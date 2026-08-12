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New buildings for sale in Turkey

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Residential complex Buy apartment in Alanya – 9% guaranteed return & luxurious features
Residential complex Buy apartment in Alanya – 9% guaranteed return & luxurious features
Residential complex Buy apartment in Alanya – 9% guaranteed return & luxurious features
Residential complex Buy apartment in Alanya – 9% guaranteed return & luxurious features
Residential complex Buy apartment in Alanya – 9% guaranteed return & luxurious features
Show all Residential complex Buy apartment in Alanya – 9% guaranteed return & luxurious features
Residential complex Buy apartment in Alanya – 9% guaranteed return & luxurious features
Alanya, Turkey
from
$139,503
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 6
Area 51–121 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Secure Your Future with a Prime Investment on the Turkish Riviera – Live in Paradise and Earn Stable Income in Euro! Discover the Exquisite Residence, a premium boutique development located just 900 meters from the world-famous Incekum Beach in Avsallar, Alanya. Perfectly designed for in…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
51.0
138,488 – 167,340
Apartment 2 rooms
121.0
282,747 – 300,058
Developer
Home World Alanya
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Residence Modern and Elegant Project in Bayraklı
Residence Modern and Elegant Project in Bayraklı
Residence Modern and Elegant Project in Bayraklı
Residence Modern and Elegant Project in Bayraklı
Residence Modern and Elegant Project in Bayraklı
Bayraklı, Turkey
from
$695,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
The project is located in the central part of the city, 720 meters from the sea, this magical project is located in the heart of the Alsancak district, near the transport interchange, next to one of the largest private hospitals in Izmir - Medicana.   LOCATION Ege University .......…
Agency
Startkey Vizyon Gayrimenkul
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Residential complex Premium
Residential complex Premium
Residential complex Premium
Residential complex Premium
Residential complex Premium
Oba, Turkey
from
$241,069
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 5
Area 26–181 m²
20 real estate properties 20
5 fashionable blocks will be located in the Oba area, on a plot of 10,000 m2, in a total of 90 luxury apartments of various layouts, with unique panoramic views of the chic Toros Mountains, the Mediterranean Sea, the historical fortress of the city of Alanya, surrounded by coniferous trees, …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
31.6 – 63.2
57,155 – 246,500
Apartment 2 rooms
45.6 – 72.4
51,163 – 320,000
Apartment
32.0 – 83.8
120,000 – 3,07M
Townhouse
181.3
1,08M
House
98.0
273,000
Studio apartment
25.5 – 35.1
59,000 – 156,572
Agency
VIP REALTY CLUB
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TekceTekce
Residential complex Zeray Future Deluxe City
Residential complex Zeray Future Deluxe City
Residential complex Zeray Future Deluxe City
Residential complex Zeray Future Deluxe City
Residential complex Zeray Future Deluxe City
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Residential complex Zeray Future Deluxe City
Etimesgut, Turkey
from
$137,330
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 21
Our project is located in Etimesgut, Ankara, in the most suitable new settlement area for zoning and valuation. It is positioned as 4 blocks and 338 flats on an area of 20.000 m2. There are normal flats starts from 1+1 to 4+1 and penthouse flats with pools. All of our 4+1 flats have a Tur…
Developer
Zeray Construction Inc
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Residential complex The Cruise Collection
Residential complex The Cruise Collection
Residential complex The Cruise Collection
Residential complex The Cruise Collection
Residential complex The Cruise Collection
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Residential complex The Cruise Collection
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$130,879
The year of construction 2023
The Cruise Collection is located in the Antalya development area, Altintash. Large-scale construction is planned in the area with the development of all the necessary infrastructure, which will make it a "new Antalya center". The apartments have quality finishes; fully equipped bathrooms;…
Developer
TURKREALT
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Residential complex The Yacht Collection
Residential complex The Yacht Collection
Residential complex The Yacht Collection
Residential complex The Yacht Collection
Residential complex The Yacht Collection
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Residential complex The Yacht Collection
Alanya, Turkey
from
$72,138
The year of construction 2022
The modern residential complex is located in the heart of the tourist town of Alanya and extends over an area of 1023 m ². The five-story building includes apartments with different layouts from 32 to 48 m ², all apartments are divided into two concepts — 1 + 1 and studios. There are 10 apar…
Developer
TURKREALT
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Residential complex White Sail Residence
Residential complex White Sail Residence
Residential complex White Sail Residence
Residential complex White Sail Residence
Residential complex White Sail Residence
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Residential complex White Sail Residence
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$61,833
The year of construction 2022
The modern residential complex is located in the tourist town of Mahmutlar, which is a suburb of Alanya. The ten-story building includes 63 apartments of various designs: 1 + with an area of 45.50 and 53 square meters .; — li 1, with an area of 80 square meters. meter; 2 + 1, with an are…
Developer
TURKREALT
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Residential complex The Seascape Collection
Residential complex The Seascape Collection
Residential complex The Seascape Collection
Residential complex The Seascape Collection
Residential complex The Seascape Collection
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Residential complex The Seascape Collection
Okurcalar, Turkey
from
$102,024
The residential complex is located in the west of Alanya in a picturesque place - Okurjalar. The complex will occupy a little more than 25,000 square meters, a complex has been built on the best concepts of premium five-star hotels. All apartments will have an area of more than 100 square me…
Developer
TURKREALT
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Residence New Life
Residence New Life
Residence New Life
Residence New Life
Residence New Life
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Residence New Life
Oba, Turkey
from
$191,760
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 5
NEW LIFE Complex - Alanya, Both We present to your attention a new ultra-modern complex, the construction of which we began in Alanya in the Oba region, only 1.8 km from the Mediterranean Sea. The social infrastructure of the district is within walking distance of cafes, supermarkets, sch…
Agency
VIP REALTY CLUB
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Residential complex Residential complex near the chain stores, in a quiet and environmentally friendly area, Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex near the chain stores, in a quiet and environmentally friendly area, Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex near the chain stores, in a quiet and environmentally friendly area, Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex near the chain stores, in a quiet and environmentally friendly area, Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex near the chain stores, in a quiet and environmentally friendly area, Avsallar, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Residential complex near the chain stores, in a quiet and environmentally friendly area, Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex near the chain stores, in a quiet and environmentally friendly area, Avsallar, Turkey
Alanya, Turkey
from
$118,855
Residential complex with panoramic views of nature and the sea. It consists of 25 apartments with different layouts: Apartments with 1 bedroom - 20 units Duplex apartments with 2 bedrooms - 5 units Down payment is 40%, and there is the possibility of installment on the remaining amount befor…
Agency
TRANIO
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Residential complex Luxury apartments in the centre of Mezitli district, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Luxury apartments in the centre of Mezitli district, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Luxury apartments in the centre of Mezitli district, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Luxury apartments in the centre of Mezitli district, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Luxury apartments in the centre of Mezitli district, Mersin, Turkey
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Residential complex Luxury apartments in the centre of Mezitli district, Mersin, Turkey
Kuzucubelen, Turkey
from
$337,921
A project consisting of 2 blocks. The project has flats with 5 bedrooms. Residential complex in 10 minutes walk from the sea, with recreation areas. Possible 50% prepayment and instalments for 12 months
Agency
TRANIO
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Residential complex New residence with a cinema and a fitness center near metro and metrobus stations, Beşiktaş, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a cinema and a fitness center near metro and metrobus stations, Beşiktaş, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a cinema and a fitness center near metro and metrobus stations, Beşiktaş, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a cinema and a fitness center near metro and metrobus stations, Beşiktaş, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a cinema and a fitness center near metro and metrobus stations, Beşiktaş, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with a cinema and a fitness center near metro and metrobus stations, Beşiktaş, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a cinema and a fitness center near metro and metrobus stations, Beşiktaş, Istanbul, Turkey
Besiktas, Turkey
from
$401,447
The residence features a fitness center, a steam room, a sauna, a gym and a pilates studio, a cinema, a multi-purpose room. Advantages Guaranteed yield of 5% for 2 years in Turkish Lira. Location and nearby infrastructure Metro station - 300 meters Metrobus - 500 meters Levent - 5 minutes…
Agency
TRANIO
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Residential complex New apartments in a residential complex near the beach promenade, Kadikoy, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New apartments in a residential complex near the beach promenade, Kadikoy, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New apartments in a residential complex near the beach promenade, Kadikoy, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New apartments in a residential complex near the beach promenade, Kadikoy, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New apartments in a residential complex near the beach promenade, Kadikoy, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New apartments in a residential complex near the beach promenade, Kadikoy, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New apartments in a residential complex near the beach promenade, Kadikoy, Istanbul, Turkey
Kadikoy, Turkey
from
$346,893
Apartments in a modern residential complex with a large shopping center and a wide range of amenities. The project located in Kadikoy combines versatile architecture and a high standard of living. Some apartments offer views of the Marmara Sea. Location and nearby infrastructure Nearby ther…
Agency
TRANIO
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Residential complex Prestigious residence with swimming pools, a tennis court and a kids' club, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Prestigious residence with swimming pools, a tennis court and a kids' club, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Prestigious residence with swimming pools, a tennis court and a kids' club, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Prestigious residence with swimming pools, a tennis court and a kids' club, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Prestigious residence with swimming pools, a tennis court and a kids' club, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Prestigious residence with swimming pools, a tennis court and a kids' club, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Prestigious residence with swimming pools, a tennis court and a kids' club, Istanbul, Turkey
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
from
$1,07M
We offer apartments with parking spaces in an elite complex on the seashore. The residence features indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a garage and a parking, basketball and tennis courts, a fitness center, a sauna, a Turkish bath, a massage room, a play room, a children's playground and a k…
Agency
TRANIO
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Residential complex Three bedroom apartment in Zeytinburnu area with sea view.
Residential complex Three bedroom apartment in Zeytinburnu area with sea view.
Residential complex Three bedroom apartment in Zeytinburnu area with sea view.
Residential complex Three bedroom apartment in Zeytinburnu area with sea view.
Residential complex Three bedroom apartment in Zeytinburnu area with sea view.
Show all Residential complex Three bedroom apartment in Zeytinburnu area with sea view.
Residential complex Three bedroom apartment in Zeytinburnu area with sea view.
, Turkey
from
$490,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Three bedroom apartment (3+1) with an area of 141.5 m2 with a sea view is for sale. The project is located in the Zeytinburnu area in close proximity to the highway, metro and metrobus stations Marmaray Zeytinburnu, nearby is the Marmara Forum shopping center, as well as educational and m…
Agency
Smart Home
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Residential complex 1+1 apartment in the center of Alanya in the Konak Twin Towers 3 Cleopatra complex.
Residential complex 1+1 apartment in the center of Alanya in the Konak Twin Towers 3 Cleopatra complex.
