  Residential complex with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security close to the beach, Istanbul, Turkey

Residential complex Residential complex with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security close to the beach, Istanbul, Turkey

Buyukcekmece, Turkey
from
$230,666
;
20
ID: 22338
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2396933
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 19/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Buyukcekmece

About the complex

Istanbul’s largest urban transformation project consisting of a total of 2500 residences designed according to different needs from 2+1 to 5+2 in Hilal Hill Büyükçekmece, built in 9 phases on an area of 80,000 m2.

With the apartments having gardens, you will enjoy the pleasure of having a sea view in the duplex apartment options while combining your living spaces with the nature. You will feel the privilege of being in a complete living space that includes security, indoor parking lot, sports hall, swimming pool, social facility, decorative pools, pergolas and children’s playgrounds.

Completion - December, 2025.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Metrobus: 2.4 km
  • Shopping Mall: 1.5 km
  • Hospital: 2 km
  • Istanbul Airport: 50 km
  • West Istanbul Marina: 11 km
  • Büyükçekmece Beach: 2 km

Location on the map

Buyukcekmece, Turkey

Residential complex with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security close to the beach, Istanbul, Turkey
Buyukcekmece, Turkey
from
$230,666
Realting.com
