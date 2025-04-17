Residential complex High-rise residence with swimming pools and a tennis court close to a university, Istanbul, Turkey

The project consists of two high-rise residential buildings and includes apartments with 1-4 bedrooms.

Features

Indoor and outdoor swimming pools

Fitness center

Garden

Sauna

Kids' playground

Tennis court

Sports ground

10% discount in case of one-time payment.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Maltepe is one of modern areas of Istanbul on the Asian side with well-developed infrastructure. There are numerous cafes, restaurants, shops, schools, universities, hospitals, shopping malls here. The area also has large green parks and a picturesque promenade with a view of Prince Islands.

A bus stop, cafes, shops, a seafood restaurant, a park are near the complex. You can get to Sabiha Gökçen Airport in 30-40 minutes drive, the promenade - 15 minutes, Maltepe University - 7 minutes.