Residential complex 1+1 apartment in the center of Alanya in the Konak Twin Towers 3 Cleopatra complex.
Residential complex 1+1 apartment in the center of Alanya in the Konak Twin Towers 3 Cleopatra complex.
Residential complex 1+1 apartment in the center of Alanya in the Konak Twin Towers 3 Cleopatra complex.
Show all Residential complex 1+1 apartment in the center of Alanya in the Konak Twin Towers 3 Cleopatra complex.
Residential complex 1+1 apartment in the center of Alanya in the Konak Twin Towers 3 Cleopatra complex.
Alanya, Turkey
from
$130,310
Finishing options Finished
One-bedroom apartments (1+1), measuring 60 sq m, are for sale in the Konak Twin Towers 3 Cleopatra complex. This project is ideal for those who want to live close to the sea while still having all the city's amenities within walking distance, as well as for investors looking to rent out t…
Agency
Smart Home
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Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, a spa and a parking, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, a spa and a parking, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, a spa and a parking, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, a spa and a parking, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, a spa and a parking, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, a spa and a parking, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, a spa and a parking, Istanbul, Turkey
Kadikoy, Turkey
from
$337,921
We offer apartments with a panoramic view of the city. The residence features shops, a 5-level parking, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a gym, a spa, a sauna, a yoga studio. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located near cafes, restaurants, universities and all necessary…
Agency
TRANIO
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Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a green area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a green area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a green area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a green area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a green area, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a green area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a green area, Istanbul, Turkey
Eyupsultan, Turkey
from
$460,609
The residence features a two-level covered parking and outdoor parking spaces, a large landscaped green area, a swimming pool, a sports complex, a basketball court, a sauna and a hamam. There area 5 flats on each floor. Completion - December, 2023. Facilities and equipment in the house Air…
Agency
TRANIO
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Residential complex Apartment 1+1 in the LUXURY complex Kordon İstanbul.
Residential complex Apartment 1+1 in the LUXURY complex Kordon İstanbul.
Residential complex Apartment 1+1 in the LUXURY complex Kordon İstanbul.
Residential complex Apartment 1+1 in the LUXURY complex Kordon İstanbul.
Residential complex Apartment 1+1 in the LUXURY complex Kordon İstanbul.
Show all Residential complex Apartment 1+1 in the LUXURY complex Kordon İstanbul.
Residential complex Apartment 1+1 in the LUXURY complex Kordon İstanbul.
7 b b no 5 Bergedent Vadistanbul, Turkey
from
$250,000
Finishing options Finished
Videos of the apartments are available upon request. An incredibly competitive offer – at least $200,000 cheaper than other sellers. A one-bedroom apartment (1+1 bedroom), with a total area of ​​76 m2, is for sale in the LUXURY Kordon Istanbul complex. The project has a total area of …
Agency
Smart Home
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Residential complex New residential complex of townhouses with a private beach in Bodrum, Muğla, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex of townhouses with a private beach in Bodrum, Muğla, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex of townhouses with a private beach in Bodrum, Muğla, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex of townhouses with a private beach in Bodrum, Muğla, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex of townhouses with a private beach in Bodrum, Muğla, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residential complex of townhouses with a private beach in Bodrum, Muğla, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex of townhouses with a private beach in Bodrum, Muğla, Turkey
Milas, Turkey
from
$805,023
The luxury residential complex consists of 80 two-storey and 20 three-stoery townhouses. Each house has a plot of 175 m2, private swimming pool, garden and parking. The windows overlook the lake. The complex also has a volleyball, basketball and football court, as well as a private beach. Th…
Agency
TRANIO
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Apartment building Apartments in a Complex Near the Beach in Alanya
Apartment building Apartments in a Complex Near the Beach in Alanya
Apartment building Apartments in a Complex Near the Beach in Alanya
Apartment building Apartments in a Complex Near the Beach in Alanya
Apartment building Apartments in a Complex Near the Beach in Alanya
Show all Apartment building Apartments in a Complex Near the Beach in Alanya
Apartment building Apartments in a Complex Near the Beach in Alanya
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$318,707
The year of construction 2026
Stylish Apartments in a Complex Just 200 m from the Beach in Kargıcak Alanya Alanya is a coastal district with high living standards, developed in terms of real estate, construction, tourism, and commerce. Kargıcak, located in the east of Alanya, is a growing area known for its nature, tranq…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
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Residential complex Residence with a picturesque view, swimming pools and lounge areas, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a picturesque view, swimming pools and lounge areas, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a picturesque view, swimming pools and lounge areas, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a picturesque view, swimming pools and lounge areas, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a picturesque view, swimming pools and lounge areas, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a picturesque view, swimming pools and lounge areas, Istanbul, Turkey
Beylikduzu, Turkey
from
$411,863
We offer apartments with a panoramic view of the lake. The residence features large green areas, swimming pools, a kids' playground and sports grounds, a lounge areas, walking paths, security, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a sauna, a hamam, a gym, a parking, a cafe and a restaurant. Lo…
Agency
TRANIO
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Residential complex Apartments with terraces in a residence with swimming pools, in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments with terraces in a residence with swimming pools, in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments with terraces in a residence with swimming pools, in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments with terraces in a residence with swimming pools, in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments with terraces in a residence with swimming pools, in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Apartments with terraces in a residence with swimming pools, in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments with terraces in a residence with swimming pools, in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Buyukcekmece, Turkey
from
$358,141
We offer apartments with large terraces and view of the Marmara Sea and the lake. The residence features kids' playgrounds and sports grounds, walking paths, security, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a sauna and a hamam, a gym, a parking. Location and nearby infrastructure The property i…
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Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a green area close to a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a green area close to a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a green area close to a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a green area close to a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a green area close to a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a green area close to a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a green area close to a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Eyupsultan, Turkey
from
$535,222
We offer apartments with parking spaces, balconies and terraces. The residence features a,large green area, a parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a Turkish bath, a sauna and a steam bath, indoor and outdoor kids' playgrounds. Completion - December, 2024. Location and nearby infrastr…
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TRANIO
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Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a shopping mall, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a shopping mall, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a shopping mall, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a shopping mall, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a shopping mall, Istanbul, Turkey
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Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a shopping mall, Istanbul, Turkey
Hadimkoy Yolu Caddesi, Turkey
from
$239,756
The residence features indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a fitness center, a Turkish bath and a sauna, tennis and basketball courts, a kids' playground, a shopping mall. Completion - December, 2024. Location and nearby infrastructure Metrobus station - 1 minute Hospital - 4 minutes Univer…
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Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a kindergarten close to the sea, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a kindergarten close to the sea, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a kindergarten close to the sea, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a kindergarten close to the sea, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a kindergarten close to the sea, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a kindergarten close to the sea, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a kindergarten close to the sea, Istanbul, Turkey
Kartal, Turkey
from
$193,993
We offer apartments with parking spaces. The residence features a kindergarten, a parking, a swimming pool, a gym, a cafe. Completion - December, 2024. Location and nearby infrastructure Airport - 9.5 km (15 minutes) Pendik Marina - 6.8 km (10 minutes) Shopping mall - 6.5 km (12 minutes) M…
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Residential complex Luxury apartments with terraces and private pools in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Luxury apartments with terraces and private pools in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Luxury apartments with terraces and private pools in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Luxury apartments with terraces and private pools in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Luxury apartments with terraces and private pools in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
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Residential complex Luxury apartments with terraces and private pools in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Sisli, Turkey
from
$2,89M
We offer high-quality apartments and penthouses with different layouts (from two to four bedrooms). The flat have a panoramic view of the city, private terraces and swimming pools. The residence features large green areas, a parking, a sauna, an indoor swimming pool, a Turkish bath and a spa…
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Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and guest houses, Yalikavak, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and guest houses, Yalikavak, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and guest houses, Yalikavak, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and guest houses, Yalikavak, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and guest houses, Yalikavak, Turkey
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Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and guest houses, Yalikavak, Turkey
Bodrum, Turkey
from
$2,28M
We offer villas with infinity pools, gardens, terraces, guest houses, panoramic views of the sea and the marina, parking spaces. Completion - June, 2023. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the main street, 2 minutes away from the marina
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Residential complex New residence with picturesque views close to international schools and 5 minutes away from the beach, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with picturesque views close to international schools and 5 minutes away from the beach, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with picturesque views close to international schools and 5 minutes away from the beach, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with picturesque views close to international schools and 5 minutes away from the beach, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with picturesque views close to international schools and 5 minutes away from the beach, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with picturesque views close to international schools and 5 minutes away from the beach, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with picturesque views close to international schools and 5 minutes away from the beach, Istanbul, Turkey
Beylikduzu, Turkey
from
$265,848
The multifunctional project includes residential, commercial, office units. The windows offer views of the sea, the lake, and the city. Completion - 30/06/2025. Location and nearby infrastructure 200 meters from Beykent University 100 meters from Perlavista Shopping Mall 200 meters from Be…
