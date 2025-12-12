  1. Realting.com
New Apartments in Esenyurt, Turkey

Apartment building Esenyurt residentional complex
Apartment building Esenyurt residentional complex
Esenyurt, Turkey
from
$185,129
Why this property؟ A modern project with a great location in a very good area This project includes apartment models in several styles with a social space suitable for families In addition to the presence of a school next to the complex, this project is adjacent to a number of facilities…
Residential quarter LOFT
Esenyurt, Turkey
from
$200,000
The year of construction 2022
1 real estate property 1
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and spa centers near a metro station and a highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and spa centers near a metro station and a highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Esenyurt, Turkey
from
$274,069
The residence features art galleries, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, kids' playgrounds, cinemas, cafes and restaurants, shopping malls, three spa centers, three gyms. Completion - 2024. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in front of a metro station and 300 meters…
Residential complex New residence with a green area and a gym, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a green area and a gym, Istanbul, Turkey
Esenyurt, Turkey
from
$131,506
The residence features a gym, a kids' playground, a lounge area, a sports ground, a parking. Completion - March, 2025. Location and nearby infrastructure Istanbul Airport - 50 minutes Beach - 24 minutes Shopping mall - 14 minutes Hospital - 20 minutes University - 17 minutes Marina - 23 minutes
Residential complex Ready to move-in apartments in a residential complex with fitness centre, close to restaurants and shops, Esenyurt, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Ready to move-in apartments in a residential complex with fitness centre, close to restaurants and shops, Esenyurt, Istanbul, Turkey
Esenyurt, Turkey
from
$149,226
The project has a building with three shops and flats with 1-3 bedrooms. All 2-3 bedroom apartments have 2 bathrooms. Some have a living room combined with a kitchen. Location and nearby infrastructure Everything you need for comfortable living is within walking distance: restaurants, baker…
Residential complex Modern apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and a gym, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Modern apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and a gym, Istanbul, Turkey
Esenyurt, Turkey
from
$144,251
We offer comfortable apartments with different layouts (from one to three bedrooms). The residence consists of four buildings (two 15-storey and two 13-storey) and features a gym, a swimming pool, a sauna, a steam room, a Turkish bath, kids' playgrounds and green areas, a garage for 157 cars…
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, a gym and security close to the lake, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, a gym and security close to the lake, Istanbul, Turkey
Esenyurt, Turkey
from
$165,302
The residence features an outdoor swimming pool, a gym, a Turkish bath and a sauna, covered and open parking, a cafe, a bar and a restaurants, security. Advantages 8% guarantee income for 3 years. Location and nearby infrastructure Shopping mall - 1 minute University - 1 minute Hospital -…
Apartment building Istanbul Esenyurt Apartment Compound
Apartment building Istanbul Esenyurt Apartment Compound
Esenyurt, Turkey
from
$127,194
Why this property؟ For its central location in the vital Esenyurt district within the European Istanbul. Its proximity to prominent transport lines, metro, main roads, and highways. Its exquisite architecture combines the charm of the past with the modernity of the present in an energetic a…
Residential complex
Esenyurt, Turkey
from
$145,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 10
Area 125 m²
1 real estate property 1
Number of Units: 223 (217 apartments and 6 commercial units) Building Height: • Comprising a total of 4 blocks: A, B, C, D blocks • A-B Block: 15 floors (3 basement floors + ground floor + 11 normal floors) • C-D Block: 13 floors (1 basement floor + ground floor + 11 normal floors) Apar…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
125.0
145,000
Apartment building Esenyurt Istanbul Apartments Project
Apartment building Esenyurt Istanbul Apartments Project
Esenyurt, Turkey
from
$244,603
Why this property؟ The project is within one of the most vital European areas of Istanbul, near facilities and service centers. It is close to the two vital arteries of Istanbul, TEM, and E-5, the most important transportation hubs in the city of the two continents. Istanbul's new airport i…
Residential complex Alya Four Seasons
Residential complex Alya Four Seasons
Esenyurt, Turkey
from
$166,019
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 15
This project provides to investors all benefits of an offplan project that is easy access to public transport, high population density and ROI.
Residential complex Apartments in a new residential complex in an area with a growing real estate market — Esenyurt, Istanbul, Türkiye
Residential complex Apartments in a new residential complex in an area with a growing real estate market — Esenyurt, Istanbul, Türkiye
Esenyurt, Turkey
from
$154,200
The project includes 4 buildings, 2 of which have already been completed and 2 are under construction. The residence consists of four buildings with 609 flats and 60 commercial units, and features: large green areas shopping mall gym Turkish bath, sauna kids' playground swimming pool covere…
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, green areas and a spa center close to highways, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, green areas and a spa center close to highways, Istanbul, Turkey
Esenyurt, Turkey
from
$437,729
We offer spacious apartments with balconies, verandas and private gardens. The residence features large green areas, swimming pools, shops, kids' playgrounds and sports grounds, a parking, jogging and walking paths, a spa center, restaurants and cafes, lounge areas, around-the-clock security…
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, spa centers and around-the-clock security, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, spa centers and around-the-clock security, Istanbul, Turkey
Esenyurt, Turkey
from
$290,493
The residence features spa centers, saunas and Turkish baths, kids' playgrounds, an outdoor swimming pool and two indoor pools, fitness centers, a three-level parking, around-the-clock security, lounge areas. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located within walking distance…
Residential complex Residential complex close to stores and shopping malls, in a prestigious area of the European part of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex close to stores and shopping malls, in a prestigious area of the European part of Istanbul, Turkey
Esenyurt, Turkey
from
$128,334
The project has 9 separate residential buildings, as well as 33 stores and office space. The residential complex has apartments with 1-4 bedrooms, with area of 41 - 227 m2. Facilities and equipment in the house The residential complex also has a sauna, children's pool, hammam, and 24/7 secu…
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a spa center, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a spa center, Istanbul, Turkey
Esenyurt, Turkey
from
$288,503
The project includes housing options ranging from 2+1 to 5+1 duplexes, as well as the world-famous hotel. Features: gym swimming pool sauna jacuzzi kids' playground spa center around-the-clock security 3-level parking Facilities and equipment in the house Siemens built-in set (stove, ove…
