Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a garage, Istanbul, Turkey

from
$180,569
18/05/2025
$182,155
17/05/2025
$181,484
16/05/2025
$181,605
14/05/2025
$183,067
13/05/2025
$181,115
11/05/2025
$180,724
10/05/2025
$181,327
09/05/2025
$179,855
08/05/2025
$179,200
07/05/2025
$179,820
14/04/2025
$179,014
13/04/2025
$179,119
12/04/2025
$179,785
11/04/2025
$183,850
10/04/2025
$184,598
09/04/2025
$185,525
08/04/2025
$185,410
06/04/2025
$185,519
05/04/2025
$183,829
04/04/2025
$186,285
;
19
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 4743
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2282209
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 19/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Kucukcekmece

About the complex

The residence features an indoor swimming pool, a sauna and a steam bath, a gym, a garage, around-the-clock security.

Completion - 2024.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Istanbul Airport - 35 minutes
  • Shopping mall - 17 minutes
  • Metro station - 1 minute
  • University - 14 minutes
  • Clinic - 2 minutes
  • Park - 5 minutes

Location on the map

Kucukcekmece, Turkey

Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Turkey
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
09.05.2025
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
17.04.2025
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
09.10.2024
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
18.09.2024
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
09.09.2024
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
How to Turn a Historic Building in Turkey Into a Popular Café: an Interview with an Entrepreneur From Alanya
05.07.2024
How to Turn a Historic Building in Turkey Into a Popular Café: an Interview with an Entrepreneur From Alanya
How to Bring your Turn Pet into Turkey: A Comprehensive Guide
03.07.2024
How to Bring your Turn Pet into Turkey: A Comprehensive Guide
