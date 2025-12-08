  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and a spa center close to the seaside, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and a spa center close to the seaside, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and a spa center close to the seaside, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and a spa center close to the seaside, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and a spa center close to the seaside, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and a spa center close to the seaside, Istanbul, Turkey
Uskudar, Turkey
from
$432,754
Each apartment in The Fifth Season offers you a unique living space.Enjoy the pleasure of being safe with your loved ones and living the peace to the fullest in your apartment where you will feel the aesthetic touches of architecture... The complex infrastructure: indoor parking swimming po…
TRANIO
Residential complex Elite apartment with a picturesque view of the Bosphorus, Kandilli, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Elite apartment with a picturesque view of the Bosphorus, Kandilli, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Elite apartment with a picturesque view of the Bosphorus, Kandilli, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Elite apartment with a picturesque view of the Bosphorus, Kandilli, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Elite apartment with a picturesque view of the Bosphorus, Kandilli, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Elite apartment with a picturesque view of the Bosphorus, Kandilli, Istanbul, Turkey
Uskudar, Turkey
from
$1,19M
A new residential complex in the style of coastal villas overlooking the Bosphorus. The apartments are finished in luxury quality, each apartment has a storage room and places in the underground garage. On the territory of the residential complex will be located: a cafe, a recreation area, m…
TRANIO
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools and restaurants close to the coast, in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools and restaurants close to the coast, in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools and restaurants close to the coast, in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools and restaurants close to the coast, in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools and restaurants close to the coast, in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Residence with swimming pools and restaurants close to the coast, in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools and restaurants close to the coast, in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Uskudar, Turkey
from
$1,17M
We offer apartments with parking spaces. The residence features indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a kids' pool and a playground, a fitness center and a pilates studio, cafes and restaurants, walking and jogging paths, a sauna, a hamam and massage rooms. Location and nearby infrastructure …
TRANIO
Residential complex Residential complex with panoramic city view in ecologically clean area, Uskudar, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with panoramic city view in ecologically clean area, Uskudar, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with panoramic city view in ecologically clean area, Uskudar, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with panoramic city view in ecologically clean area, Uskudar, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with panoramic city view in ecologically clean area, Uskudar, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with panoramic city view in ecologically clean area, Uskudar, Istanbul, Turkey
Uskudar, Turkey
from
$812,783
Suitable for citizenship and residence permit. This cosy family complex includes flats and duplexes with 2-6 bedrooms, garden and terraces. Inside the building there are a swimming pool, sauna, hammam, gym. Located in an ecologically clean area next to the Camlica Hill, where you can enjoy p…
TRANIO
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and kids' playground in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and kids' playground in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and kids' playground in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and kids' playground in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and kids' playground in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and kids' playground in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Uskudar, Turkey
from
$664,751
We offer prestigious apartments with well-maintained terraces and parking spaces. The residence features a swimming pool, kids' playgrounds, gyms, an around-the-clock security system, a covered parking, landscaped green areas. Facilities and equipment in the house Underfloor heating Loca…
TRANIO
Residential complex New low-rise residence with swimming pools, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New low-rise residence with swimming pools, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New low-rise residence with swimming pools, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New low-rise residence with swimming pools, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New low-rise residence with swimming pools, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New low-rise residence with swimming pools, Istanbul, Turkey
Uskudar, Turkey
from
$1,72M
The residence features outdoor swimming pools, a fitness center, a sauna and a steam bath, a kids' playground, a basketball court, a cafe. Completion - September, 2024. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a green area, close to the Bosphorus and highways
TRANIO
Residential complex New residence with a green area, a swimming pool and a kids' club, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a green area, a swimming pool and a kids' club, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a green area, a swimming pool and a kids' club, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a green area, a swimming pool and a kids' club, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a green area, a swimming pool and a kids' club, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a green area, a swimming pool and a kids' club, Istanbul, Turkey
Uskudar, Turkey
from
$882,697
The residence features a large green area, a kids' playground and a kids' club, a walking path, an indoor swimming pool, a sauna, a fitness center. Completion - September, 2024. Location and nearby infrastructure Kindergarten - 100 meters Primary school - 200 meters College - 1.5 km Neares…
TRANIO
Residential complex Apartments with spacious balconies and terraces, with views of the sea, city, park and forest, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments with spacious balconies and terraces, with views of the sea, city, park and forest, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments with spacious balconies and terraces, with views of the sea, city, park and forest, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments with spacious balconies and terraces, with views of the sea, city, park and forest, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments with spacious balconies and terraces, with views of the sea, city, park and forest, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments with spacious balconies and terraces, with views of the sea, city, park and forest, Istanbul, Turkey
Uskudar, Turkey
from
$543,181
The project is located in the elite district of Uskudar in the Anatolian part of Istanbul, surrounded by nature reserves and forest parks. The project has a picturesque view of the Çamlıcu TV Tower, which can be reached in 8 minutes by car to enjoy breakfast from the observation deck. Near t…
TRANIO
Residential quarter Two bedroom apartment in a luxury complex.
Residential quarter Two bedroom apartment in a luxury complex.
