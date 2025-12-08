  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Kadikoy
  4. Flats in new buildings

New Apartments in Kadikoy, Turkey

Istanbul
12
Antalya
86
İzmir
14
Alanya
4
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools and a spa center close to the main highways, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools and a spa center close to the main highways, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools and a spa center close to the main highways, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools and a spa center close to the main highways, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools and a spa center close to the main highways, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools and a spa center close to the main highways, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools and a spa center close to the main highways, Istanbul, Turkey
Kadikoy, Turkey
from
$541,373
We offer apartments with different layouts. The upper floors have a picturesque view. The residence features around-the-clock security, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, restaurants and cafes, a gym, a spa center, yogs and pilates studios, a parking and a garage, a kids' playground, a green…
TRANIO
Apartment building Göztepe Istanbul Apartments
Apartment building Göztepe Istanbul Apartments
Apartment building Göztepe Istanbul Apartments
Apartment building Göztepe Istanbul Apartments
Apartment building Göztepe Istanbul Apartments
Show all Apartment building Göztepe Istanbul Apartments
Apartment building Göztepe Istanbul Apartments
Kadikoy, Turkey
from
$238,183
Why this property؟ A suitable project for investment, rental is guaranteed and an investment return guarantee. The first project in Istanbul with the "Ultra Smart" intelligent system to control the finer details of your apartment. It is located in the Anatolian side of Istanbul near the …
Binaa Investment
Residential complex New residence close to the park and the highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence close to the park and the highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence close to the park and the highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence close to the park and the highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence close to the park and the highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence close to the park and the highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence close to the park and the highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Kadikoy, Turkey
from
$291,311
The new project is within walking distance of Bagdat Street, one of the most prestigious areas of Istanbul. The building consists of 42 flats. Completion - June, 2025. Facilities and equipment in the house Solar panels Central heating Underfloor heating Automated roller shutters Air condit…
TRANIO
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a view of the sea close to the coast, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a view of the sea close to the coast, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a view of the sea close to the coast, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a view of the sea close to the coast, Istanbul, Turkey
Kadikoy, Turkey
from
$648,963
We offer spacious apartments with balconies and a view of the city and the sea. The residence features around-the-clock security, a landscaped green area, a parking, a shop, a fitness center, an indoor swimming pool, a sauna. Completion - April, 2023. Location and nearby infrastructure The …
TRANIO
Apartment building Istanbul Kadikoy Apartments Project
Apartment building Istanbul Kadikoy Apartments Project
Apartment building Istanbul Kadikoy Apartments Project
Apartment building Istanbul Kadikoy Apartments Project
Apartment building Istanbul Kadikoy Apartments Project
Show all Apartment building Istanbul Kadikoy Apartments Project
Apartment building Istanbul Kadikoy Apartments Project
Kadikoy, Turkey
from
$214,028
Why this property؟ The compound is within an investment zone witnesses rapid development in infrastructure projects. It has apartments with charming views of the city and Camlica Hill, the most prominent feature of the Anatolian side. It is close to Haydarpasha Train Station, Sabiha Interna…
Binaa Investment
Residential complex Modern residence in a quiet area of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Modern residence in a quiet area of Istanbul, Turkey
Kadikoy, Turkey
from
$542,882
We offer apartments with different layouts in a modern and comfortable residence
TRANIO
Residential complex New apartments in a residential complex near the beach promenade, Kadikoy, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New apartments in a residential complex near the beach promenade, Kadikoy, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New apartments in a residential complex near the beach promenade, Kadikoy, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New apartments in a residential complex near the beach promenade, Kadikoy, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New apartments in a residential complex near the beach promenade, Kadikoy, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New apartments in a residential complex near the beach promenade, Kadikoy, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New apartments in a residential complex near the beach promenade, Kadikoy, Istanbul, Turkey
Kadikoy, Turkey
from
$346,893
Apartments in a modern residential complex with a large shopping center and a wide range of amenities. The project located in Kadikoy combines versatile architecture and a high standard of living. Some apartments offer views of the Marmara Sea. Location and nearby infrastructure Nearby ther…
TRANIO
Residential complex Guarded residence with a gym and a green area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Guarded residence with a gym and a green area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Guarded residence with a gym and a green area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Guarded residence with a gym and a green area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Guarded residence with a gym and a green area, Istanbul, Turkey
Kadikoy, Turkey
from
$964,993
We offer spacious apartments with a view of the city. The residence features a gym, security, a green area. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located close to bus stops, shopping malls, a school and a kindergarten. Kadiköy is one of the most ancient areas, situated in the A…
