  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Kucukcekmece
  4. Residential complex Tema Istanbul

Residential complex Tema Istanbul

Kucukcekmece, Turkey
from
$500,000
;
6
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Apartments Apartments
Media Media
ID: 1870
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 216
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 17/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Kucukcekmece

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic brick
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2023
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    5

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Русский Русский

Welcome to the world of housing of the future, in our unique residential complex - a city inside the city!

Here you have all the opportunities for a comfortable and happy life. Enjoy the magnificent infrastructure around the project, including your own mall designed to meet all your needs.

The greatest privilege of our project is more than 65% of the territory occupied by landscape zones. This fusion of nature and the city creates a unique harmonious atmosphere. Walk along the inner infrastructure line, enjoying a walk for a kilometer!

The center of our project resembles an Olympic village with 5 tennis courts, a football field, basketball courts and three outdoor pools. And in winter you will not be left without swimming, because we have an indoor pool! Social facilities include 5 play areas for children, a gym, a sauna and a Turkish bath. This is a place where the health and well-being of every resident is a priority.

Three metro stations on the project borders provide direct connections to the airport and the city center, the Shishli district, and Marmaray. Moving around the city has never been so easy and convenient.

The project is accompanied by the construction of private universities, international schools, medical centers, public schools, cultural centers, libraries and two mosques.

There are also public and private hospitals around the project. And just a few steps from the LCD of the future will be one of the largest entertainment venues in Istanbul, reminiscent of Disney Land.

The project has 137 blocks, more than 2200 apartments with a variety of layouts from 1 + 1 to 4 + 1. Tapu is ready and suitable for citizenship. Just 30 minutes from Istanbul Airport and with direct access to the TEM highway.

3 metro stations will open soon.

This is our vision of life in harmony with nature and the city, with society and our own personality. This project is not just a place to live, it is your personal corner where life thrives. Join us and make this project your new home!

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 198.0
Price per m², USD 3,899
Apartment price, USD 772,000

Location on the map

Kucukcekmece, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a green area in a quiet and green neighborhood, Istanbul, Turkey
Maltepe, Turkey
from
$290,855
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a riding arena in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Kagithane, Turkey
from
$1,07M
Residential quarter Meltem Complex
Didim, Turkey
from
$144,024
Residential quarter Low-rise penthouse in Alanya, Cikcilli
Çıplaklı, Turkey
from
$210,343
Residential complex Complex of villas with gardens and picturesque views close to the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Şile, Turkey
from
$589,707
You are viewing
Residential complex Tema Istanbul
Kucukcekmece, Turkey
from
$500,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Spacious apartments with swimming pools and lake views, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Spacious apartments with swimming pools and lake views, Istanbul, Turkey
Basaksehir, Turkey
from
$425,101
The project consists of 453 apartments and 47 commercial units. There is a choice between different layouts. Apartments with 1-4 bedrooms. In addition to the apartments, the project has full access to all amenities: swimming pools, sauna, Turkish bath, gym, sports grounds, cafes, mosque, pla…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New apartments at a favorable price in a luxury residential complex, Uskudar, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New apartments at a favorable price in a luxury residential complex, Uskudar, Istanbul, Turkey
Uskudar, Turkey
from
$330,836
The project, located in Usküdar - Acıbadem, a popular area that embodies the historical and natural beauties of Istanbul. Wheil being in the heart of the city, it has easy access to public transportation and shopping centers, restaurants, cafes and entertainment venues. The complex consists …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools, lounge areas and around-the-clock security, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools, lounge areas and around-the-clock security, Istanbul, Turkey
Buyukcekmece, Turkey
from
$2,14M
The Brand Vadi Istanbul Project is a pinnacle of luxury villa development, spanning 287,000 m2 in the coveted Büyükçekmece villa district of Istanbul. This exceptional project features 225 meticulously designed detached villas, each with a private pool and extensive garden space. With a focu…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Turkey
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
17.04.2025
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
09.10.2024
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
18.09.2024
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
09.09.2024
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
How to Turn a Historic Building in Turkey Into a Popular Café: an Interview with an Entrepreneur From Alanya
05.07.2024
How to Turn a Historic Building in Turkey Into a Popular Café: an Interview with an Entrepreneur From Alanya
How to Bring your Turn Pet into Turkey: A Comprehensive Guide
03.07.2024
How to Bring your Turn Pet into Turkey: A Comprehensive Guide
How to Get the Coveted Residence Permit in Turkey and Reduce the Risks of Refusal: Advice From a Lawyer
04.06.2024
How to Get the Coveted Residence Permit in Turkey and Reduce the Risks of Refusal: Advice From a Lawyer
Show all publications