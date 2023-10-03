Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Turkey

Hotel 22 rooms in Dalaman, Turkey
Hotel 22 rooms
Dalaman, Turkey
Rooms 22
Area 385 m²
Number of floors 5
-1240 m2 closed area within 385 m2 area (including basement and attic) -It has 5 floors and…
€2,92M
Shop 2 rooms with elevator, with air conditioning, with garage in Marmara Region, Turkey
Shop 2 rooms with elevator, with air conditioning, with garage
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 9
The store is in Şişli Istanbul, very popular with tourist especially among Arabic and Russia…
€286,261
Shop 1 bedroom with air conditioning, with parking in Antalya, Turkey
Shop 1 bedroom with air conditioning, with parking
Antalya, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 144 m²
Workplace Investment Opportunity Near New State Hospital in Vista Concept Project in Antalya…
€552,000
Commercial in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Commercial
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Area 200 m²
We present a unique offer for business in the Antalya Airport area - the sale of retail prem…
€200,000
Commercial in Yesilkoey, Turkey
Commercial
Yesilkoey, Turkey
Price on request
Commercial in Faralya, Turkey
Commercial
Faralya, Turkey
Area 86 000 m²
Butterfly Valley: Turkey's Haven and the Global Star of Investment Introduction: The Idea…
€47,71M
Office 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Alanya, Turkey
Office 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 140 m²
Commercial Properties on the Plaza on the Ring Road in Alanya Oba Alanya is provided by a c…
€195,000
Commercial in Antalya, Turkey
Commercial
Antalya, Turkey
Discover an exceptional investment opportunity in the heart of Antalya in this premium busin…
€218,000
Commercial with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Aegean Region, Turkey
Commercial with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Aegean Region, Turkey
Area 32 m²
Cozy and trendy hotel rooms in the heart of the vibrant city of Turkey - Izmir. The rooms ar…
€187,000
Commercial in Marmara Region, Turkey
Commercial
Marmara Region, Turkey
Area 35 000 m²
TC is located in the very center of Istanbul, in a tourist area, where other vehicles do not…
€132,00M
Commercial 1 room with gaurded area, with secure parking in Marmara Region, Turkey
Commercial 1 room with gaurded area, with secure parking
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 50 m²
The project was created specifically for those who want to earn money.Take your place in the…
€405,000
Commercial with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Commercial with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Area 8 500 m²
Location: Antalya Description: Area: Antalya Area: 8500 m2 Floors / Floor: 6 Parking: groun…
€43,00M
Commercial with вид на море in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Commercial with вид на море
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Area 9 000 m²
Location: Antalya Description: Area: Antalya Object Type: Secondary Housing Area: 20.044 m2…
€25,00M
Commercial with secure parking in Muratpasa, Turkey
Commercial with secure parking
Muratpasa, Turkey
Area 63 m²
Office space in the business center, which is located in the center of Antalya Muratpasha, M…
€257,100
Commercial with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Commercial with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Area 8 000 m²
Location: Antalya. Area: Antalya. 200 rooms: 160 - standard, 40 - suite rooms Outdoor and i…
€43,00M
Commercial 3 bedrooms with fridge, with stove, with dish washer in Alanya, Turkey
Commercial 3 bedrooms with fridge, with stove, with dish washer
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 150 m²
We present to your attention commercial real estate in a new investment project in Alanya: R…
€295,000
Commercial 4 bedrooms with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Alanya, Turkey
Commercial 4 bedrooms with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 258 m²
Luxury office for sale 4 + 1, 260m2 located on the FIĞLA MAH ring road, Alanya   Alanya — is…
€672,000
Commercial with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Alanya, Turkey
Commercial with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Alanya, Turkey
Area 510 m²
Three-level commercial premises with finished tenants for sale, Alanya Alanya — is an atmosp…
€700,000
Hotel 384 rooms in Akyarlar, Turkey
Hotel 384 rooms
Akyarlar, Turkey
Rooms 384
Area 30 000 m²
5-STAR DELUXE HOTEL AND PROPERTY: A UNIQUE INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY IN BODRUM'S FINEST! Dea…
€150,00M
Hotel in Mesudiye, Turkey
Hotel
Mesudiye, Turkey
Area 8 679 m²
Dear Esteemed Investors and Prospective Clients, Palamutbükü, located in one of the most …
€3,01M
Warehouse in Marmara Region, Turkey
Warehouse
Marmara Region, Turkey
Area 19 460 m²
Number of floors 1
Dear Respected Investors and Interested Parties, We are pleased to present two separate p…
€19,08M
Hotel in Sindi, Turkey
Hotel
Sindi, Turkey
Area 8 679 m²
Dear Esteemed Investors and Prospective Clients, Palamutbükü, located in one of the most …
€3,01M
Hotel 384 rooms in Akyarlar, Turkey
Hotel 384 rooms
Akyarlar, Turkey
Rooms 384
Area 30 000 m²
5-STAR DELUXE HOTEL AND PROPERTY: A UNIQUE INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY IN BODRUM'S FINEST! Dea…
€150,00M
Warehouse in Marmara Region, Turkey
Warehouse
Marmara Region, Turkey
Area 19 460 m²
Number of floors 1
Dear Respected Investors and Interested Parties, We are pleased to present two separate p…
€19,08M
Office 2 bedrooms gym, with parking covered in Karakocali, Turkey
Office 2 bedrooms gym, with parking covered
Karakocali, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 5
€300,000
Office 1 bedroom with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Marmara Region, Turkey
Office 1 bedroom with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 10
€241,000
Commercial with double glazed windows, in city center, with parking in Mut, Turkey
Commercial with double glazed windows, in city center, with parking
Mut, Turkey
Area 192 m²
Number of floors 1
Free-purpose commercial real estate 2022 5.4 meters ceiling  The room is already clean, th…
€89,000
Shop with parking, with with repair in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Shop with parking, with with repair
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
Commercial Properties in Shopping Center in Istanbul Buyukcekmece. The commercial properties…
€1,06M
Shop with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair in Marmara Region, Turkey
Shop with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
Marmara Region, Turkey
Area 249 m²
Number of floors 14
Home Offices and Shops Near Subway Station in Istanbul. Commercial real estate for sale in I…
€1,98M
Office with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair in Marmara Region, Turkey
Office with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
Marmara Region, Turkey
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 14
Home Offices and Shops Near Subway Station in Istanbul. Commercial real estate for sale in I…
€474,000

