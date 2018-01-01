  1. Realting.com
Buyukcekmece Istanbul Hotel Apartments Compound

Marmara Region, Turkey
€146,276
About the complex

Why this property؟ It is a luxury project with beautiful views of the sea, lake, and city. It is in a privileged geographical location close to the bus and Metrobus stations. The compound area is of the most important real estate investment areas in Turkey. It meets the requirements of Turkish citizenship, with a ready title deed for delivery. It is surrounded by many famous universities, schools and shopping centers.
Marmara Region, Turkey

Buyukcekmece Istanbul Hotel Apartments Compound
Marmara Region, Turkey
€146,276
