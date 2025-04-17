Residential complex Tema Istanbul

Welcome to the world of housing of the future, in our unique residential complex - a city inside the city!

Here you have all the opportunities for a comfortable and happy life. Enjoy the magnificent infrastructure around the project, including your own mall designed to meet all your needs.

The greatest privilege of our project is more than 65% of the territory occupied by landscape zones. This fusion of nature and the city creates a unique harmonious atmosphere. Walk along the inner infrastructure line, enjoying a walk for a kilometer!

The center of our project resembles an Olympic village with 5 tennis courts, a football field, basketball courts and three outdoor pools. And in winter you will not be left without swimming, because we have an indoor pool! Social facilities include 5 play areas for children, a gym, a sauna and a Turkish bath. This is a place where the health and well-being of every resident is a priority.

Three metro stations on the project borders provide direct connections to the airport and the city center, the Shishli district, and Marmaray. Moving around the city has never been so easy and convenient.

The project is accompanied by the construction of private universities, international schools, medical centers, public schools, cultural centers, libraries and two mosques.

There are also public and private hospitals around the project. And just a few steps from the LCD of the future will be one of the largest entertainment venues in Istanbul, reminiscent of Disney Land.

The project has 137 blocks, more than 2200 apartments with a variety of layouts from 1 + 1 to 4 + 1. Tapu is ready and suitable for citizenship. Just 30 minutes from Istanbul Airport and with direct access to the TEM highway.

3 metro stations will open soon.

This is our vision of life in harmony with nature and the city, with society and our own personality. This project is not just a place to live, it is your personal corner where life thrives. Join us and make this project your new home!