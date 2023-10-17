  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Sovremennyy ZhK v neskolkih minutah ot morya na Severnom Kipre
Residential complex Sovremennyy ZhK v neskolkih minutah ot morya na Severnom Kipre
Avanos, Turkey
from
€172,498
Completion date: 2025
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Northern Cyprus in the Gazimagusa region ( Famagusta ).The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 1 + 2. The area of apartments is from 55 to 94 square meters. The distance to the sea is 625 meters. Gazimagus or Famagusta is a large area of Northern Cyprus in the east of the island with its history and culture. Perhaps in no other region of Northern Cyprus there are so many attractions gathered in one place: Venice fortifications, the Ancient City of Salamis, Othello Castle, the Palace of the Venetian Governor, etc. The city is literally filled with history and, at the same time, modern life boils in it. Such a bright mixture of medieval architecture, the sounds of port life, trade activity and entertainment will not leave indifferent even the most sophisticated guest. The district has all the necessary social infrastructure for permanent residence – public and private hospitals, educational institutions, shops and shopping centers, numerous cafes and restaurants. This region houses one of the largest international universities in Northern Cyprus – East Mediterranean University. Northern Cyprus is one of the most attractive regions of the Mediterranean for the purchase of real estate by foreigners. Buyers are attracted by the mild climate and the best beaches on the island, with a gentle sandy entrance to the sea. Given the active development of the region and the growth of the pace and volume of housing construction, real estate in the Gazimagusa region is characterized by high investment and rental potential.
Residence Modern and Elegant Project in Bayraklı
Residence Modern and Elegant Project in Bayraklı
Bayrakli, Turkey
from
€658,487
Area 204 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2023
The project is located in the central part of the city, 720 meters from the sea, this magical project is located in the heart of the Alsancak district, near the transport interchange, next to one of the largest private hospitals in Izmir - Medicana.   LOCATION Ege University .................................................................. .7.3 km Dokuz Eylül Hospital.....................8.7 km Yashar University...................................5.5 km Medicana International Hospital...............500 m Ege City Private Hospital..............................2.0 km Aegean University Hospital..............................6.2 km Park of Culture..............................2.0 km Port of Alsancak .................................................. ..2.0 km Adnan Menderes Airport..............................18 km Alacati Cheshme.................................................. 55 minutes Urla.................................................. ...............................40 min Manisa................................................. ..............30 min Aydin .................................................. .........................55 min Kusadasi................................................... ...........1 hour   SOCIAL INFRASTRUCTURE   - Open pool - Children's swimming pool - Cafeteria - Closed parking - Fitness, Pilates and yoga centers - Spa and sauna - Changing rooms for men and women - Lobby and seating area - Library - gaming - Mini cinema - Office - Security 24 hours - Video surveillance system   EQUIPMENT   - Built-in appliances - VRV heating and cooling system - Water and electricity meters - Generator - Covered parking with automatic number reading system - Terraces - Private garden in ground floor apartments - Automatic watering system on all terraces and communal gardens   SECURITY - Recording and archiving from surveillance cameras in all public areas and at entrances - Fire alarm and automatic fire extinguishing system - Fire cabinets on floors - Burglar alarm, water and fire detectors, videophone in apartments   The project consists of 3 blocks of 843 apartments with different layout options from 1+1 to 4+1.   Apartment footage 1+1 79.1 m2 gross   2+1 130.3 m2 gross   3+1 204.5 - 278.9 m2 gross 4+1 252.7 - 339.6 m2 gross  
Residential complex Villa Rabbit Hill
Residential complex Villa Rabbit Hill
Avanos, Turkey
from
€550,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Exclusively from Stay Property, the project consists of 4 separate villas, each with its own garden and pool. The villas are located in the Bektash district of Alanya! The most famous place to enjoy some of the most amazing views throughout the Turkish Mediterranean region. Sit on the pool terrace or on any of the 2 balconies facing the south side, and admire the Mediterranean Sea and the center of Alanya. You can admire this view in the evening, when Alanya Castle lights up and the harbor comes to life. Real estate in Bektash is usually villas or large family houses, not apartments, and here you can find pretty magnificent real estate. If you prefer privacy and peace, then Bektash is an excellent option. You can be sure that only the highest quality materials will be used in the construction of these houses. Construction started in March 2021, completion is scheduled for December 2022. This property is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!
Realting.com
Go
Residential complex Zeray Future Deluxe City
Residential complex Zeray Future Deluxe City
Etimesgut, Turkey
from
€130,115
Completion date: 2024
Our project is located in Etimesgut, Ankara, in the most suitable new settlement area for zoning and valuation. It is positioned as 4 blocks and 338 flats on an area of 20.000 m2. There are normal flats starts from 1+1 to 4+1 and penthouse flats with pools. All of our 4+1 flats have a Turkish Bath and sauna. There is a 24/7 security system in our project. In addition, there are many activity areas such as spa, indoor pool, massage rooms, fitness, indoor and outdoor children’s playgrounds, yoga, pilates, and cafe lounge as common areas.
Residential complex Premium
Residential complex Premium
Karakocali, Turkey
from
€220,000
Area 76–235 m²
7 properties 7
Completion date: 2023
5 fashionable blocks will be located in the Oba area, on a plot of 10,000 m2, in a total of 90 luxury apartments of various layouts, with unique panoramic views of the chic Toros Mountains, the Mediterranean Sea, the historical fortress of the city of Alanya, surrounded by coniferous trees, citrus fruits and avocados of gardens, where the cleanest air. The apartments are all with a separate kitchen and will be presented with layouts 2 + 1, 3 + 1. Duplexes 4 + 1 garden, and 5 + 1 upper. The apartments will be made in a complete clean finish, with a kitchen set with a granite countertops equipped with a bathroom, an entrance steel door, interior doors, high-quality windows are installed, the walls are painted with ecological paint, there will be high-quality tiles and laminate on the floor, switches and sockets, main and point lighting are installed. Complex infrastructure: ● Large outdoor pool  ● Children's pool  ● Indoor heated pool ● Fitness room ● Sauna ● Steam room ● Salt room ● Shock room ● Billiards and table tennis ● Outdoor chess Playground ● Open Fitness Area ● Open and closed playgrounds ● Lounge Room ● Basketball / tennis / volleyball court ● Green Garden on site ● BBQ Place ● Recreation Rope ● Vitamin Cafe by the Pool ● Lobby in the TV area ● Open parking ● Electric generator ● Security and surveillance cameras 7/24 ● See complex, gardener   Start of construction: 07/30/2021 End of construction: 03/30/2023   Initial installment of 50%, this project has an interest-free installment payment before completion of construction
Residential complex The Cruise Collection
Residential complex The Cruise Collection
Antalya, Turkey
from
€127,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: TURKREALT
The Cruise Collection is located in the Antalya development area, Altintash. Large-scale construction is planned in the area with the development of all the necessary infrastructure, which will make it a "new Antalya center". The apartments have quality finishes; fully equipped bathrooms; radiant floor; air conditioning in each room. Cooking cabinets appliances The advantage of the complex is its own Beach Club in the Lara area. A bus will run on a well-equipped beach every 2 hours. The transfer will also be made to the shopping centers and the airport. The deadline to operate the complex is - December 2023. The complex has:   In the territory of block 2 complex. 12 - and floor buildings 173 apartments. In the territory of the open Olympic group children's pool with slides equipped recreational area tennis court basketball court playground fitness - center hammam sauna bowling center billiards cinema library meeting room. As additional services, you can place orders without leaving your apartment: individual transfer, courier services, wind services. doctor, medical services. Prices: Apartments with 1 - the bedroom, 87 - 100 square meters M. m - from 127,000 euros Apartments with 2 - bedrooms, 113 - 123 m2 - from 203,000 euros Apartments with 3 - bedrooms, 138 - 186 square meters M. m - from 267,000 euros  
Residential complex The Yacht Collection
Residential complex The Yacht Collection
Alanya, Turkey
from
€70,000
Completion date: 2022
Developer: TURKREALT
The modern residential complex is located in the heart of the tourist town of Alanya and extends over an area of 1023 m ². The five-story building includes apartments with different layouts from 32 to 48 m ², all apartments are divided into two concepts — 1 + 1 and studios. There are 10 apartments on each floor. The cost of apartments starts at 70,000 euros. The great advantage of the complex is its close proximity to the famous Keikubat beach, only 200 meters away. Everything is within walking distance of the complex: bars, night clubs, embankments, marinas, shops, markets and parks. The area of the complex is under protection around the clock, has an outdoor pool, in the vicinity of which a mini water park — is being built. There is also a bar and a restaurant, a children's play area of a closed nature and a barbecue area in the fresh air. On the ground floor you will find a reception with a concierge who will help with any questions. Complex infrastructure: Gardens and green alleys Open pool Children's pool Pool bar Lobby, reception, Concierge Indoor pool Fitness - Halle Sauna, Hamam Satellite TV Internet Children's playroom Barbecue area Viewer around the clock
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v centre rayona Mahmutlar
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v centre rayona Mahmutlar
Yaylali, Turkey
from
€149,400
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
We are presented with new apartments in Mahmutlar. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of apartments is from 53 to 219 square meters. The distance to the sea is 900 meters. Mahmutlar is the most popular area, if we talk about new buildings. Here is a large selection of new and liquid real estate, both economy-class houses and respectable residential complexes are presented in the area. Another undeniable advantage when buying a new apartment in Mahmutlar is the possibility of obtaining interest-free installments from the developer, it does not work in all projects, but still, it is worth paying attention to this. In general, Mahmutlar is the most inhabited and comfortable area for a permanent life in Alanya. Although Mahmutlar is remote from the center of Alanya, on its main streets Barbaros, Ataturk and the promenade is always crowded, infrastructure, trade, and restaurants work all year round. This is an autonomous town where there is everything for life and a busy vacation. 
Residential complex White Sail Residence
Residential complex White Sail Residence
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€60,000
Completion date: 2022
Developer: TURKREALT
The modern residential complex is located in the tourist town of Mahmutlar, which is a suburb of Alanya. The ten-story building includes 63 apartments of various designs: 1 + with an area of 45.50 and 53 square meters .; — li 1, with an area of 80 square meters. meter; 2 + 1, with an area of 100 square meters. meter; 3 + 1, with an area of 144 square meters. meter. Depending on the chosen design, the apartments will be 1 − 3 bedrooms, kitchen + living room, bathrooms, outdoor terrace or American style balcony. All apartments are for sale with a clean finish, a built-in kitchen set and modern plumbing. They are constantly available in bars, restaurants, socially significant stores and facilities. The central beach of the city is only 600 meters away. In the territory of the LCD screen there will be everything you need for a comfortable life, an outdoor pool with a designated area for children, slides, indoor pools, a barbecue area, a gym and 24 hour security. Infrastructure: Green area with garden Outdoor pool Water slides Heated indoor pool Concierge - service Sauna Roman steam room Playground Children's playroom Generator Barbecue area Open parking CCTV system
Residential complex The Seascape Collection
Residential complex The Seascape Collection
Okurcalar, Turkey
from
€99,000
Developer: TURKREALT
The residential complex is located in the west of Alanya in a picturesque place - Okurjalar. The complex will occupy a little more than 25,000 square meters, a complex has been built on the best concepts of premium five-star hotels. All apartments will have an area of more than 100 square meters, namely: 1 + 1 ( area 113 m2 ) from 99,000 €; Garden duplex and attics 2 + 1 ( area from 158 m2 to 165 m2 ) from 199,000 €; Duplex penthouse 3 + 1 ( area 210 m2 ) 339,000 €; Garden duplex and attics 4 + 1 ( area from 220 m2 to 225 m2 ) from 369,000 €; 46 hotel rooms. Each apartment has a smart home system, which allows you to manage your computer by clicking on your smartphone. The hotel complex - is located 15 minutes from the center of the tourist town of Alanya. Coast and private beach in 4000 square meters. located in 5 - minutes, a daily transfer is organized. Accessible there are several shops and boutiques, attractions and parks. In the territory of the residential complex for a comfortable stay there is an outdoor and covered pool, restaurants of various concepts, a bar, an Irish pub, a spa center, toy stores, a beauty salon, a pharmacy, and a veterinary clinic. Infrastructure Open and interior parking Chargers for electric vehicles Outdoor pool Heated indoor pool Snap bar Walking areas Fitness - center SPA - area ( gym, changing room, hammam, indoor pool, sauna, steam bath, massage room, relaxation room ) Playground Water park Tennis court Volleyball and basketball court BBQ area Cinema Skate - park Yoga and Pilates area Karaoke - bar and disco Ice rink Squash room Conference and conference room
Residence New Life
Residence New Life
Karakocali, Turkey
from
€175,000
Area 76–135 m²
5 properties 5
Completion date: 2023
NEW LIFE Complex - Alanya, Both We present to your attention a new ultra-modern complex, the construction of which we began in Alanya in the Oba region, only 1.8 km from the Mediterranean Sea. The social infrastructure of the district is within walking distance of cafes, supermarkets, schools, medical facilities. The complex is a modern-style house with high-quality artistic illumination. In the center of the territory there will be light-dynamic fountains. The complex has 3 blocks - 5 floors 80 apartments The area of the plot is 5001 sq.m. 1 + 1 with an area of 50 sq.m. up to 55 sq.m., 2 + 1 with an area of 75.5 sq.m. up to 80 sq.m., 2 + 1 duplexes ranging in size from 95 sq.m. 4 + 1 duplexes ranging in size from 135 sq.m. COMPLEX STATUS: 1.8 meters to the sea 1 km from the State Hospital 400 meters to the new Antalya-Mersin highway 1.5 km to the Metro hypermarket 4 km. from the center of Alanya 35 km from Alanya International Airport – Gazipasha 135 km from Antalya International Airport INFRASTRUCTURE OF THE COMPLEX: outdoor pool indoor pool hammam sauna gym open air fitness massage room game room children's park closed children's playroom cafe and restaurant meeting room service to the beach shuttle relaxation room arbors in the territory barbecue area complex ranger services security 7/24 and video surveillance cameras open car parking electric generator fenced area IN THE COST OF QUARTER INCLUDED: Input steel door Interior doors Kitchen headset with countertop  Floor – ceramic tiles Walls painted with ecological paint Sliding balcony doors, aluminum profile Windows made of high quality PVC. Basic and point lighting Equipped bathroom with plumbing, furniture and shower Air conditioning findings TV cable Electric sockets in all rooms and on balconies   Start date: February 2022 Completion Date: June 2023   This project combines quality, comfort and accessibility. At the start of construction, you have the opportunity to purchase apartments at a bargain price with interest-free installment payments before the end of construction. Initial installment of 50%. 
