New complex of villas with swimming pools and around-the-clock security close to a highway, Istanbul, Turkey

About the complex

We offer villas with gardens, parking spaces, spacious balconies and panoramic views.

It's possible to build a swimming pool.

The residence features around-the-clock security, a gym, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, saunas and steam baths, a basketball court and a football field, a cafe.

Completion - June, 2024.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Underfloor heating
  • Central air conditioning
  • "Smart Home" system
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located near schools and kindergartens.

  • TEM highway - 1.5 km
  • E-5 highway - 7 km
  • Shopping mall - 10 km
  • Büyükçekmece Lake - 3 km
  • New Istanbul Airport - 35 km
  • Universities - 800 meters
New building location
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey

