Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a garage, Istanbul, Turkey

-we are delighted to offer this cozy apartment in Alanya. just 300 meters from the beach, 500 meters from Oba centrum. This key ready apartment for sale in Alanya, Tosmur is situated in a lovely residential area with furniture is close to local amenities, shops, restaurants. You can walk to …
Amazing Sea View Three Bed Duplex in Akbuk – Sea View Didim Property For Sale
Three-bedroom sea-view duplex apartment in Didim for sale. Part of a desirable complex in Akbuk with pools and ample outdoor space. Ideal Didim property investment.
Modern duplex apartment in Didim for sale. …
We offer new apartments with balconies. The residence features indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a gym, a sauna and a Turkish bath, jogging paths and sports grounds, gardens and kids' playgrounds.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in the center of the Asian part of…