Residential complex Kvartiry razlichnyh planirovok v rayone Deshemealty Antaliya
Residential complex Kvartiry razlichnyh planirovok v rayone Deshemealty Antaliya
Avanos, Turkey
from
€115,640
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in the Muratpasha - Antalya area.The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1+1, 2+1, 3+1. Apartment area from 55 to 220 m2. Sea distance 17 km.The area of Antalya Deshemealti is located 20 km from the city center near the state highway. The proximity of the mountains, clean air and unity with nature give the area a special charm. Until recently, the population of the area was engaged in agriculture, and their main source of income was the famous carpet weaving. In modern realities, local residents have changed their activities and have begun to build villas, the acquisition of which is possible together with the right of ownership of land. Despite its remoteness from the coast, the area is rich in unique attractions. One of them is the Kojain Cave, opened in 199. Stalactites and stalagmites, bizarre turns and 633 meters available for research of this miracle of nature. The tour of the cave takes at least an hour.The national park of Gulluk deserves no less attention. There are 680 species of plants on its territory, some of which grow exclusively in Turkey. The park is home to 113 species of birds, as well as many wild animals: lani, lynx, badgers, martens, wild goats, deer, rabbits and wild boars. At the top of Mount Gulluk, the ancient city of Termessos, included in the UNESCO heritage list, was built. The ruins of the city are well preserved thanks to the coniferous forest surrounding it. In excellent condition gymnasium, cemetery with exquisite tombs, theater, designed for 5000 people, and 6 temples of different sizes. According to legend, Zeus was worshipped in one of the temples, and in the other - his daughter, the goddess Artemis. The proximity of the mountains, the measured rhythm of life of the area, the construction of villas, the sale of which is carried out together with a plot of land, make the area as attractive as possible in terms of buying investment real estate.Real estate in Deshemealts is suitable for profitable investments, creating a source of passive income and year-round living. To clarify the details, write to us in chat, order a call or leave a request. We will be glad to help you!
Residential complex Proekt v centre goroda Antaliya rayon Lara
Residential complex Proekt v centre goroda Antaliya rayon Lara
Bueyuekkumluca, Turkey
from
€360,190
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in the Lara - Antalya area.The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1+1, 2+1, 3+1. Apartment area from 55 to 147 m2. Distance to the sea 250 meters. Lara is an Antalya district located east of the city center. The coastline of the area is 18 km long, and life on the coast boils both day and night. It is noteworthy that Lara is mostly located on a rock, 30-40 meters above sea level. Access to water is difficult, but the enchanting species pay off this disadvantage. Several descents to the sea are equipped with wooden decks and stairs for swimming. However, on the border with the Kundu area there are chic sandy beaches with a gentle entry into the water: you can relax with your children and not fear for their safety. The Turkish name of Lara beach sounds like «Altynkum», which in translation means «gold sand». The clean sea and Lara beach are rightly assigned the Blue flag of quality, making it the most popular beach of Antalya among tourists. Not the entire beach is open to the public: many private beach clubs have fenced areas and offer a range of services for an additional fee. On the waterfront it is easy to find a place with a table, and nearby - to buy drinks and snacks at affordable prices. In Lara you can always have a picnic with sea views and get a portion of aesthetic pleasure. In the meantime, your kids will not have to miss: playgrounds overlooking the seascape are the hallmark of the area. Next to the embankment there is a chic park, equipped with tables and benches. To pass it completely, it will take a day or two. On the waterfront you can also see a small artificial waterfall. Near it there is an observation deck, which offers a chic view of the sea of azure color and the coast of Antalya. It is worth paying special attention to one of the main attractions of Lara - Duden Falls. The stormy natural flow of water is thrown into the sea from a height of 40-45 meters and gives visitors cool even on hot summer days. We also recommend visiting a unique exhibition of sand sculptures, broadening your horizons and admiring the skill of professionals. The infrastructure of the area is sufficiently developed. There is everything you need for a comfortable stay: hospitals, pharmacies, kindergartens, Russian school, tourism college, offices, shops, numerous parks and fountains. There are 2 large shopping malls in the area, where you can buy everything you need. There are many restaurants and bars in the coastal strip overlooking the sea. The proximity of the airport, the development of the area, the most popular beach in Antalya and the Blue flag of quality make the area as attractive as possible in terms of buying investment real estate. In the tourist season, real estate in Lara will not be empty and will provide a decent passive income to its owner. Construction work in Lara began more than 40 years ago. In this regard, there are not so many new buildings in the area as in Konyaalti. Apartments with their own infrastructure and sea views are less common, and the prices of apartments within the area are growing steadily. To clarify the details, write to us in chat, order a call or leave a request. We will be glad to help you!
Residential complex Element 2 Residence
Residential complex Element 2 Residence
Yaylali, Turkey
from
€135,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
LCD Element 2 is located in one of the most popular areas of Alanya – Mahmutlar.Developed infrastructure, convenient location, modern construction, the proximity of the sea and mountains - all this attracts tourists and immigrants from other countries. Convenient location inside the– area is one of the main advantages of the LCD. Element 2 is located 300 meters from the Saturday market, which will allow residents of the complex to purchase environmentally friendly products from local farmers at a convenient time of the day. There are 6 floors in the complex, the first two of which are reserved for shops, cafes, gym and other public areas. For residents there is also a swimming pool and barbecue area.The total number of apartments in the LCD - 24. Various layouts 1+1, 2+1, 4+1 are presented. The area of the apartments varies from 58.5 to 180.5 sq.m. Only 650 meters from Element 2 is the coastline along which the well-kept promenade stretches. Start of construction of the complex – September 2023. The delivery of the house is planned in December 2024 by the LCD Element 2 – is a great opportunity to acquire your own resort real estate in sunny Turkey! To clarify the details, write to us in chat, order a call or leave a request. We will be glad to help you!
Residential complex Premium apartments on the first line by the Aegean Sea, in a quiet area of Izmir city centre, Turkey
Residential complex Premium apartments on the first line by the Aegean Sea, in a quiet area of Izmir city centre, Turkey
Aegean Region, Turkey
from
€313,912
Agency: TRANIO
The project in Izmir, the main city on the Aegean coast of Turkey, is a modern complex of 3 buildings. It is located on the first coastline in a quiet area of the city centre. There are 469 flats with spacious terraces in residential buildings of this complex. The third building is part of the international hotel chain Marriott. The project has apartments with 1, 2, 4 bedrooms. From the windows - views of the city and the Gulf of Izmir. A parking space is included in the price of housing. The project also includes all the necessary modern premium-class amenities for living. There are outdoor and indoor swimming pools, green parks, fitness centre, saunas, playgrounds, cafes and restaurants. Suitable for citizenship. Features of the flats All apartments have a hall, living room, kitchen, 1, 2, 4 bedrooms, 1-2 bathrooms, 1-2 balconies. Some apartments have a study, laundry room, dressing room. Location and nearby infrastructure Izmir is a city in Turkey that is considered to be the most modern city in Turkey. It is a major industrial centre and university city with skyscrapers, modern shopping centres, parks and wide promenades. The Mediterranean nature adds to the region's scenic beauty and colours. Popular Turkish resorts such as Cesme and Alacati are just half an hour's drive from Izmir. These places attract tourists with their sandy beaches and clear emerald water. There are modern beach clubs, a marina, historic streets, restaurants and picturesque wineries.
Apartment building Nordic Art
Apartment building Nordic Art
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Price on request
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Nordic Property
Nordic Art Residential Complex The NORDIC ART residential complex consists of 45 apartments of various layouts and 4 commercial premises. The project focuses on the latest achievements in architecture, construction and design. The NORDIC ART residential complex is located in an environmentally friendly area of Alanya Kargyjak, surrounded by pine forest located on the foothills of the Toros Mountains. NORDIC ART is the concept of modern comfortable high-fundal housing of the premium segment. Listen to the sound of the surf and birdsong, feel the salty breeze and aroma of the blooming Mediterranean gardens, admire the views of the endless azure sea and majestic mountains, choosing an apartment in the NORDIC ART project. Distance to the Mahmutlar area: 300 m Distance to the sea: 10m - the first coastline Benefits The complex is built according to European quality standards specific to Nordic Property. The development of the author's architectural project was carried out by a leading architectural bureau, so the complex is distinguished by a line grace and a stylish design. A unique location in the environmentally friendly area of Alanya Kargyjak on the first coastline. Infrastructure - unlimited freedom: open and indoor pools, SPA area, fitness, restaurant, billiards, children's playroom and more. High ceilings - 3 m Apartments are sold with the finish of the premium class and are equipped with all necessary household appliances, air conditioning, as well as the Smart Home system in basic equipment. Floor heating in bathrooms is already included in the price. The complex has underground parking and storage facilities included in the value of the property. We offer a convenient payment plan available to everyone: the initial deposit is only 30%, the rest is paid by installments until 10/31/2023 Each apartment offers sea views Characteristics of apartments The concept of a residential complex developed by a leading architectural bureau is based on metered criteria for luxury housing: an author's architectural project, a spacious courtyard, a spacious underground parking, thoughtful spacious and functional layouts, construction and finishing materials of the latest generation. Housing is sold with premium finish: Panoramic glazing. Windows: triple double-glazed window, aluminum profile High ceilings Steel entrance doors with a triple degree of protection Laminated interior doors Floor cover: porcelain and ceramic tiles Wall cover: washable paint Kitchen headset: MDF Stoleshnitsa and natural stone kitchen apron High-quality plumbing in bathrooms High-quality household appliances: oven, microwave, hob, hood, refrigerator, washing machine, dishwasher, air conditioning in each room Shower cabins In-time electric water heater Heating floors in bathrooms Infrastructure NORDIC ART presents a wide selection of infrastructure that will make your life on the Mediterranean coast bright and multifaceted, convenient and comfortable: Outdoor Swimming Pool Indoor heated pool Billiards Sauna Turkish bath (hamamam) Roman steam room Massage rooms Lobby Children's playroom Restaurant Creamy parking Storage Places Garden with landscape design Generator
Residential quarter Sea view apartment at an attractive price in Mahmutlar, Alanya
Residential quarter Sea view apartment at an attractive price in Mahmutlar, Alanya
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€129,000
If you want to live in a quiet and peaceful place and at the same time enjoy a cup of coffee with a beautiful view of the sea, pay attention to this offer, maybe this is the apartment of your dreams. We are pleased to present you this 3-room fully furnished apartment with two bedrooms, with a total area of ​​125m², with furniture, appliances and sea views. The layout also provides for a spacious living room combined with an American-style kitchen, a bathroom, a guest bathroom, an entrance hall and two spacious balconies, which, if desired, can be glazed. The apartments are located in the Mahmutlar district, on the 10th floor of a 12-storey residential block, in a closed, well-groomed area with a comfortable infrastructure. The residence has a large swimming pool, a beautiful landscaped garden and car parking. The balconies offer a pleasant view of the complex and the Mediterranean Sea. Within walking distance are chain stores, fish and vegetable shops, cafes, restaurants, a public transport stop with good transport interchange, and only 1500 meters from the sea. Infrastructure of the complex:Outdoor swimming poolChildren's swimming poolWell-groomed closed territoryparkingBarbecue area      
Residential complex Novyy proekt v aktivno razvivayuschemsya rayone Demirtash
Residential complex Novyy proekt v aktivno razvivayuschemsya rayone Demirtash
Avanos, Turkey
from
€99,000
Completion date: 2025
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Demirtash. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of apartments is from 49 to 118 m2. The distance to the sea is 2500 meters. Real estate in Demirtash in new complexes will please buyers seeking the optimal price-quality ratio. The territories are spacious, not as in the central regions, complexes with a complete year-round infrastructure. Investments in apartments in Demirtash will provide high profits, prices are now among the lowest in Alanya, but are growing rapidly. Due to its proximity to the airport, the quality of the complexes and a good beach, real estate has a high rental potential. For permanent residence, everything basic in Demirtash is: 5 elementary schools, 2 secondary schools, a lyceum, supermarkets, market, shops, pharmacies, ATMs, post offices, taxis, gas stations and other infrastructure on the central street along the mountain river. Above its channel is the famous Sapadere canyon, open to tourists, and other natural beauties. There are many parks and recreation areas, playgrounds throughout the area.
