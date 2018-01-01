New residence with around-the-clock security and a green area near a beach and a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey

Stay Property offers new apartments in Gazipasha. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 42 to 135 m2.Distance to the sea 800 meters. Gazipasha – a city in southern Turkey, located off the coast of the Mediterranean Sea, next to Alanya. The appearance of the international airport in 2011 gave a new round of development of both the city and the real estate market. Gazipasha has 50 km of sandy shore, there is the famous Selinus beach 2.5 km long, beautiful rocky shores where you can swim surrounded by coniferous trees. Despite the long and wide beach with a gentle sea entrance, there are few hotels in Gazipasha. The population of the city is about 50 thousand people. There is everything for life: large supermarkets, markets, shops, boutiques, chain restaurants, for children — kindergartens and schools. Real estate in Gazipasha is suitable for those who want to move to a Turkish city with the sea, with the prospects of finding a job, opening a business, educating children. In addition, it is a great investment and a convenient option for a holiday resort.
This “ Luxury project ” is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara in the center of Istanbul - the Fatih area. The object has become one of the exemplary in the world in terms of restoring historical buildings in accordance with their original appearance, but taking into account modern approaches in construction.
Residents are offered apartments with layouts from 1 + 1 to 6 + 1.
The rooms are always filled with light thanks to the glass facade of the building.
Internal infrastructure: hammam, spa, bathhouse, hiking and cycling, indoor pool.
In addition, the residents of the complex are offered house cleaning services, dry cleaning, ironing, indoor video surveillance, restaurant, reception, security service 24/7, parking services and car rental.
Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Eyupsultan district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 85 to 218 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa.