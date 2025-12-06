  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Atasehir
  4. Flats in new buildings

New Apartments in Atasehir, Turkey

Istanbul
12
Antalya
86
İzmir
14
Alanya
4
Show more
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Residential complex New apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and a conference room near a highway and Istanbul International Financial Center, Istanbul
Residential complex New apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and a conference room near a highway and Istanbul International Financial Center, Istanbul
Residential complex New apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and a conference room near a highway and Istanbul International Financial Center, Istanbul
Residential complex New apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and a conference room near a highway and Istanbul International Financial Center, Istanbul
Residential complex New apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and a conference room near a highway and Istanbul International Financial Center, Istanbul
Show all Residential complex New apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and a conference room near a highway and Istanbul International Financial Center, Istanbul
Residential complex New apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and a conference room near a highway and Istanbul International Financial Center, Istanbul
Atasehir, Turkey
from
$980,969
We offer apartments with parking spaces. The residence features a parking, an outdoor swimming pool with a solarium and a decorative waterfall, a kids' playground, a green area, a cafe, a spa area, a fitness center, a pilates studio, a conference room, a games room. Completion - October, 202…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a park close to a metro station and highways, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a park close to a metro station and highways, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a park close to a metro station and highways, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a park close to a metro station and highways, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a park close to a metro station and highways, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a park close to a metro station and highways, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a park close to a metro station and highways, Istanbul, Turkey
Atasehir, Turkey
from
$568,052
The residence features swimming pools, walking areas and lounge areas, around-the-clock security system, a garage, a park. Completion - June, 2025. Location and nearby infrastructure Metro station - 450 meters Bus stop - 100 meters E-80 highway - 8 minutes D-100 highway - 2 minutes Kadikoy…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Modern Finance Center Towers
Residential complex Modern Finance Center Towers
Residential complex Modern Finance Center Towers
Residential complex Modern Finance Center Towers
Residential complex Modern Finance Center Towers
Show all Residential complex Modern Finance Center Towers
Residential complex Modern Finance Center Towers
Atasehir, Turkey
from
$533,941
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 49
A new mix-use life concept raises next to Istanbul Finance Center in "REAL" Ataşehir now with governmental guarantee!!! Now, Istanbul International Finance Center is builded by Turkish Government as mega project in Atasehir. There will host  100.000  people from Turkish Central Bank & all…
Agency
EOS Turkey Property
Leave a request
Karon PhuketKaron Phuket
Residential complex New residence close to a metro station and places of interest, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence close to a metro station and places of interest, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence close to a metro station and places of interest, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence close to a metro station and places of interest, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence close to a metro station and places of interest, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence close to a metro station and places of interest, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence close to a metro station and places of interest, Istanbul, Turkey
Atasehir, Turkey
from
$480,507
The modern residence offers a wide range of apartments: flats with 1-3 bedrooms, duplex apartments with 2 bedrooms. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located directly in front of Palladium shopping mall, 350 meters from Atasehir metro station, and close to the popular place…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residence PROJECT ATAŞEHİR 2+1 3+1 4+1
Residence PROJECT ATAŞEHİR 2+1 3+1 4+1
Residence PROJECT ATAŞEHİR 2+1 3+1 4+1
Residence PROJECT ATAŞEHİR 2+1 3+1 4+1
Residence PROJECT ATAŞEHİR 2+1 3+1 4+1
Residence PROJECT ATAŞEHİR 2+1 3+1 4+1
Residence PROJECT ATAŞEHİR 2+1 3+1 4+1
Atasehir, Turkey
from
$450,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 25
Area 125–220 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Project Area: 42,000 m2 Number of Units: 146 (141 flats and 5 commercial units) Building Height: BLOCK A 22 FLOOR BLOCK B 32 Flat Types: 2+1- 3+1 – 4+1 Landscape: Islands, Sea, City, Forest, Çamlıca Project Specifications: • Decorative Pools • Walking Areas • Rest and Observation B…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
125.0
450,000
Apartment 3 rooms
190.0
699,000
Apartment 4 rooms
220.0
1,15M
Agency
Yusuf Ali
Leave a request
Residential complex Residence with a green area and a parking near highways, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a green area and a parking near highways, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a green area and a parking near highways, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a green area and a parking near highways, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a green area and a parking near highways, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Residence with a green area and a parking near highways, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a green area and a parking near highways, Istanbul, Turkey
Atasehir, Turkey
from
$394,752
The residence features a parking, around-the-clock security, a kids' playground, a gazebo and artificial pools, a green area, a sports ground and a walking path. Facilities and equipment in the house "Smart home" system Underfloor heating Location and nearby infrastructure The property i…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Apartments in Atasehir area.
Residential complex Apartments in Atasehir area.