Residential complex PANORAMA ICON
Residential complex PANORAMA ICON
Mersin, Turkey
from
€95,000
Area 95–130 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2024
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! PANORAMA ICON is a new luxury residential complex with its own infrastructure, located in the popular resort town of Mersin, 1 km away. from the seashore. Infrastructure: - Security; - Video surveillance; - Pool; - Children's pool; - Open parking; - Conversations; - Playground. Location: Teja – Mezitli microdistrict of the city of Mersin. It is a very popular and rapidly developing area with access to the sea and magnificent beaches, as well as an area with well-developed transport infrastructure, shops, cafes, restaurants and other social facilities. With pleasure we will answer all your questions, call or write!
Residential complex Soho AVENUE
Residential complex Soho AVENUE
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€210,337
Area 123 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2023
Free selection of real estate. Objects from the best developers. Full legal support of the transaction. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. -We will select real estate for your budget and desires! The complex « Soho AVENUE » is located in one of the best locations of the prestigious and actively developing area of Kargyjak, just 200 meters from one of the best beaches of Alanya - Perle Beach, within walking distance of shops, pharmacies, cafes, restaurants. Only 500 m to the Mahmutlar area. The project will consist of two blocks with excellent infrastructure, its own outdoor and indoor swimming pool, a relaxation area with sunbeds, a gym, a sauna, a Roman steam room, billiards, and all this will be performed in the corporate identity of the company's projects. Infrastructure: - lobby; - outdoor pool; - children's outdoor pool; - indoor heated pool; - a relaxation area with sun loungers; - sauna; - steam room; - fitness; - room for Pilates and yoga; - parking. ECONOMIC ADVANCE: - Commission 0%; - Return on investment; - Interest-free installment plan; - High demand of tenants; - Only reliable developers; - A safe deal. WHY ANYTHING WORK WITH US: - We guarantee safe transactions with full legal support. - We will select for you the best promising objects for investment and life. - Let's tell you everything about the real estate market, about life in Turkey. - We will conduct a free consultation and save your time finding suitable options and buying. - We will select real estate for FREE. With pleasure we will answer all your questions, call or write!  
Residential complex Apartamenty 2 1 v prigorode Famagusty
Residential complex Apartamenty 2 1 v prigorode Famagusty
Avanos, Turkey
from
€189,874
Completion date: 2025
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new 2 + 1 apartments in Northern Cyprus in the Gazimagusa region (Famagusta).The area of the apartment is 105 square meters. The distance to the sea is 1,500 meters. Gazimagus or Famagusta is a large area of Northern Cyprus in the east of the island with its history and culture. Perhaps in no other region of Northern Cyprus there are so many attractions gathered in one place: Venice fortifications, the Ancient City of Salamis, Othello Castle, the Palace of the Venetian Governor, etc. The city is literally filled with history and, at the same time, modern life boils in it. Such a bright mixture of medieval architecture, the sounds of port life, trade activity and entertainment will not leave indifferent even the most sophisticated guest. The district has all the necessary social infrastructure for permanent residence – public and private hospitals, educational institutions, shops and shopping centers, numerous cafes and restaurants. This region houses one of the largest international universities in Northern Cyprus – East Mediterranean University. Northern Cyprus is one of the most attractive regions of the Mediterranean for the purchase of real estate by foreigners. Buyers are attracted by the mild climate and the best beaches on the island, with a gentle sandy entrance to the sea. Given the active development of the region and the growth of the pace and volume of housing construction, real estate in the Gazimagusa region is characterized by high investment and rental potential.
Residential complex Proekt elitnogo zhilya v centre Alanii
Residential complex Proekt elitnogo zhilya v centre Alanii
Alanya, Turkey
from
€252,130
Completion date: 2024
The new project will be located in one of the most attractive parts of Alanya, in the area of Cleopatra Beach. In the very center of the city, not far from all the necessary institutions, such as a clinic, bank, school, bus station and Luna Park. The distance to Antalya Airport will be 120 km, to the seaport of Alanya 2.5 km. Also, shops, supermarkets, cafes and restaurants are within walking distance. The area of the territory is 1127 m2, the total number of apartments is 36, of which the planning apartments 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1 are put up for sale. The entire infrastructure of the project was designed and projected in such a way as to create an appropriate level of quality and the most pleasant atmosphere for a comfortable pastime with their loved ones. The completion of the project is scheduled for May 2024. 
Residential complex EMERALD MARKA
Residential complex EMERALD MARKA
Mersin, Turkey
from
€66,322
Area 74–94 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2024
EMERALD MARKA is a condominium in a modern design from EMERALD YAPI. The complex is a 12-storey house, which includes 84 apartments in a modern design. The project is located at: Arpaçbahşiş, 213. Sk., 33730 Erdemli / Mersin, Turkey. Mersin is a large city in Turkey, located in the southeast on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea. The city attracts with its warm climate, beautiful clean sandy beaches, rich cultural heritage, and very pleasant low prices for real estate and life here. Not far from the complex is the famous embankment, which stretches for tens of kilometers along the whole city! There is also a yacht parking, a recreation and shopping area, which is so loved by local residents and foreigners. The road to the sea will be only 800 m on foot! Near the complex there is all the necessary infrastructure. EASY: - Outdoor pool - Open parking - Playground - Recreation zone ( riots ) - BBQ area - Basketball court - Hamam and sauna - Fitness room - Cinema - elevator Get more information about purchasing an apartment in chat or by phone. Call or write!
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and a conference room close to a metro station and the city center, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and a conference room close to a metro station and the city center, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€485,137
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features a terrace, a swimming pool, a sauna and a fitness center, a cinema, a conference room, a kids' playground, security, a green area, a parking. Facilities and equipment in the house "Smart home" system Location and nearby infrastructure City center - 2 km Shopping mall - 2 km Metro station - 500 meters Airport - 35 km E-5 highway - 5 km
Residential complex ONYX RESIDENCE
Residential complex ONYX RESIDENCE
Yesilkoey, Turkey
from
€127,334
Area 43–114 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2024
Assistance in obtaining resident status. Free selection of real estate. Legal support as a gift! Onyx Residence is a new premium residential complex with its own infrastructure, located in the popular Altyntash district of the resort town of Antalya. The site for the construction of the residential complex is located in the southern part of the Altyntash district, has the nearest location to the Lara area and its magnificent beaches, and the main highway to the airport. Nearby there is all the necessary urban infrastructure: cafes, restaurants, bars, shops, shopping centers, hospitals, pharmacies, parks, banks and public transport stops. Infrastructure: - Well-maintained landscaped territory; - Pool; - Pool bar; - Fitness center; - SPA zone; - Tennis court; - Basketball platform; - Volleyball court; - Barbecue zone; - Children's playground; - Parking. Distances: - Sea and beach: 4 km. - To Mall of Antalya and IKEA: 5 km. - Antalya Airport: 1 km. Why is it profitable to work with us: - We guarantee safe transactions with full legal support. - We will select for you the best promising objects for investment and life. - Let's tell you everything about the real estate market, about life in Turkey. - We will conduct a free consultation and save your time finding suitable options and buying. - We will select real estate for FREE. - We will help with the move. - We will show the object in person in Turkey or online. - We will help with obtaining resident status. Call or write, we will be happy to advise you for free! Let's provide planning options!  
Residential complex Investicionnyy proekt v rayone Payallar po vygodnym cenam
Residential complex Investicionnyy proekt v rayone Payallar po vygodnym cenam
Avanos, Turkey
from
€100,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Payallar - Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of apartments is from 42 to 172 square meters. The distance to the sea is 2300 meters. Thanks to the plan for the active development of the numerous free lands of the region, soon there will be a new luxurious Alanya. In 2022-2023, the construction of an previously unprecedented number of residences began in Payallar, and all of them are characterized by complete infrastructure, spacious areas. In general, it is a developed area where there is its own extensive infrastructure, but most of the development is represented by simple Turkish houses. Residents are engaged in tourism, there are many hotels by the sea. Primary and secondary schools, lyceum, hospital, clinic, dentistry, supermarkets, gas stations, ATMs, pharmacies work. In the neighboring village of Konakly on the seashore there is a municipal forest park with barbecue facilities. In Payallar there will soon be a new promenade 4 km long, with recreation areas, parks, a bicycle path, a playground. A modern hospital is being built on a plot of 13.4 hectares. The area is 10 km from the center of Alanya. Antalya Airport is 100 km away.
Residential complex Apartments in complex with developed infrastructure, 900 m from the sea, Demirtas, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments in complex with developed infrastructure, 900 m from the sea, Demirtas, Turkey
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
from
€123,500
Agency: TRANIO
The project in one of the most popular tourist locations in Alanya, with well-developed infrastructure and modern architecture. The project will consist of one building with 30 apartments. The project of 6 floors, apartments with 1 bedroom and duplexes with 2-3 bedrooms.
Residential quarter New investment Properties for Sale in Alanya
Residential quarter New investment Properties for Sale in Alanya
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€110,000
The property offers to buy launch price for investors and the opportunity to save up 15%.  Why Buy Property in this complex -Launces prices to save up -The Location: close to the beach and social amenities Property Location in Alanya Mahmutlar is 13 Km to Alanya center, 140 km to Antalya Airport, 30 km to Alanya-Gazipasa Airport, This Mahmutlar property is just 550 meters to the famous Barboros street and just 700 meters from the beach, and in 100 meters you can find all shops for your Daily needs like süpermarket, grocery shop, restaurants, hotels, restaurants, car rental, boutique, bakery, and cafes. pharmacy, butcher etc…   The project is built by well-known developer in Alanya and consist of three eleven-storey blocks in a total of 228 apartment including luxurious loft apartment and penthouses The residential complex has a well-designed garden, 24-hour security with video surveillance, beautiful landscaped common spaces, fantastic pool for the uses of resident, sun terraces which are perfect for relaxing and bronzed, gym for those who want to have a fit body and more   There are various types of apartments available, including homes with 1, 2,  bedrooms, and 1 or 2 bathrooms, with surfaces from 55 m² to 275 m². Apartments enjoy access to large terraces facing the sea, many of them with incredible panoramic views of the mountains, and social areas of the project. 1+1 Apartments are between 55 to 75 sqm, and the price starts from 42K euros to 65.500 Euros 2+1 penthouses are between 112 to 150 sqm, starts from 122500Euros to 142500 Euros Loft apartments are 124 sqm, the price is from 151K Euros, Swimming poolCinemaAquaparkBilliardIndoor swimming poolTable tennisTennis courtSaunaRelax roomVitamin cafeTurkish bathSalt roomFree WifiSteam roomPlaygroundGym24H Security Payment: 20% when the contract is signed, 18 months free installment payment. 3% discount on cash payment
Residential quarter Stay Suite Residence Alanya
Residential quarter Stay Suite Residence Alanya
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€117,000
-Stay Suit Residence; a peaceful life in nature! We are proud to offer you this under Construction Project in one of the most attractive areas of Alanya. This Project located up on a hill in the Kargicak area, just 1800 meters from the beach. Stay Suit residence offer peace in nature. The complex surrounded by nature, fantastic garden and allow you to enjoy the Mediterranean sea view. General Features of Stay Suit ResidenceStay Suit residence consist of 175 apartments in 4 floors. The complex offers everything for your comfort and relaxes such as infinity swimming pool, pergola, jacuzzi, 24 hours security and free wifi. After swimming in the pool you enjoy the sea view in your balcony. ApartmentsThe complex is presented apartments of various layouts such as studio, one-bedroom, and 2 bedrooms apartments. Studio apartments are starting from 32sqm., a bathroom, and a terrace One-bedroom apartment from 45 M2 to 84M2 with a living room and open plan kitchen, a bedroom, a bathroom, and a terrace. 2 bedroom apartments with an area of 42sqm to 79 m2 with 2 bedrooms, a terrace, and a bathroom. Why buy Stay Suit Residence-Very attractive prices -Up to 6 months installment -Long-time and short term rental possibility Location in AlanyaThe location of Stay Suit residence is amazing. The complex is located just 1800 meter from the beach, nicely located upon the small hill so you are having fantastic sea and nature view, 25 km from Gazipasa -Alanya International Airport, 130 km from Antalya Airport.  Kargıcak has known 5-star luxury hotels and villa area and just 14 km far from Alanya centrum and it takes about 20 minutes by car. RentingStay Suite Residence has a great opportunity for renting out since there are full facilities for holidaymakers. Basic Apartment Alanya real estate can help you rent out your property for short term and long term
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and terraces close to the beach, Fethiye, Turkey
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and terraces close to the beach, Fethiye, Turkey
, Turkey
from
€700,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer villas with landscaped gardens, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, spacious terraces, parking spaces, saunas and Turkish baths, outdoor dining and barbecue areas. Completion - July, 2023. Features of the flats Basement floor: a sauna, a hamam, a swimming pool. Ground floor: a living room, a dining room, a kitchen, a toilet. First floor: two bedrooms with bathrooms, a balcony. Second floor: a master bedroom with a jacuzzi, a bathroom, a dressing room, a terrace. Facilities and equipment in the house Underfloor heating Fireplace Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a quiet and prestigious area. Airport - 65 km (1 hour) City center - 2 km (5 minutes) Beach - 6.5 km (15 minutes) Hospital - 4.5 km (11 minutes) Shopping mall - 2 km (5 minutes) Fethiye - 10.2 km (17 minutes)
Residential complex Sea View Apartment
Residential complex Sea View Apartment
Alanya, Turkey
from
€159,000
Completion date: 2024
We present a comfortable and cozy house, with a sea, sun and beautiful nature, built on the territory of 1175 m2, which consists of 1 block and 18 apartments. This LCD is located 2 km from the city center, 2 km from banks, shopping centers, government agencies, entertainment venues, 1 km from Anadolu Hospital and 650 meters from the sea. Each part of the project will be designed for the comfort and happiness of the inhabitants of this complex. The LCD has a garden and a playground, arbors, an outdoor pool, a fitness center, a parking lot, round-the-clock video surveillance, a central satellite system, a generator and an elevator.