Residential quarter Two bedroom apartment in a luxury complex.
Residential quarter Two bedroom apartment in a luxury complex.
Residential quarter Two bedroom apartment in a luxury complex.
Residential quarter Two bedroom apartment in a luxury complex.
Uskudar, Turkey
from
$359,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Please contact our specialists for availability and prices of apartments. Our project is located in the Asian part of Istanbul Uskudar - Acibadem, which is one of the busiest and most popular areas of Istanbul. Our project offers easy access to public transportation, shopping centers, …
Smart Home
Residential complex Low-rise residence with swimming pools, conference rooms and a view of Bosphorus in a prestigious area Üsküdar, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Low-rise residence with swimming pools, conference rooms and a view of Bosphorus in a prestigious area Üsküdar, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Low-rise residence with swimming pools, conference rooms and a view of Bosphorus in a prestigious area Üsküdar, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Low-rise residence with swimming pools, conference rooms and a view of Bosphorus in a prestigious area Üsküdar, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Low-rise residence with swimming pools, conference rooms and a view of Bosphorus in a prestigious area Üsküdar, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Low-rise residence with swimming pools, conference rooms and a view of Bosphorus in a prestigious area Üsküdar, Istanbul, Turkey
Uskudar, Turkey
from
$786,902
We offer spacious and luxury apartments with a picturesque view of Bosphorus. The residence features a large green area, indoor and outdoor swimming pools with waterfalls and ponds, lounge areas and kids' playgrounds, a stylish cafe, conference rooms, a gym, a Turkish bath, a jacuzzi. Locat…
TRANIO
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, garden, and small lakes, in a quiet area, Uskudar, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, garden, and small lakes, in a quiet area, Uskudar, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, garden, and small lakes, in a quiet area, Uskudar, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, garden, and small lakes, in a quiet area, Uskudar, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, garden, and small lakes, in a quiet area, Uskudar, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, garden, and small lakes, in a quiet area, Uskudar, Istanbul, Turkey
Uskudar, Turkey
from
$2,71M
Residential complex in a quiet area, surrounded by greenery. The project includes 4 buildings, landscaped area with recreation areas and small lakes, storage room. Each apartment has an entrance hall, living room with dining area, kitchen, 3-4 bedrooms, 2-3 bathrooms, balcony or terrace. Som…
TRANIO
Residential complex Residential complex in the historic district, with views of the Bosphorus and the mosque, Uskudar, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex in the historic district, with views of the Bosphorus and the mosque, Uskudar, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex in the historic district, with views of the Bosphorus and the mosque, Uskudar, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex in the historic district, with views of the Bosphorus and the mosque, Uskudar, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex in the historic district, with views of the Bosphorus and the mosque, Uskudar, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex in the historic district, with views of the Bosphorus and the mosque, Uskudar, Istanbul, Turkey
Uskudar, Turkey
from
$1,50M
Premium residential complex in the historic district on the Asian side of the Bosphorus. With a view to the Maiden's Tower and Sultanahmet Mosque. The complex consists of 12 blocks of no more than 5 floors each. No small apartments in the complex, the entire infrastructure is designed with p…
TRANIO
Residential complex LUXURY apartments on the Asian side of Istanbul.
Residential complex LUXURY apartments on the Asian side of Istanbul.
Residential complex LUXURY apartments on the Asian side of Istanbul.
Residential complex LUXURY apartments on the Asian side of Istanbul.
Residential complex LUXURY apartments on the Asian side of Istanbul.
Residential complex LUXURY apartments on the Asian side of Istanbul.
Uskudar, Turkey
from
$752,419
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Please contact our specialists to check the availability and cost of apartments. The premium residential complex is located in the prestigious central part of Istanbul on the Asian side of the Bosphorus, ideal for family living and a relaxing holiday. The complex is located near the me…
Smart Home
Apartment building Uskudar Apartments Compound Istanbul
Apartment building Uskudar Apartments Compound Istanbul
Apartment building Uskudar Apartments Compound Istanbul
Apartment building Uskudar Apartments Compound Istanbul
Apartment building Uskudar Apartments Compound Istanbul
Apartment building Uskudar Apartments Compound Istanbul
Uskudar, Turkey
from
$715,832
Why this property؟ It is within a central location in the middle of the two bridges, with breathtaking views of the Bosphorus. You will have the chance of living in the ancient neighborhood of Cengilkoy, with the scent of history and civilization. It is of a horizontal architectural style, …
Binaa Investment
Residential complex New project with a swimming pool and green areas, 5 minutes away from the coast, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New project with a swimming pool and green areas, 5 minutes away from the coast, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New project with a swimming pool and green areas, 5 minutes away from the coast, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New project with a swimming pool and green areas, 5 minutes away from the coast, Istanbul, Turkey
Uskudar, Turkey
from
$432,754
The unique and luxurious project consists of two 8-storey blocks, offering 98 apartments with 1-5 bedrooms. Features: swimming pool Turkish bath indoor parking fitness center kids' playground green areas 24/7 security Location and nearby infrastructure The project is located on the Asian …
TRANIO
Residential complex ASIA ACIBADEM
Residential complex ASIA ACIBADEM
Residential complex ASIA ACIBADEM
Residential complex ASIA ACIBADEM
Residential complex ASIA ACIBADEM
Residential complex ASIA ACIBADEM
Uskudar, Turkey
from
$438,077
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 12
