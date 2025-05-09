Residential complex Exclusive from our company! Luxurious apartments in the Zeytinburnu area.

Exclusive!

For sale: two-bedroom (2+1) and three-bedroom (3+1) apartments with sea view.

The project is located in Zeytinburnu district in close proximity to the highway, metro and Marmaray Zeytinburnu metrobus stations, nearby is the Marmara Forum shopping center, as well as educational and medical institutions.

Nearby is the Buyukyalya complex, where there are a large number of shops, cafes and restaurants.

The project occupies a total area of ​​4,000 m2 and consists of one 13-story building with a modern design, including 73 residential apartments with sea and city views.

Inside the apartments: smart home system, air conditioning and water filtration systems, household appliances (oven, dishwasher, stove and hood).

Completion date: 3rd quarter of 2025.

Infrastructure:

Lobby

Fitness center

Turkish bath and sauna

Parking

24/7 security

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.