Residential complex Novyy proekt po dostupnym cenam v Demirtashe
Residential complex Novyy proekt po dostupnym cenam v Demirtashe
Avanos, Turkey
from
€86,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Demirtash. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of apartments is from 45 to 91 m2. The distance to the sea is 2750 meters. Real estate in Demirtash in new complexes will please buyers seeking the optimal price-quality ratio. The territories are spacious, not as in the central regions, complexes with a complete year-round infrastructure. Investments in apartments in Demirtash will provide high profits, prices are now among the lowest in Alanya, but are growing rapidly. Due to its proximity to the airport, the quality of the complexes and a good beach, real estate has a high rental potential. For permanent residence, everything basic in Demirtash is: 5 elementary schools, 2 secondary schools, a lyceum, supermarkets, market, shops, pharmacies, ATMs, post offices, taxis, gas stations and other infrastructure on the central street along the mountain river. Above its channel is the famous Sapadere canyon, open to tourists, and other natural beauties. There are many parks and recreation areas, playgrounds throughout the area.
Villa Villa in Muğla
Villa Villa in Muğla
Mugla, Turkey
from
€741,500
Area 245 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2023
-Kocacalis beach 1-2 minutes -Villa 4+1 with pool -Plot 470 m2 -Villa area 245 m2 -3 floors -Open saloon with kitchen -4 bedrooms -4 bathrooms -1 toilet -Underfloor heating system -Central electric heating and cooling of premises -Electric gates and auto watering the site -Conducted wiring for alarm and video surveillance if desired, you can install
Residential complex Dizaynerskaya kvartira s udobnoy lokaciey
Residential complex Dizaynerskaya kvartira s udobnoy lokaciey
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€112,869
Area 50–180 m²
4 properties 4
Completion date: 2024
Minimum down payment. Comfortable interest-free installment! Exclusive prices and real estate not available to other agencies. Anemon is a new residential complex from the developer As-Er Inşaat. The complex is located in Alanya, Mahmutlar district. The Mahmutlar district is located on the southeast coast of Turkey, 12 km east of the center of Alanya. This area is part of Alanya and is famous for its beaches, restaurants, bazaars and beautiful views. The territory of the complex is equipped and has a developed infrastructure. Apartments have a high-quality and modern design. To the sea 800 meters, direct departure to the center of Mahmutlar, excellent location Infrastructure: — Sauna — Hamam — Jacuzzi — Pool — Billiards — Gym — Security — Conversation Call or write to us for more information!
Residential complex NEW LEVEL KLEOPATRA - 2
Residential complex NEW LEVEL KLEOPATRA - 2
Alanya, Turkey
from
€219,812
Area 68–82 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2024
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! The modern complex New Level Kleopatra-2 will be located in a favorable area, in the city center and 600 meters from one of the best beaches of southern Turkey – Cleopatra Beach. New Level Kleopatra-2 — is much more than a well-equipped residential project in one of the most attractive areas of Alanya; it also represents a unique investment opportunity. The complex will be represented by two 5-story residential blocks for 58 apartments of various layouts. The first floors are intended for the social zone and commercial premises, so residential floors begin at the level of the 2nd floor. Infrastructure: - 24 hour security; - Playground; - Pool; - Barbecue zone; - Garden; - Billiards; - Steam room; - Fitness room; - Pool bar; - Jacuzzi; - Parking; - Library; - Lobby; - Lounge; - Sauna; - SPA. Distances: - Sea and beach: 600 m. - Antalya Airport: 110 km. - Alanya Airport: 45 km. - Shopping street: 450 m. - Port of Alanya: 1200 m. - Alanya water park: 900 m. Call or write, we will be happy to advise you for free! Let's provide planning options!  
Residential complex Nedvizhimost na etape stroitelstva v Stambule rayon Byuyukchekmedzhe
Residential complex Nedvizhimost na etape stroitelstva v Stambule rayon Byuyukchekmedzhe
Avanos, Turkey
from
€210,000
Completion date: 2025
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Buyukchekmezhe district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 70.77 to 204.15 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa.
Residential complex Residence with a view of the sea near a highway and a metrobus station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a view of the sea near a highway and a metrobus station, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€373,841
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features a security system and a view of the sea and the city. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in one of the most prestigious areas of the city, near the coast of the Maramara Sea. Maslak - 15 km Taksim - 25 km Metrobus station - 200 meters Metro station - 2 km
Apartment building Investicionnyy proekt v Mersine Erdemli
Apartment building Investicionnyy proekt v Mersine Erdemli
Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
from
€50,000
Area 43–65 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2024
PRICES OF SHOK!!! NEW PROJECT START: 04/30/2023  1 + 1 From 48000 euros - 62m2 2 + 1 from 75000 euros – 89 m2 2 blocks of 14 floors •    Open parking •    Pool •    Children's playground •    Conversations •    Turkish baths •    Barbecue Located in Kocahasanlıdadır, WESTERN ERDEMLI On each floor in block A there are 7 apartments, in block B there are 14 apartments. End Date: 04/30/2025 Initial contribution of 50%, installment for 18 months is possible.         Want more information, write!
Residential complex Novyy investicionnyy proekt s horoshey lokaciey v Stambule
Residential complex Novyy investicionnyy proekt s horoshey lokaciey v Stambule
Avanos, Turkey
from
€232,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
StayProperty offers new apartments in Istanbul – Buyukchekmedzhe district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 87.91 to 241.15 m2. The largest city in Turkey on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and Black, and Europe, and Asia, is divided by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities in the world. Istanbul is a city of prospects, a cradle of history, majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions, so buying a new apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, who surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and resort concepts have recently gained popularity when the house has indoor, outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa. 
Residential complex Novyy ZhK nedaleko ot shosse TEM i novogo aeroporta Stambula
Residential complex Novyy ZhK nedaleko ot shosse TEM i novogo aeroporta Stambula
Avanos, Turkey
from
€180,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Bashakshekhir district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1, 5 + 1.The area of apartments is from 70 to 284 square meters. The largest city in Turkey on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and Black, and Europe, and Asia, is divided by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities in the world. Istanbul is a city of prospects, a cradle of history, majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions, so buying a new apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. The property is flat, depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investments in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental incomes, in the city there is a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions. 
Residential complex Quality apartments at affordable prices in a new residential complex, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Quality apartments at affordable prices in a new residential complex, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€245,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer functional apartments with different layouts. Each flat has a large balcony. The new high-quality residence features a cinema, a lounge area, a fitness center, a games room, a sauna, a swimming pool. Completion - January, 2025. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located: near hospitals and schools 5 minutes away from an underground station 7 minutes from Mall of Istanbul 10 minutes from TEM highway and a shopping mall 15 minutes from the Olympic Stadium 20 minutes from the lake Kucukcekmece
Residential complex Stilnye apartamenty v uyutnom zhilom komplekse - rayon Dzhikdzhilli
Residential complex Stilnye apartamenty v uyutnom zhilom komplekse - rayon Dzhikdzhilli
Avanos, Turkey
from
€155,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Alanya – Gikgilli District. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 61 to 141.5 square meters. The distance to the sea is 1000 meters. New real estate in Gikjilla is suitable for those who would like to live in the center, but away from hotels and the flow of tourists. This small area is located in central Alanya, starts 400 meters from the sea, stretches 2 km towards the mountains from the main highway. And along it are the main infrastructure of the city – the largest supermarket of the Migros network, as well as the shopping center Alanium and Metro in the neighboring Ob. Nearby is a large city hospital. In addition to extensive infrastructure, the Gikgilli district has cozy beautiful streets and luxurious complexes, there are many park areas. There are many free sections behind the track, new luxury residences will be built here and in the future. The lower part of the district is all built up, there are both simple Turkish houses and residences. Convenient area for relaxation and life, everything you need is nearby, within walking distance. 
Residential complex Villas in a luxury area
Residential complex Villas in a luxury area
Alanya, Turkey
from
€2,75M
Premium design villas in Tepe in an elite area located on a hillside. Alanya is a short drive from Tepe, it is here that you will find large shopping centers, banks, schools, pharmacies and hospitals. The area of the plot is 4,134 m2, separate unit blocks of villas, which consist of 2.5 floors. The fabulous design of the residential complex includes 5 prestigious villas, each of which is characterized by unique aesthetics and architecture. Stunning interiors with open-plan kitchens that go into large living rooms, panoramic windows and patio doors fill the accommodation with light and a fresh breeze. The villas have beautiful pools in the hallway, drowning in beautiful gardens, and a garage on the ground floor for your car. Due to its location on a small hill, the villas offer magnificent views of the Alanya Bay and the territory of the fortress. Incredible in beauty villas are very popular and quickly sell out. Please do not postpone your purchase that you dreamed of.
Apartment building EMERALD TOMUK
Apartment building EMERALD TOMUK
Mersin, Turkey
from
€60,000
Area 70–92 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2023
INVALUABILITY TOURKEY / MERSIN For sale apartment Number of rooms: 2 + 1/1 + 1 Area: 2 + 1 - 92.4 m2 / 1 + 1 - 70.12 m2 Address: Tomuk district Floor: One block - 10 floors End of construction in June 2023 Total territory 2 194 m2 On the floor there are 5 apartments Closed area Pool Open Sports Playground Security 24/7 Video surveillance Children's playground BBQ Area Recreation Rush Elevator Generator Autoparking Sea 250 m Cost: 70.12 m2 from 60 000 92.4 m2 from 75 000 Prepayment - 50% Spread for 10 months. Prices need to be specified for specialists For real estate issues, write and call: Anastasia
Residential complex NSM Real Estate Construction
Residential complex NSM Real Estate Construction
Alanya, Turkey
from
€1,30M
Completion date: 2023
NSM Real Estate has been working for you for 11 years. This is not a newly created real estate company in Turkey, but a large friendly team of professionals. We are building quality houses that meet all modern standards and standards set by the State, and we are also a licensed agency for the sale of new buildings and apartments from owners, villas, commercial premises and are managing the apartments of our customers. Having built a clear marketing system, our company successfully entered the market of Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan and other CIS countries. Many years of experience of managers allows you to provide the best service without any risks. You can be absolutely sure of a profitable deal, because your individual needs are the main guideline for us!
Residential complex Novyy proekt v centre goroda Alanya
Residential complex Novyy proekt v centre goroda Alanya
Alanya, Turkey
from
€299,900
Completion date: 2025
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in the center of Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of apartments is from 65 to 141 m2. The distance to the sea is 950 meters. Modern new housing in the center of Alanya is the most prestigious property in the resort. The basis of the housing stock of central neighborhoods is hotels and simple Turkish houses. And apartments in resort-type new buildings in the center of Alanya are usually sold even before the house is put into operation. Ready-made apartments in new houses are always appreciated and few. A rare version of real estate, when everything is perfect - both the place and the beach, and the choice of entertainment around. The Alanya Center is located in the part where the famous fortress is encircling the peninsula. The popular beach of Cleopatra stretches to the west, also called the area near it, and to the east — the wide beach of Keikubat in the very center of the city. The streets are strewn with numerous shops and other businesses. Here you can find everything for life and relaxation. Alanya is multinational, and the city center has its own special charm, this is a secular Turkish city. The prestige of the resort is growing every year.