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Residential complex Residential complex with many facilities and services, 200 m to the sea, Kestel, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with many facilities and services, 200 m to the sea, Kestel, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with many facilities and services, 200 m to the sea, Kestel, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with many facilities and services, 200 m to the sea, Kestel, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with many facilities and services, 200 m to the sea, Kestel, Alanya, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Residential complex with many facilities and services, 200 m to the sea, Kestel, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with many facilities and services, 200 m to the sea, Kestel, Alanya, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$315,199
This comfort-class residence with a rich infrastructure is a great opportunity for investors who want to buy modern real estate at bargain prices. In the heart of a large and very popular area of Alanya - Kestel, at a distance of 200 meters from the coastline. The complex will be distinguish…
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Residential complex Residential complex with spacious apartments with the sea view, in the historic part of the city, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with spacious apartments with the sea view, in the historic part of the city, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with spacious apartments with the sea view, in the historic part of the city, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with spacious apartments with the sea view, in the historic part of the city, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with spacious apartments with the sea view, in the historic part of the city, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Residential complex with spacious apartments with the sea view, in the historic part of the city, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with spacious apartments with the sea view, in the historic part of the city, Istanbul, Turkey
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
from
$2,15M
The project will set a global example in fields such as proper restoration of historic buildings with a contemporary architectural approach. The residential complex has 76 apartments, 36 loft apartments, 3 shops, indoor swimming pool, spa area, playground, technical service center, housekeep…
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Residential complex DESIRE
Residential complex DESIRE
Residential complex DESIRE
Residential complex DESIRE
Residential complex DESIRE
Show all Residential complex DESIRE
Residential complex DESIRE
Aksu, Turkey
from
$192,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 7
Area 50 m²
2 real estate properties 2
The project is located in the Altintas district, one of the most promising areas of Antalya.The distance to the airport is 3 km, to the sea - 3.5 km.The complex includes 127 premium apartments: 73 residences and 54 apartments with guaranteed rent under a contract with the international hotel…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
50.0
192,000
Agency
Realty World Green Gayrimenkul
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Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and a panoramic view, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and a panoramic view, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and a panoramic view, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and a panoramic view, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and a panoramic view, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and a panoramic view, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and a panoramic view, Istanbul, Turkey
Buyukcekmece, Turkey
from
$1,59M
We offer villas with large gardens and panoramic views of the lake and the sea. It's possible to build a swimming pool. The residence features around-the-clock security, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, cafes and restaurants, a gym, sports grounds and kids' playgrounds. Facilities and equ…
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Residential complex New residential complex Terra Manzara with swimming pools and a picturesque view close to the sea and the historic center of Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex Terra Manzara with swimming pools and a picturesque view close to the sea and the historic center of Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex Terra Manzara with swimming pools and a picturesque view close to the sea and the historic center of Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex Terra Manzara with swimming pools and a picturesque view close to the sea and the historic center of Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex Terra Manzara with swimming pools and a picturesque view close to the sea and the historic center of Antalya, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residential complex Terra Manzara with swimming pools and a picturesque view close to the sea and the historic center of Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex Terra Manzara with swimming pools and a picturesque view close to the sea and the historic center of Antalya, Turkey
Kepez, Turkey
from
$402,009
The residential complex includes 359 apartments (with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms) and 51 commercial premises (18 offices and 33 stores), indoor and outdoor swimming pools for children and adults, a sauna, a fitness center and an outdoor children's playground, a parking. In front of the entrance to …
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Residential complex Apartment 2+1 in the Azeroth Enesay Residence complex.
Residential complex Apartment 2+1 in the Azeroth Enesay Residence complex.
Residential complex Apartment 2+1 in the Azeroth Enesay Residence complex.
Residential complex Apartment 2+1 in the Azeroth Enesay Residence complex.
Residential complex Apartment 2+1 in the Azeroth Enesay Residence complex.
Residential complex Apartment 2+1 in the Azeroth Enesay Residence complex.
Kargıcak, Turkey
from
$183,853
Finishing options Finished
Apartment photos available upon request. Two-bedroom apartment (2+1), 100 m², in the Azeroth Enesay Residence complex on the seafront. Direct sea view Unfurnished apartment Building completed in 2022 Azeroth Enesay Residence is located in the Kargicak district, 150 meters fro…
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Residential complex Residence with swimming pools and a sports club near the metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools and a sports club near the metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools and a sports club near the metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools and a sports club near the metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools and a sports club near the metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Residence with swimming pools and a sports club near the metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools and a sports club near the metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Çekmeköy, Turkey
from
$452,651
There is more than just houses in this complex. There are lush gardens, cheerful kids, spacious terrace balconies to relax with pleasure, and much more. There are only 342 families, nature, and happiness. In low-rise houses, your doors open to the garden, terraces and balconies. Features Sw…
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Residential complex Apartments with direct sea view in the Novus Sky complex.
Residential complex Apartments with direct sea view in the Novus Sky complex.
Residential complex Apartments with direct sea view in the Novus Sky complex.
Residential complex Apartments with direct sea view in the Novus Sky complex.
Residential complex Apartments with direct sea view in the Novus Sky complex.
Show all Residential complex Apartments with direct sea view in the Novus Sky complex.
Residential complex Apartments with direct sea view in the Novus Sky complex.
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$154,462
Finishing options Finished
Short-term rental license! One-bedroom apartments (1+1) 70 m2, southern facade, with sea view in the Novus Sky complex. The complex is located in Alanya in the Mahmutlar area, on Barbaros Street, 120 meters from the sea. There is everything you need for recreation and permanent resi…
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Residential complex High-rise residence with large green areas, swimming pools and a spa, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex High-rise residence with large green areas, swimming pools and a spa, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex High-rise residence with large green areas, swimming pools and a spa, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex High-rise residence with large green areas, swimming pools and a spa, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex High-rise residence with large green areas, swimming pools and a spa, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex High-rise residence with large green areas, swimming pools and a spa, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex High-rise residence with large green areas, swimming pools and a spa, Istanbul, Turkey
Kadikoy, Turkey
from
$1,08M
We offer apartments with a panoramic view of the sea and the city. The residence features large green areas, around-the-clock security, a three-level underground parking, a fitness center, a spa area with a sauna, a hamam and a jacuzzi, a conference room, a lounge area, a kids' playground an…
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Residential complex New residence close to a metro station and places of interest, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence close to a metro station and places of interest, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence close to a metro station and places of interest, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence close to a metro station and places of interest, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence close to a metro station and places of interest, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence close to a metro station and places of interest, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence close to a metro station and places of interest, Istanbul, Turkey
Eyupsultan, Turkey
from
$158,180
Forev Modern Haliç project, rising next to the historical texture of Eyüp and the Golden Horn, offers you optimum living spaces in line with today's trends with the privileges it offers. Our apartments, designed suitably for every need, open the doors of a comfortable life with 1+1, 2+1, 3+1…
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Residential complex New complex of villas with a swimming pool and a sports club, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with a swimming pool and a sports club, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with a swimming pool and a sports club, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with a swimming pool and a sports club, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with a swimming pool and a sports club, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with a swimming pool and a sports club, Istanbul, Turkey
Beylikduzu, Turkey
from
$1,41M
We offer beautiful villas with a panoramic view of the Marmara Sea, gardens and parking spaces. The residence features around-the-clock security, an indoor swimming pool and a sports club. Completion - August, 2024. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located near one of the …
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Residential complex Complex of villas with a swimming pool in the center of Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex Complex of villas with a swimming pool in the center of Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex Complex of villas with a swimming pool in the center of Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex Complex of villas with a swimming pool in the center of Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex Complex of villas with a swimming pool in the center of Bodrum, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Complex of villas with a swimming pool in the center of Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex Complex of villas with a swimming pool in the center of Bodrum, Turkey
Bodrum, Turkey
from
$718,568
We offer villas with parking spaces and views of the sea and the city. The residence features a communal swimming pool of 60 m2. Facilities and equipment in the house Air conditioning Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the center of Bodrum
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Residential complex Apartments in the SPA complex Aqua Marin, 300 meters from the sea.
Residential complex Apartments in the SPA complex Aqua Marin, 300 meters from the sea.
Residential complex Apartments in the SPA complex Aqua Marin, 300 meters from the sea.
Residential complex Apartments in the SPA complex Aqua Marin, 300 meters from the sea.
Residential complex Apartments in the SPA complex Aqua Marin, 300 meters from the sea.
Show all Residential complex Apartments in the SPA complex Aqua Marin, 300 meters from the sea.
Residential complex Apartments in the SPA complex Aqua Marin, 300 meters from the sea.
Mezitli, Turkey
from
$52,405
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Apartments - cheaper than similar apartments from the developer by 18,000 EUR. ► One-bedroom apartments (1 + 1) on the 2nd floor - 45,000 EUR from the developer 63,000 EUR ► Two-bedroom apartments (2 + 1) on the 5th floor - 76,000 EUR with a sea view from the developer 91,000 EUR. Our…
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Apartment building Dünya Şehir Maltepe
Apartment building Dünya Şehir Maltepe
Apartment building Dünya Şehir Maltepe
Apartment building Dünya Şehir Maltepe
Apartment building Dünya Şehir Maltepe
Apartment building Dünya Şehir Maltepe
Maltepe, Turkey
from
$244,000
Dünya Şehir Maltepe is a standout residential development on Istanbul’s Asian side, spanning 26,000 m² in Maltepe–Esenkent. It offers 780+ units across 9 buildings with sea and island views. Dünya Şehir Maltepe blends elegant design with rich amenities, including pools, green areas, and a…
Agency
Binaa Investment
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Residential complex Elite residential complex near the financial center, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Elite residential complex near the financial center, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Elite residential complex near the financial center, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Elite residential complex near the financial center, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Elite residential complex near the financial center, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Elite residential complex near the financial center, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Elite residential complex near the financial center, Istanbul, Turkey
