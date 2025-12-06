  1. Realting.com
New Apartments in Ümraniye, Turkey

Apartment building Istanbul Umraniye Apartment Compound
Apartment building Istanbul Umraniye Apartment Compound
Ümraniye, Turkey
from
$238,488
Why this property؟ Living in the heart of the picturesque nature, in an urban area with many of the city's most beautiful parks. A project with a high investment value; It is in a vital area adjacent to the financial and business centers. It is within a privileged location next to bridges a…
Binaa Investment
Residential complex Two bedroom luxury apartment near the financial center.
Residential complex Two bedroom luxury apartment near the financial center.
Doga Sokak, Turkey
from
$440,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
This is a unique and only project with such a concept, offering a new lifestyle, both comfortable and connected to nature, located in the popular area of Ümraniye next to the financial center of Istanbul. The project is located on an area of 23,000 m2, where 70% is green area, the complex…
Smart Home
Residential complex One, two and three bedroom apartments in Umraniye.
Residential complex One, two and three bedroom apartments in Umraniye.
Ümraniye, Turkey
from
$263,500
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Check with our specialists for availability and prices of apartments. The project is located on an area of ​​12,600 m2, the complex consists of 7 residential blocks, a total of 387 apartments of various layouts from 1 + 1 to 4 + 1, with an area from 69 m2 to 239 m2. The project is loca…
Smart Home
Apartment building Asian Istanbul apartments project
Apartment building Asian Istanbul apartments project
Ümraniye, Turkey
from
$314,010
Why this property؟ The highest standards of accommodation, and the highest potential return on investment in the region, according to Forbes. Strategic location on the Asian side of Istanbul, easy transportation. A rich environment of vital facilities such as malls, sports centers, cinemas …
Binaa Investment
Apartment building Umraniye Tower Apartments Istanbul
Apartment building Umraniye Tower Apartments Istanbul
Ümraniye, Turkey
from
$50,755
Why this property؟ The project location is distinctive on the Asian side of the city of the two continents. It is near the International Financial Center of Istanbul, between Atasehir and Umraniye, making it of great investment importance. Easy access to the European side and the airports, …
Binaa Investment
Residential complex
Residential complex
Ümraniye, Turkey
from
$415,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
This is a unique and only project with such a concept, offering a new lifestyle, both comfortable and connected to nature, located in the popular area of ​​Ümraniye next to the financial center of Istanbul. The project is located on an area of ​​23,000 m2, where 70% is green area, the com…
Smart Home
Residential complex Modern and comfortable residence with swimming pools and sports grounds, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Modern and comfortable residence with swimming pools and sports grounds, Istanbul, Turkey
Ümraniye, Turkey
from
$456,630
We offer new apartments with balconies. The residence features indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a gym, a sauna and a Turkish bath, jogging paths and sports grounds, gardens and kids' playgrounds. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the center of the Asian part of…
TRANIO
Residential complex A unique luxury project from a leading developer in Istanbul near the financial center.
Residential complex A unique luxury project from a leading developer in Istanbul near the financial center.
Ümraniye, Turkey
from
$415,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
This is a unique and only project with such a concept, offering a new lifestyle, both comfortable and connected to nature, located in the popular area of ​​Ümraniye next to the financial center of Istanbul. The project is located on an area of ​​23,000 m2, where 70% is green area, the com…
Smart Home
Residential complex 2+1 apartments with garden and roof terrace near the financial center.
Residential complex 2+1 apartments with garden and roof terrace near the financial center.
Ümraniye, Turkey
from
$440,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Two-bedroom apartments with private garden and roof terrace for sale. A unique project with such a concept, offering a new lifestyle, both comfortable and connected to nature, located in the popular area of ​​Ümraniye next to the financial center of Istanbul. The project is located on …
Smart Home
Apartment building Istanbul Umraniye Residence project
Apartment building Istanbul Umraniye Residence project
Ümraniye, Turkey
from
$271,510
Why this property؟ Here you can enjoy the most beautiful sights and monuments, as well as the charming nature of the Anatolian side of Istanbul. It is near the Bosphorus, the E-80 international road, and the TEM highway. A comfortable and lively life with health and sports facilities, luxur…
Binaa Investment
Residential complex Residential complex with garden and lake view, near Çamlıca Tower, Umraniye, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with garden and lake view, near Çamlıca Tower, Umraniye, Istanbul, Turkey
Ümraniye, Turkey
from
$876,039
The project consists of two parts: 1) Mid-rise residential buildings: 17 blocks, 491 apartments with 2-4 bedrooms. 2) High tower: 43 floors, 547 apartments with 1-2 bedrooms. There are also a 25,000 m2 garden, a lake and water bodies with a total area of 6,000 m2. Facilities and equipment i…
TRANIO
Residential complex Residential complex surrounded by park, near the International Financial Center, Istanbul, Turkey
Ümraniye, Turkey
from
$924,039
Residential complex surrounded by greenery, near the International Financial Center (the 7th largest in the world) and the metro station. The complex with functional and convenient details: large balconies, storage rooms, places for work and leisure, restaurant, classrooms, a place for yoga …
TRANIO
Residential complex Luxury apartments from Istanbul's leading developer.
Residential complex Luxury apartments from Istanbul's leading developer.
Ümraniye, Turkey
from
$350,000
Finishing options Finished
Check the availability and cost of apartments with our specialists. The project is located on an area of ​​13,000 m2, the complex consists of 6 residential blocks, a total of 343 apartments of various layouts from 1 + 1 to 3 + 1, with an area from 74 m2 to 174 m2. The project is locate…
Smart Home
Residential complex Residential complex with park views, near the Financial center, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with park views, near the Financial center, Istanbul, Turkey
Ümraniye, Turkey
from
$1,00M
The residential complex is designed as a small town with a privileged location - close to the new International Financial Center, in one of the most dynamic areas of the Asian part of Istanbul. The project has low-rise residential buildings, a large city park with walking paths and recreatio…
TRANIO
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a kids' playground, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a kids' playground, Istanbul, Turkey
Ümraniye, Turkey
from
$298,452
The residence features an indoor swimming pool, a large garage, a sauna and a Turkish bath, a kids' playground, a basketball court. Completion: 1st stage: 30/06/2024 2nd stage: 30/12/2024 3rd stage: 30/12/2025. Advantages Suitable for citizenship. Location and nearby infrastructure Highwa…
TRANIO
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, a spa and a view of the forest near a highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, a spa and a view of the forest near a highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Ümraniye, Turkey
from
$248,710
The concept consists of 2 tours that have 200 trees at every facade. There are green and colorful balconies at every corner. lounge area square swimming pool fitness room with yoga and pilates areas spa hamam supermarket boutiques cafes view of the forest Location and nearby infrastructur…
TRANIO
