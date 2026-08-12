Turkey is open to foreigners and offers several pathways for obtaining a residence permit (temporary residence), permanent residency (PR), and citizenship.

Thanks to this, any foreigner can immigrate to Turkey through an option that suits them best. Among these are standard methods based on residency or family ties, as well as expedited programs, such as those involving investments in real estate or the economy.

Benefits of Turkish Residence Permit (TRC)

The main argument in favor of immigration to Turkey is its location, equidistant from Europe and Asia. At the same time, the country’s flexible government policy allows it to benefit from competing blocs. Money and investments flow in from both the West and the East, which is why Turks generally have a fairly friendly attitude toward foreigners.

Turkey TRC card benefits:

Life in Turkey is cheaper than in EU countries, especially when it comes to food, transportation, and services. However, the local currency, the lira, is dependent on external factors, and just between January and February 2025, its exchange rate against the dollar shifted from 34 to 36 lira per $1. This has led to an average price increase of 10%.

The country has a well-developed network of roads and highways, but traffic itself can be somewhat chaotic, particularly in major cities.

Turks are friendly toward foreigners; however, outside of tourist zones and large cities, English is not widely spoken.

Opportunities for foreigners to start businesses are available, especially in tourism, trade, and the restaurant industry. That said, local bureaucracy tends to delay and complicate the process of obtaining documents.

TRC card in Turkey, known as an ikamet, is an official document that allows foreigners to legally reside in the country for periods ranging from 6 months to several years, depending on the type of temporary residence permit.

The documents for residence permit in Turkey are issued through the Turkish Migration Service (Göç İdaresi) and provides access to local services: renting on a long-term basis or purchasing real estate in Turkey, connecting utilities (electricity, water, internet), and opening accounts in Turkish banks.

The primary benefit of a Turkish residence permit is the ability to obtain medical insurance through the state system, SGK (Sosyal Güvenlik Kurumu). With this insurance, certain medical services in public hospitals and clinics become more affordable. For example, a doctor’s consultation costs just 50–100 lira ($2–4).

If the head of a family holds a Turkish residence permit, they can apply to enroll their children in public or private schools and kindergartens. Education in these institutions is most often conducted in Turkish, though English-language options exist, albeit much less commonly.

However, it’s worth noting that the Turkish ikamet itself does not grant the right to work in Turkey—for that, a separate work permit (Çalışma İzni) is required, which must be requested through an employer.

Finally, a residence permit is the first step toward longer-term prospects: after 5–8 years of continuous residence, one can apply for permanent residence in Turkey or citizenship (provided the conditions are met).

Types of Turkish Residence Permit

In Turkey, there are several types of residence permits, each designed for a specific purpose of stay:

Type Description Validity period Tourist A tourist residence permit in Turkey is issued for temporary stays in the country, without the right to work or study. Up to 1 year. Family A family residence permit in Turkey is issued to spouses and children of Turkish citizens or holders of Turkish residence permits/permanent residency. Up to 2–3 years. Student A student residence permit in Turkey allows foreigners to stay for education in Turkish institutions. For the duration of study (up to 1 year, renewable). Work A work residence permit in Turkey is issued to foreigners with a work permit from a Turkish employer. Up to 1 year (renewable). Real Estate (Turkey golden visa) Individuals can apply for a residence permit in Turkey by purchasing property worth at least $200,000. Up to 1–2 years. Humanitarian A humanitarian residence permit in Turkey is intended for individuals needing asylum or temporary protection under special circumstances. Up to 1 year (renewable).

Each type of residence permit in Turkey requires meeting specific conditions, such as having a rental agreement, employment contract, or property ownership documents. The exact duration of stay within the specified ranges depends on individual circumstances and decisions by migration authorities.

How to Apply for a Residence Permit in Turkey

To move to Turkey for residence, you first need to determine your purpose for visiting the country and then select a suitable immigration option. Based on that, gather the required documents and prepare for Turkey immigration process:

Online application. Fill out the form on the website of the Turkish Migration Service (e-ikamet.goc.gov.tr) and book an interview date. Payment of fees. Pay the state fee and the cost of insurance. Interview. Attend the migration office at the scheduled time with original documents. Awaiting a decision. The processing time for a residence permit in Turkey ranges from 30 to 90 days. If approved, the residence permit card is sent by mail.

Estimated cost of turkish residence permit:

State fee. From $10 to $50 (equivalent in Turkish lira).

From $10 to $50 (equivalent in Turkish lira). Medical insurance. From $40 to $150 per year (mandatory for individuals under 65).

From $40 to $150 per year (mandatory for individuals under 65). Notary and translation services. Approximately $50–100.

Approximately $50–100. Residence permit turkey card. Around $15.

The total Turkish residence permit fees typically range from $100 to $300 per person. For точную стоимость (exact cost), it’s recommended to check the current rates at the time of application.

When obtaining a residence permit in Turkey through real estate, the process differs slightly with additional preliminary steps. First, you need to find suitable property in an area where foreigners are allowed to purchase turkish real estate. Next, verify that the seller has ownership rights (TAPU), and only then sign the purchase agreement and make the payment. After that, you can submit the application, attaching:

Tax number (obtainable from the tax office).

Medical insurance (mandatory for all aged 18–65).

Property valuation document (issued by licensed appraisers).

Registration in UETS (Turkey’s electronic notification system, mandatory from 2024).

Since October 16, 2023, obtaining a Turkey residence permit by buying property has become more challenging, as the minimum investment threshold increased from $75,000 to $200,000. Commercial properties are not eligible; only residential properties qualify. Moreover, the government has barred residence permits based on property purchases in districts where the foreign population exceeds 20% of total residents. Therefore, before buying property for a residence permit, you must confirm whether the chosen district is still open for such applications.

Documents Required for a Turkey Residence Permit

The standard document package again depends on the chosen program. It’s important to note that most paperwork is processed in Turkish, and all documents must be translated into Turkish and notarized.

Documents needed for turkish residence permit:

Passport. Valid for at least 6 months from the application date, with copies of all pages.

Valid for at least 6 months from the application date, with copies of all pages. Application form. Completed online application from the migration service website (printed and signed).

Completed online application from the migration service website (printed and signed). Photographs. 4 biometric photos (3x4 cm, white background).

4 biometric photos (3x4 cm, white background). Medical insurance. A policy valid for the entire stay (required for those under 65).

A policy valid for the entire stay (required for those under 65). Proof of purpose. For example, a notarized rental agreement, marriage certificate, enrollment letter from an educational institution, or property documents.

For example, a notarized rental agreement, marriage certificate, enrollment letter from an educational institution, or property documents. Financial guarantees. Bank statement or income certificate (minimum $500 per month per person).

Bank statement or income certificate (minimum $500 per month per person). Payment receipt. Proof of payment for all fees.

Proof of payment for all fees. Criminal record certificate. Residence permits for foreigners in Turkey require a clear criminal background (e.g., family or long term residence permit in Turkey).

Since January 2025, new requirements for renewing residence permits in Turkey have been introduced. Foreign nationals must now register their place of residence and enroll in the National Electronic Notification System (UETS), or renewal applications will not be accepted.

Permanent Residence (PR) in Turkey

Permanent residency in Turkey is an indefinite status granted to foreigners by the Migration Service (Göç İdaresi) after living in the country on a residence permit for at least 8 years (or 5 years if married to a Turkish citizen). Unlike a temporary residence permit, permanent residency in Turkey does not require renewal—individuals can live in the country for as long as they wish. However, compared to citizenship, it does not grant the right to vote or serve in the military. Person permanent residence status is proved by a turkey PR card.

Advantages of permanent residency:

Simplified access to work. If you obtain permanent residency in Turkey, securing a work permit (Çalışma İzni) becomes easier. Local employers tend to trust those who plan to stay in the country long-term.

If you obtain permanent residency in Turkey, securing a work permit (Çalışma İzni) becomes easier. Local employers tend to trust those who plan to stay in the country long-term. More opportunities. Opening bank accounts, applying for loans, or obtaining a mortgage becomes simpler as banks view permanent residency holders as more reliable clients. Additionally, you can choose any city for living and doing business—for example, Bursa is a popular city for permanent residency.

Opening bank accounts, applying for loans, or obtaining a mortgage becomes simpler as banks view permanent residency holders as more reliable clients. Additionally, you can choose any city for living and doing business—for example, Bursa is a popular city for permanent residency. Pathway to citizenship. Permanent residency is the penultimate step toward getting a Turkish passport. After several years with this status (typically 5 years of continuous residence), you can apply for citizenship through naturalization, which is not possible directly from a residence permit.

Permanent residency is the penultimate step toward getting a Turkish passport. After several years with this status (typically 5 years of continuous residence), you can apply for citizenship through naturalization, which is not possible directly from a residence permit. Stability. Unlike a residence permit, which can be revoked for leaving the country for more than 120 days per year or violating conditions, permanent residency is harder to lose—it remains valid even during extended absences. It can only be revoked for serious legal violations.

How to Get Residence Permit in Turkey: Required Documents, Fees, and Steps

Permanent residency in Turkey is available to foreigners who have lived in the country on a residence permit for at least 8 years (or 5 years if married to a Turkish citizen). The same applies to permanent residency in Turkey by investment in real estate. However the PR step can be skipped if a foreigner is eager to obtain citizenship by investment in the Turkish economy or real estate.

