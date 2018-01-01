New residence with a swimming pool near a highway, Istanbul, Turkey

We offer quality two-bedroom apartments with balconies.
The residence features a garage and a parking, a kids' park, an around-the-clock fitness center, commercial premises and a conference room.
Completion - 1st quarter of 2023.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Central heating
Decorative lighting
Security system
Location and nearby infrastructure
Nearest hospital - 4 minutes
Pharmacies - 2 minutes
Nearest shopping mall - 7 minutes
Banks - 4 minutes
Hotels - 2-3 minutes
Nearest restaurant - 14 minutes
Nearest school - 4 minutes
Nearest metro station Seyratepe - 4 minutes
Central mosque - 2 minutes
Ataturk City Forest - 14 minutes
This apartment is only 100 metres to the beach! There are two bedrooms and a living room with kitchen in the apartment.The building is old but ıt is certainly well-cared.It is on sale with furniture.There is one bathroom inside and a balcony and the apartment is 115 m2. As you can see in the pictures, the complex is so active and many people prefer to live here.Because ıt is only 100 metres to the beach and ten minutes to city center.Also the swimming pool is huge. And the price is really affordable.Pay attention to the price before giving a decision, please.