Apartment in a new building Spacious Apartments 1.4 Km from the Marina in Beylikdüzü İstanbul

Spacious Apartments for Sale Near Marina in İstanbul Beylikdüzü

Spacious apartments are located in the Kavaklı neighborhood in Beylikdüzü, İstanbul. Beylikdüzü is being valued day by day with new projects, newly built marina, and shopping centers. The region represents the new planned urbanized face of Istanbul.

Apartments for sale in Beylikdüzü İstanbul are within walking distance of daily needs. It is 900 m to Özgecan Aslan Cultural Center, 1 km to International Hospital, 1.4 km to West Istanbul Marina, 1.7 km to Ambarlı Port, 2.8 km to Birinci International Hospital, 3.5 km to Beykent Okyanus College, 6.2 km to Marmara Park Shopping Mall, 7.5 km to Torium Shopping Mall and 49 km to İstanbul Airport.

The horizontal architecture project consists of 4 blocks and 56 apartments in total. The project is built on a 5000 sqm land area. The project has camellia, large gardens with fruit trees, indoor and outdoor swimming pool, steam room, gym, playground, cafes, indoor parking lot, 24/7 security and security camera.

Luxury apartments have a living room, bedroom, kitchen, bathroom and balcony. The number of rooms, kitchen types and en-suite bathroom options vary according to apartment types. The apartments have a steel exterior door, kitchen cabinets, built-in kitchen appliances, laminated and ceramic flooring, shower cabin, PVC-coated balcony doors and windows.

IST-01644