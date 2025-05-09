Residential complex Residential complex with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security close to the beach, Istanbul, Turkey

Istanbul’s largest urban transformation project consisting of a total of 2500 residences designed according to different needs from 2+1 to 5+2 in Hilal Hill Büyükçekmece, built in 9 phases on an area of 80,000 m2.
With the apartments having gardens, you will enjoy the pleasure of having a sea view in the duplex apartment options while combining your living spaces with the nature. You will feel the privilege of being in a complete living space that includes security, indoor parking lot, sports hall, swimming pool, social facility, decorative pools, pergolas and children’s playgrounds.
Completion - December, 2025.Location and nearby infrastructure