Atasehir, Turkey
from
$633,977
The project is a residential complex of 3 separate buildings with apartments. Also, the project includes various amenities and infrastructure: indoor and outdoor swimming pools, outdoor fitness area, sunbathe terraces, fitness center, sauna, table tennis, children's playground, basketball fi…
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Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, gardens and spa close to TEM highway and parks, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, gardens and spa close to TEM highway and parks, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, gardens and spa close to TEM highway and parks, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, gardens and spa close to TEM highway and parks, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, gardens and spa close to TEM highway and parks, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, gardens and spa close to TEM highway and parks, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, gardens and spa close to TEM highway and parks, Istanbul, Turkey
Aksemsettin Bulvari, Turkey
from
$193,993
Features: Lush landscaped gardens Jogging and walking tracks Child-friendly playgrounds and open spaces for family activities Cascading pools and decorative water elements Secure and common areas for a comfortable experience Social spaces for multipurpose and leisure activities Fitness cent…
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Residential complex One bedroom apartments in complex with swimming pool and cinema, 600 m to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex One bedroom apartments in complex with swimming pool and cinema, 600 m to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex One bedroom apartments in complex with swimming pool and cinema, 600 m to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex One bedroom apartments in complex with swimming pool and cinema, 600 m to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex One bedroom apartments in complex with swimming pool and cinema, 600 m to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex One bedroom apartments in complex with swimming pool and cinema, 600 m to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Akdeniz, Turkey
from
$75,741
The project is a residential complex with various apartments and recreation areas: swimming pool, gazebos, hammam, sauna, basketball court, cinema, etc. There is a building with 1-bedroom apartments in the complex. Features of the flats Features: Suspended ceiling Kitchen set Hall cupboard…
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Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment in the Ulusoy Residence Oba complex for residence permit.
Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment in the Ulusoy Residence Oba complex for residence permit.
Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment in the Ulusoy Residence Oba complex for residence permit.
Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment in the Ulusoy Residence Oba complex for residence permit.
Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment in the Ulusoy Residence Oba complex for residence permit.
Show all Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment in the Ulusoy Residence Oba complex for residence permit.
Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment in the Ulusoy Residence Oba complex for residence permit.
Oba, Turkey
from
$166,516
Finishing options Finished
Suitable for a residence permit - we can list the price at USD 200,000 in Tapu. Furnished two-bedroom apartment (2+1) 120 m² on the 4th floor in the Ulusoy Residence Oba complex. Layout: Kitchen-living room Spacious entrance area 2 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms Glazed balcony U…
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Residential complex Apartments and villas in the Swissotel Residences Cesme complex.
Residential complex Apartments and villas in the Swissotel Residences Cesme complex.
Residential complex Apartments and villas in the Swissotel Residences Cesme complex.
Residential complex Apartments and villas in the Swissotel Residences Cesme complex.
Residential complex Apartments and villas in the Swissotel Residences Cesme complex.
Show all Residential complex Apartments and villas in the Swissotel Residences Cesme complex.
Residential complex Apartments and villas in the Swissotel Residences Cesme complex.
Çeşme, Turkey
from
$1,35M
Finishing options Finished
Price from 1,155,000 EUR Luxurious, branded apartments and villas with sea view in Cesme on the first line, with a private beach and a hotel and spa concept in the Ilica area are for sale. The apartments and villas are part of the Swissotel Luxury Spa Resort & Hotel complex on a coasta…
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Residential complex Apartments 2+1 in the Aqua Marin complex with a discount of 13,000 EUR.
Residential complex Apartments 2+1 in the Aqua Marin complex with a discount of 13,000 EUR.
Residential complex Apartments 2+1 in the Aqua Marin complex with a discount of 13,000 EUR.
Residential complex Apartments 2+1 in the Aqua Marin complex with a discount of 13,000 EUR.
Residential complex Apartments 2+1 in the Aqua Marin complex with a discount of 13,000 EUR.
Show all Residential complex Apartments 2+1 in the Aqua Marin complex with a discount of 13,000 EUR.
Residential complex Apartments 2+1 in the Aqua Marin complex with a discount of 13,000 EUR.
Erdemli, Turkey
from
$89,124
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Apartments - cheaper than similar apartments from the developer by 13,000 EUR. ► Two-bedroom apartments (2 + 1) on the 5th floor - 76,000 EUR with a sea view from the developer 91,000 EUR. Our Aqua Marin project with the infrastructure of a 5 * hotel will be located 300 meters fro…
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Residential complex High-rise residence with a hotel, a business center and well-developed infrastructure in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex High-rise residence with a hotel, a business center and well-developed infrastructure in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex High-rise residence with a hotel, a business center and well-developed infrastructure in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex High-rise residence with a hotel, a business center and well-developed infrastructure in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex High-rise residence with a hotel, a business center and well-developed infrastructure in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex High-rise residence with a hotel, a business center and well-developed infrastructure in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex High-rise residence with a hotel, a business center and well-developed infrastructure in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Uskudar, Turkey
from
$5,42M
One of the largest residential real estate projects in Istanbul. In addition to apartments, it includes offices, a shopping center, a 5* hotel. The first 11 floors are occupied by the hotel, then there are 320 apartments, 197 of which are fully furnished. In addition, there is a private pool…
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Residential complex Residential complex with gazebos, sauna and swimming pool, 2 minutes to the beach, Erdemli, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with gazebos, sauna and swimming pool, 2 minutes to the beach, Erdemli, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with gazebos, sauna and swimming pool, 2 minutes to the beach, Erdemli, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with gazebos, sauna and swimming pool, 2 minutes to the beach, Erdemli, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with gazebos, sauna and swimming pool, 2 minutes to the beach, Erdemli, Mersin, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Residential complex with gazebos, sauna and swimming pool, 2 minutes to the beach, Erdemli, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with gazebos, sauna and swimming pool, 2 minutes to the beach, Erdemli, Mersin, Turkey
Erdemli, Turkey
from
$89,724
A residential complex in a gated community with many amenities including swimming pool, gazebos, sauna and hammam. The new project consists of 3 blocks. In one block there are two-room flats, in the other two - three-room flats. Can be paid in instalments with a minimum down payment of 50% a…
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Apartment building Beylikduzu Istanbul Apartment Compound
Apartment building Beylikduzu Istanbul Apartment Compound
Apartment building Beylikduzu Istanbul Apartment Compound
Apartment building Beylikduzu Istanbul Apartment Compound
Apartment building Beylikduzu Istanbul Apartment Compound
Show all Apartment building Beylikduzu Istanbul Apartment Compound
Apartment building Beylikduzu Istanbul Apartment Compound
Ceylan Sokagi, Turkey
from
$300,000
Finishing options Finished
Why this property؟ Apartments for sale in Beylikdüzü Istanbul, with a distinctive aesthetic and functional design. A healthy life in the heart of green gardens that inspire peace. It is close to malls, and prominent educational, health, and cultural institutions. It has social facilities, an…
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Binaa Investment
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Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, restaurants and a shopping mall, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, restaurants and a shopping mall, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, restaurants and a shopping mall, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, restaurants and a shopping mall, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, restaurants and a shopping mall, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, restaurants and a shopping mall, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, restaurants and a shopping mall, Istanbul, Turkey
Fatih, Turkey
from
$318,348
We offer apartments with spacious terraces. The residence features a fitness center, a swimming pool, a sauna, a Turkish bath, kids' playgrounds, restaurants ans cafes, a shopping mall. Completion - April, 2026. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located close to Basin Expre…
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Apartment building Nobby Garden
Apartment building Nobby Garden
Apartment building Nobby Garden
Apartment building Nobby Garden
Apartment building Nobby Garden
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Apartment building Nobby Garden
Alanya, Turkey
from
$227,428
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 9
Nobby Garden Residential ComplexNew residential complex Nobby Garden is located in one of the quietest areas of Alanya - Avsallar. It consists of two blocks of 117 apartments.The new project Nobby Garden is a stylish residential complex with an emphasis on the measured rhythm of life and car…
Developer
Nordic Property
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Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, an underground parking and green areas, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, an underground parking and green areas, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, an underground parking and green areas, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, an underground parking and green areas, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, an underground parking and green areas, Antalya, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, an underground parking and green areas, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, an underground parking and green areas, Antalya, Turkey
Kepez, Turkey
from
$373,065
The residence, which has a construction area of ​​14,085 m2, consists of 4 blocks. With its location and mixed use project features; It has been designed to make the best use of geographical and climatic conditions. Due to its location, Kepez is capable of giving a new direction to the comme…
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Apartment building Via Life Eyup
Apartment building Via Life Eyup
Apartment building Via Life Eyup
Apartment building Via Life Eyup
Apartment building Via Life Eyup
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Apartment building Via Life Eyup
Pirincci Kemerburgaz Yolu, Turkey
from
$350,000
Via Life Eyup is a residential complex under construction in Eyup Sultan, Istanbul, spanning 12,000 m². It has 5 buildings with more than 350 apartments. The apartments come in different layouts, from 2+1 to 5+1. They also offer modern amenities. Via Life Eyup is in a central area. It is …
Agency
Binaa Investment
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Residential complex Two bedroom apartment in Kavi Dreams Oba complex.
Residential complex Two bedroom apartment in Kavi Dreams Oba complex.
Residential complex Two bedroom apartment in Kavi Dreams Oba complex.
Residential complex Two bedroom apartment in Kavi Dreams Oba complex.
Residential complex Two bedroom apartment in Kavi Dreams Oba complex.
Show all Residential complex Two bedroom apartment in Kavi Dreams Oba complex.
Residential complex Two bedroom apartment in Kavi Dreams Oba complex.
Oba, Turkey
from
$173,327
Finishing options Finished
Two-bedroom apartment (2+1) in the Kavi Dreams Oba complex. The complex, located on an area of 11,000 m2, consists of six 4-storey residential blocks, a total of 180 apartments. The luxury project is located in Alanya in the prestigious Oba area, just 3 km from the city center and 950 …
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Residential complex New project with a swimming pool, a spa complex and a garden, 300 meters from the sea, in the center of Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New project with a swimming pool, a spa complex and a garden, 300 meters from the sea, in the center of Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New project with a swimming pool, a spa complex and a garden, 300 meters from the sea, in the center of Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New project with a swimming pool, a spa complex and a garden, 300 meters from the sea, in the center of Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New project with a swimming pool, a spa complex and a garden, 300 meters from the sea, in the center of Alanya, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New project with a swimming pool, a spa complex and a garden, 300 meters from the sea, in the center of Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New project with a swimming pool, a spa complex and a garden, 300 meters from the sea, in the center of Alanya, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$291,311
