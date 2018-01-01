  1. Realting.com
  New residence with a green area, a swimming pool and a kids' club, Istanbul, Turkey

New residence with a green area, a swimming pool and a kids' club, Istanbul, Turkey

Ueskuedar, Turkey
€757,521
About the complex

The residence features a large green area, a kids' playground and a kids' club, a walking path, an indoor swimming pool, a sauna, a fitness center.

Completion - September, 2024.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Kindergarten - 100 meters
  • Primary school - 200 meters
  • College - 1.5 km
  • Nearest hospital - 700 meters
  • Bosphorus Bridge - 5 minutes
  • Metro line - 5 minutes
  • Eurasia Tunnel - 2 minutes
  • Ferry - 7 minutes
  • Bebek and Besittas - 20 minutes
  • Maslak - 25 minutes
  • Galata Tower - 10 minutes
