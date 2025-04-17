Residential complex High-rise residence with swimming pools and a tennis court close to a university, Istanbul, Turkey

  1. Realting.com
Maltepe, Turkey
from
$378,812
14/04/2025
$376,472
13/04/2025
$376,694
12/04/2025
$378,096
11/04/2025
$386,642
10/04/2025
$388,218
09/04/2025
$390,166
08/04/2025
$389,924
06/04/2025
$390,154
05/04/2025
$386,601
04/04/2025
$391,764
03/04/2025
$396,108
02/04/2025
$395,277
01/04/2025
$394,382
30/03/2025
$393,175
29/03/2025
$396,110
28/03/2025
$397,556
27/03/2025
$396,162
26/03/2025
$395,915
25/03/2025
$394,560
24/03/2025
$393,211
;
20
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 21015
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2387599
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Maltepe

About the complex

The project consists of two high-rise residential buildings and includes apartments with 1-4 bedrooms.

Features

  • Indoor and outdoor swimming pools
  • Fitness center
  • Garden
  • Sauna
  • Kids' playground
  • Tennis court
  • Sports ground

10% discount in case of one-time payment.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Maltepe is one of modern areas of Istanbul on the Asian side with well-developed infrastructure. There are numerous cafes, restaurants, shops, schools, universities, hospitals, shopping malls here. The area also has large green parks and a picturesque promenade with a view of Prince Islands.

A bus stop, cafes, shops, a seafood restaurant, a park are near the complex. You can get to Sabiha Gökçen Airport in 30-40 minutes drive, the promenade - 15 minutes, Maltepe University - 7 minutes.

Location on the map

Maltepe, Turkey