Luxury living in the heart of Alanya, where every day is like a luxury resort. Imagine a place, where Mediterranean luxury meets the spirit of freedom, and every morning begins with the fragrance of the sea, the warm sun and the feeling, that you are in the most beautiful speck on the map. I…
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Apartment building Apartments with Separate Jacuzzi and Bosphorus View in Beşiktaş
Apartment building Apartments with Separate Jacuzzi and Bosphorus View in Beşiktaş
Apartment building Apartments with Separate Jacuzzi and Bosphorus View in Beşiktaş
Apartment building Apartments with Separate Jacuzzi and Bosphorus View in Beşiktaş
Apartment building Apartments with Separate Jacuzzi and Bosphorus View in Beşiktaş
Show all Apartment building Apartments with Separate Jacuzzi and Bosphorus View in Beşiktaş
Apartment building Apartments with Separate Jacuzzi and Bosphorus View in Beşiktaş
Besiktas, Turkey
from
$3,69M
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 14
Bosphorus View Apartments with Large Balcony and 500 Meters to Akmerkez in Beşiktaş, Istanbul The apartments for sale are located in Levent district of Beşiktaş. Levent is the financial center of Istanbul and is one of the highest land value areas of Istanbul with its high daily human traffi…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
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Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and restaurants near E-5 highway, close to the beach, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and restaurants near E-5 highway, close to the beach, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and restaurants near E-5 highway, close to the beach, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and restaurants near E-5 highway, close to the beach, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and restaurants near E-5 highway, close to the beach, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and restaurants near E-5 highway, close to the beach, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and restaurants near E-5 highway, close to the beach, Istanbul, Turkey
Kartal, Turkey
from
$422,650
We offer spacious and comfortable apartments with different layouts (from 1 to 4 bedrooms). The residence features swimming pools and landscaped green areas, a parking, kids' playgrounds and sports grounds, a fitness room and a sauna, restaurants, cafes and shops. Completion - February, 2024…
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Apartment building Sinpaş Saklı Koru Konakları
Apartment building Sinpaş Saklı Koru Konakları
Apartment building Sinpaş Saklı Koru Konakları
Apartment building Sinpaş Saklı Koru Konakları
Kucukcekmece, Turkey
from
$260,000
Sinpaş Saklı Koru Konakları, İstanbul'un Küçükçekmece/Atakent bölgesinde lüks bir konut kompleksidir. 30,000 m² alana yayılmaktadır. Bu alanda 18,420 m² yeşil alan bulunmaktadır. Kompleks, farklı düzenlerde 540 daire sunmaktadır. Sinpaş Saklı Koru Konakları is special because of its great…
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Binaa Investment
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Apartment building New Apartments Surrounded by Nature in Alanya İncekum
Apartment building New Apartments Surrounded by Nature in Alanya İncekum
Apartment building New Apartments Surrounded by Nature in Alanya İncekum
Apartment building New Apartments Surrounded by Nature in Alanya İncekum
Apartment building New Apartments Surrounded by Nature in Alanya İncekum
Show all Apartment building New Apartments Surrounded by Nature in Alanya İncekum
Apartment building New Apartments Surrounded by Nature in Alanya İncekum
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$208,368
The year of construction 2026
Apartments with Rich Social Activities in Alanya İncekum İncekum, housing many natural beauties of Antalya Alanya, stands out as one of the district's most favored locations with its magnificent nature and clean sea. Okurcalar continues to rapidly develop itself as an attraction center where…
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TEKCE Real Estate
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Residential complex Two bedroom apartment near the financial center.
Residential complex Two bedroom apartment near the financial center.
Residential complex Two bedroom apartment near the financial center.
Residential complex Two bedroom apartment near the financial center.
Residential complex Two bedroom apartment near the financial center.
Show all Residential complex Two bedroom apartment near the financial center.
Residential complex Two bedroom apartment near the financial center.
Atasehir, Turkey
from
$315,000
Finishing options Finished
The complex is located in Atanehir district on the Asian side of Istanbul near the financial district FİNANS MERKEZİ, on a total area of ​​8,000 m2, consists of one 16-storey butterfly-shaped block, a total of 66 apartments, 2 + 1 to 3 + 1 layouts, with areas ranging from 92 m2 to 163 m2. …
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Apartment building Nivak Florya
Apartment building Nivak Florya
Apartment building Nivak Florya
Apartment building Nivak Florya
Apartment building Nivak Florya
Show all Apartment building Nivak Florya
Apartment building Nivak Florya
Bakırköy, Turkey
Price on request
Nivak Florya is a luxury low-rise residential project in Şenlikköy, Bakırköy, spanning 20,500 m² with 12 blocks and 96 exclusive units. Apartments range from 2+1 to 7+1, offering spacious layouts. Nivak Florya blends elegant design with lush green spaces and first-class amenities like a wel…
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Binaa Investment
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Residential complex New residence close to a metro station and places of interest, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence close to a metro station and places of interest, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence close to a metro station and places of interest, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence close to a metro station and places of interest, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence close to a metro station and places of interest, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence close to a metro station and places of interest, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence close to a metro station and places of interest, Istanbul, Turkey
Atasehir, Turkey
from
$480,507
The modern residence offers a wide range of apartments: flats with 1-3 bedrooms, duplex apartments with 2 bedrooms. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located directly in front of Palladium shopping mall, 350 meters from Atasehir metro station, and close to the popular place…
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Apartment building Real Estate With Rich Social Amenities in İstanbul Beşiktaş
Apartment building Real Estate With Rich Social Amenities in İstanbul Beşiktaş
Apartment building Real Estate With Rich Social Amenities in İstanbul Beşiktaş
Apartment building Real Estate With Rich Social Amenities in İstanbul Beşiktaş
Apartment building Real Estate With Rich Social Amenities in İstanbul Beşiktaş
Show all Apartment building Real Estate With Rich Social Amenities in İstanbul Beşiktaş
Apartment building Real Estate With Rich Social Amenities in İstanbul Beşiktaş
Besiktas, Turkey
from
$799,000
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 6
Real Estate Within a Complex Close to the Sea in İstanbul Beşiktaş The real estate in a project stands out due to its advantageous location. Beşiktaş is located on the European Side of İstanbul and attracts attention from the Bosphorus views. In addition, 15 Temmuz Şehitler Bridge is located…
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TEKCE Real Estate
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Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment on the seafront in the Konak Terrace complex.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment on the seafront in the Konak Terrace complex.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment on the seafront in the Konak Terrace complex.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment on the seafront in the Konak Terrace complex.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment on the seafront in the Konak Terrace complex.
Show all Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment on the seafront in the Konak Terrace complex.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment on the seafront in the Konak Terrace complex.
Kargıcak, Turkey
from
$105,569
Finishing options Finished
A furnished one-bedroom apartment (1+1), 63 sq. m., is now available in the Konak Terrace complex. We present another exceptional project from Alanya's leading developer! Konak Terrace Homes is a new luxury residential complex with all amenities, located on the second line of the sea, …
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Apartment building Istanbul Safakoy Apartment Compound
Apartment building Istanbul Safakoy Apartment Compound
Apartment building Istanbul Safakoy Apartment Compound
Apartment building Istanbul Safakoy Apartment Compound
Apartment building Istanbul Safakoy Apartment Compound
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Apartment building Istanbul Safakoy Apartment Compound
Küçükçekmece Wedding Palace, Turkey
from
$178,000
Number of floors 5
Area 50 m²
1 real estate property 1
Why this property؟ Apartments for sale in Istanbul Kucukcekmece next to the rapid transport stations. It is only a few steps away from the prominent educational and health centers in the region. It is a promising opportunity within one of the most significant investment areas in the city of …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
50.0
227,057
Agency
Binaa Investment
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Apartment building Sea-View Residence Apartments Near the Metro in İzmir Konak
Apartment building Sea-View Residence Apartments Near the Metro in İzmir Konak
Apartment building Sea-View Residence Apartments Near the Metro in İzmir Konak
Apartment building Sea-View Residence Apartments Near the Metro in İzmir Konak
Apartment building Sea-View Residence Apartments Near the Metro in İzmir Konak
Show all Apartment building Sea-View Residence Apartments Near the Metro in İzmir Konak
Apartment building Sea-View Residence Apartments Near the Metro in İzmir Konak
Konak, Turkey
from
$816,319
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 32
Apartments in a Residence Building in İzmir Konak Near the Metro and the Sea Konak is known as the financial center of İzmir with its busy commercial activities along with its central location. Situated in the center of İzmir, Turkey; Konak offers easy access means to any point in the city. …
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TEKCE Real Estate
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Residential complex New premium residence with 5-star services, 230 meters from the sea, Kestel, Turkey
Residential complex New premium residence with 5-star services, 230 meters from the sea, Kestel, Turkey
Residential complex New premium residence with 5-star services, 230 meters from the sea, Kestel, Turkey
Residential complex New premium residence with 5-star services, 230 meters from the sea, Kestel, Turkey
Residential complex New premium residence with 5-star services, 230 meters from the sea, Kestel, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New premium residence with 5-star services, 230 meters from the sea, Kestel, Turkey
Residential complex New premium residence with 5-star services, 230 meters from the sea, Kestel, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$499,890
The residence features a garden, a lounge area and a barbecue area, a kids' playground, an indoor swimming pool, a steam bath, a sauna and a massage room, a gym. Features of the flats Kitchen cabinetry Granite countertop Tile floor Location and nearby infrastructure The property is locat…
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Apartment building Nordic Sky
Apartment building Nordic Sky
Apartment building Nordic Sky
Apartment building Nordic Sky
Apartment building Nordic Sky
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Apartment building Nordic Sky
Tosmur, Turkey
from
$308,860
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 9
Nordic Sky is an exquisite luxury project in the corporate style of Nordic Property Construction. It meets the needs of the most selective connoisseurs of real estate on the Alanya coast and is distinguished by the laconic architecture and comfort of an elite five-star hotel.On the plot of 6…
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Nordic Property
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Residential complex Residential complex near parks, shopping centres and metrobus station, Beylikdüzü, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex near parks, shopping centres and metrobus station, Beylikdüzü, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex near parks, shopping centres and metrobus station, Beylikdüzü, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex near parks, shopping centres and metrobus station, Beylikdüzü, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex near parks, shopping centres and metrobus station, Beylikdüzü, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Residential complex near parks, shopping centres and metrobus station, Beylikdüzü, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex near parks, shopping centres and metrobus station, Beylikdüzü, Istanbul, Turkey
Beylikduzu, Turkey
from
$371,572
The project on the European side of Istanbul, in Beylikdüzü, Istanbul's new urban area. The complex overlooks the Marmara Sea and parks. The metrobus station nearby is an advantage and value for investors. The project has 3 blocks with commercial space and a variety of flat layouts: 1-2 bedr…
