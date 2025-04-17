  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool and gardens close to a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey

Bagcilar, Turkey
ID: 23635
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2418280
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Bagcilar

About the complex

The project consists of 10 buildings, including apartments with 1-3 bedrooms.

Features:

  • gardens
  • green areas
  • walking and jogging paths
  • swimming pool
  • gym
  • kids' playground
  • parking

Completion - March, 2026.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Metro station - 650 meters
  • Shopping mall - 2.9 km
  • Hospital - 750 meters
  • International school - 4.7 km
  • University - 2.9 km

Location on the map

Bagcilar, Turkey

