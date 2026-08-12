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Multilevel Apartments for Sale in Turkey

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Antalya
3
Mediterranean Region
17
Marmara Region
24
Istanbul
24
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44 properties total found
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Didim, Turkey
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Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Didim, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
4-room roof duplex with large terrace near AltınkumFor sale is an attractive 4-room roof dup…
$178,881
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Private seller
Languages
English, Deutsch, Türkçe
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Marmara Region, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 3
Two-level apartment in a tourist area in Istanbul under investmentTaksim Street/Nane2 minute…
$145,130
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Agency
Your Invest Home
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Italiano, Portugues, Српски, Dutch
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Kemer, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Kemer, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 1/1
This project, located in the Kemer neighborhood of Burdur, consists of a total of 83 indepen…
$39,308
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Karşıyaka, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Karşıyaka, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Floor 4/2
DESCRIPTION: A spacious 3+1 duplex apartment is for sale in Bostanlı, one of the most val…
Price on request
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Agency
Altincag International Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français
Multilevel apartments 5 bedrooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 5 bedrooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 245 m²
Floor 2/3
Spacious apartment 5+1 in Konyaalti, Uluch district.We present to your attention a modern an…
$245,642
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Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Eyupsultan, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Eyupsultan, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 4/28
$283,707
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Multilevel apartments 5 bedrooms in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 5 bedrooms
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
Floor 19/20
Дуплекс 5+1. Мерсин, Мезитли, Акдениз махалеси. Возможно получение ВНЖ. ПОДХОДИТ ДЛ…
$294,070
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Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Gungoren, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Gungoren, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 16
$180,345
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Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Aksu, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
The complex is being built on a 36,000 m2 plot in Altintas, the developing region of Antalya…
$428,701
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Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
The apartment is located in Konyaalti/Uncali district. In the complex; There are many facili…
$585,232
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Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Beyoglu, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Beyoglu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
$609,644
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Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Kucukcekmece, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Kucukcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
$267,413
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Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Silivri, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Silivri, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 14
$180,000
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Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
This garden duplex apartment in Konyaaltı Hurma offers you a detached life! Completed in 20…
$232,792
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Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Bahcelievler, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Bahcelievler, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 9
$618,327
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Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Beyoglu, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Beyoglu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 18/4
$463,949
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Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 8
The complex is being built in Alanya/Avsallar region by one of the leading construction comp…
$185,765
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Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Bagcilar, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Bagcilar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 5/19
$241,409
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Multilevel apartments 6 bedrooms in Uskudar, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 6 bedrooms
Uskudar, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 490 m²
Koşuyolu Koru Evleri Project Description Suitable for Citizenship Title Deed is ready…
$2,45M
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Multilevel apartments 5 bedrooms in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 5 bedrooms
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 1
Район Эрдемли. Квартира дуплекс готовый. Дому 4 года.
$165,205
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Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Bagcilar, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Bagcilar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 10
$905,147
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Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 4
Located just 350 meters from Konyaalti Beach, one of the most popular beaches of Antalya and…
$700,906
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Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Kucukcekmece, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Kucukcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/26
$273,460
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Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
The apartment is located in Lara, one of the most popular locations in Antalya, within walki…
$650,670
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Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 6/7
ID AN 23752 Area: Antalya, Undzhaly Object type: Housing under construction Number of rooms:…
$251,759
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Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Kucukcekmece, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Kucukcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/14
$231,222
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Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Zeytinburnu, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
$2,20M
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Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Bakırköy, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Bakırköy, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 14
$492,172
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Multilevel apartments 5 bedrooms in Kagithane, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 5 bedrooms
Kagithane, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 10/15
Luxrious and Spacious Duplex Apartment With Sea View in a residential project is located in …
$350,000
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Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Floor 4/5
Welcome! If you are dreaming of buying a property in Turkey, take a look at this magnificent…
$265,826
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Properties features in Turkey

with Garage
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
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