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Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool in a quiet and prestigious area, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool in a quiet and prestigious area, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool in a quiet and prestigious area, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool in a quiet and prestigious area, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool in a quiet and prestigious area, Antalya, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool in a quiet and prestigious area, Antalya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool in a quiet and prestigious area, Antalya, Turkey
Aksu, Turkey
from
$171,291
The residence features landscaped gardens, walking paths, kids' playgrounds and pool, an outdoor swimming pool of 192 m2, lounge areas, a bar and a barbecue area, a fitness center, a parking, around-the-clock security, a sauna and a Turkish bath. Completion - December, 2023. Facilities and …
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Residential complex Studio at the Ilkem Rio 1 SPA complex - Mersin | Tomyuk.
Residential complex Studio at the Ilkem Rio 1 SPA complex - Mersin | Tomyuk.
Residential complex Studio at the Ilkem Rio 1 SPA complex - Mersin | Tomyuk.
Residential complex Studio at the Ilkem Rio 1 SPA complex - Mersin | Tomyuk.
Residential complex Studio at the Ilkem Rio 1 SPA complex - Mersin | Tomyuk.
Show all Residential complex Studio at the Ilkem Rio 1 SPA complex - Mersin | Tomyuk.
Residential complex Studio at the Ilkem Rio 1 SPA complex - Mersin | Tomyuk.
Erdemli, Turkey
from
$46,077
Finishing options Finished
Studio in the Ilkem Rio 1 SPA Complex We offer for sale a studio on the 4th floor of the new luxury residential complex Ilkem Rio 1, with a €10,000 discount compared to the developer's asking price. Location and Concept The complex is located in the Tomük district of Mersin, just 65…
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Smart Home
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Apartment building Beylikduzu Istanbul apartments project
Apartment building Beylikduzu Istanbul apartments project
Apartment building Beylikduzu Istanbul apartments project
Apartment building Beylikduzu Istanbul apartments project
Apartment building Beylikduzu Istanbul apartments project
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Apartment building Beylikduzu Istanbul apartments project
, Turkey
from
$240,000
Number of floors 12
Why this property؟ The project zone is one of the most vital centers of European Istanbul. Its proximity to Hayat Valley Park makes it a destination for investors and those wishing to live in the heart of nature. The project is guaranteed by the government, and comprises 1156 apartments and …
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Binaa Investment
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Residential complex New residence with large gardens and a swimming pool, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with large gardens and a swimming pool, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with large gardens and a swimming pool, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with large gardens and a swimming pool, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with large gardens and a swimming pool, Mersin, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with large gardens and a swimming pool, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with large gardens and a swimming pool, Mersin, Turkey
Kuzucubelen, Turkey
from
$348,194
We offer spacious and comfortable apartments. The residence features large gardens and citrus groves, a swimming pool and sports grounds, a mini golf course, a pet park, around-the-clock security, a kids' playground, a cinema, a fitness center. Completion - December, 2024. Location and near…
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Residential complex Residential complex close to stores and shopping malls, in a prestigious area of the European part of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex close to stores and shopping malls, in a prestigious area of the European part of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex close to stores and shopping malls, in a prestigious area of the European part of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex close to stores and shopping malls, in a prestigious area of the European part of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex close to stores and shopping malls, in a prestigious area of the European part of Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Residential complex close to stores and shopping malls, in a prestigious area of the European part of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex close to stores and shopping malls, in a prestigious area of the European part of Istanbul, Turkey
Esenyurt, Turkey
from
$128,334
The project has 9 separate residential buildings, as well as 33 stores and office space. The residential complex has apartments with 1-4 bedrooms, with area of 41 - 227 m2. Facilities and equipment in the house The residential complex also has a sauna, children's pool, hammam, and 24/7 secu…
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Residential complex Sea view apartments in a new residential complex, Maltepe district, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Sea view apartments in a new residential complex, Maltepe district, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Sea view apartments in a new residential complex, Maltepe district, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Sea view apartments in a new residential complex, Maltepe district, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Sea view apartments in a new residential complex, Maltepe district, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Sea view apartments in a new residential complex, Maltepe district, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Sea view apartments in a new residential complex, Maltepe district, Istanbul, Turkey
Maltepe, Turkey
from
$517,718
A leading Turkish developer has launched the sale of a new project overlooking the sea, the Princes' Islands and the forest. The projects of this developer always have high quality, perfect locations and the best materials on the market. The residential project consists of 3 blocks, a covere…
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Residential complex Residence with a green area near the coast, in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a green area near the coast, in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a green area near the coast, in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a green area near the coast, in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a green area near the coast, in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a green area near the coast, in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a green area near the coast, in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Kucukcekmece, Turkey
from
$338,245
We offer apartments with a panoramic view of the lake and the Marmara Sea. The residence features a parking, a kids' playground, a green area, a gym, around-the-clock security. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located one minute walk away from the coast and new Istanbul Ca…
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Residential complex 1+1 apartment in the Topkapi 29 complex in the center of Istanbul.
Residential complex 1+1 apartment in the Topkapi 29 complex in the center of Istanbul.
Residential complex 1+1 apartment in the Topkapi 29 complex in the center of Istanbul.
Residential complex 1+1 apartment in the Topkapi 29 complex in the center of Istanbul.
Residential complex 1+1 apartment in the Topkapi 29 complex in the center of Istanbul.
Residential complex 1+1 apartment in the Topkapi 29 complex in the center of Istanbul.
Residential complex 1+1 apartment in the Topkapi 29 complex in the center of Istanbul.
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
from
$348,428
Finishing options Finished
Thanks to its convenient location in Istanbul, along with the city's historic district, Zeytinburnu is one of the most attractive areas for real estate investors. The complex is being built on a 94,000 m² area, with 35,000 m² of green landscaping. It consists of 17 residential and 3 comme…
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Apartment building Housing Project Apartments with Amenities in Şişli Istanbul
Apartment building Housing Project Apartments with Amenities in Şişli Istanbul
Apartment building Housing Project Apartments with Amenities in Şişli Istanbul
Apartment building Housing Project Apartments with Amenities in Şişli Istanbul
Apartment building Housing Project Apartments with Amenities in Şişli Istanbul
Show all Apartment building Housing Project Apartments with Amenities in Şişli Istanbul
Apartment building Housing Project Apartments with Amenities in Şişli Istanbul
Sisli, Turkey
from
$2,10M
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 4
Apartments in a Comprehensive Housing Project in Şişli, Istanbul This comprehensive project is located in Şişli, one of the most developed districts on the European side of Istanbul. The area is one of the top districts in terms of land value in Istanbul. It experiences heavy foot traffic th…
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TEKCE Real Estate
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Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security near a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security near a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security near a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security near a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security near a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security near a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security near a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Basaksehir, Turkey
from
$272,586
Project infrastructure: Indoor swimming pool Gym Turkish bath Sauna Indoor walking paths Children’s playgrounds Closed and open parking lots 24-hour security Completion - September, 2026. Facilities and equipment in the house High-quality finishes 3-meter-high ceilings 3 electrical appli…
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Residential complex Spacious apartment in a complex with swimming pool in a quiet area, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Spacious apartment in a complex with swimming pool in a quiet area, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Spacious apartment in a complex with swimming pool in a quiet area, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Spacious apartment in a complex with swimming pool in a quiet area, Mersin, Turkey
Akdeniz, Turkey
from
$107,202
The project is a residential complex with various apartments and recreation areas: swimming pool, sports grounds, etc. There is also a pier on the territory of the complex. The complex has a building with apartments with 2-3 bedrooms. Location and nearby infrastructure Mersin is a large reg…
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Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and green areas in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and green areas in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and green areas in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and green areas in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and green areas in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and green areas in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and green areas in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Beylikduzu, Turkey
from
$188,024
We offer apartments with terraces and views of the sea and the marina. The residence features swimming pools, kids' playgrounds, green areas, a sauna and a Turkish bath, a gym, a cafe, a parking. Completion - March, 2024. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located close to t…
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Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool and a fitness center, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool and a fitness center, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool and a fitness center, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool and a fitness center, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool and a fitness center, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool and a fitness center, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool and a fitness center, Istanbul, Turkey
Kartal, Turkey
from
$240,040
The new residential complex with different types of apartments: two-room, three-room and four-room apartments. In addition to the apartments, the project has children's playgrounds, indoor and outdoor parking space, an outdoor swimming pool, a Turkish bath, a sauna, a cafeteria, a fitness ce…
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Apartment building Albatros Life
Apartment building Albatros Life
Apartment building Albatros Life
Apartment building Albatros Life
Apartment building Albatros Life
Show all Apartment building Albatros Life
Apartment building Albatros Life
Buyukcekmece, Turkey
from
$185,000
Albatros Life offers an elegant lifestyle in Büyükçekmece, Istanbul, featuring residential and commercial units in a serene seaside setting, ready for immediate move-in. Albatros Life combines comfort and privacy with family-friendly surroundings and rich amenities, all in a prime locatio…
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Binaa Investment
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Residential complex One-bedroom apartment in the 5* SPA complex Albimo Loft Residence.
Residential complex One-bedroom apartment in the 5* SPA complex Albimo Loft Residence.
Residential complex One-bedroom apartment in the 5* SPA complex Albimo Loft Residence.
Residential complex One-bedroom apartment in the 5* SPA complex Albimo Loft Residence.
Residential complex One-bedroom apartment in the 5* SPA complex Albimo Loft Residence.
Show all Residential complex One-bedroom apartment in the 5* SPA complex Albimo Loft Residence.
Residential complex One-bedroom apartment in the 5* SPA complex Albimo Loft Residence.
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$106,438
Finishing options Finished
One bedroom apartment (1+1) 56 m2 on a high floor is for sale. We present to your attention a new elite investment project in the center of Mahmutlar from a reliable developer company. The new residential complex is located 550 meters from the sea, and belongs to the luxury segment, wi…
