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Commercial property for sale in Turkey

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Istanbul
10
Antalya
40
İzmir
4
Mediterranean Region
142
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395 properties total found
Operational Petrol Ofisi Fuel Station for Sale in Bursa in Kalender Caddesi, Turkey
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Operational Petrol Ofisi Fuel Station for Sale in Bursa
Kalender Caddesi, Turkey
Area 1 100 m²
Number of floors 1
Operational Petrol Ofisi Fuel Station for Sale in Bursa A fully operational and income-ge…
$3,24M
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Agency
Doga Kececioglu
Languages
English, Türkçe
Hotel 30 m² in Oludeniz, Turkey
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Hotel 30 m²
Oludeniz, Turkey
Area 30 m²
Number of floors 3
The project is located in the Hisaroniu district of Fethiye. This area is the closest reside…
$257,249
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Agency
INEST HOMES
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Türkçe
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Modern Commercial Plaza Building with E-5 Highway Frontage in Pendik, Istanbul in , Turkey
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Modern Commercial Plaza Building with E-5 Highway Frontage in Pendik, Istanbul
, Turkey
Area 2 300 m²
Number of floors 4
A newly constructed, independent commercial building offering high visibility and excellent …
$4,36M
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Agency
Doga Kececioglu
Languages
English, Türkçe
TekceTekce
Commercial property in Karacahisar, Turkey
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Commercial property
Karacahisar, Turkey
Imagine you wake up and the business is working. Mining, processing, earning. Without you. W…
$12,00M
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Private seller
Languages
Русский
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Established business 30 m² in Konak, Turkey
Established business 30 m²
Konak, Turkey
Area 30 m²
Do you want to receive passive income in dollars without hassle? Your chance—TRYPbyWyndham a…
$135,000
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Investment 207 m² in Turkey
Investment 207 m²
Turkey
Area 207 m²
Spacious commercial premises for sale in Altyntash, Antalya - an area of active modern devel…
$482,426
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Commercial property 2 500 m² in Muratpasa, Turkey
Commercial property 2 500 m²
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 25
Bedrooms 25
Area 2 500 m²
Number of floors 4
Hotel with an Ongoing Business for Sale in Antalya Güzeloba The hotel building for sale is l…
$2,93M
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Investment 175 m² in Turkey
Investment 175 m²
Turkey
Area 175 m²
Commercial real estate on one of the key crossroads of developing AntalyaFor your own busine…
$550,620
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Commercial property 72 m² in Kagithane, Turkey
Commercial property 72 m²
Kagithane, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 10
Investment Hotel Rooms for Sale 1.2 Km from the Metro in Kağıthane İstanbul The ready projec…
$349,851
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Investment 454 m² in Dosemealti, Turkey
Investment 454 m²
Dosemealti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 454 m²
Floor 1/1
$59,29M
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Commercial property 45 m² in Tepecik, Turkey
Commercial property 45 m²
Tepecik, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 3
$15,70M
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Commercial property 400 m² in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Commercial property 400 m²
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Area 400 m²
Located in the bustling Cleopatra area of Alanya city center, this 400 m2 commercial propert…
$1,58M
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Investment 405 m² in Kayi, Turkey
Investment 405 m²
Kayi, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 405 m²
$11,16M
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Shop 77 m² in Rize, Turkey
Shop 77 m²
Rize, Turkey
Area 77 m²
Floor 1
$4,01M
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Office 115 m² in Muratpasa, Turkey
Office 115 m²
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Area 115 m²
Commercial Real Estate for Sale on the Busy Ring Road in Oba, Alanya Alanya, the heart of su…
$696,212
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Commercial property 220 m² in Pamukkale, Turkey
Commercial property 220 m²
Pamukkale, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Floor 1/3
$6,05M
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Commercial property 110 m² in Turkey
Commercial property 110 m²
Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
We offer functional commercial spaces as part of a stylish and modern residential complex. T…
$340,000
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Commercial property 373 m² in Honaz, Turkey
Commercial property 373 m²
Honaz, Turkey
Area 373 m²
$430,171
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Commercial property 900 m² in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Commercial property 900 m²
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Bathrooms count 2
Area 900 m²
Shops for sale in Alanya offer one of the most secure and profitable real estate investment …
$4,38M
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Commercial property 1 650 m² in Beyoglu, Turkey
Commercial property 1 650 m²
Beyoglu, Turkey
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 10
Area 1 650 m²
Number of floors 9
Boutique Hotel with Bosphorus View in İstanbul Beyoğlu The boutique hotel is situated in Be…
$7,49M
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Office 90 m² in Yenişehir, Turkey
Office 90 m²
Yenişehir, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 7
Stylish Offices in a Mixed-Use Project in a Central Location in Mersin These offices are loc…
$185,894
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Shop 186 m² in Sur, Turkey
Shop 186 m²
Sur, Turkey
Area 186 m²
$57,30M
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Commercial property 200 m² in Turkey
Commercial property 200 m²
Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
This innovative new project from a leading developer is located in the elevated mountainous …
$600,000
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Shop 140 m² in Tepebaşı, Turkey
Shop 140 m²
Tepebaşı, Turkey
Area 140 m²
$2,03M
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Investment 53 m² in Konyaalti, Turkey
Investment 53 m²
Konyaalti, Turkey
Area 53 m²
Commercial premises in a modern complex in Konyaalti – an investment in a location that work…
$239,933
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Shop 300 m² in Muratpasa, Turkey
Shop 300 m²
Muratpasa, Turkey
Area 300 m²
Brand New Flats in a Central Location in Alanya Antalya Alanya has been a prime area for ma…
$1,14M
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Commercial property 126 m² in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Commercial property 126 m²
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Bathrooms count 1
Area 126 m²
If you are searching for a lucrative investment or the perfect base for your business, the m…
$525,368
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Shop 350 m² in Yenişehir, Turkey
Shop 350 m²
Yenişehir, Turkey
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 5
High Rental Income Shop for Sale in Mersin Mersin is one of the most important port cities o…
$681,228
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Shop 308 m² in Akdeniz, Turkey
Shop 308 m²
Akdeniz, Turkey
Bathrooms count 1
Area 308 m²
$16,28M
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Shop 227 m² in Muratpasa, Turkey
Shop 227 m²
Muratpasa, Turkey
Area 227 m²
Centrally Located Commercial Properties for Sale in Alanya Alanya, the outstanding holiday r…
$937,891
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