Required documents for permanent resident card in Turkey:

Valid passport with copies;

Current residence permit (proof of legal residence in Turkey);

Criminal record certificate from your home country and Turkey;

Proof of your stay in Turkey for the required period (e.g., previous residence permits);

Bank statement or income proof (minimum $600–$1000 per month per person);

Valid medical insurance;

4 biometric photos (3x4 cm);

Completed permanent residency application form.

For family-based permanent residency, additional documents such as a marriage certificate or proof of relationship with a Turkish citizen are required.

Costs of obtaining permanent residency depend on individual circumstances. Approximate costs:

Expense Item Cost (in USD) State fee $50–100 Medical insurance $40–150 per year Notary and translation services $50–150 Permanent residency card $20–30

Total Turkish permanent residence permit required from $150 to $450 per person, excluding additional fees or legal assistance.

Turkey's permanent residence required steps:

Check eligibility. Ensure you have lived in Turkey for the required period (usually 8 years) without breaking any laws. Gather documents. Prepare the full set of required paperwork. Submit application. Apply to the Turkish Migration Service (Göç İdaresi) with your request. Processing. The review process takes 3 to 6 months. Receiving status. If approved, you will be issued an indefinite permanent residency card.

Before moving to Turkey for permanent residency, it’s important to note that not everyone qualifies—applications may be denied due to criminal records, security risks, or insufficient financial resources.

How to Get Turkish Citizenship

Turkey allows dual citizenship, meaning a Turkish passport can complement your primary one. This enables visa-free travel to more than 110 countries, including Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Qatar, Latin American countries (e.g., Argentina, Brazil), and some CIS nations. Entry into the Schengen Area without a visa is not possible, but Turkish citizens can apply for it through a simplified procedure.

Pros and cons of Turkish citizenship:

Pros Cons With local citizenship, you can fully live, work, and conduct business in Turkey. Men under 38 are subject to mandatory military service (typically 6–12 months). You can opt out by paying the bedelli askerlik fee — 243,000 Turkish liras (around $6700 at this moment). Free public education for children in schools and access to universities on the same terms as local residents. Citizens are tax residents and pay taxes that can reach up to 40%. Access to the state healthcare system (SGK). For foreigners with new citizenship, finding high-paying jobs without experience or language skills is challenging. The job market prioritizes local specialists, and competition in major cities is high.

Ways to obtain citizenship:

Method Conditions Processing Time Naturalization To obtain Turkish citizenship through naturalization, you must live in the country for at least 5 years with a residence permit or permanent residency. Absences must not exceed 6 months. 6–12 months after applying Marriage Citizenship through marriage is granted after at least 3 years of cohabitation with a Turkish citizen. 6–12 months Descent Having parents or ancestors who are Turkish citizens. 3–6 months Investment Turkey residence by investment is awarded to those who invest at least $500,000 in the economy and maintain the investment for 3 years. 3–6 months Special merits Significant contributions to Turkey’s culture, science, or economy (at the government’s discretion). Varies individually

Main steps:

Meet the conditions of the chosen method (e.g., residence or investment). Gather documents: passport, residence permit/permanent residency, criminal record certificate, proof of eligibility (marriage, investment, etc.). Submit an application to the Directorate General of Migration and Citizenship Affairs. Processing takes from 3 months (investment) to a year (naturalization). Receive a passport and get Turkish citizenship.

Turkish Residency by Investments

Obtaining Turkish citizenship through real estate is one of the fastest and most popular ways to get a Turkish passport. Launched in 2018, the program continues to attract many investors.

Turkish citizenship by investments requirements:

Purchase property worth at least $400,000.

The property must remain in your ownership for at least 3 years.

Residential or commercial properties registered in the cadastre (multiple properties can be purchased if their total value reaches $400,000).

Turkish authorities require the full amount to be paid officially and transparently—via bank transfer. For payments from abroad, the buyer transfers funds directly from their account to the seller’s account in Turkey or through a Turkish bank. If payment is made locally in Turkey, the bank will additionally verify the legality of the buyer’s funds.

Documents required for Turkish citizenship through real estate:

Passport and its notarized copy.

Property ownership certificate (TAPU).

Appraisal report (state-approved, confirming the property’s value).

Bank payment receipts.

Criminal record certificate from the country of citizenship.

Medical insurance (for all family members included in the application).

4 biometric photographs (3x4 cm).

Citizenship application form.

Steps to obtain:

Select and purchase property meeting the requirements. Obtain an appraisal report and register the TAPU. Gather documents and submit an application to the Directorate General of Citizenship Affairs. Processing: takes 3–6 months. Passport issuance upon approval.

Additional restrictions and requirements for Turkish citizenship:

The property cannot be sold for 3 years.

Purchasing from relatives or companies linked to the applicant is prohibited.

The program is not available to everyone: citizens of sanctioned countries (e.g., North Korea) or individuals with criminal records may be denied.