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Residential complex Spacious villas with swimming pools and terraces, close to the marina, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Spacious villas with swimming pools and terraces, close to the marina, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Spacious villas with swimming pools and terraces, close to the marina, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Spacious villas with swimming pools and terraces, close to the marina, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Spacious villas with swimming pools and terraces, close to the marina, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Spacious villas with swimming pools and terraces, close to the marina, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Spacious villas with swimming pools and terraces, close to the marina, Istanbul, Turkey
Beylikduzu, Turkey
from
$3,27M
The residential complex consists of villas with 4-5 bedrooms. The houses have balconies or terraces. They are located next to the marina. The residential complex is a part of a modern urbanization project, the coastal town of Istanbul with 55 km of coastline. There is an opportunity to get a…
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Residential complex Residential complex in the popular tourist center of Alanya, 1 km from the sea, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex in the popular tourist center of Alanya, 1 km from the sea, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex in the popular tourist center of Alanya, 1 km from the sea, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex in the popular tourist center of Alanya, 1 km from the sea, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex in the popular tourist center of Alanya, 1 km from the sea, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Residential complex in the popular tourist center of Alanya, 1 km from the sea, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex in the popular tourist center of Alanya, 1 km from the sea, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$131,090
The project consists of 63 apartments in one block. The project is in Demirtas, the most popular tourist center of Alanya, 1,000 meters from the sea. The project has 9 floors and apartments with 1-4 bedrooms. Facilities and equipment in the house Interior features of the building: American …
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Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and spa centers, Oba, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and spa centers, Oba, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and spa centers, Oba, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and spa centers, Oba, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and spa centers, Oba, Alanya, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and spa centers, Oba, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and spa centers, Oba, Alanya, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$355,400
The project consists of 2 blocks and includes 72 premium apartments with "Smart Home" system: 46 cozy and spacious apartments 1+1 (41-46 m2) and 26 designer duplexes 2+1 (82-97 m2). The perfect location in the popular area of Oba close to the sea and the center of Alanya, surrounded by the m…
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Residential complex New apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and sports grounds, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and sports grounds, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and sports grounds, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and sports grounds, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and sports grounds, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and sports grounds, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and sports grounds, Istanbul, Turkey
Kartal, Turkey
from
$312,425
We offer spacious and high-quality apartments with different layouts. Some flat have views of the sea and the islands. The high-rise residence features a gym and a fitness center, a sauna, an indoor swimming pool, a steam room, a parking and a garage, a Turkish bath, a landscaped territory, …
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Residential complex Apartments with spacious balconies and terraces, with views of the sea, city, park and forest, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments with spacious balconies and terraces, with views of the sea, city, park and forest, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments with spacious balconies and terraces, with views of the sea, city, park and forest, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments with spacious balconies and terraces, with views of the sea, city, park and forest, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments with spacious balconies and terraces, with views of the sea, city, park and forest, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Apartments with spacious balconies and terraces, with views of the sea, city, park and forest, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments with spacious balconies and terraces, with views of the sea, city, park and forest, Istanbul, Turkey
Uskudar, Turkey
from
$543,181
The project is located in the elite district of Uskudar in the Anatolian part of Istanbul, surrounded by nature reserves and forest parks. The project has a picturesque view of the Çamlıcu TV Tower, which can be reached in 8 minutes by car to enjoy breakfast from the observation deck. Near t…
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Residential complex Complex of furnished villas with two swimming pools close to the beach, Fethiye, Turkey
Residential complex Complex of furnished villas with two swimming pools close to the beach, Fethiye, Turkey
Residential complex Complex of furnished villas with two swimming pools close to the beach, Fethiye, Turkey
Residential complex Complex of furnished villas with two swimming pools close to the beach, Fethiye, Turkey
Residential complex Complex of furnished villas with two swimming pools close to the beach, Fethiye, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Complex of furnished villas with two swimming pools close to the beach, Fethiye, Turkey
Residential complex Complex of furnished villas with two swimming pools close to the beach, Fethiye, Turkey
Fethiye, Turkey
from
$932,196
We offer stylish high-quality villas with indoor and outdoor swimming pools, large gardens, saunas and Turkish baths, large terraces and barbecue areas, sea views. Features of the flats Ground floor: a living room, a kitchen, a pool terrace. First floor: a twin bedroom with a bathroom, a do…
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Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a conference room and around-the-clock security, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a conference room and around-the-clock security, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a conference room and around-the-clock security, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a conference room and around-the-clock security, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a conference room and around-the-clock security, Izmir, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a conference room and around-the-clock security, Izmir, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a conference room and around-the-clock security, Izmir, Turkey
Konak, Turkey
from
$716,283
The residence features cafes and restaurants, a garage, a fitness center, an outdoor swimming pool and a kids' pool, a children's playground, a conference room, a sauna, a steam batha and a yoga area, around-the-clock security, concierge service. Completion - December, 2023. Facilities and …
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Apartment building Golden Palace Halic
Apartment building Golden Palace Halic
Apartment building Golden Palace Halic
Apartment building Golden Palace Halic
Apartment building Golden Palace Halic
Show all Apartment building Golden Palace Halic
Apartment building Golden Palace Halic
Beyoglu, Turkey
Price on request
Prime Beyoğlu Location with Iconic Golden Horn Views Golden Palace Halic is located in the heart of Beyoğlu, one of Istanbul’s most vibrant and historically rich districts. The project enjoys panoramic views of the Golden Horn, offering a rare combination of central city living and waterf…
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Binaa Investment
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Residential complex Residence with picturesque views close to the marina, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with picturesque views close to the marina, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with picturesque views close to the marina, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with picturesque views close to the marina, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with picturesque views close to the marina, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Residence with picturesque views close to the marina, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with picturesque views close to the marina, Istanbul, Turkey
Beylikduzu, Turkey
from
$167,133
The project features: sea and city views gym parking security kids' playground Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located directly on the sea and is surrounded by all necessary infrastructure, including parks and the marina with restaurants and bars. West Istanbul Marina …
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Residential complex Low-rise residence with around-the-clock security close to the sea, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Low-rise residence with around-the-clock security close to the sea, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Low-rise residence with around-the-clock security close to the sea, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Low-rise residence with around-the-clock security close to the sea, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Low-rise residence with around-the-clock security close to the sea, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Low-rise residence with around-the-clock security close to the sea, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Low-rise residence with around-the-clock security close to the sea, Istanbul, Turkey
Beylikduzu, Turkey
from
$198,968
The residence features kids' playgrounds, a football field and a basketball court, a parking and a garage, around-the-clock security. Location and nearby infrastructure Metro station - 800 meters Shopping mall - 5 minutes University - 5 minutes Istanbul Airport - 35 minutes Hospital - 1 km…
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Residential complex Furnished apartments and studios in a residential complex with work and lounge areas, Kığıthane, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Furnished apartments and studios in a residential complex with work and lounge areas, Kığıthane, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Furnished apartments and studios in a residential complex with work and lounge areas, Kığıthane, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Furnished apartments and studios in a residential complex with work and lounge areas, Kığıthane, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Furnished apartments and studios in a residential complex with work and lounge areas, Kığıthane, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Furnished apartments and studios in a residential complex with work and lounge areas, Kığıthane, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Furnished apartments and studios in a residential complex with work and lounge areas, Kığıthane, Istanbul, Turkey
Kagithane, Turkey
from
$301,537
A unique type of project is coliving, which provides for shared accommodation for people with common interests. A distinctive feature of this type of housing is the holding of joint events and communication in common living areas. The project has 128 modern and fully furnished studio flats. …
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Residential complex Residential complex 600 meters from the beach and promenade, in the central part of the popular resort area, Mahmutlar, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex 600 meters from the beach and promenade, in the central part of the popular resort area, Mahmutlar, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex 600 meters from the beach and promenade, in the central part of the popular resort area, Mahmutlar, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex 600 meters from the beach and promenade, in the central part of the popular resort area, Mahmutlar, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex 600 meters from the beach and promenade, in the central part of the popular resort area, Mahmutlar, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex 600 meters from the beach and promenade, in the central part of the popular resort area, Mahmutlar, Turkey
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$172,456
The residence consists of two five-storey buildings with two-, three-room apartments and duplex penthouses. The unique location combined with the high quality of construction, modern design and professional management will ensure a comfortable lifestyle. Only certified materials that meet in…
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Residential complex New gated residence with swimming pools, Aksu, Turkey
Residential complex New gated residence with swimming pools, Aksu, Turkey
Residential complex New gated residence with swimming pools, Aksu, Turkey
Residential complex New gated residence with swimming pools, Aksu, Turkey
Residential complex New gated residence with swimming pools, Aksu, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New gated residence with swimming pools, Aksu, Turkey
Residential complex New gated residence with swimming pools, Aksu, Turkey
Aksu, Turkey
from
$109,432
The residence features a parking, swimming pools for children and adults, a lounge area, around-the-clock video surveillance, security and concierge service. Facilities and equipment in the house Video intercom Air conditioning in the living room Built-in kitchen appliances (stove, hood, o…
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New housing in Turkey: what foreigners have to know before the purchase

