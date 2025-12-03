  1. Realting.com
Tuzla, Turkey
from
$253,684
The first-class residential complex includes its own marina, swimming pools, green areas, theatre, cinema, shopping center with luxury brands, gourmet restaurants, sports fields, educational and cultural venues. There are 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments to choose from. Location and nearby inf…
Tuzla, Turkey
from
$1,79M
We offer spacious apartments with a panoramic sea view. The residence features a beach, landscaped green areas, a tennis court, sports grounds, jogging paths, spa and fitness centers with a sea view, yoga and pilates studios, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a kids' pool and playgrounds, a…
Residential complex VEMA TUZLA
Residential complex VEMA TUZLA
Residential complex VEMA TUZLA
Residential complex VEMA TUZLA
Residential complex VEMA TUZLA
Residential complex VEMA TUZLA
Tuzla, Turkey
from
$128,000
The year of construction 2022
Number of floors 16
Area 91–277 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Apartments for sale in Istanbul - Tuzla We present to you the most beautiful project - VEMA TUZLA (Asian side, Tuzla region). An amazing project with a view of the sea and the princesses islands (80%) is ready to offer a quality lifestyle and investment opportunity. Project features: - 474 a…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
91.0
128,000
Apartment 2 rooms
170.0
184,000
Apartment 3 rooms
235.0
572,000
Apartment 4 rooms
277.0
826,000