Residential complex Stilnyy bolshoy proekt v Altyntashe Antaliya
Residential complex Stilnyy bolshoy proekt v Altyntashe Antaliya
Avanos, Turkey
from
€170,371
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in the Altyntash - Antalya area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of apartments is from 64 to 166 m2. The distance to the sea is 6 km. Altyntash – the rapidly developing and extremely promising microdistrict of Antalya, which is part of the popular area of Aksu. One of the main advantages of the area is the convenience of location: there is an airport nearby, the best beaches of Antalya and the clear sea. A convenient transport interchange allows you to quickly get to any area of the city. Antalya Airport is only 1.5 km away. This neighborhood does not make the area noisy, since the planes do not fly over it, but parallel to the border of the microdistrict. The sandy beaches of Lara and Kundu are 2.5 km away. The Turkish name of Lara Beach sounds like « Altynkum », which means « golden sand ». The clear sea and the beach of Lara are rightfully assigned the Blue flag of quality, which makes it the most popular beach of Antalya among tourists. Not the whole beach is open for general access: many private beach clubs have a fenced area and offer a range of services at an additional cost. Within a radius of 5-20 km from the district there are 120 of the best five-star hotels in Antalya, 10 of which hit the TOP-100 hotels in the world. Since the microdistrict is in the process of development, and the city municipality is actively investing in its improvement, residents of the district use the infrastructure of neighboring areas of Lara and Muratpasha. Terra City's large shopping center is located 7 km from Altintash, Agora, Ikea and Metro - 6.5 km, Mall Of Antalya – 4.5 km away. 20 km from the microdistrict is « The Land of Legends » – Turkey's largest theme amusement park with its own restaurant, water park, and performance program, who will not leave indifferent even an experienced tourist. Altyntash – is the only area close to the sea within which large tracts of land are not built. This makes it possible to create spacious, liquid and residential complexes with their own water parks, spa areas, restaurants, etc. Many of the district's projects have been developed by leading architects in Turkey. Therefore, within Altintash there are the most modern residential complexes with developed infrastructure and design. The design of apartment buildings is based on the use of advanced construction technologies, as well as the desire for maximum comfort. Favorable territorial location, proximity of the best hotels in the world, chic sandy beaches and a clean sea contributes to the growth of the value of real estate in the neighborhood, and also makes it attractive for life, recreation and capital placement. Real estate in Altintash is suitable for profitable investments, creating a source of passive income and year-round living. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!
Apartment building LOTUS GARDEN
Apartment building LOTUS GARDEN
Karakocali, Turkey
from
€160,000
Area 105–180 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2022
Developer: IKY GROUP ALANYA
LOTUS GARDEN This project will be finished in April 2022 The facilites of this project include: -Outdoor swimming pool -Indoor Jaccuzi -Turkish bath -Sauna -Steam room -Massage room -Gym -Children's playground -Children's play room -Barbecue space - Table tennis -Lobby Distance to the sea 2.5 km +Shuttle to the sea Distance to the Alanya center 5 km Interior design of the apartment: -60×120 Granite floors -Lacquered kitchen cabinets -Black Star Galexi color granite countertops -Insulated windows -Specially designed steel door with peephole -Specially designed lacquered inner doors -Tempered glass shower cabin -Hilton bathroom sink Includes three bedroom units with an area of 137 m² and a price of 198000 euros Two-bdroom units with an area of 105 m² and a price of 160000 euros Three-bedroom duplex units with an area of 180 m² and a price 230000 euros shops with an area of ​​180 m² and a price of 320,000 euro NOTE:You can pay in installments and 30% down payment
Residential complex EURO RESIDENCE 16
Residential complex EURO RESIDENCE 16
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€210,000
Area 84 m²
2 properties 2
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Euro Residence 16 is a new complex of comfortable apartments, located just 700 meters from the Mediterranean coast in the city of Mahmutlar, 12 km from Alanya. Mahmutlar is a modern resort town with excellent infrastructure. From the complex, only 500 meters to the central street of the city - Barbaros, which houses a large number of shops, restaurants and bars, and twice a week passes the eastern bazaar, which is popular among tourists. Euro Residence 16 is located on the territory of 2201 square meters. m, consists of one 12-story building, including only 59 apartments with beautiful views of the coast, sea and mountains. All apartments are ready for ventilation and operation. Apartments for rent: - Steel front door, high-quality interior doors; - Built-in kitchen headset with granite countertops; - The bathrooms have a complete set of plumbing, built-in furniture and a mirror; - Floor coating - ceramic tiles; - Wall cover - washable Teflon paint; - Panoramic balcony in the living room. Infrastructure: - Well-maintained territory with a landscaped garden; - An outdoor pool with a children's section; - Sports hall; - Sauna; - Billiards; - Playground; - Parking. With an apartment in Euro Residence on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea, you get excellent ecology, endless sea, sun, abundance of vegetables and fruits all year round! Call or write, advise for free, tell everything about the most profitable objects!
Apartment building Istanbul Apartment Compound Fikirtepe
Apartment building Istanbul Apartment Compound Fikirtepe
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€283,253
Why this property؟ The project area is one of the most important residential neighborhoods that combine history and modernity on the Asian side. Luxurious apartments with stunning views of the Marmara Sea, green spaces, gardens, and parks. It is next to many vital and touristic areas in Asian Istanbul, which increases its investment value. It is within a vital location near transport lines, health, educational and commercial centers on the Anatolian side. A ready-to-delivery contract, suitable payment plans, with the chance of getting Turkish citizenship.
Residential complex Modern apartment close to the coast, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Modern apartment close to the coast, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€1,59M
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with areas from 138 m2 to 290 m2. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a quiet area.
Residential complex Luxury residence with swimming pools and a spa area at 800 meters from the sea, Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Luxury residence with swimming pools and a spa area at 800 meters from the sea, Avsallar, Turkey
Incekum, Turkey
from
€198,000
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a kids' pool with water slides, a barbecue area and lounge areas, a Turkish bath, a sauna and a jacuzzi, a massage room, a gym, a tennis court, a games room, a mini club, a children's playground, a parking. Completion - 30/08/2023. Features of the flats Central satellite system Double-glazed PVC windows Steel entrance door Kitchen cabinetry Granite kitchen counter Tile flooring Location and nearby infrastructure Sea — 800 m Incekum beach — 4 km Avsallar center — 1.5 km Nearest airport — 65 km Antalya Airport — 90 km
Residential quarter Bright One Bedroom Apartment in Alanya, Mahmutlar
Residential quarter Bright One Bedroom Apartment in Alanya, Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€124,000
- We find this one bedroom bright apartment in Alanya, Mahmutlar with a bright open kitchen living room, bathroom, and bedroom. The project is just finished in 2017 and it gives you a bright breathtaking apartment. The apartment is located in a modernist building in an excellent condition. This one bedroom apartment located in Alanya, Mahmutlar and it has easy to access to the beach and close to restaurant, cafes, supermarket, and doctor. Many amenities placed around the property and Public bus is just 100 meter from the apartment. Alanya Airport bus station is very close to the complex. on entering the property we find the large living room with an open white color glossy kitchen. Leading off this room we find the bedroom and bathroom. This new apartment complex has many features like swimming pool, sauna, sports hall, power generator, security cameras, and car parking Key features of Bright one bedroom apartment in Alanya, MahmutlarSwimming poolCentrally locatedcar parkingTurkish bathSaunapower generatorHigh gloss kitchen cupboards        Distribution of one bedroom apartment in Alanya-Large open plan living room which communicates directly with a large balcony. -Kitchen area with A class granite worktop -A bright bedroom -Fitted bathroom with shower cabin    Other Features of the apartmentthe apartment has a double glazed large sliding doors with high quality, granite floors, glossy kitchen cabinet and steel entrance door  
Residential quarter Sfera Residence Apartments in Alanya
Residential quarter Sfera Residence Apartments in Alanya
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€145,000
Sfera residence 12-storey complex on the second coastline at the very beginning of the Mahmutlar region, Alanya. It was built using the latest materials and technologies. The area is 7 km from the center of Alanya and its historic part, just 20 minutes by public transport, stops are located next to the house. The complex is located on the main street, in a quiet area, which means all shops, pharmacies, cafes and restaurants, children's parks within walking distance from you. The agricultural bazaar coming two time in  a week, where you can buy fresh vegetables, fruits and various rural products. Thanks to the developed infrastructure, you will feel the comfort of a five star hotel right in your house. 1 + 1 apartments of 83 m2;2 + 1 apartments 112 m2;3 + 1 penthouses 185 - 245 m2. air conditioning in each room, fitted kitchen furniture, acrylic kitchen countertops, porcelain stoneware floors, built-in wardrobes in the hallway, as well as with lamps and chandeliers in each room. open poolwinter indoor poolsaunasteam roomhamamgymplaygroundplayroom for childrenTV roomlobby with receptionbarbecue areageneratorparking  
Residential complex NISANTASI KORU
Residential complex NISANTASI KORU
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€654,872
Area 136–230 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2023
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! The unique Nışantaşı Koru apartments are located in an amazing building in Nishantashi. Residents of Nışantaşı Koru Apartments will receive many high-quality amenities, including: - Indoor pool; - Private pool on the balcony; - Turkish bath ( Hammam ); - SPA; - Fitness center; - Movie. Location: Nishantashi — the most fashionable and elegant area of Istanbul, the birthplace of Turkish culture and art. There is a refreshingly large selection of excellent and stylish restaurants and shops of world famous brands such as Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Hugo Boss, Escada, Kenzo, Prada and many others. We will tell all the subtleties of acquiring real estate in Turkey. We will find, show and help with the acquisition of real estate for any request! Write or call, answer all your questions!
Residential complex Novyy maloetazhnyy ZhK v perspektivnom rayone Payallar
Residential complex Novyy maloetazhnyy ZhK v perspektivnom rayone Payallar
Avanos, Turkey
from
€117,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Payallar - Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of apartments is from 41 to 89 square meters. The distance to the sea is 900 meters. Thanks to the plan for the active development of the numerous free lands of the region, soon there will be a new luxurious Alanya. In 2022-2023, the construction of an previously unprecedented number of residences began in Payallar, and all of them are characterized by complete infrastructure, spacious areas. In general, it is a developed area where there is its own extensive infrastructure, but most of the development is represented by simple Turkish houses. Residents are engaged in tourism, there are many hotels by the sea. Primary and secondary schools, lyceum, hospital, clinic, dentistry, supermarkets, gas stations, ATMs, pharmacies work. In the neighboring village of Konakly on the seashore there is a municipal forest park with barbecue facilities. In Payallar there will soon be a new promenade 4 km long, with recreation areas, parks, a bicycle path, a playground. A modern hospital is being built on a plot of 13.4 hectares. The area is 10 km from the center of Alanya. Antalya Airport is 100 km away.
Residential complex Nefes Cengelkoy
Residential complex Nefes Cengelkoy
Istanbul, Turkey
from
€284,239
Area 97–195 m²
5 properties 5
Residential complex Novyy kompleks v Kestele
Residential complex Novyy kompleks v Kestele
Yaylali, Turkey
from
€148,000
Completion date: 2023
The unique apartments for sale in Kestel, reflecting a calm Mediterranean lifestyle, offer everything you need for a comfortable stay and an active life. The investment project, which will be completed by September 2023, is specially planned for those who value comfort, luxury and prefer the best. The following apartment layouts are for sale: 1 + 1 and 2 + 1 from 58m2. up to 75 m2. Many infrastructure facilities are also included in the project, which is being built on a total area of 969 m2. With rich opportunities for residents of the complex, zones will be created where they can have a pleasant time. These include an outdoor pool, sauna, gym, camellia, open parking and generator. The territory of the complex will be guarded by video surveillance systems 24/7. The distance to the beach is only 250 meters, shopping centers and supermarkets can be easily reached on foot. Gazipasha International Airport is 32 km away. The initial installment is 35%, the balance of the amount can be paid by interest-free installment payment until the end of construction.
Residential complex Ophelia Residence
Residential complex Ophelia Residence
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€123,170
Area 60–110 m²
2 properties 2
Real estate in Turkey at a bargain price with full legal support. Assistance in the transfer of funds. Free selection of real estate. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. -We will select real estate for your budget and desires! Ophelia Residence – is one of the most picturesque and developed areas of Alanya. It consists of one 6-story monolithic building. Spacious apartments with renovation and panoramic windows, fitted furniture in the kitchen and in the bathroom. The apartments are tasteful. High ceilings, convenient layout, balconies and terraces with stunning views of the Mediterranean Sea. The complex is located in a quiet and picturesque place, away from the bustle and bustling hotels. But at the same time, all the necessary infrastructure will be nearby. INFRASTRUCT: - Cozy green area; - Outdoor pool; - Barbecue zone; - Playground; - Parking; - Video surveillance and security 24/7; - Indoor warm pool; - Finnish sauna; - Roman steam room; - Gym; - Guest lobby — hall. ECONOMIC ADVANCE: - Commission 0%; - Return on investment; - Interest-free installment plan; - High demand of tenants; - Only reliable developers; - A safe deal. Guaranteed payback and profitability of the facility! Get more information about purchasing an apartment in chat or by phone. Call or write!
