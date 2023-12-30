New residence with swimming pools and kids' playgrounds close to the forest and the lake, Istanbul, Turkey

  1. Realting.com
Goektuerk Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
from
€601,805
;
12
About the complex

We offer apartments with a view of the forest and the river.

The residence features indoor and outdoor swimming pools, kids' playgrounds, a fitness center, yoga and pilates studios, a sauna.

Completion - March, 2025.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Airport - 15 minutes
  • Metro station - 5 minutes
  • Bus stop - 1 minute
  • TEM highway - 10 minutes
  • Belgrade Forest - 1 minute
Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Other complexes
Residential complex Novyy investicionnyy proekt v Payallare - Alaniya
Residential complex Novyy investicionnyy proekt v Payallare - Alaniya
Avanos, Turkey
from
€106,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Payallar - Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of apartments is from 54 to 125 square meters. The distance to the sea is 700 meters. Thanks to the plan for the active development of the numerous free lands of the region, soon there will be a new luxurious Alanya. In 2022-2023, the construction of an previously unprecedented number of residences began in Payallar, and all of them are characterized by complete infrastructure, spacious areas. In general, it is a developed area where there is its own extensive infrastructure, but most of the development is represented by simple Turkish houses. Residents are engaged in tourism, there are many hotels by the sea. Primary and secondary schools, lyceum, hospital, clinic, dentistry, supermarkets, gas stations, ATMs, pharmacies work. In the neighboring village of Konakly on the seashore there is a municipal forest park with barbecue facilities. In Payallar there will soon be a new promenade 4 km long, with recreation areas, parks, a bicycle path, a playground. A modern hospital is being built on a plot of 13.4 hectares. The area is 10 km from the center of Alanya. Antalya Airport is 100 km away.
Residential complex Novyy kompleks v rayone Gazipasha
Residential complex Novyy kompleks v rayone Gazipasha
Gazipasa, Turkey
from
€117,000
Completion date: 2024
Gazipasha — is a great ecological place with many orchards and forests. It is quiet and picturesque, with beautiful bays, sandy and pebble beaches - great for those who value a calm lifestyle surrounded by magnificent nature. The area is only gaining popularity as a tourist destination, has its own airport, which accepts both domestic and international flights, and infrastructure is actively developing - all these are the main attractive features of this region. Our project is located on an area of 4,065 m2, and includes 84 apartments: •70 apartments 1 + 1, gross area 47 m2 ( net 41 m2 ) •6 apartments 2 + 1, gross area 65 m2 ( net 58 m2 ) •5 duplexes 2 + 1, gross area 100 m2 ( net 88 m2 ) •3 duplex 3 + 1, gross area 127 m2 ( net 115 m2 ) Infrastructure of the complex: an outdoor pool with a water slide, an indoor pool, a fitness room, a spa, a sauna, a steam room, a beauty salon, a relaxation area, a barbecue area, a cinema, a playroom, a multi court, a playground, landscape design, generator, video surveillance cameras 24 hours, video intercom Distance to the center – 1.5 km Airport Distance - 6 km Distance to Antalya - 180 km  Distance to Alanya - 40 km     
Residential complex Kompleks v centre Alanii pod grazhdanstvo
Residential complex Kompleks v centre Alanii pod grazhdanstvo
Alanya, Turkey
from
€340,000
Completion date: 2023
A new project of the chic ultralux complex is located in the Hasbahce region. The complex will consist of only one block and is located on a hill from where a bewitching view of all of Alanya, the Mediterranean Sea and the Alanya Fortress opens. In total, the complex has 15 apartments with layouts 2 + 1, 3 + 1 and 4 + 1 duplexes, all with chic sea views. The main feature of the complex is the facade of the building and species characteristics. All apartments will be with a clean finish, kitchen set, sanitary equipment + all Samsung household appliances   End date of construction - 12/30/2023   The Hasbahce district is located on a hill from where a stunning panorama of Alanya and the Mediterranean Sea opens. District with low-rise buildings. In a couple of minutes by car, you can easily get to the developed infrastructure of Alanya with supermarkets, restaurants, bars, pharmacies, hospitals, banks, etc. All duplexes of the complex fit the citizenship! With an initial contribution of 40%, interest-free installments are available until the end of construction.   Object Infrastructure Outdoor pool Sauna Hamam Steam room Gym Billiards Playground Closed parking Electrogenerator Video surveillance 7/24 Security 7/24 Well-maintained complex territory
