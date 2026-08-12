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Duplexes for Sale in Turkey

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Antalya
17
Mediterranean Region
129
Aegean Region
30
Marmara Region
138
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327 properties total found
Duplex 1 bedroom in Kepez, Turkey
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Duplex 1 bedroom
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 1/4
New residential complex in Antalya – stylish lofts, apartments with gardens and private pool…
$63,340
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INEST HOMES
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English, Русский, Українська, Türkçe
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
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Duplex 2 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Floor 2/4
Symphony of Nature and Modernity: Your Two-Story Paradise in FethiyeImagine a place where mo…
$571,996
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Agency
INEST HOMES
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Türkçe
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Cankaya, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
1-3 Bedroom Apartments with Indoor Parking in Ankara Çankaya As the capital of Turkey, Ankar…
$198,595
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TekceTekce
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Maltepe, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Maltepe, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartments Near the Coast and Shopping Center in a Central Location in İstanbul Maltepe Loca…
$345,233
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Duplex 6 bedrooms in Karacabey, Turkey
Duplex 6 bedrooms
Karacabey, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 193 m²
Floor 3/3
Sea View Properties in a Complex with Swimming Pool in Bursa Karacabey These apartments are …
$324,449
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Serik, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Floor 2/3
Stylish Apartments in a Project Near Golf Courses in Antalya Belek The apartments are locate…
$188,204
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Buyukcekmece, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Buyukcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 383 m²
Number of floors 9
Sea View Apartments with Pool in Büyükçekmece Marina Apartments for sale are located in Büyü…
$1,80M
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Properties for Sale in a Modern Project in Muratpaşa Antalya Memurevleri Neighborhood in Mur…
$266,718
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Altınova, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Altınova, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 3/4
Properties for Sale in a Project with Pool and Parking in Yalova Kaytazdere Yalova, one of t…
$177,812
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Nilufer, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
Floor 4/5
City View Spacious Apartments in Bursa Nilüfer Özlüce Nilüfer is a modern living area prefer…
$460,695
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Duplex 3 rooms in Ilvan Sokak, Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms
Ilvan Sokak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 4/4
$6,05M
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Duplex 4 rooms in Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 2/2
$15,58M
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Cinarcik, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 5/5
Apartments in a Complex with Unique Sea Views in Yalova Çınarcık Yalova is a rapidly develop…
$165,272
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
Floor 1
Furnished Flat in a Seaside Complex with Pool in Alanya Kestel This stylish flat is located …
$170,059
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Cinarcik, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 221 m²
Floor 3/4
Sea-View Apartments Right by the Sandy Beach in Çınarcık Yalova is located in a highly advan…
$187,232
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Osmangazi, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Osmangazi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 166 m²
Floor 6/7
Flats in a Complex with Indoor Pool and Prime Location in Bursa Osmangazi These flats are lo…
$188,204
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Duplex 5 bedrooms in Osmanbaba, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Osmanbaba, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Floor 8/8
Duplex Apartment in a Two-Block Complex in Trabzon Akçaabat Söğütlü The duplex apartment is …
$355,624
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Duplex 4 rooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Floor 4/4
$9,87M
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Duplex 5 bedrooms in Uskudar, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Uskudar, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 227 m²
City-View Real Estate Near the Coast in Üsküdar İstanbul The real estate is located on the A…
$733,186
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Cinarcik, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Floor 3/5
Advantageous Priced Properties for Sale with Sea Views in Yalova Çınarcık Beachfront on the …
$220,347
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartments with Smart Home Systems, Walking Distance to the Sea in Antalya Lara Güzeloba Lar…
$670,836
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Floor 2/3
Duplex 3-Bedroom Apartments 500 m from the Beach in Fethiye Çalış These apartments are locat…
$377,562
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Cinarcik, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 3/5
Sea-Front Apartments in a Central Location in Çınarcık Yalova The sea-view apartments are lo…
$176,830
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Duplex 5 bedrooms in Etimesgut, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Etimesgut, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 351 m²
Number of floors 22
New Apartments in a Stylish Project in Etimesgut, Ankara Located in the west of Ankara, Etim…
$952,565
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Aksu, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 8
Apartments in a Well-Developed Project in the Center of Altıntaş Altıntaş, a district of Aks…
$331,098
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Duplex 6 bedrooms in Mezitli, Turkey
Duplex 6 bedrooms
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 320 m²
Floor 13/14
New elite complex in Mezitli, MersinFirst coastlineSuitable for Turkish citizenshipSuitable …
$628,839
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Duplex 3 rooms in Tepebaşı, Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms
Tepebaşı, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 169 m²
Floor 3/3
$2,91M
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Serik, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 3/3
Furnished 4-Bedroom Duplex Flat in a Complex with a Pool in Belek, Antalya Belek, one of Ant…
$253,943
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Duplex 5 bedrooms in Bakırköy, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Bakırköy, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 719 m²
Number of floors 17
Elegant Real Estate in Brand Project in Bakırköy İstanbul The real estate is located on the …
$6,40M
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Maltepe, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Maltepe, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Floor 5/6
Apartments within Walking Distance of Transportation Options in Maltepe Istanbul Maltepe is …
$401,809
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Properties features in Turkey

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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