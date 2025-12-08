  1. Realting.com
Apartment building Housing Project Apartments with Amenities in Şişli Istanbul
Apartment building Housing Project Apartments with Amenities in Şişli Istanbul
Apartment building Housing Project Apartments with Amenities in Şişli Istanbul
Apartment building Housing Project Apartments with Amenities in Şişli Istanbul
Apartment building Housing Project Apartments with Amenities in Şişli Istanbul
Show all Apartment building Housing Project Apartments with Amenities in Şişli Istanbul
Apartment building Housing Project Apartments with Amenities in Şişli Istanbul
Sisli, Turkey
from
$499,785
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 4
Apartments in a Comprehensive Housing Project in Şişli, Istanbul This comprehensive project is located in Şişli, one of the most developed districts on the European side of Istanbul. The area is one of the top districts in terms of land value in Istanbul. It experiences heavy foot traffic th…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Nisantasi Istanbul Apartments Compound
Apartment building Nisantasi Istanbul Apartments Compound
Apartment building Nisantasi Istanbul Apartments Compound
Apartment building Nisantasi Istanbul Apartments Compound
Apartment building Nisantasi Istanbul Apartments Compound
Show all Apartment building Nisantasi Istanbul Apartments Compound
Apartment building Nisantasi Istanbul Apartments Compound
Sisli, Turkey
from
$533,032
Why this property؟ The project is located in Nisantasi district in Sisli, the heart of Istanbul, one of the most prestigious regions in it. An environment rich in hospitals and fashion stores of the most famous international and local brands. A life of comfort and luxury awaits you in luxur…
Agency
Binaa Investment
Leave a request
Residential complex High-rise residence with swimming pools, a green area and a restaurant close to the city center, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex High-rise residence with swimming pools, a green area and a restaurant close to the city center, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex High-rise residence with swimming pools, a green area and a restaurant close to the city center, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex High-rise residence with swimming pools, a green area and a restaurant close to the city center, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex High-rise residence with swimming pools, a green area and a restaurant close to the city center, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex High-rise residence with swimming pools, a green area and a restaurant close to the city center, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex High-rise residence with swimming pools, a green area and a restaurant close to the city center, Istanbul, Turkey
Sisli, Turkey
from
$582,975
The residence features a green area, security, a football field, a kids' playground, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a parking, a restaurant, a gym, a sauna and a hamam, a basketball court. Location and nearby infrastructure Metrobus station - 2 km City center - 2 km Shopping mall - 3 k…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex High-rise residence with a park, a swimming pool and a tennis court close to metro stations, in the popular area of Sisli, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex High-rise residence with a park, a swimming pool and a tennis court close to metro stations, in the popular area of Sisli, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex High-rise residence with a park, a swimming pool and a tennis court close to metro stations, in the popular area of Sisli, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex High-rise residence with a park, a swimming pool and a tennis court close to metro stations, in the popular area of Sisli, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex High-rise residence with a park, a swimming pool and a tennis court close to metro stations, in the popular area of Sisli, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex High-rise residence with a park, a swimming pool and a tennis court close to metro stations, in the popular area of Sisli, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex High-rise residence with a park, a swimming pool and a tennis court close to metro stations, in the popular area of Sisli, Istanbul, Turkey
Sisli, Turkey
from
$798,192
We offer apartments with different layouts. The residence features a large park, a parking, a spa center, a swimming pool, a kids' playground, a tennis court, lounge areas. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located near restaurants, shopping malls, metro stations, 5 minutes…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex First class residential complex with a good infrastructure in Sisli, Istanbul, Türkiye