TRANIO
Apartment building Kadikoy Apartments Compound Istanbul
Apartment building Kadikoy Apartments Compound Istanbul
Apartment building Kadikoy Apartments Compound Istanbul
Apartment building Kadikoy Apartments Compound Istanbul
Apartment building Kadikoy Apartments Compound Istanbul
Show all Apartment building Kadikoy Apartments Compound Istanbul
Apartment building Kadikoy Apartments Compound Istanbul
Kadikoy, Turkey
from
$140,647
Why this property؟ Apartments with stunning views of the Princes' Islands, with ready title deed and guaranteed rental income. A distinctive location in Fikrtepe, the most prestigious Asian neighborhood of Istanbul, next to land and sea transportation. Along the E5 highway that links the Eu…
Binaa Investment
Residential complex New residence with a lounge area near a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a lounge area near a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a lounge area near a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a lounge area near a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a lounge area near a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with a lounge area near a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a lounge area near a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Kadikoy, Turkey
from
$318,348
The complex infrastructure: indoor parking landscaped area kids' playground lounge and walking areas Completion - October, 2025. Facilities and equipment in the house Solar panels Central heating Built-in kitchen appliances Air conditioning Location and nearby infrastructure Metro sta…
TRANIO
Residential complex Modern apartment close to the coast, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Modern apartment close to the coast, Istanbul, Turkey
Kadikoy, Turkey
from
$1,66M
We offer apartments with areas from 138 m2 to 290 m2. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a quiet area
TRANIO
Residential complex Apartments in a new residential complex only 1 km from the sea, Kadikoy area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments in a new residential complex only 1 km from the sea, Kadikoy area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments in a new residential complex only 1 km from the sea, Kadikoy area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments in a new residential complex only 1 km from the sea, Kadikoy area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments in a new residential complex only 1 km from the sea, Kadikoy area, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Apartments in a new residential complex only 1 km from the sea, Kadikoy area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments in a new residential complex only 1 km from the sea, Kadikoy area, Istanbul, Turkey
Kadikoy, Turkey
from
$1,39M
New residential complex in the elite area of Kadikoy on the Anatolian side of Istanbul with mansions and modern high-rise buildings. The complex offers apartments of various layouts 2+1, 3+1, 4+1 ranging from 117 m2 to 350 m2. Facilities: outdoor swimming pool, spa, billiard room, gym, cafe,…
TRANIO
Residential complex High-rise residence with large green areas, swimming pools and a spa, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex High-rise residence with large green areas, swimming pools and a spa, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex High-rise residence with large green areas, swimming pools and a spa, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex High-rise residence with large green areas, swimming pools and a spa, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex High-rise residence with large green areas, swimming pools and a spa, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex High-rise residence with large green areas, swimming pools and a spa, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex High-rise residence with large green areas, swimming pools and a spa, Istanbul, Turkey
Kadikoy, Turkey
from
$1,08M
We offer apartments with a panoramic view of the sea and the city. The residence features large green areas, around-the-clock security, a three-level underground parking, a fitness center, a spa area with a sauna, a hamam and a jacuzzi, a conference room, a lounge area, a kids' playground an…
TRANIO
Residence Project in İstanbul
Residence Project in İstanbul
Residence Project in İstanbul
Residence Project in İstanbul
Residence Project in İstanbul
Kadikoy, Turkey
from
$168,653
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
3 real estate properties 3
HP 4 Elite House is the new address for those who want a comfortable, exclusive and luxurious life with their family in the city center. 80% of our project, which has been designed with your living spaces in mind down to the smallest detail, consists of spacious green areas. Opening the door…
Startkey Vizyon Gayrimenkul
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool close to the promenade, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool close to the promenade, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool close to the promenade, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool close to the promenade, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool close to the promenade, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool close to the promenade, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool close to the promenade, Istanbul, Turkey
Kadikoy, Turkey
from
$641,073
The residence features a garage and a parking, a kids' playground, a gazebo, a security system, a swimming pool. Completion - December, 2023. Features of the flats Built-in appliance Shower cabin Blinds PVC windows Central satellite system Steel door Location and nearby infrastructure N…
TRANIO
Residential complex Luxury apartments with sea view, with developed infrastructure, Kadıköy, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Luxury apartments with sea view, with developed infrastructure, Kadıköy, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Luxury apartments with sea view, with developed infrastructure, Kadıköy, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Luxury apartments with sea view, with developed infrastructure, Kadıköy, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Luxury apartments with sea view, with developed infrastructure, Kadıköy, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Luxury apartments with sea view, with developed infrastructure, Kadıköy, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Luxury apartments with sea view, with developed infrastructure, Kadıköy, Istanbul, Turkey
