  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential complex Finished apartments near the business district Basın Ekspres.

Residential complex Finished apartments near the business district Basın Ekspres.

, Turkey
from
$110,000
BTC
1.3084281
ETH
68.5803109
USDT
108 755.2956414
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
18
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 26121
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1266
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 25/05/2025

Location

Show on map

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

✅For sale for Turkish Citizenship:

📍Three apartments - 2+1 and 2 × 0+1 for 420,000 USD

The project is located on the Basin Express road and offers easy access to all areas of Istanbul. Situated between the E-5 and TEM highways, just 200 meters from the Metrobus station and the metro station under construction, and 15 minutes from the ferry terminals.

The complex is built on an area of ​​16,500 m2, 70% is green space, consists of 5 blocks of 12 floors, including 814 apartments and 37 commercial areas, apartments of various layouts from studios (1+0) to 4+1, as well as street shops and social facilities are for sale.

The area is characterized by developed urban infrastructure, the presence of public and private educational institutions, shopping centers, etc.

Completion date: completed

Infrastructure:

Sauna and Hamam
Indoor swimming pool
Fitness room
Playgrounds
Walking area with green garden
Indoor parking
Comfortable landscaped area
Video surveillance 7/24

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.

Location on the map

, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Residential complex with a swimming pool and a green area, 3 minutes away from the marina, Istanbul, Turkey
Beylikduzu, Turkey
from
$692,184
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool near international schools, in a prestigious area of Antalya, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$262,829
Residential complex Zeray Perla
Başiskele, Turkey
from
$251,615
Apartment building Nordic Sky
Tosmur, Turkey
Price on request
Residential complex New residential complex with around-the-clock security near the University Hospital, in the city center, Istanbul, Turkey
Kucukcekmece, Turkey
from
$387,519
You are viewing
Residential complex Finished apartments near the business district Basın Ekspres.
, Turkey
from
$110,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Project in Alanya-Antalya Location
Residential complex Project in Alanya-Antalya Location
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$127,225
The year of construction 2024
9 real estate objects 9
RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX PAYALLAR, ALANYA, ANTALYA - Türkiye Our Residence project is located on 1426 square meters in Payallar, a beautiful place in Alanya, and consists of 1 block and 5 floors. Our apartments have a forest view. Our project, which promises a comfortable life with outdoor living…
Agency
Startkey Vizyon Gayrimenkul
Leave a request
Residential quarter property in Elite Life Residence in Mahmutlar Alanya
Residential quarter property in Elite Life Residence in Mahmutlar Alanya
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$122,789
Elite Life Complex is located in the center of Mahmutlar, 25 km from Gazipasa Airport The complex offers high quality of life and comfort The concept of an elite residential complex uses high-quality building materials and technologies (noise insulation system, the best marble) Distance from…
Agency
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter Modern luxury seaview apartments in Kargicak, Alanya
Residential quarter Modern luxury seaview apartments in Kargicak, Alanya
Kargıcak, Turkey
from
$139,873
-This modern luxury sea view apartment in Alanya has direct access to its private beach club. These modern apartments boast modern materials with high-end finishes, magnificent facilities, and a great ocean view. Key Features of Luxury apartments in AlanyaJust 50 meters to the private beach …
Agency
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Turkey
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
09.05.2025
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
17.04.2025
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
09.10.2024
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
18.09.2024
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
09.09.2024
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
How to Turn a Historic Building in Turkey Into a Popular Café: an Interview with an Entrepreneur From Alanya
05.07.2024
How to Turn a Historic Building in Turkey Into a Popular Café: an Interview with an Entrepreneur From Alanya
How to Bring your Turn Pet into Turkey: A Comprehensive Guide
03.07.2024
How to Bring your Turn Pet into Turkey: A Comprehensive Guide
Show all publications