Residential complex First class residential complex with a good infrastructure in Sisli, Istanbul, Türkiye
Residential complex First class residential complex with a good infrastructure in Sisli, Istanbul, Türkiye
Residential complex First class residential complex with a good infrastructure in Sisli, Istanbul, Türkiye
Residential complex First class residential complex with a good infrastructure in Sisli, Istanbul, Türkiye
Show all Residential complex First class residential complex with a good infrastructure in Sisli, Istanbul, Türkiye
Residential complex First class residential complex with a good infrastructure in Sisli, Istanbul, Türkiye
Sisli, Turkey
from
$192,003
A new housing complex, with 1+1, 2+1, 3+1 apartments with terrace or a garden and ceilings 3.15 meters. Owners or tenants can take all the advantages of the house keeping service. The residential complex offers convenient infrastructure: underground parking 2 meeting rooms office premises f…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Anthill Fraser Residences
Residential complex Anthill Fraser Residences
Residential complex Anthill Fraser Residences
Residential complex Anthill Fraser Residences
Residential complex Anthill Fraser Residences
Show all Residential complex Anthill Fraser Residences
Residential complex Anthill Fraser Residences
Sisli, Turkey
from
$430,282
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 54
Fraser's Hospitality now at the heart of the Metropol!!! Anthill Bomonti Residence is located in the most central district of Istanbul, Bomonti with top quality of finishing and facility management. With Fraser Place quality and previlage, you can enjoy the life in downtown with magnifice…
Agency
EOS Turkey Property
Leave a request
Residential complex LOTUS FLAWA
Residential complex LOTUS FLAWA
Residential complex LOTUS FLAWA
Residential complex LOTUS FLAWA
Residential complex LOTUS FLAWA
Show all Residential complex LOTUS FLAWA
Residential complex LOTUS FLAWA
Sisli, Turkey
from
$776,404
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 12
A completely new project rises in the middle of Shishli and Nishantashi, one of the first areas that come to mind when mentioning Istanbul. Located in the heart of the streets of Halaskargazi, Rumeli and Valikonga, LOTUS FLAWA; This is a comprehensive project consisting of residential buildi…
Agency
EOS Turkey Property
Leave a request
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool in the heart of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool in the heart of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool in the heart of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool in the heart of Istanbul, Turkey
Sisli, Turkey
from
$658,981
We offer luxury apartments with 1-3 bedrooms. Some flats have private gardens. Features swimming pool indoor parking kids' playground sports grounds Completion - June, 2025. Location and nearby infrastructure You can walk to the city's most popular and most favorite shopping malls, you ca…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a meeting room close to a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a meeting room close to a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a meeting room close to a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a meeting room close to a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a meeting room close to a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a meeting room close to a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a meeting room close to a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Sisli, Turkey
from
$381,023
The complex infrastructure: Swimming pool Sauna Gym Luxurious lobby Roof garden Security Parking Meeting room Turkish bath Completion - December, 2026. Location and nearby infrastructure Bus station - 1 minute Metro station - 15 minutes Cevahir shopping mall - 5 minutes Trump Tower - 7 m…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Exclusive PREMIUM CLASS residential complex in the center of Istanbul.
Residential complex Exclusive PREMIUM CLASS residential complex in the center of Istanbul.
Residential complex Exclusive PREMIUM CLASS residential complex in the center of Istanbul.
Residential complex Exclusive PREMIUM CLASS residential complex in the center of Istanbul.
Residential complex Exclusive PREMIUM CLASS residential complex in the center of Istanbul.
Show all Residential complex Exclusive PREMIUM CLASS residential complex in the center of Istanbul.
Residential complex Exclusive PREMIUM CLASS residential complex in the center of Istanbul.
Merkez Caddesi, Turkey
from
$690,000
Finishing options Finished
Introducing the first residential project in Turkey, specially designed with the highest level of seismic safety standards available in Turkey. Our project is located in Sisli, one of the most prestigious and oldest districts of European Istanbul. Sisli is known for its modern infrastr…
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
Residential complex Luxury apartments with terraces and private pools in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Luxury apartments with terraces and private pools in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Luxury apartments with terraces and private pools in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Luxury apartments with terraces and private pools in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Luxury apartments with terraces and private pools in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Luxury apartments with terraces and private pools in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Luxury apartments with terraces and private pools in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Sisli, Turkey
from
$2,89M
We offer high-quality apartments and penthouses with different layouts (from two to four bedrooms). The flat have a panoramic view of the city, private terraces and swimming pools. The residence features large green areas, a parking, a sauna, an indoor swimming pool, a Turkish bath and a spa…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Apartment building PRESTIGIOUS PROJECT IN ŞİŞLİ
Apartment building PRESTIGIOUS PROJECT IN ŞİŞLİ
Apartment building PRESTIGIOUS PROJECT IN ŞİŞLİ
Apartment building PRESTIGIOUS PROJECT IN ŞİŞLİ
Apartment building PRESTIGIOUS PROJECT IN ŞİŞLİ
Show all Apartment building PRESTIGIOUS PROJECT IN ŞİŞLİ
Apartment building PRESTIGIOUS PROJECT IN ŞİŞLİ
Sisli, Turkey
from
$453,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 6
Project located in four blocks, is full of city. Designed with a timeless architecture, the apartment options bring your dreams to the center. Our project consists of 1+1 2+1 3+1 Simple flats and 2+1 3+1 4+1 Duplex flats. For those who have an active and dynamic working life, every det…
Agency
Yusuf Ali
Leave a request
Residential complex Luxury residence with a swimming pool, a kids' playground and a cinema in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Luxury residence with a swimming pool, a kids' playground and a cinema in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Luxury residence with a swimming pool, a kids' playground and a cinema in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Luxury residence with a swimming pool, a kids' playground and a cinema in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Luxury residence with a swimming pool, a kids' playground and a cinema in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Luxury residence with a swimming pool, a kids' playground and a cinema in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Luxury residence with a swimming pool, a kids' playground and a cinema in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Sisli, Turkey
from
$1,81M
We offer apartments and penthouses with different layouts. The residence features concierge service, a parking, a spa area with a swimming pool, a fitness center, a children's playground, a cinema, a bar, a laundry. Advantages Available installments: 50% upon purchase, 50% — within 6 months…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Luxury apartments in the center of Istanbul from a leading developer.
Residential complex Luxury apartments in the center of Istanbul from a leading developer.
Residential complex Luxury apartments in the center of Istanbul from a leading developer.
Residential complex Luxury apartments in the center of Istanbul from a leading developer.
Residential complex Luxury apartments in the center of Istanbul from a leading developer.
Show all Residential complex Luxury apartments in the center of Istanbul from a leading developer.
Residential complex Luxury apartments in the center of Istanbul from a leading developer.
Merkez Caddesi, Turkey
from
$439,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Please contact our specialists for availability and prices of apartments. Our project is located in the Sisli district, one of the most popular areas of Istanbul. The project is located on an area of ​​6,058 m2 and includes 1,127 apartments, with layouts from 1 + 1 to 4 + 1, as well as…
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
Residential complex Modern residence with a panoramic view of the city in the center of the business district of Sisli, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Modern residence with a panoramic view of the city in the center of the business district of Sisli, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Modern residence with a panoramic view of the city in the center of the business district of Sisli, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Modern residence with a panoramic view of the city in the center of the business district of Sisli, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Modern residence with a panoramic view of the city in the center of the business district of Sisli, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Modern residence with a panoramic view of the city in the center of the business district of Sisli, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Modern residence with a panoramic view of the city in the center of the business district of Sisli, Istanbul, Turkey
Sisli, Turkey
from
$840,631
We offer spacious apartments with large windows and terraces. The residence includes a business center with offices, conference rooms, concierge service. There is also around-the-clock security, a gym, a spa area (a sauna and a steam bath), a covered parking. Advantages Guaranteed income of…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New residence with a gym and a spa, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a gym and a spa, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a gym and a spa, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a gym and a spa, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a gym and a spa, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with a gym and a spa, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a gym and a spa, Istanbul, Turkey
Sisli, Turkey
from
$557,109
The residence stands out as a distinguished project offering all the amenities of modern living in the dynamic and prestigious Beşiktaş district of Istanbul. Developed by Babacan Yapı, this project is set to be completed in December 2026. Located in one of Beşiktaş’s most sought-after areas,…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Apartments in Fulya | Sisli.
Residential complex Apartments in Fulya | Sisli.
Residential complex Apartments in Fulya | Sisli.
Residential complex Apartments in Fulya | Sisli.
Residential complex Apartments in Fulya | Sisli.
Show all Residential complex Apartments in Fulya | Sisli.
Residential complex Apartments in Fulya | Sisli.
Sisli, Turkey
from
$265,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Guaranteed rental income of 7% of the apartment price for 24 months! Our project is located in the Sisli / Fulya area, one of the most popular areas of Istanbul. The project is located on an area of ​​18,900 m2, consists of two 10-storey buildings, and includes 150 apartments, 2 + 1, 3…
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
Residential complex Furnished apartments with views of the Bosphorus and the city, in a building with swimming pool and restaurants, Şişli, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Furnished apartments with views of the Bosphorus and the city, in a building with swimming pool and restaurants, Şişli, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Furnished apartments with views of the Bosphorus and the city, in a building with swimming pool and restaurants, Şişli, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Furnished apartments with views of the Bosphorus and the city, in a building with swimming pool and restaurants, Şişli, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Furnished apartments with views of the Bosphorus and the city, in a building with swimming pool and restaurants, Şişli, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Furnished apartments with views of the Bosphorus and the city, in a building with swimming pool and restaurants, Şişli, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Furnished apartments with views of the Bosphorus and the city, in a building with swimming pool and restaurants, Şişli, Istanbul, Turkey
Sisli, Turkey
from
$680,469
High quality apartments with views of the Bosphorus and the city for sale. The project consists of three blocks: a hotel, which will be ready in November, and 2 residential buildings - block B completed and block A in the beginning of construction. In addition, cafes and restaurants will be …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex HEART OF BOMONTY
Residential complex HEART OF BOMONTY
Residential complex HEART OF BOMONTY
Sisli, Turkey
from
$456
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 34
The prestigious area of Beaumontti of old Istanbul with more than 100 years of history has become the new favorite of the city. Felicia Park is located on the most important transport routes of Istanbul, in the center of entertainment, cultural and artistic life of the city. Felicia Park Pr…
Agency
EOS Turkey Property
Leave a request
Residence ANT ORIGIN HILL
Residence ANT ORIGIN HILL
Residence ANT ORIGIN HILL
Residence ANT ORIGIN HILL
Residence ANT ORIGIN HILL
Show all Residence ANT ORIGIN HILL
Residence ANT ORIGIN HILL
Sisli, Turkey
from
$427,022
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 34
ANT ORIGIN HILL is located in the most central area of Istanbul Beaumontti with the highest quality finishes and facility management. With the quality and premium of Fraser Place, you can enjoy life in the city center with magnificent views and maximum comfort.
Agency
EOS Turkey Property
Leave a request
Apartment building Şişli Istanbul Residence Compound
Apartment building Şişli Istanbul Residence Compound
Apartment building Şişli Istanbul Residence Compound
Apartment building Şişli Istanbul Residence Compound
Apartment building Şişli Istanbul Residence Compound
Show all Apartment building Şişli Istanbul Residence Compound
Apartment building Şişli Istanbul Residence Compound
Sisli, Turkey
from
$559,530
Why this property؟ It is a project with very elegant and modern building standards in the prestigious central district of Şişli. The compound includes offices, shops and apartments with a high-luxury and deluxe residence system. Modern and state of art services, with apartments of suitable …
Agency
Binaa Investment
Leave a request
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and green areas, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and green areas, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and green areas, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and green areas, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and green areas, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and green areas, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and green areas, Istanbul, Turkey
2 Sisli Mesleki ve Teknik Anadolu Lisesi, Turkey
from
$715,289
The complex offers 90,000 m2 of landscaped greenery and walking trails designed for serene and balanced lifestyle. Features: green areas and walking paths fitness center garage security indoor and outdoor swimming pools dining and lounge areas shops Completion - 2029. Location and nearby …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Luxury residence with a hotel and a shopping mall in a prestigious area of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Luxury residence with a hotel and a shopping mall in a prestigious area of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Luxury residence with a hotel and a shopping mall in a prestigious area of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Luxury residence with a hotel and a shopping mall in a prestigious area of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Luxury residence with a hotel and a shopping mall in a prestigious area of Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Luxury residence with a hotel and a shopping mall in a prestigious area of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Luxury residence with a hotel and a shopping mall in a prestigious area of Istanbul, Turkey
Sisli, Turkey
from
$912,340
We offer apartments with different layouts. The residence consists of 62 flats, 99 offices, a hotel with 146 rooms, a shopping mall. Here you'll find a parking for 600 cars, 54 shops, 18 cafes and restaurants. Advantages Unique feature — the (-3) floor, with the subway connection, will also…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