Residential quarter Alanya Gold City Apartments
Residential quarter Alanya Gold City Apartments
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€129,000
Gold City Alanya is the most famous prestige five-star hotel and residence project in Alanya. The complex located up on a hill between Toros mountain and Mediterranean sea. Because it is up on a hill there will not be any project in front of it which will block your view.  The project built in over 211000 m2 area and it consist of a big common area, pools, aquaparks, villas, apartments and main building. as it is 5-star hotel and residence project its offer luxury living with concierge, restaurants, and spas. There are 8 a la carte restaurants serving Turkish, French, chines and other cuisines.  There is a huge spa center on the first floor which you can have the massage, Turkish bath, and many other treatments.  There are many pools for owner however for those who would like to enjoy the golden beach of Mediterranean Gold city beach club is serving them for free. here you can have free sunbed and parasailing Shortly it is a five-star hotel, apartment and villa project with its service, facilities, and quality. Why Buy an apartment in Gold City Alanya?- 5-star Hotel facilities including pool, congress saloon, gym, cable park, restaurants  -Easy renting for certain yearly income -Free shuttle bus, free sunbeds, and parasol -Discounted price     Gold City Located in Kargıcak, Alanya. Kargicak is about 20 KM from Alanya city center boast with its green banana garden and luxury villas. Gold city is situated upon a hill from 3 kilometers from the beach. There is an exotic road arround banana garden.
Apartment building SAN MARIA SEASON
Apartment building SAN MARIA SEASON
Elvanli, Turkey
from
€39,000
Completion date: 2024
Agency: RealtGo
Developer: Oezmen insaat
Residential complex New residence with swimming pool in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pool in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Basaksehir, Turkey
from
€537,911
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features around-the-clock security, an indoor parking, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a fitness center, a concierge, a sauna and a Turkish bath, a kids' playground. Completion - December, 2024. Location and nearby infrastructure Park - 650 meters Shopping mall - 5 km Stadium - 8 km Schools - 8.4 km
Apartment building Cekmekoy Istanbul Homes Project
Apartment building Cekmekoy Istanbul Homes Project
Cekmekoey, Turkey
from
€70,791
Why this property؟ The project area is one of the finest and quietest areas of the Anatolian side for those looking to live away from the hustle and bustle. Live in the heart of the forest in luxurious healthy homes that combine the advantages of the city and the charm of nature. The houses are designed according to earthquake systems, with a ventilation system that complies with health standards during the Corona pandemic. It is close to the best health and educational centers in Istanbul, both public and private.
Villa Luxury Villa in İstanbul
Villa Luxury Villa in İstanbul
Sariyer, Turkey
from
€4,59M
Residential complex Novye kvartiry na stadii stroitelstva v centre Alanii
Residential complex Novye kvartiry na stadii stroitelstva v centre Alanii
Alanya, Turkey
from
€230,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in the center of Alanya. The residential complex presents the layouts: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 51 to 138 square meters. The distance to the sea is 800 meters. Modern new housing in the center of Alanya is the most prestigious property in the resort. The basis of the housing stock of the central neighborhoods is hotels and simple Turkish houses. And apartments in resort-type new buildings in the center of Alanya are sold, as a rule, even before the house is put into operation. Ready-made apartments in new houses are always appreciated and few. A rare option for real estate, when everything is perfect - both place and beach, and the choice of entertainment around. The center of Alanya is located in the part where the famous fortress is encircling the peninsula. The popular Cleopatra beach is stretching west, and the area near it is also called, and to the east — the wide beach of Keikubat in the very center of the city. The streets are strewn with numerous shops and other businesses. Here you can find everything for life and relaxation. Alanya is multinational, and the city center has its own special charm, this is a secular Turkish city. The prestige of the resort is growing every year. 
Residential complex Kvartiry v stroyaschemsya proekte s polnoy infrastrukturoy - rayon Avsallar
Residential complex Kvartiry v stroyaschemsya proekte s polnoy infrastrukturoy - rayon Avsallar
Incekum, Turkey
from
€110,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in the Avsallar - Alanya area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of apartments is from 48 to 164 square meters. The distance to the sea is 2200 meters. New real estate in Avsallar has a high rental potential, the area is considered one of the best for sea holidays, while surrounded by the beautiful nature of Turkey. Avsallar is dotted with green, quiet and cozy. There is a basic infrastructure, including schools, a first-aid post. On Wednesdays there is a large farm bazaar, there are currency exchanges, ATMs, pharmacies, numerous restaurants, cafes. The main street in tree crowns has a special tourist atmosphere. In recent years, active development is taking place throughout the area, including the development of free sections further from the sea. Real estate in Avsallar is in demand both for rent and for permanent residence. At the same time, Avsallar has and all needs infrastructure for everyday life. 
Residential complex Residential complex close to park, metro station and International Financial Centre, Çekmeköy, Istanbul, Turke
Residential complex Residential complex close to park, metro station and International Financial Centre, Çekmeköy, Istanbul, Turke
Sirapinar Mahallesi, Turkey
from
€438,526
Agency: TRANIO
The project is within walking distance of the metro station and shops. There are 13 blocks with flats and 60% landscaped space on the site. Spacious flats with 1-4 bedrooms and balconies. The project has a large park, shopping centre, schools, cafes and restaurants, play and sports areas, jogging and cycling paths. Suitable for investment and personal residence. Location and nearby infrastructure The project is located in a clean, green, new and family-friendly area away from the hustle and bustle, but with a chic transport infrastructure in the most comfortable access to Istanbul's nightlife and business life. A special feature of the complex is that it is a 15-minute drive from Turkey's megaproject, International Financial Centre. Sabiha Gokcen Airport - 25 minutes Ataturk airport - 45 min Third International Airport - 5 min
Residential complex Novyy proekt s polnoy infrastrukturoy v rayone Tyurkler
Residential complex Novyy proekt s polnoy infrastrukturoy v rayone Tyurkler
Avanos, Turkey
from
€125,000
Completion date: 2025
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Turkler - Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of apartments is from 56 to 153 m2. Distance to the sea 650 meters. Famous for luxury hotels, Turkler occupies an important place in the tourism sector. There are few residential complexes under construction, but in the near future the area will develop. In Turkler, the new real estate is represented by luxurious complexes with the concept of hotel luxury. Here you can buy holiday apartments for rent, for permanent residence in the most comfortable conditions. There is a lunapark, a dolphinarium in Turkler. Many restaurants, shops, car rental services, travel agencies with excursions, souvenir shops. Social infrastructure is also available in neighboring areas of Konakly and Avsallar. The Kargi mountain river, which flows into the sea, passes through the area. On the shore of the bay with piers and breakwaters.
Residential complex Kompleks premium-klassa na 2 beregovoy linii v Mahmutlare
Residential complex Kompleks premium-klassa na 2 beregovoy linii v Mahmutlare
Yaylali, Turkey
from
€187,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
We are presented with new apartments in Mahmutlar. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 57 to 216 square meters. The distance to the sea is 100 meters. Mahmutlar is the most popular area, if we talk about new buildings. Here is a large selection of new and liquid real estate, both economy-class houses and respectable residential complexes are presented in the area. Another undeniable advantage when buying a new apartment in Mahmutlar is the possibility of obtaining interest-free installments from the developer, it does not work in all projects, but still, it is worth paying attention to this. In general, Mahmutlar is the most inhabited and comfortable area for a permanent life in Alanya. Although Mahmutlar is remote from the center of Alanya, on its main streets Barbaros, Ataturk and the promenade is always crowded, infrastructure, trade, and restaurants work all year round. This is an autonomous town where there is everything for life and a busy vacation. This property is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!
Residential complex ORHIDEYa
Residential complex ORHIDEYa
Kuyucak Koey, Turkey
from
€89,900
JYLO COMPLEX « ORHIDE » IN THE HIGHER 🌸 The project « Orchid » is located in Iskel at a distance of 1 km from the sea. Near the complex there is all the necessary infrastructure for life, such as shops, restaurants, schools, banks, pharmacies and more.  LOCATION:  📍 1 km to the sea  📍 3.5 km to Iskele  📍 6.5 km to. Boaz  📍 22 km to. Famagusta  📍 47 km to Ercan Airport    🏡 Complex « Orchid » includes 5 detached villas 4 + 1, 6 townhouses 3 + 1 and 36 apartments ( studios, 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1 ).  INFRASTRUCTURE OF THE COMPLEX:  🔘 Minimarket  🔘 Cafeteria  🔘 Gym  🔘 Pool 55 m2  🔘 Charging Station for Tesla  🔘 Walking areas  🔘 Playground  🔘 Children's pool with slides  🔘 Parking  🔘 Transfer to the sea  VOLUMENCE OF OBJECTS:  Studio apartments ( 40 m2 + terrace 11 m2 + garden 14 m2 ) – 89 900 £  Duplex apartments 1 + 1 ( 60 m2 + terrace 11 m2 + roof terrace 35 m2 ) – from 119 702 £  Duplex Apartments 2 + 1 ( 94 m2 + terrace 10.5 m2 + roof terrace 55 m2 ) – 143 990 £  Apartments 3 + 1 ( 125 m2 + terrace 36 m2 + garden 15.5 m2 ) – from 185 000 £  Duplex apartments 3 + 1 ( 129 m2 + terrace 24 m2 + roof terrace 70 m2 ) – from 194 000 £  Townhouse 3 + 1 ( 181 m2 + terrace 56.5 m2 + roof terrace 74 m2 ) – from 282 325 £  Villa 4 + 1 ( 250 m2 + terrace 46 m2 + rooftop terrace 88 m2 ) – 369 947 £    💸 PAYMENT PLAN:  Deposit 5000 £  Down payment 30-35%  The remaining installment for 36 months, quarterly payments    Other payments:  0.5% stamp duty   5% VAT  2000 £ Transformer fee ( for apartments )  3000 £ Transformator fee ( for dachauses and villas )    🏁 Completion: fall 2025.
Residential complex New apartments in a residence with swimming pools, a fitness center and restaurants, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New apartments in a residence with swimming pools, a fitness center and restaurants, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€190,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with different layouts. The residence features a fitness center, yoga and pilates studios, walking and bike paths, a sauna, swimming pools, kids' playgrounds, shops, cafes and restaurants, a landscaped territory. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located near places of interest and all necessary infrastructure, 20 minutes away from the airport, within walking distance of parks.
Residential complex Novyy kompleks v rayone Gazipasha
Residential complex Novyy kompleks v rayone Gazipasha
Gazipasa, Turkey
from
€117,000
Completion date: 2024
Gazipasha — is a great ecological place with many orchards and forests. It is quiet and picturesque, with beautiful bays, sandy and pebble beaches - great for those who value a calm lifestyle surrounded by magnificent nature. The area is only gaining popularity as a tourist destination, has its own airport, which accepts both domestic and international flights, and infrastructure is actively developing - all these are the main attractive features of this region. Our project is located on an area of 4,065 m2, and includes 84 apartments: •70 apartments 1 + 1, gross area 47 m2 ( net 41 m2 ) •6 apartments 2 + 1, gross area 65 m2 ( net 58 m2 ) •5 duplexes 2 + 1, gross area 100 m2 ( net 88 m2 ) •3 duplex 3 + 1, gross area 127 m2 ( net 115 m2 ) Infrastructure of the complex: an outdoor pool with a water slide, an indoor pool, a fitness room, a spa, a sauna, a steam room, a beauty salon, a relaxation area, a barbecue area, a cinema, a playroom, a multi court, a playground, landscape design, generator, video surveillance cameras 24 hours, video intercom Distance to the center – 1.5 km Airport Distance - 6 km Distance to Antalya - 180 km  Distance to Alanya - 40 km     
Residential complex Prostornye apartamenty v Gazipashe - Alaniya
Residential complex Prostornye apartamenty v Gazipashe - Alaniya
Alanya, Turkey
from
€150,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Gazipas. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of apartments is from 48 to 170 square meters. Distance to the sea 2000 meters. Gazipasha is a city in southern Turkey, located off the coast of the Mediterranean Sea, next to Alanya. The appearance of the international airport in 2011 gave a new round of development, both of the city and the real estate market. Gazipasha has 50 km of sandy shore, there is the famous Selinus beach 2.5 km long, beautiful rocky shores where you can swim surrounded by coniferous trees. Despite the long and wide beach with a gentle sea, there are few hotels in Gazipasha. Agriculture is developed. The population of the city is about 50 thousand people. There is everything for life: large supermarkets, markets, shops, boutiques, chain restaurants, for children — kindergartens, schools, colleges, university. Real estate in Gazipasha is suitable for those who want to move to a Turkish city with the sea, with the prospect of finding a job, opening a business, and educating children. In addition, it is a great investment and a convenient option for a holiday resort. 
Residential complex Type B_66
Residential complex Type B_66
Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
from
€121,428
Completion date: 2022
European side - Eyyup This project is built on an area of 10,700 M2. The project will be ready for delivery by the end of 2022 and two to three bedroom units are available. Advantages of this project include being located between two metro stations, close to the Tem Highway. The list price for 2 bedrooms units starts from 3,645,000 TL.