Residential complex Apartments in Atasehir area.
Residential complex Apartments in Atasehir area.
Residential complex Apartments in Atasehir area.
Show all Residential complex Apartments in Atasehir area.
Residential complex Apartments in Atasehir area.
Atasehir, Turkey
from
$410,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
The complex, located in the Ataşehir district on the Asian side of Istanbul, is being built on a total area of ​​42,000 m2, and consists of one or two blocks - 22 and 32 floors, with a total of 146 apartments in 2+1, 3+1 and 4+1 layouts, ranging from 116 m2 to 216 m2. Around the project y…
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
Apartment building Istanbul Atasehir Apartment Complex
Apartment building Istanbul Atasehir Apartment Complex
Apartment building Istanbul Atasehir Apartment Complex
Apartment building Istanbul Atasehir Apartment Complex
Apartment building Istanbul Atasehir Apartment Complex
Show all Apartment building Istanbul Atasehir Apartment Complex
Apartment building Istanbul Atasehir Apartment Complex
Atasehir, Turkey
from
$345,077
Why this property؟ Suitable for those looking for apartments for sale in the center of the Asian side of Istanbul. The project area is the point of contact between the European and Anatolian sides. All of what you need of service facilities and health and educational centers are around you.…
Agency
Binaa Investment
Leave a request
Residential complex Elite residential complex near the financial center, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Elite residential complex near the financial center, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Elite residential complex near the financial center, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Elite residential complex near the financial center, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Elite residential complex near the financial center, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Elite residential complex near the financial center, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Elite residential complex near the financial center, Istanbul, Turkey
Atasehir, Turkey
from
$633,977
The project is a residential complex of 3 separate buildings with apartments. Also, the project includes various amenities and infrastructure: indoor and outdoor swimming pools, outdoor fitness area, sunbathe terraces, fitness center, sauna, table tennis, children's playground, basketball fi…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Apartments near the financial center.
Residential complex Apartments near the financial center.
Residential complex Apartments near the financial center.
Residential complex Apartments near the financial center.
Residential complex Apartments near the financial center.
Show all Residential complex Apartments near the financial center.
Residential complex Apartments near the financial center.
Atasehir, Turkey
from
$317,000
Finishing options Finished
The complex is located in Atanehir district on the Asian side of Istanbul near the financial district FİNANS MERKEZİ, on a total area of ​​8,000 m2, consists of one 16-storey butterfly-shaped block, a total of 66 apartments, 2 + 1 to 3 + 1 layouts, with areas ranging from 92 m2 to 163 m2. …
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
Residential complex Two bedroom apartment near the financial center.
Residential complex Two bedroom apartment near the financial center.
Residential complex Two bedroom apartment near the financial center.
Residential complex Two bedroom apartment near the financial center.
Residential complex Two bedroom apartment near the financial center.
Show all Residential complex Two bedroom apartment near the financial center.
Residential complex Two bedroom apartment near the financial center.
Atasehir, Turkey
from
$315,000
Finishing options Finished
The complex is located in Atanehir district on the Asian side of Istanbul near the financial district FİNANS MERKEZİ, on a total area of ​​8,000 m2, consists of one 16-storey butterfly-shaped block, a total of 66 apartments, 2 + 1 to 3 + 1 layouts, with areas ranging from 92 m2 to 163 m2. …
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
Residential complex Two bedroom apartment near the financial center.
Residential complex Two bedroom apartment near the financial center.
Residential complex Two bedroom apartment near the financial center.
Residential complex Two bedroom apartment near the financial center.
Residential complex Two bedroom apartment near the financial center.
Show all Residential complex Two bedroom apartment near the financial center.
Residential complex Two bedroom apartment near the financial center.
Rifat Danisman Sokagi, Turkey
from
$315,000
Finishing options Finished
The complex is located in Atanehir district on the Asian side of Istanbul near the financial district FİNANS MERKEZİ, on a total area of ​​8,000 m2, consists of one 16-storey butterfly-shaped block, a total of 66 apartments, 2 + 1 to 3 + 1 layouts, with areas ranging from 92 m2 to 163 m2. …
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
Residential complex New residence near a metro station, in the heart of Ataşehir, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence near a metro station, in the heart of Ataşehir, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence near a metro station, in the heart of Ataşehir, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence near a metro station, in the heart of Ataşehir, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence near a metro station, in the heart of Ataşehir, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence near a metro station, in the heart of Ataşehir, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence near a metro station, in the heart of Ataşehir, Istanbul, Turkey
Atasehir, Turkey
from
$479,015
We offer apartments with parking spaces. The residence features security, a green area, a restaurant and a cafe. Completion - 4th quarter of 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house Central heating Kitchen appliances Air conditioning Location and nearby infrastructure The property is …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
On the map
Realting.com
Go