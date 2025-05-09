  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Atasehir
  4. Residential complex Apartments near the financial center.

Residential complex Apartments near the financial center.

Atasehir, Turkey
from
$317,000
BTC
3.7706519
ETH
197.6359868
USDT
313 412.9883484
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
14
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 26124
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1163
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 25/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Atasehir

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

The complex is located in Atanehir district on the Asian side of Istanbul near the financial district FİNANS MERKEZİ, on a total area of ​​8,000 m2, consists of one 16-storey butterfly-shaped block, a total of 66 apartments, 2 + 1 to 3 + 1 layouts, with areas ranging from 92 m2 to 163 m2.

Strategically located between the districts of Ümraniye and Ataşehir, providing convenience and easy access to major transportation routes. Only 3 minutes drive from the E-6 highway and only 10 minutes from the 15 TEMMUZ bridge, 1 km. Altinşehir metro station.

Around the project you will find many commercial centers and shopping malls such as Metropol AVM, medical
institutions including Acibadem Hospital, as well as prestigious universities such as Fenerbahçe Üniversite and Yeditepe
Üniversite, as well as schools.

All apartments are delivered fully finished, which will be completed to the highest quality standards with high-quality materials and will include a smart home system and central heating.

Completion date: March 2024.

Infrastructure:

Swimming pool
Fitness center
SPA
Sauna
Turkish bath
Relaxation area
Cafe and Restaurant
Parking
24/7 security

For more detailed information about this project, call / write to us.

Location on the map

Atasehir, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Luxury ready apartments in Taksim area.
Beyoglu, Turkey
from
$420,000
Residential quarter Bargain Penthouse in Oba Alanya
Oba, Turkey
from
$178,311
Residential complex Residence with a hotel, a swimming pool and a spa near a highway and a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Basaksehir, Turkey
from
$824,601
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, water park, recreation grounds, 200 metres to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Akdeniz, Turkey
from
$88,459
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and spa centers on the first sea line, Alanya, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$492,685
You are viewing
Residential complex Apartments near the financial center.
Atasehir, Turkey
from
$317,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and kids' playgrounds close to the forest and the lake, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and kids' playgrounds close to the forest and the lake, Istanbul, Turkey
Eyupsultan, Turkey
from
$659,079
We offer apartments with a view of the forest and the river. The residence features indoor and outdoor swimming pools, kids' playgrounds, a fitness center, yoga and pilates studios, a sauna. Completion - March, 2025. Location and nearby infrastructure Airport - 15 minutes Metro station - 5…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Apartment building TOKUŞ PREMİUM ALANYA
Apartment building TOKUŞ PREMİUM ALANYA
Alanya, Turkey
Price on request
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 6
6 real estate objects 6
Our project is located in the Şekerhane neighborhood in the center of Alanya. The Tokuş Premium Project is established on a plot of 1,788 m². Tokuş Premium Apartment Types: 42 Apartments + 4 Shops 35 units of 2+1 (65 m²) 7 units of 3+1 duplex (124 m² - 141 m²) Facilities and …
Developer
Ates Real-Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a mini golf course close to a metro station and universities, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a mini golf course close to a metro station and universities, Istanbul, Turkey
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
from
$240,760
Elevating the quality of life with limitless opportunities and unique privileges, Tenet Topkapi Prime opens the doors to an exceptionality. Features outdoor swimming pool sky lounge co-working areas fitness center sauna garden play room outdoor cinema concierge service mini golf Completion…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Turkey
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
09.05.2025
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
17.04.2025
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
09.10.2024
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
18.09.2024
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
09.09.2024
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
How to Turn a Historic Building in Turkey Into a Popular Café: an Interview with an Entrepreneur From Alanya
05.07.2024
How to Turn a Historic Building in Turkey Into a Popular Café: an Interview with an Entrepreneur From Alanya
How to Bring your Turn Pet into Turkey: A Comprehensive Guide
03.07.2024
How to Bring your Turn Pet into Turkey: A Comprehensive Guide
Show all publications