About Turkey

Located in western Asia with a small portion lying in southeast Europe, Turkey is a transcontinental country that is well known for its diverse history and culture. It is bordered by Greece, Bulgaria, Armenia, Iran, Iraq, and Syria. One of the most visited and capital city of the country is Istanbul. Due to its centralized geographical location, it has a long history with many cultures and ethnicities throughout the ages.

Tourism in Turkey

Proud to be one of the most visited countries in the world, averaging more than 30 million visitors every year. Turkey is well-known as a historic country as it has many examples of architecture from the Ottoman and Byzantine empires. There are a lot of ancient mosques and other historically significant monuments in the country. Though Istanbul is one of the most popular travel destinations, other places such as Bodrum, Antalya, Didim, among others are also quite popular among tourists and people looking to relocate or retire.

Buying property in Turkey

Due to a stable economy and a constantly growing demand from tourists, the country is identified as one of the best places to buy real estate. The country also has an average cost of living and is considered to be a great place to live due to the hospitable environment and atmosphere. Though there are a few restrictions for foreigners trying to acquire property in the country, the entire process is relatively short and simple. With the help of the right real estate agent, you can quickly take possession of the keys to your new home. Not all locations in Turkey have a high potential as a lucrative investment, therefore it is important to do your homework before buying a property in the country. There are a lot of options to consider from houses, apartments, studios, villas or rural estates. Whether you are looking to retire in your new home, or just want to add a lucrative asset to your portfolio, you can never go wrong when buying Turkish property.