Property types in Turkey

hotels
offices
shops
About Turkey

Located in western Asia with a small portion lying in southeast Europe, Turkey is a transcontinental country that is well known for its diverse history and culture. It is bordered by Greece, Bulgaria, Armenia, Iran, Iraq, and Syria. One of the most visited and capital city of the country is Istanbul. Due to its centralized geographical location, it has a long history with many cultures and ethnicities throughout the ages.

Tourism in Turkey

Proud to be one of the most visited countries in the world, averaging more than 30 million visitors every year. Turkey is well-known as a historic country as it has many examples of architecture from the Ottoman and Byzantine empires. There are a lot of ancient mosques and other historically significant monuments in the country. Though Istanbul is one of the most popular travel destinations, other places such as Bodrum, Antalya, Didim, among others are also quite popular among tourists and people looking to relocate or retire.

Buying property in Turkey

Due to a stable economy and a constantly growing demand from tourists, the country is identified as one of the best places to buy real estate. The country also has an average cost of living and is considered to be a great place to live due to the hospitable environment and atmosphere. Though there are a few restrictions for foreigners trying to acquire property in the country, the entire process is relatively short and simple. With the help of the right real estate agent, you can quickly take possession of the keys to your new home. Not all locations in Turkey have a high potential as a lucrative investment, therefore it is important to do your homework before buying a property in the country. There are a lot of options to consider from houses, apartments, studios, villas or rural estates. Whether you are looking to retire in your new home, or just want to add a lucrative asset to your portfolio, you can never go wrong when buying Turkish property.

