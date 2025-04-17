Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool and gardens close to a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
The complex features:
Amazing panoramic sea and Prince Islands views
Green area
Outdoor swimming pool
Basketball court
Cafe
Steam rooms
Saunas
Gym
3 kids' playgrounds
around-the-clock security
indoor and outdoor parking spaces
Location and nearby infrastructure
2 minutes walk to the Marm…
The projet features:
covered parking
double elevator
first-class materials
custom-made furniture
Completion - April, 2025
Location and nearby infrastructure
Central hospital - 150 meters
Metro station - 450 meter
Bagdad Street - 1.5 km
Marmaray - 1.5 km
Marina - 2 km
We offer apartments with balconies, parking spaces, and panoramic views.
The residence features a kids' club, a gym, basketball courts, mosques, around-the-clock security, a landscaped green area, lounge areas.
Facilities and equipment in the house
High ceilings (3 meters)
Intercom
Locat…