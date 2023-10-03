Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Duplexes

Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Turkey

Istanbul
190
Central Anatolia Region
102
Bursa
55
Ankara
33
Aegean Region
27
Kocaeli
25
Muğla
20
Gazipasa
18
Show more
Duplex To archive
Clear all
2 395 properties total found
Duplex 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, in city center in Buca, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, in city center
Buca, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 352 m²
Number of floors 4
€544,764
Duplex in Antalya, Turkey
Duplex
Antalya, Turkey
€134,598
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Avsallar, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Avsallar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Floor 6/7
€242,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area in Yalci, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area
Yalci, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Floor 3/4
Duplex 3+2 in the center of Alanya We are glad to present the furnished duplex 3+2 in a cozy…
€220,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Konakli, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Konakli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Floor 3/4
Duplex 3+1 in Conakly We are glad to present the furnished duplex 3+1 in a cozy residential …
€198,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area in Yalci, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area
Yalci, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 4/5
Duplex 2+1 in the center of Alanya We are glad to present the furnished duplex 2+1 in a cozy…
€203,500
Duplex 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Karakocali, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Karakocali, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Floor 3/4
€368,500
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/5
Duplex 3+1 in Kargyjak We present to your attention the furnished duplex 3+1 in a cozy resid…
€292,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 3/4
Duplex 2+1 in Kargyjak We are glad to present duplex 2+1 in a modern residential complex wit…
€214,500
Duplex 5 bedrooms with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area in Ciplakli, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area
Ciplakli, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
Floor 4/5
Duplex 5+1 in Gikjilli We are glad to present the furnished duplex 5+1 in a cozy residential…
€226,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Karakocali, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Karakocali, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 1/5
Duplex 2+1 in Kestel We are glad to present the furnished duplex 2+1 in a cozy residential c…
€270,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area in Yalci, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area
Yalci, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 4/5
Duplex 4+1 in the center of Alanya We present to your attention duplex 4+1 in a cozy residen…
€248,000
Duplex 5 bedrooms with BBQ area in Yalci, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms with BBQ area
Yalci, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
Floor 3/4
Duplex 5+2 in the center of Alanya We present to your attention the furnished duplex 5+2 in …
€363,000
Duplex 3 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system in Karakocali, Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Karakocali, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 1
For sale is presented duplex 2+1 with access to the garden. The duplex is located in the Oba…
€236,000
Duplex 3 rooms with parking, with sauna, with BBQ area in Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms with parking, with sauna, with BBQ area
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 1
We present the project of a new residential complex in Bektash. The complex is built on the …
€600,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Karakocali, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Karakocali, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 4/5
Duplex 3+1 in Kestel We are glad to present the furnished duplex 3+1 in a cozy residential c…
€264,000
Duplex in Karakocali, Turkey
Duplex
Karakocali, Turkey
€175,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Duraliler, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Duraliler, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Apartments in Complex with Pool and Close to Amenities in Antalya Konyaalti The apartments c…
€360,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Kadriye, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Kadriye, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Floor 2/3
Furnished Turnkey Property in Ideally-Located Complex Close to Golf Courses in Antalya Kadri…
€155,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
Floor 1/5
Duplex 3+1 in Kargyjak We are glad to present the furnished duplex 3+1 in a modern residenti…
€380,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Karakocali, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Karakocali, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 1/5
Duplex 3+1 in Kestel We are glad to present the furnished duplex 3+1 in a cozy residential c…
€236,500
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Ciplakli, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Ciplakli, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Floor 4/5
Duplex 3+2 in Gikjilli We present to your attention duplex 3+2 in a cozy residential complex…
€165,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 228 m²
Number of floors 6
Istanbul Real Estate in a Luxurious Complex in Uskudar. Stunning real estate is located in h…
€662,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Karakocali, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Karakocali, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 235 m²
Floor 3/4
Duplex 3+1 in Oba We are glad to present the furnished duplex 3+1 in a cozy residential comp…
€390,000
Duplex in Karakocali, Turkey
Duplex
Karakocali, Turkey
Penthouse for sale in the Oba - Alania.Planning apartment 3+1, total area 148 m2, and the di…
€545,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with parking in Balaban, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with parking
Balaban, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 4
Modern Design Real Estate in a Peaceful Complex with Nature Views in Kocaeli, Kartepe Stylis…
€138,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with parking in Balaban, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with parking
Balaban, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 4
Modern Design Real Estate in a Peaceful Complex with Nature Views in Kocaeli, Kartepe Stylis…
€147,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with parking in Balaban, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with parking
Balaban, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 227 m²
Number of floors 4
Modern Design Real Estate in a Peaceful Complex with Nature Views in Kocaeli, Kartepe Stylis…
€185,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Yuvacik, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Yuvacik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 186 m²
Number of floors 5
Family Concept Apartments in a Rich Featured Project in Başiskele Kocaeli Modern apartments …
€234,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Yuvacik, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Yuvacik, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 208 m²
Number of floors 5
Family Concept Apartments in a Rich Featured Project in Başiskele Kocaeli Modern apartments …
€291,000

Properties features in Turkey

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir