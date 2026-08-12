New housing in Turkey: what foreigners have to know before the purchase

Turkey is considered one of the most attractive countries for permanent residence. Foreigners love the country for its mild climate, luxurious resorts, and relatively inexpensive life. Another common reason for moving here is comfortable apartments in new buildings, which in most cases are furnished and equipped with home appliances.

What does new housing in Turkey look like?

A new building in Turkey is a residential complex with many apartments. Many of them are located in downtown and outskirt areas. There are 1, 2, and 3-room apartments with 40-130 sq. m. area. On the Realting.com platform, most of the apartments in new buildings in Turkey have a balcony and all necessary utility systems.

An owner of an apartment in Turkey gets access to all infrastructure amenities of a new complex, including a community swimming pool, fitness studios, steam rooms, saunas, etc, which are mostly located on the ground or basement floors.

In which cities to buy housing in Turkey?

New buildings in Turkish resort cities are the best option for holiday real estate. Antalya, Belek, and Alanya offer the best service. There are many apartments or villas only a few meters from the coast. The local housing can be easily rented out to tourists.

If you move to Turkey to work or study, Ankara or Istanbul may be the best options. Dozens of international companies and higher education institutions are located here. There are also plenty of housing choices. Many new comfortable apartments are for sale in both Ankara and Istanbul.

Residential complexes in Turkey: the main advantages

The advantages of buying housing in Turkey are obvious:

life in a country with beautiful nature and unique attractions;

access to the best European beaches, many of which have been certified with the Blue Flag eco-award;

residence permit for 1.5-2 years is automatically granted when buying any real estate;

the opportunity to gain profit from the resale of the purchased property, since real estate grows in price on average by 7-8% per year.

Only a passport, cash, and a tax number issued at any Turkish tax office are required to buy housing in a new building in Turkey. A mortgage is also an option. Local banks offer foreigners many mortgage programs.