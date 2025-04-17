  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Basaksehir
  4. Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, a green area and around-the-clock security, Istanbul, Turkey

Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, a green area and around-the-clock security, Istanbul, Turkey

Basaksehir, Turkey
from
$809,597
14/04/2025
$804,597
13/04/2025
$805,070
12/04/2025
$808,068
11/04/2025
$826,334
10/04/2025
$829,701
09/04/2025
$833,863
08/04/2025
$833,347
06/04/2025
$833,840
05/04/2025
$826,243
04/04/2025
$837,280
03/04/2025
$846,564
02/04/2025
$844,786
01/04/2025
$842,875
30/03/2025
$840,293
29/03/2025
$846,568
28/03/2025
$849,657
27/03/2025
$846,680
26/03/2025
$846,151
25/03/2025
$843,255
24/03/2025
$840,371
;
20
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 21710
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2391692
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Basaksehir

About the complex

We offer villas with gardens and parking spaces.

Features

  • indoor swimming pool
  • Turkish bath and sauna
  • gym
  • activity room
  • outdoor swimming pool
  • kids' playgrounds
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Prestige MALL – 4 minutes
  • Mall of İstanbul – 15 minutes
  • College - 5 minutes
  • Schools - 7 minutes
  • Hospitals - 5 minutes
  • Metro station - 5 minutes
  • Pond - 7 minutes
  • TEM highway - 10 minutes
  • Istanbul Airport - 20 minutes

Location on the map

Basaksehir, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and an water park close to the beach and golf courses, Antalya, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$159,921
Residential complex Residential complex with large spa centre, 350 meters to the sea, Oba, Alanya, Turkey
Oba, Turkey
from
$272,456
Apartment building Beylikduzu Istanbul Apartment Compound
Beylikduzu, Turkey
from
$227,114
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a green area and a sunbathing area close to schools and a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Eyupsultan, Turkey
from
$328,837
Apartment building Nobby Garden 2
Alanya, Turkey
Price on request
You are viewing
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, a green area and around-the-clock security, Istanbul, Turkey
Basaksehir, Turkey
from
$809,597
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Apartment building SUN MARIA HOLIDAY
Apartment building SUN MARIA HOLIDAY
Erdemli, Turkey
from
$59,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 11
Area 69 m²
1 real estate object 1
New construction in Mersin, Cesmeli New complex 300 meters from the sea Apartments 1+1 One block Floor 11 Area 1+1 69, 74 m2 gross Sea view and gardens Completion of construction - July 2024 First installment 50%, installments until completion of construction Features of apartment…
Agency
RealtGo
Leave a request
Residential complex Topkapi Residence
Residential complex Topkapi Residence
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
from
$439,461
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2022
Number of floors 15
Agency
EOS Turkey Property
Leave a request
Residential complex Residential complex with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security close to the beach, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security close to the beach, Istanbul, Turkey
Buyukcekmece, Turkey
from
$233,858
Istanbul’s largest urban transformation project consisting of a total of 2500 residences designed according to different needs from 2+1 to 5+2 in Hilal Hill Büyükçekmece, built in 9 phases on an area of 80,000 m2. With the apartments having gardens, you will enjoy the pleasure of having a se…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Turkey
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
17.04.2025
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
09.10.2024
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
18.09.2024
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
09.09.2024
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
How to Turn a Historic Building in Turkey Into a Popular Café: an Interview with an Entrepreneur From Alanya
05.07.2024
How to Turn a Historic Building in Turkey Into a Popular Café: an Interview with an Entrepreneur From Alanya
How to Bring your Turn Pet into Turkey: A Comprehensive Guide
03.07.2024
How to Bring your Turn Pet into Turkey: A Comprehensive Guide
How to Get the Coveted Residence Permit in Turkey and Reduce the Risks of Refusal: Advice From a Lawyer
04.06.2024
How to Get the Coveted Residence Permit in Turkey and Reduce the Risks of Refusal: Advice From a Lawyer
Show all publications