Turkey is considered one of the most attractive countries for permanent residence. Foreigners love the country for its mild climate, luxurious resorts, and relatively inexpensive life. Another common reason for moving here is comfortable apartments in new buildings, which in most cases are furnished and equipped with home appliances.

What does new housing in Turkey look like?

A new building in Turkey is a residential complex with many apartments. Many of them are located in downtown and outskirt areas. There are 1, 2, and 3-room apartments with 40-130 sq. m. area. On the Realting.com platform, most of the apartments in new buildings in Turkey have a balcony and all necessary utility systems.

An owner of an apartment in Turkey gets access to all infrastructure amenities of a new complex, including a community swimming pool, fitness studios, steam rooms, saunas, etc, which are mostly located on the ground or basement floors.

In which cities to buy housing in Turkey?

New buildings in Turkish resort cities are the best option for holiday real estate. Antalya, Belek, and Alanya offer the best service. There are many apartments or villas only a few meters from the coast. The local housing can be easily rented out to tourists.

If you move to Turkey to work or study, Ankara or Istanbul may be the best options. Dozens of international companies and higher education institutions are located here. There are also plenty of housing choices. Many new comfortable apartments are for sale in both Ankara and Istanbul.

Residential complexes in Turkey: the main advantages

The advantages of buying housing in Turkey are obvious:

  • life in a country with beautiful nature and unique attractions;
  • access to the best European beaches, many of which have been certified with the Blue Flag eco-award;
  • residence permit for 1.5-2 years is automatically granted when buying any real estate;
  • the opportunity to gain profit from the resale of the purchased property, since real estate grows in price on average by 7-8% per year.

Only a passport, cash, and a tax number issued at any Turkish tax office are required to buy housing in a new building in Turkey. A mortgage is also an option. Local banks offer foreigners many mortgage programs.

Guides on Buying New Builds in Turkey

How to Maintain Real Estate in Turkey: Basic Expenses and Important Nuances for Owners
How to Maintain Real Estate in Turkey: Basic Expenses and Important Nuances for Owners
Detailed Guide on How to Get TAPU in Turkey
Detailed Guide on How to Get TAPU in Turkey
Life and Citizenship in Turkey: Interview with a Realtor in Izmir
Life and Citizenship in Turkey: Interview with a Realtor in Izmir
Investing in Real Estate in Turkey: Pros, Cons, and the Buying Process
Investing in Real Estate in Turkey: Pros, Cons, and the Buying Process
Buying a Home in Turkey 2025: Market Overview and Prices by Region
Buying a Home in Turkey 2025: Market Overview and Prices by Region

Frequently asked questions about new buildings in Turkey

What is the average price for a square meter in new buildings in Turkey?

The average cost of housing in new residential complexes in Turkey is 1500 euros per square meter. In the premium class residential complexes prices may be higher by 10-20%.

What are the key advantages of buying new build apartments in Turkey?

Having an apartment gives you the opportunity to live in a developed country with the best beaches in Europe, good medicine and education. You can also make money all year round by renting out your apartment.

In which Turkish cities real estate is most popular?

There is an increased demand for housing in Antalya and Alanya, two of the most popular resorts in the country. Here people buy real estate in new buildings in Turkey for recreation and getting income from rental. Foreigners coming to the country for study/work prefer to live in Ankara or Istanbul.

What documents and permits are needed in order to buy new builds in Turkey? What taxes you have to pay?

To purchase an apartment in the residential complex foreigners need only a passport and a tax number ( it can be obtained from the local tax office). Tax on the purchase - 4% of the cadastral price of the property.
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