Kadikoy, Turkey
from
$369,085
The project in a luxury community of 251 homes and 20 commercial spaces. It consists of 4 buildings. Aesthetically pleasing 1-3 bedroom apartments and 4-5 bedroom duplexes. Nearby there are a cultural centre, metro stations, beach, shopping centres. First payment 35% and instalments for 18 m…
TRANIO
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a gym close to a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a gym close to a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a gym close to a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a gym close to a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a gym close to a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a gym close to a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a gym close to a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Kadikoy, Turkey
from
$283,528
The residence features a swimming pool, a gym, a sauna, a Turkish bath and a jacuzzi, a kids' playground, a cinema, a games room, a 5-level parking. Completion - December, 2024. Location and nearby infrastructure Metro station - 2 minutes Metrobus station - 5 minutes Eurasia Tunnel - 8 min…
TRANIO
Residential complex Mixed-use project with a swimming pool, a spa center and security, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Mixed-use project with a swimming pool, a spa center and security, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Mixed-use project with a swimming pool, a spa center and security, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Mixed-use project with a swimming pool, a spa center and security, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Mixed-use project with a swimming pool, a spa center and security, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Mixed-use project with a swimming pool, a spa center and security, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Mixed-use project with a swimming pool, a spa center and security, Istanbul, Turkey
Kadikoy, Turkey
from
$312,330
The complex includes apartments with 1-3 bedrooms, as well as commercial premises (offices and stores). Each flat has a sea view balcony. Features: Outdoor and indoor parking Reception Security Valet service Indoor and outdoor swimming pool SPA center with a fitness area, a sauna, a steam r…
TRANIO
Apartment building Kadikoy Istanbul Apartments Project
Apartment building Kadikoy Istanbul Apartments Project
Apartment building Kadikoy Istanbul Apartments Project
Apartment building Kadikoy Istanbul Apartments Project
Apartment building Kadikoy Istanbul Apartments Project
Show all Apartment building Kadikoy Istanbul Apartments Project
Apartment building Kadikoy Istanbul Apartments Project
Kadikoy, Turkey
from
$256,630
Why this property؟ A fertile environment for investment next to the most important residential and commercial projects on the Anatolian side. The project is within a historical area that hosts many of Turkey's most ancient archaeological and tourist attractions. It comprises spacious apartm…
Binaa Investment
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, a spa and kids' playgrounds, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, a spa and kids' playgrounds, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, a spa and kids' playgrounds, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, a spa and kids' playgrounds, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, a spa and kids' playgrounds, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, a spa and kids' playgrounds, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, a spa and kids' playgrounds, Istanbul, Turkey
Kadikoy, Turkey
from
$354,162
We offer bright apartments with spacious balconies and picturesque views. The residence features indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a spa area, a fitness center, a sauna, a steam room and a Turkish bath, kids' playgrounds, a small cinema, games rooms, a parking, video surveillance. Faciliti…
TRANIO
Residential complex Apartments with a panoramic view in a new residence with a spa area and swimming pools, close to the sea, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments with a panoramic view in a new residence with a spa area and swimming pools, close to the sea, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments with a panoramic view in a new residence with a spa area and swimming pools, close to the sea, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments with a panoramic view in a new residence with a spa area and swimming pools, close to the sea, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments with a panoramic view in a new residence with a spa area and swimming pools, close to the sea, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Apartments with a panoramic view in a new residence with a spa area and swimming pools, close to the sea, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments with a panoramic view in a new residence with a spa area and swimming pools, close to the sea, Istanbul, Turkey
Kadikoy, Turkey
from
$1,61M
We offer apartments with panoramic views of Bosphorus, the Marmara Sea, the Princes’ Islands, and the city. The residence consists of 5 buildings (one 22-storey and four low-rise) and features a parking and an underground garage, video surveillance, a shopping mall, restaurants and cafes, in…
TRANIO
Residential complex Residence with an aquapark and a green area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with an aquapark and a green area, Istanbul, Turkey
Kadikoy, Turkey
from
$529,860
The residence features a covered parking, an aquapark, shops, around-the-clock security, a kids' playground, a green area. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in one of the best areas of the Asian part of the city, near beaches, a university, a park, a restaurant
TRANIO
Residential complex New residence in an attractive central area of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence in an attractive central area of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence in an attractive central area of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence in an attractive central area of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence in an attractive central area of Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence in an attractive central area of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence in an attractive central area of Istanbul, Turkey
Kadikoy, Turkey
from
$427,780
The projet features: covered parking double elevator first-class materials custom-made furniture Completion - April, 2025 Location and nearby infrastructure Central hospital - 150 meters Metro station - 450 meter Bagdad Street - 1.5 km Marmaray - 1.5 km Marina - 2 km
TRANIO
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a spa and a kids' club in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a spa and a kids' club in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a spa and a kids' club in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a spa and a kids' club in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a spa and a kids' club in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a spa and a kids' club in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a spa and a kids' club in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Kadikoy, Turkey
from
$347,199
The residence features indoor and outdoor swimming pools, sunny terraces, a fitness center, a spa, a steam bath, a kids' club and a playground, shops, walking paths, a parking, concierge service. Completion - December, 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house Video intercom Air conditio…
TRANIO
Residential complex New apartments in a high-rise residence with swimming pools and a spa, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New apartments in a high-rise residence with swimming pools and a spa, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New apartments in a high-rise residence with swimming pools and a spa, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New apartments in a high-rise residence with swimming pools and a spa, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New apartments in a high-rise residence with swimming pools and a spa, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New apartments in a high-rise residence with swimming pools and a spa, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New apartments in a high-rise residence with swimming pools and a spa, Istanbul, Turkey
, Turkey
from
$206,789
We offer one- and two-bedroom apartments with a panoramic view of the city. The residence consists of four 22-storey buildings and features a five-level parking, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a gym, a spa, a sauna, a yoga studio. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is locat…
TRANIO
Residential complex Apartments in a new residential complex, Suadiye, Kadikoy, Istanbul, Türkiye
Residential complex Apartments in a new residential complex, Suadiye, Kadikoy, Istanbul, Türkiye
Residential complex Apartments in a new residential complex, Suadiye, Kadikoy, Istanbul, Türkiye
Residential complex Apartments in a new residential complex, Suadiye, Kadikoy, Istanbul, Türkiye
Residential complex Apartments in a new residential complex, Suadiye, Kadikoy, Istanbul, Türkiye
Kadikoy, Turkey
from
$557,109
The new building offers spacious apartments with 2 and 3 bedrooms. On the ground floor of the building there are commercial premises. The construction corresponds to modern technologies, high-quality materials are used. Features of the flats double glazed windows external blinds boxes on t…
TRANIO
Apartment building Istanbul Apartment Compound Fikirtepe
Apartment building Istanbul Apartment Compound Fikirtepe
Apartment building Istanbul Apartment Compound Fikirtepe
Apartment building Istanbul Apartment Compound Fikirtepe
Apartment building Istanbul Apartment Compound Fikirtepe
Show all Apartment building Istanbul Apartment Compound Fikirtepe
Apartment building Istanbul Apartment Compound Fikirtepe
Kadikoy, Turkey
from
$298,959
Why this property؟ The project area is one of the most important residential neighborhoods that combine history and modernity on the Asian side. Luxurious apartments with stunning views of the Marmara Sea, green spaces, gardens, and parks. It is next to many vital and touristic areas in Asi…
Binaa Investment
Residential complex New residence with a kids' playground and a green area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a kids' playground and a green area, Istanbul, Turkey
Kadikoy, Turkey
from
$904,803
We offer apartments with areas from 123 m2 to 298 m2. The residence features around-the-clock security, a parking, a kids' playground, a green area. There are shops on the ground floor of the building. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located near shops and restaurants, wi…
TRANIO
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, a spa and a parking, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, a spa and a parking, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, a spa and a parking, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, a spa and a parking, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, a spa and a parking, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, a spa and a parking, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, a spa and a parking, Istanbul, Turkey
Kadikoy, Turkey
from
$337,921
We offer apartments with a panoramic view of the city. The residence features shops, a 5-level parking, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a gym, a spa, a sauna, a yoga studio. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located near cafes, restaurants, universities and all necessary…
TRANIO
Residential complex New residence with a parking and a kids' playground close to the sea, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a parking and a kids' playground close to the sea, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a parking and a kids' playground close to the sea, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a parking and a kids' playground close to the sea, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a parking and a kids' playground close to the sea, Istanbul, Turkey
Kadikoy, Turkey
from
$811,202
We offer spacious apartments with balconies and a view of the city. The residence features around-the-clock security, a landscaped green area, a parking, a kids' playground. Completion - February, 2023. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located close to bus stops, shopping …
TRANIO
Residential complex New residence in the historic area of Istanbul, Turley
Residential complex New residence in the historic area of Istanbul, Turley
5 Birlik Rezidans, Turkey
from
$708,867
We offer spacious apartments with terraces. Location and nearby infrastructure Kadiköy is one of the most ancient areas, situated in the Asian part of Istanbul. It's less bustling and crowded here compared to the other tourist districts. But this is not to say that there is lack of sights i…
TRANIO