Residential quarter Project with original architecture and low building density
Residential quarter Project with original architecture and low building density
Avsallar, Turkey
from
€126,000
The family residential complex, consisting of one 7-storey block, will be located in a quiet green area of Avsallar, Alanya, on an area of 2800 m2. The project has a large selection of planning solutions - from one-room to three-room duplex apartments. The finished finish from the developer includes the installation of a kitchen unit and a bathroom. Due to its unique location, grocery supermarkets, cafes, shops, pharmacies, a school and public transport stops will be located just a stone's throw from the project, the famous Incekum beach will be within close proximity, and the windows will offer panoramic views of the entire complex. The Avsallar district differs from other areas of Alanya with a slow pace of life, here you will not be disturbed by busy road traffic and the constant noise of cars. It is quiet, calm and harmonious here, despite the fact that the central street of the area is a 5-minute walk from the complex. On the territory of the project, the developer provides: a sauna, fitness, bath, playgrounds, a basketball court, a tennis court and much more, which will enable residents and guests of this complex to enjoy life without leaving the complex. Swimming pool Children's swimming pool Sauna Fitness Bath Outdoor playground Indoor playground Basketball playground Tennis court Generator Elevator Security Closed landscaped area Internet throughout the complex Video surveillance system 24/7   Start of construction of the complex: 20.09.2022 Completion date: 20.09.2023   With an initial payment of 40%, payment by installments for the entire period of construction is possible.    
Residential quarter For sale apartments in Gold City in Alanya
Residential quarter For sale apartments in Gold City in Alanya
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€135,000
If you want to feel yourself in a complex like five star hotel when you are on vacation in your home ,you must choose Gold Cıty to buy.This apartment is 2+1 on the second  floor of the main building in Gold City complex, in Kargıcak, Alanya.There is a large balcony and two bathrooms in the apartment.It is fully furnished.Gold City offers you various kinds of activities.It has been built on a top of hill within villas and apartments.We can say that it is a magnificient complex including inside and outside swimming pools, spa center, beauty center, aqua park, sport centers,restaurants, pubs, disco, library, cinema,market , game lands, helikopter landing area,24 hours reception and sequrity,privite beach with water sports, housekeeping , laundry services.This means that you will feel very comfortable in your home , because you can find everthing what you need in the complex. Both are possible, watching the panaromic mountain and fascinating sea view when you are on your balcony.You  will forget about all your problems and go back with a bright mind after this vacation.If you are a nature lover and fond of entertaınments at the same time , this apartment will be the best choıce for you, and also ıt is good investment and you can have a good income by renting your apartments when you are not here
Residential complex Kartal Seaview Family Homes
Residential complex Kartal Seaview Family Homes
Kartal, Turkey
from
€268,000
  An affordable seaview project has good finishing, architecture, view, environment, society and else. In the neighborhood, many shopping malls, marina&marina mall, easy access to corniche line, different metro lines, airport, multinational companies and industrial zones. Still have reasonable unit prices and able to have solid capital increase in near future.
Residential complex New residence with a fitness center and a parking close to the highways, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a fitness center and a parking close to the highways, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€251,130
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features saunas, a steam room and a Turkish bath, a roof-top park, a fitness center, an outdoor cinema, a three-level parking, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a basketball court, a kids' playground, a barbecue area. Completion - January, 2024. Location and nearby infrastructure Bus station - 1 minute Metro station - 4 minutes Hospital - 5 minutes Shopping mall - 10 minutes E-5 highway - 5 minutes TEM highway - 10 minutes Istanbul Airport - 25 minutes
Residential complex Luxury apartments in Hasbahche
Residential complex Luxury apartments in Hasbahche
Alanya, Turkey
from
€350,000
Completion date: 2024
In a beautiful mountainous region located in an incredibly beautiful place in Alanya – Hasbahce, a stylish LCD is being built directly from the developer during the construction phase. Which consists of 2 low-rise blocks with its own closed territory, with its own pool and well-designed internal and external infrastructure. The windows offer a magnificent view of the sea panorama, Alanya and the ancient fortress. Distance to the sea 1500 m. A total of 20 apartments ( 4 x 3 + 1 upper duplexes, 4 x 3 + 1 duplexes, with a garden and pool. 12 x 2 + 1 apartments ). The start date of construction is 09-2022. The completion date of construction is 08-2024. Project infrastructure; Pool, Fitness, Lobby, Jacuzzi, Sauna, Children's Playground, Billiards, Video Surveillance System, Outdoor Lighting, Built-in Intercom, Satellite TV, Generator, Built-in Water Heater, Water Tank and Hydrophor.
Residential quarter Furnished apartment 2+1 in a unique complex Gold City
Residential quarter Furnished apartment 2+1 in a unique complex Gold City
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€123,000
  Gold City Alanya is the most famous prestigious five-star hotel and residential project in Alanya. The complex located up on a hill between Toros mountain and the Mediterranean sea. Because it is up on a hill there will not be any project in front of it that will block your view.  The project built in over 211000 m2 area and it consist of a big common area, pools, aquaparks, villas, apartments and main building. as it is 5-star hotel and residence project its offer luxury living with a concierge, restaurants, and spas. There are 8 a la carte restaurants serving Turkish, French, chines and other cuisines.  There is a huge spa center on the first floor which you can have a massage, Turkish bath, and many other treatments.  There are many pools for owners however for those who would like to enjoy the golden beach of Mediterranean Gold city beach club is serving them for free. here you can have free sunbed and parasailing Shortly it is a five-star hotel, apartment and villa project with its service, facilities, and quality.   - 5-star Hotel facilities including pool, congress saloon, gym, cable park, restaurants  -Easy renting for certain yearly income -Free shuttle bus, free sunbeds, and parasol -Discounted price   Gold City Located in Kargıcak, Alanya. Kargicak is about 20 KM from Alanya city center boast with its green banana garden and luxury villas. Gold city is situated upon a hill from 3 kilometers from the beach. There is an exotic road arround banana garden.  
Residential complex Oba Voyage Deluxe
Residential complex Oba Voyage Deluxe
Alanya, Turkey
from
€190,000
Area 40–100 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2023
Premium apartments in the developed area of Alanya - Both. Apartments with designer interior and new furniture. Spacious layouts 1 + 1, 2 + 1 with an area of 40 sq.m. The residential complex is located on a large territory of 6197 sq.m. With ultra-modern and developed infrastructure. The infrastructure of the complex includes an outdoor swimming pool with slides, a tennis court, a cinema, an indoor heated pool, a SPA center with a hammam, a sauna, a Roman steam room, a jacuzzi, a salt room and massage rooms. A gym and a hall for yoga classes will be equipped, and a playground for children.  Apartments in Prome cherish by 30-40%. Within walking distance — shopping centers, weekly farm market, children's parks, ATMs, a pharmacy, football and basketball courts, an evening walking center of the Oba district, the best private schools and lyceums, and a new hospital. ECONOMIC ADVANCE: - Commission 0%; - Return on investment; - Interest-free installment plan; - High demand of tenants; - Only reliable developers; - A safe deal. WHY ANYTHING WORK WITH US: - We guarantee safe transactions with full legal support. - We will select for you the best promising objects for investment and life. - Let's tell you everything about the real estate market, about life in Turkey. - We will conduct a free consultation and save your time finding suitable options and buying. - We will select real estate for FREE. We will tell all the subtleties of acquiring real estate in Turkey. Write or call, answer all your questions!
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€165,000
Area 152–171 m²
2 properties 2
Developer: KurtSafir
The construction company KurtSafir offers you participation in the joint construction of the residential complex EURO RESIDENCE XVI!  Euro Residence XVI is the European quality of affordable housing!  PROJECT ADVANTAGES Good location of the complex: The Euro Residence XVI is located in the village of Mahmutlar, only 500 m from the sea, The road to Alanya city takes 15 minutes. The village is famous for its historical sights, beautiful nature, the developed urban infrastructure and the beautiful beaches. Warm sea and sun all year round, wonderful Mediterranean climate, excellent ecology, lots of vegetables and fruit all year round - everything gives you real estate from the Baufir „ KurtSafir “. COMPLEX STATUS Distance to the sea - 500 m Distances too. Alanya - 12 km Gasipasha Airport - 34 km IN INTEGRATION: A 12-storey block is located in the area of 2201 m ² 59 apartments: 33 apartments 1 + 1, 22 apartments 3 + T/li > 4 Penthouse Outdoor pool with children's area Sauna Garden Elevator Electrical generator Machine parking lot IN QUARTAL: li Built-in kitchen headset with granite worktops The bathrooms have a complete set of plumbing, built-in furniture and a wall mirror Flooring - ceramic tiles Wall covering - washable Teflon paint High quality plastic windows On the windows mosquito nets and shutters panoramic balcony in the living room TV and telephone cable Basic and point lighting At your request, we can equip the apartment with SIEMENS household appliances
Residential quarter One Bedroom Apartment in Mahmutlar, Alanya
Residential quarter One Bedroom Apartment in Mahmutlar, Alanya
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€113,000
-Newly built one bedroom apartment in the 5-star apartment complex will be an excellent investment. we are pleased to offer you this modern apartment project in Mahmutlar with high-end finishes. of course, only certified materials are used, so we are confıdence about materials and finishes. this modern complex located hillside of Mahmutlar, Alanya, just 700 meters from the beach. Calm, quiet and close to city and beach the complex has many features for your comfort and health such as swimming pool, fitness center, massage rooms, spa center, and table tennis. After having a workout in the gym, enjoy your fresh orange juice at the cafe Reasons to buy this propertyA luxury and modern apartmentsNicely located; calm but close to everythingBeautiful sea view    Interior Description of Modern ApartmentThis modern one bedroom apartment very airy and high. It is situated on the 7th floor of the complex. when you enter the property there is a bright living room with open plan kitchen, from the living room you have access to the large balcony with an Aluminum sliding double glazed door. From the balcony, you don't want to come in because of the sea and banana garden. Balcony railing made of high quality of dark aluminum combined with glass looks stylish and modern   About the Area and Location of this modern apartment in Alanyathis project built just 50 meters to Ataturk street of Mahmutlar, Alanya. Ataturk street is boasted with its attractive shops such as restaurants, grocery and markets. There is a public bus stop just in front of the complex. 
Residential complex Apartamenty na etape stroitelstva v rayone Gyuzelyurt Severnyy Kipr
Residential complex Apartamenty na etape stroitelstva v rayone Gyuzelyurt Severnyy Kipr
Avanos, Turkey
from
€79,402
Completion date: 2027
Developer: Stay Property
We offer you new apartments in Northern Cyprus – Guzelürt district ( Morfu ).The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 0, 1 + 1. The area of apartments is from 36 to 78.7 square meters. The distance to the sea is 100 meters. Guzelurt or Morfu is a city and administrative district in the west of Northern Cyprus, a fruit paradise and a quiet place for a quiet life or for a simple vacation by the sea. A place for fruit lovers: there are many strawberry plantations, citrus and nut gardens, date palms around the city. This is one of the most agricultural regions with fertile land. This region is suitable for lovers of solitude and silence, for those who want to admire the picturesque views of Cyprus: mountain slopes, orange groves, wander around narrow streets, see ancient temples and traditional Greek houses. Here you can sit in a real fishing tavern on the seashore and enjoy the view from the terrace, go to the underground city or explore the famous rock churches, many of which are located right within the city. Guzelürt occupies an important place in the country's higher education sector thanks to the Middle East Technical University and the recently created Cyprus University of Health and Social Sciences. Real estate in Guzelutra is represented mainly by old low-rise housing stock. But there are also construction projects, the peculiarity of which is a price lower than in other investment regions. There are interesting large complexes with multi-story houses and large-scale infrastructure for recreation, a private beach, as well as low cozy complexes.
Residential complex Masshtabnyy proekt premium-klassa v rayone Tyurkler - Alaniya
Residential complex Masshtabnyy proekt premium-klassa v rayone Tyurkler - Alaniya
Avanos, Turkey
from
€260,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
StayProperty presents you one of the largest and most unique projects in Alanya, Turkler district. The project will consist of a luxurious 5-star hotel, investment apartments, townhouses and villas. The residential complex includes apartments of the following layouts: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1, 5 + 1, ranging from 72 to 366 m2.The project also offers townhouses with a 2 + 1 panic, with a total area of 118 m2.The residence also has villas with a layout of 5 + 1, with a total area of 349 to 361 m2. Distance to the sea 300 meters. Famous for luxury hotels, Turkler occupies an important place in the tourism sector. There are few residential complexes under construction, but in the near future the area will develop. In Turkler, the new property is represented by luxurious complexes with the concept of hotel luxury. Here you can buy holiday apartments for rent, for permanent residence in the most comfortable conditions. There is a lunapark, a dolphinarium in Turkler. Many restaurants, shops, car rental services, travel agencies with excursions, souvenir shops. Social infrastructure is also available in neighboring areas of Konakly and Avsallar. The Kargi mountain river, which flows into the sea, passes through the area. On the shore of the bay with piers and breakwaters.
