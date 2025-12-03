  1. Realting.com
New Apartments in Buyukcekmece, Turkey

Residential complex Ready-to-move apartments and duplexes with two bedrooms, 50 meters from the sea.
Buyukcekmece, Turkey
$220,000
Finishing options Finished
Video of the apartment will be sent upon request. We present to your attention a residential complex in the Buyukcekmece area near the sea. The residential complex is built on an area of ​​2.863 m2, consists of four blocks, a total of 74 apartments, with layouts from 1 + 1 to 4 + 1, ar…
Smart Home
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and sports grounds, Istanbul, Turkey
Buyukcekmece, Turkey
$1,74M
The complex features rich social areas designed with attention to the finest detail for 95 distinguished families, where you can make pleasant memories. indoor swimming pool sauna steam bath fitness room multifunctional room outdoor swimming pool barbecue area outdoor sports grounds Locat…
TRANIO
Residential complex 1+1 and 2+1 apartments in an investment project in Istanbul.
Ozgurluk Caddesi, Turkey
$66,190
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
An unparalleled offer on the Turkish real estate market from our company! Be one of the first to invest in the construction of a residential complex on an area of ​​13,848 m2, consisting of 5 blocks, a total of 324 apartments of various layouts and areas, next to the Tuyap Exhibition Cent…
Smart Home
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools, lounge areas and around-the-clock security, Istanbul, Turkey
Buyukcekmece, Turkey
$2,13M
The Brand Vadi Istanbul Project is a pinnacle of luxury villa development, spanning 287,000 m2 in the coveted Büyükçekmece villa district of Istanbul. This exceptional project features 225 meticulously designed detached villas, each with a private pool and extensive garden space. With a focu…
TRANIO
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a shopping mall, Istanbul, Turkey
Hadimkoy Yolu Caddesi, Turkey
$239,756
The residence features indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a fitness center, a Turkish bath and a sauna, tennis and basketball courts, a kids' playground, a shopping mall. Completion - December, 2024. Location and nearby infrastructure Metrobus station - 1 minute Hospital - 4 minutes Univer…
TRANIO
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and kids' playgrounds, Istanbul, Turkey
Buyukcekmece, Turkey
$147,236
The project features: outdoor swimming pool sauna steam bath gym indoor parking football field and basketball court kids' playgrounds Completion - March, 2025. Location and nearby infrastructure E-5 highway - 10 minutes TEM highway - 5 minutes Istanbul Airport - 30 minutes Hospital - 10 …
TRANIO
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools close to a beach and marina, Istanbul, Turkey
Buyukcekmece, Turkey
$338,245
We offer spacious and comfortable apartments with balconies and terraces, panoramic views of the sea and the lake. The residence features a gym, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a sauna and a hamam, kids' playgrounds and sports grounds, a green area, an underground parking, around-the-cloc…
TRANIO
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, lounge areas and picturesque views, Istanbul, Turkey
, Turkey
$124,355
Feel nature while you are in the city, next to Büyükçekmece Lake, with a view of the Marmara Sea, fascinating landscaping design, and wide balconies. You can find your spacious and comfortable residences in a lush living area and peace. Features: Indoor and outdoor swimming pools Children's…
TRANIO
Residential complex Unique complex of villas with swimming pools and around-the-clock security 1 minute away from the beach, Istanbul, Turkey
Buyukcekmece, Turkey
$1,39M
The complex consists of 16 luxury villas with a view of the sea and a parking for 4 cars. The project features: outdoor swimming pool sauna Turkish bath gym jacuzzi landscaped green area barbecue area around-the-clock security Features of the flats Silent elevator "Smart Home" system L…
TRANIO
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools and green areas near the marina, Istanbul, Turkey
Buyukcekmece, Turkey
$318,348
We offer apartments with a view of the sea and the lake. The residence features indoor and outdoor swimming pools, walking paths, large green areas, a sauna and a Turkish bath, a parking, around-the-clock security. Location and nearby infrastructure New Istanbul Airport - 45 minutes E-5 hi…
TRANIO
Residential complex Apartments with terraces in a residence with swimming pools, in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Buyukcekmece, Turkey
$358,141
We offer apartments with large terraces and view of the Marmara Sea and the lake. The residence features kids' playgrounds and sports grounds, walking paths, security, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a sauna and a hamam, a gym, a parking. Location and nearby infrastructure The property i…
TRANIO
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and around-the-clock security close to a highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Buyukcekmece, Turkey
$1,92M
We offer villas with gardens, parking spaces, spacious balconies and panoramic views. It's possible to build a swimming pool. The residence features around-the-clock security, a gym, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, saunas and steam baths, a basketball court and a football field, a cafe. C…
TRANIO
Residential complex Luxury residential complex with sea and lake view, Büyükçekmece, Istanbul, Turkey
Buyukcekmece, Turkey
$220,625
The residential investment project under construction overlooking both the Marmara Sea and Lake Büyükçekmece. It is a luxurious family complex with the style of a tourist resort, consisting of 2 buildings up to 14 floors high. The green area of the complex is 8,000 m2. Different flat layouts…
TRANIO
Residential complex Residential complex with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security close to the beach, Istanbul, Turkey
Buyukcekmece, Turkey
$240,040
Istanbul’s largest urban transformation project consisting of a total of 2500 residences designed according to different needs from 2+1 to 5+2 in Hilal Hill Büyükçekmece, built in 9 phases on an area of 80,000 m2. With the apartments having gardens, you will enjoy the pleasure of having a se…
TRANIO
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and gardens close to highways, Istanbul, Turkey
Buyukcekmece, Turkey
$220,625
The residence features sports grounds and a fitness center, a sauna and a Turkish bath, a pilates area, a park and large landscaped gardens, a swimming pool, cafes and restaurants, a bike path. Completion - March, 2025. Location and nearby infrastructure TEM highway - 1 km E-5 highway - 5 …
TRANIO
Residential complex Apartments with sea views in the tranquil Büyükçekmece district, Istanbul, Turkey
Buyukcekmece, Turkey
$516,321
The project consists of two buildings built on an area of 4,000 m2, 80% of which is covered by green space, and includes 120 flats of different layouts, ranging from one-bedroom flats with one living room to two-bedroom apartments with two living rooms and four bedrooms. The project includes…
TRANIO
Residential complex High-rise residence with swimming pools, a golf course and an aquapark, Istanbul, Turkey
Buyukcekmece, Turkey
$166,028
We offer apartments with a view of the sea and the lake. The residence features a golf course, cafes and restaurants, a shopping mall, tennis and basketball courts, different swimming pools, a hamam, a sauna and an aquapark, a fitness center. Location and nearby infrastructure Istanbul Air…
TRANIO
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and a panoramic view, Istanbul, Turkey
Buyukcekmece, Turkey
$1,59M
We offer villas with large gardens and panoramic views of the lake and the sea. It's possible to build a swimming pool. The residence features around-the-clock security, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, cafes and restaurants, a gym, sports grounds and kids' playgrounds. Facilities and equ…
TRANIO
Residential complex Apartments with the park and sea views, in a residential complex with swimming pools, Büyükçekmece, Istanbul, Turkey
Buyukcekmece, Turkey
$258,657
The project is located next to one of the largest parks in Istanbul. The project consists of 9 blocks, each building consists of 3 floors. The project has 104 flats of different styles and sizes, with 1-4 bedrooms. The residential complex has various recreational facilities such as swimming …
TRANIO
