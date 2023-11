Demirtas, Turkey

from €121,000

Completion date: 2024

Investment project at the start of construction. Initial contribution of 50%, the remaining installment amount in equal installments until the end of the construction period. The start of the active development of one of the promising areas of Alanya — Demirtash! This is a joint response from the state and the private sector to market demands! The All-Altai real estate market has already grown significantly beyond the budget of 50,000 euros, but the Demirtash region makes it possible to again feel the pleasure of investing in the average segment of 55,000 euros with the prospect of dynamic investment capitalization. Hurry to go among the first to a new segment of the real estate market on the Mediterranean Sea! DISTANCE TO THE SEA — 700 METERS !!! Start date: MAY 2022. End of construction: MAY 2024. CAPACITY OF THE STATEMENTS IS PROVIDED: Large-scale infrastructure of the complex Pologable entrance View of the Toros Mountains and the Sea Enough inexpensive land value at this stage of market development TO SALE OF FOLLOWING TYPES OF QUARTER: TWO-COMMET QUARTERS 1 + 1, with an area of 50-52 m2 THREE-COMMETE QUARTERS 2 + 1, with an area of 72 m2 FOUR-COMMET QUARTERS 3 + 1, with an area of 135 m2 INFRASTRUCTURE OF THE COMPLEX: Open air objects: Outdoor pool Waterpark Children's pool Conversations BBQ facilities Amphitheater Walking and Running Zones Playground Open Air Fitness Center Cafeteria Tennis court Car Parking Area Covered infrastructure: Reception Vistibule Restaurant Karaoke bar, cigar and hookah bars Guest houses Business — zone: Conference rooms Business numbers Conference room Lounge area Sales office Library Spa area: Indoor pool, Cafeteria Fitness center Vitamin bar Massage rooms Turkish baths Russian bath!!! Steam room VIP spa ( Turkish bath, sauna, massage rooms, recreation area ) Game area: Cafeteria bar Hobbying rooms Billiards Table tennis Movies Play Station and Game Room Shopping area: Market Car rental Laundry Hairdresser Doctor CONDITIONS OF PAYMENT: DATE OF THE AGREEMENT — 30%, FURTHER DISTANCE TO THE CONSCIOUS OF CONSTRUCTION. The grandiose complex at excellent prices in the Demirtash region — combines modern design, unique location and an incomparable infrastructure and is being built in the real pearl of the region, where you will feel like a true resident of the Mediterranean Riviera. About the area: Demirtash – a secluded corner of the Turkish Riviera. The area of the area in the south is limited by a long coastline, in the north – Taurus mountain ranges. Impeccable ecology and a calm atmosphere of the village have a relaxing vacation. An affordable real estate resort attracts entrepreneurial developers and lovers of suburban privacy. The sandy and pebble beaches of Demirtash are spacious and deserted. The gentle entrance to the sea, clean and warm water, the absence of strong tides guarantee the safety of vacationers. The seabed on the shore is covered with sand or small pebbles. Silence on the coast has fishing: blue crabs, octopuses, trout are found in the water area. Beach restaurants provide sun loungers and parasols for rent. Demirtash is located 23 km east of Alanya, 15 km from Gazipaşa-Alanya International Airport. Demirtasha borders on the Kargyjak area and the small town of Gazipasha. Call or write on all issues of interest. We will be happy to respond and advise.