Residential complex Premium ZhK na beregu morya v Mahmutlare
Residential complex Premium ZhK na beregu morya v Mahmutlare
Yaylali, Turkey
from
€384,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in the Mahmutlar-Alania area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1 and 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 70 to 210 square meters. The distance to the sea is 30 meters. We immediately note that Mahmutlar is the most popular area. According to new data, the population of Mahmutlar is growing the fastest, and is more than 53 thousand people, and in the season 3-4 times more. This area is as built up as possible, the most popular among foreigners and always № 1 in the Alanya real estate market in demand for apartments. And the explanation for this is simple: in Mahmutlar, the perfect combination of price, quality, as well as a large number of offers for any budget.  At the same time, one should not forget that in the new houses of Mahmutlar excellent infrastructure, as well as the infrastructure of the district as a whole, is at the highest level. Mahmutlar infrastructure: in addition to a huge number of restaurants, shops, supermarkets, two farm markets, in Mahmutlar, soon the large Mahmutlar AVM shopping center with an area of 20,000 m2 will operate on the site of the Saturday market, a cultural center on a plot of 10 thousand m2, MahmutlarSpor sports complex and another project, including a basketball court, tennis court, locker rooms and social zones, as well as various commercial facilities on the actively built-up part of Ataturk Street.
Residential complex Novyy investicionnyy proekt v Mahmutlare - Alaniya
Residential complex Novyy investicionnyy proekt v Mahmutlare - Alaniya
Yaylali, Turkey
from
€161,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in the Mahmutlar-Alania area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 48 to 145 square meters. The distance to the sea is 1000 meters. We immediately note that Mahmutlar is the most popular area. According to new data, the population of Mahmutlar is growing the fastest, and is more than 53 thousand people, and in the season 3-4 times more. This area is as built up as possible, the most popular among foreigners and always № 1 in the Alanya real estate market in demand for apartments. And the explanation for this is simple: in Mahmutlar, the perfect combination of price, quality, as well as a large number of offers for any budget.  At the same time, one should not forget that in the new houses of Mahmutlar excellent infrastructure, as well as the infrastructure of the district as a whole, is at the highest level. Mahmutlar infrastructure: in addition to a huge number of restaurants, shops, supermarkets, two farm markets, in Mahmutlar, soon the large Mahmutlar AVM shopping center with an area of 20,000 m2 will operate on the site of the Saturday market, a cultural center on a plot of 10 thousand m2, MahmutlarSpor sports complex and another project, including a basketball court, tennis court, locker rooms and social zones, as well as various commercial facilities on the actively built-up part of Ataturk Street.
Apartment building Apartment in İstanbul Turkey
Apartment building Apartment in İstanbul Turkey
Sariyer, Turkey
from
€99,000
The project includes residential and commercial real estate, A block hotel B suite and C block under construction and Ready Block D, where apartments are now for sale. Block D has 38 floors, 480 apartments 13 apartments per floor Last 23 apartments for sale 1+1,2+1,3+1 Nearby are Universities, State institutions, a shopping center, according to the plan, a subway will be built 100 meters away. Total area 19.200 m2 living quarters 991 Commercial objects 97 Car park for 1200 seats Closed commercial premises 4 swimming pools 10.500 m2 green area Spa center is divided into men's and women's area Children's playrooms 8 lifts Central heating and cooling system
Residential complex Exodus Garden Residence
Residential complex Exodus Garden Residence
Incekum, Turkey
from
€98,000
Completion date: 2022
Developer: Stay Property
Exodus Garden Residence is located in the Avsallar district, not far from the most famous Ingecum beach. The residential complex consists of 2 residential blocks with a total of 88 apartments. The project presents apartments with layout 1 + 1, as well as penthouses 2 + 1. All apartments are rented with full finishing. The construction of the complex was started in February 2021, completed in August 2022. Exodus Garden Residence is located in the resort area of Avsallar, just 1,500 meters from the famous beach of Ingecum. The surroundings of this complex are delightful in views. Surrounded by needles, near the best beach! Such real estate in Turkey was created by us for your real vacation by the sea, in solitude and tranquility. Surrounded by forest, a cozy and quiet place in the most promising area of Alanya! Local residents from all over the province come to rest here. The district is rapidly building up, and soon more social infrastructure facilities will appear here. Hurry to buy real estate in Alanya from a developer, the price of which is even more profitable than for secondary housing.
Villa Modern 3-Bedroom villa with pool for sale in Kargicak, Alanya
Villa Modern 3-Bedroom villa with pool for sale in Kargicak, Alanya
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€290,000
-A beautiful villa with stunning panoramic sea view in Alanya, Kargicak. This modern 3-bedroom villa with pool for sale in Alanya, Kargicak is newly built with latest materials and technology.  This modern 3 bedroom villa located in Kargicak, Alanya. Kargicak is prestige district for luxury villas and 5 stars hotels. Along the way to the villa, there are many luxury villas situated with is striking.
Residential complex Novyy ZhK v horoshey lokacii - rayon Gazipasha
Residential complex Novyy ZhK v horoshey lokacii - rayon Gazipasha
Alanya, Turkey
from
€160,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
We bring to your attention the new apartments in Gazipash - Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of apartments is from 53 to 124 square meters. The distance to the sea is 800 meters. Buying real estate in Gazipash – you get not only square meters by the sea, but also peace. Gazipasha is a cozy small town, while with the presence of an international airport. If we talk about infrastructure, the city is less than inferior to tourist Alanya, there is everything necessary for life, as well as silence and tranquility. After the apartments in Alanya went up, the eyes of investors were turned specifically to Gazipash, modern new buildings began to appear here, while without hotel noisy complexes. The infrastructure of residential complexes is in no way inferior to similar houses in Alanya, while significantly winning the price. At the moment, buying a new apartment in Gazipash, you can still have time to significantly save your budget, and often, having received interest-free installments from the developer. 
Residential complex Proekt na zavershayuschey stadii stroitelstva v Obe
Residential complex Proekt na zavershayuschey stadii stroitelstva v Obe
Alanya, Turkey
from
€139,500
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
New apartments for sale in Oba - Alanya. The house has apartment layouts: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. Area from 43 to 164 square meters. Distance to the sea 3000 meters. The Oba embankment overlooks Ataturk's famous avenue and is equipped for cycling, jogging, outdoor sports, beach sports, and sea walks. From the center of Alanya, the Oba region is separated by the natural border – the Oba Tea river with carbonized and strewn green banks. What is in the Oba area: Alanyum shopping center, Neva Outlet, Kipa, Metro, Turkish Bim, A101, Şok, Migros, etc., Koçtaş hardware supermarket, Vatan technology store, boutiques and company stores of leading brands. Here is the largest state hospital in Alanya. The beaches in Oba are sand and pebble, with infrastructure for recreation and sports. Lower Both by the sea are more active, tourist, there are many hotels and slightly less new projects, for then in Upper Both you can always buy apartments in new houses.
Apartment building Kucukcekmece Istanbul Apartment Compound
Apartment building Kucukcekmece Istanbul Apartment Compound
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€170,338
Why this property؟ The location of the project makes it a great investment opportunity; due to its proximity to the Istanbul Canal and the Basin Express Road. The modern architecture and unique designs suit all tastes. The project is guaranteed by the Turkish government. The title deed is ready upon request. It is suitable for the procedures of owning real estate for Turkish citizenship. It is close to a major road network, the metro and Metrobus lines.
Residential complex Novyy proekt v prestizhnom rayone Alani - Oba
Residential complex Novyy proekt v prestizhnom rayone Alani - Oba
Alanya, Turkey
from
€159,500
Completion date: 2025
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in the Oba-Alania area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 5 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 45 to 203 m2.The distance to the sea is 3500 meters. If you choose an area for permanent residence in Alanya, then Both of you will do your best, especially if you have children. Both combine low-rise development, proximity to the center and the developed infrastructure necessary for life in Alanya. Although Both are close to the center, new projects appear here with regular constancy, so buying an apartment in a new building is still real here. The infrastructure of the Oba area: Alanyum shopping center, large Neva Outlet shopping centers, Kipa, Metro, Turkish Bim, A101, Şok, Migros, Koçtaş construction and hardware supermarket, Vatan large hardware store. It is in Oba that the largest new city hospital operates. For children: prestigious Turkish private schools and colleges « Aşağıoba Hasan Atıcı Primary School », « Bahçeşehir Alanya College », « Ted Alanya College », kindergartens, a school with Russian-speaking teachers has opened. There are also private schools of various techniques, Waldorf School, Amerikan Kültür College.
Residential quarter Alanya Pamfilia Residence
Residential quarter Alanya Pamfilia Residence
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€125,000
Pamfilia residence is well-kept complex located close to Mahmutlar centrum. This is two bedrooms fully furnished apartment in the Mahmutlar present and provides many opportunities to the new owner. It is a very common and popular complex for renting out so the new owner starts earning immediately.  Pamfilia residence boasts with its good management system and quality of people living there. The complex has everything for your comfort and relaxes like a massage room, a big swimming pool, after swimming there are a large area for sunbathing, a fitness center and playgrounds for children. Simply a big social area that you and your children can have good times.  The Complex build eight years ago however it is well kept and the apartment is very good condition.     Very well managementWalking distance to everywhereIdeal for renting out for short-term and long-term
Residential complex New residence in the prestigious area of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence in the prestigious area of Istanbul, Turkey
Evliya Celebi Mahallesi, Turkey
from
€219,739
Agency: TRANIO
We offer furnished apartments. The residence features a parking and concierge service. Completion - September, 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house Smart TV Equipped kitchen Location and nearby infrastructure E-5 highway - 1 km Metro station - 2.3 km Airport - 35 km
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a green area close to a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a green area close to a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Goektuerk Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
from
€511,772
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with parking spaces, balconies and terraces. The residence features a,large green area, a parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a Turkish bath, a sauna and a steam bath, indoor and outdoor kids' playgrounds. Completion - December, 2024. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is surrounded by the forest and located near an access to the highway, 4 minutes walk from a public transport stop and a metro station, 15 minutes drive from the airport, 20 minutes away from Maslak and Levent, 5 minutes from a golf club.
Residential complex MEGA GARDEN PARK
Residential complex MEGA GARDEN PARK
Istanbul, Turkey
from
€303,188
Area 73–176 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2024
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! MEGA GARDEN PARK residential complex consisting of 4 blocks. Located in the picturesque Zeytinburnu area in the very center of Istanbul. The residential complex is built in an ultra-modern style with buildings of 11 floors. The complex has 528 apartments. On the territory of the complex there is a modern infrastructure and a wellness center. Spacious apartments have an area of 73 to 176 sq.m. Schedules 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. Panoramic windows offer views of the city landscape and Bosphorus in the city center. Internal infrastructure: - Indoor pool; - Gym; - Sauna; - Turkish hammam; - Playground. - Shops; - Cinemas; - Restaurants; - Cafe. External infrastructure within walking distance has educational institutions, medical institutions, bank branches, metro, and a shopping center. Get more information about purchasing an apartment in chat or by phone. Call or write!
Residential quarter High-quality Apartments Walking Distance to the Beach
Residential quarter High-quality Apartments Walking Distance to the Beach
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€128,000
This High quality apartments for sale in Alanya located in a beautiful mediternean coastal area which is called kargicak. Kargicak is an ideal location for Holiday home buyers with its location, beautifull green area, sandy beaches and qaulity developments High-quality Alanya Apartments just 300 meters to the beachThis high-quality alanya apartments in Kargicak, Alanya is ideally located. Kargicak is only 25 km from Alanya-gazipasa Airport and 15 km to Alanya city centre. There are usually new luxury developments in the Kargicak regiaon like 5 star hotels, luxury sea view villas and high-quality residential Project. This residential Project is ony 300 meters to the beach, 250 meters to the shops and restaurants. The Project built in 4213 sqm land and only 20% is used for the blocks. The Project is having luxury common areas for everyone to enjoy home such as steam room, indoor and outdoor pool, sauna, fitness, table tennis, Turkish bath, cinema saloon and more… The size of apartments starts from 66 m2 and biggest apartment is 205 sqm
Residential complex Uyutnye apartamenty v novom komplekse - rayon Oba
Residential complex Uyutnye apartamenty v novom komplekse - rayon Oba
Alanya, Turkey
from
€169,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property Agency offers new apartments in the Oba area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 47 to 213 square meters. The distance to the sea is 1000 meters. When our customers have the question of buying a new apartment in an area with all the benefits and excellent neighbors of Europeans, we are fully confident in offering new apartments in Ob.  Both are perfect for those families who want to live near the center of Alanya, while having all the best that is in Alanya. Infrastructure of the Oba area: shopping mall Alanyum, Neva Outlet, Kipa, Metro, network supermarkets Bim, A101, Şok, Migro, Koçtaş hardware supermarket, Vatan technology store, Also in Both is the largest state hospital in Alanya. For all ages, the following are assigned: prestigious Turkish private schools and colleges « Aşağıoba Hasan Atıcı Primary School », « Bahçeşehir Alanya College », « Ted Alanya College », the best municipal schools, kindergartens, a school with Russian-speaking teachers has opened. There are also private schools of various techniques, Waldorf School, Amerikan Kültür College.