Do you want to have an apartment in Istanbul constructed by Moscow City and Krasnodar Stadium developer, Esta Construction? Do you want to reach Akasya and Emaar Malls within a few steps? Zorlu Center just 7 minutes? Kadıköy & Uskudar 5 minutes? Do you want to be next to Grov…
EOS Turkey Property
Residential complex New apartments at a favorable price in a luxury residential complex, Uskudar, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New apartments at a favorable price in a luxury residential complex, Uskudar, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New apartments at a favorable price in a luxury residential complex, Uskudar, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New apartments at a favorable price in a luxury residential complex, Uskudar, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New apartments at a favorable price in a luxury residential complex, Uskudar, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New apartments at a favorable price in a luxury residential complex, Uskudar, Istanbul, Turkey
Uskudar, Turkey
from
$329,616
The project, located in Usküdar - Acıbadem, a popular area that embodies the historical and natural beauties of Istanbul. Wheil being in the heart of the city, it has easy access to public transportation and shopping centers, restaurants, cafes and entertainment venues. The complex consists …
TRANIO
Residential complex Premium residence in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Premium residence in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Premium residence in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Premium residence in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Premium residence in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Premium residence in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Uskudar, Turkey
from
$1,30M
The residence features an indoor swimming pool, a fitness center, basketball and tennis courts, a barbecue area, a sauna. Completion - December, 2023. Facilities and equipment in the house Air conditioning Kitchen appliances Electric water heater Location and nearby infrastructure Airpo…
TRANIO
Residential complex High-rise residence with a hotel, a business center and well-developed infrastructure in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex High-rise residence with a hotel, a business center and well-developed infrastructure in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex High-rise residence with a hotel, a business center and well-developed infrastructure in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex High-rise residence with a hotel, a business center and well-developed infrastructure in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex High-rise residence with a hotel, a business center and well-developed infrastructure in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex High-rise residence with a hotel, a business center and well-developed infrastructure in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Uskudar, Turkey
from
$5,42M
One of the largest residential real estate projects in Istanbul. In addition to apartments, it includes offices, a shopping center, a 5* hotel. The first 11 floors are occupied by the hotel, then there are 320 apartments, 197 of which are fully furnished. In addition, there is a private pool…
TRANIO
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, lounge areas and kids' playgrounds, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, lounge areas and kids' playgrounds, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, lounge areas and kids' playgrounds, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, lounge areas and kids' playgrounds, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, lounge areas and kids' playgrounds, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, lounge areas and kids' playgrounds, Istanbul, Turkey
Uskudar, Turkey
from
$1,19M
The modern residential complex consists of 7 low-rise buildings. Features: walking areas lounge areas tennis court basketball court kids' playgrounds terraces indoor and outdoor swimming pools sauna steam baths massage rooms fitness center indoor parking Facilities and equipment in the ho…
TRANIO
Residential complex New low-rise residence with swimming pools in a picturesque area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New low-rise residence with swimming pools in a picturesque area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New low-rise residence with swimming pools in a picturesque area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New low-rise residence with swimming pools in a picturesque area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New low-rise residence with swimming pools in a picturesque area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New low-rise residence with swimming pools in a picturesque area, Istanbul, Turkey
Uskudar, Turkey
from
$594,903
We offer apartments with large terraces and a view of the Bosphorus. The residence features indoor swimming pools, a hamam and a sauna,a fitness center and a pilates studio, walking and jogging paths, gardens. Completion - September, 2023. Location and nearby infrastructure Bosphorus Bridg…
TRANIO
Apartment building Asian Istanbul apartments project Uskudar
Apartment building Asian Istanbul apartments project Uskudar
Apartment building Asian Istanbul apartments project Uskudar
Apartment building Asian Istanbul apartments project Uskudar
Apartment building Asian Istanbul apartments project Uskudar
Apartment building Asian Istanbul apartments project Uskudar
Uskudar, Turkey
from
$662,468
Why this property؟ It is a family project on the outskirts of the Bosphorus, within one of the best Asian areas of Istanbul. It is within a central location in the heart of the old city, surrounded by prestigious compounds and ancient archaeological sites. It has an innovative architectural…
Binaa Investment
Residential complex Esta Uskudar Grove Compound
Residential complex Esta Uskudar Grove Compound
Residential complex Esta Uskudar Grove Compound
Residential complex Esta Uskudar Grove Compound
Residential complex Esta Uskudar Grove Compound
Residential complex Esta Uskudar Grove Compound
Uskudar, Turkey
from
$488,957
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 14
Totally family concept project surrounded with trees, 75% green landscape, Bosphorus and oldtown view apartments & more. Now on sale with attractive payment options. Do you want to have an apartment in Istanbul constructed by Moscow City and Krasnodar Stadium developer, Esta Construction?…
EOS Turkey Property
