of the area. Next to the embankment there is a chic park, equipped with tables and benches. To pass it completely, it will take a day or two. On the waterfront you can also see a small artificial waterfall. Near it there is an observation deck, which offers a chic view of the sea of azure color and the coast of Antalya. It is worth paying special attention to one of the main attractions of Lara - Duden Falls. The stormy natural flow of water is thrown into the sea from a height of 40-45 meters and gives visitors cool even on hot summer days. We also recommend visiting a unique exhibition of sand sculptures, broadening your horizons and admiring the skill of professionals. The infrastructure of the area is sufficiently developed. There is everything you need for a comfortable stay: hospitals, pharmacies, kindergartens, Russian school, tourism college, offices, shops, numerous parks and fountains. There are 2 large shopping malls in the area, where you can buy everything you need. There are many restaurants and bars in the coastal strip overlooking the sea. The proximity of the airport, the development of the area, the most popular beach in Antalya and the Blue flag of quality make the area as attractive as possible in terms of buying investment real estate. In the tourist season, real estate in Lara will not be empty and will provide a decent passive income to its owner. Construction work in Lara began more than 40 years ago. In this regard, there are not so many new buildings in the area as in Konyaalti. Apartments with their own infrastructure and sea views are less common, and the prices of apartments within the area are growing steadily.