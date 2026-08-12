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Penthouses for sale in Turkey

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Antalya
288
Alanya
24
Mediterranean Region
514
Marmara Region
21
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597 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 137 m²
Number of floors 5
Ready-to-Move Apartments in a Complex with Social Amenities within Walking Distance of the B…
$541,404
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Gazipasa, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Luxury Properties in a Complex Near the Amenities in Antalya Gazipaşa The properties are loc…
$239,599
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Kadikoy, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Kadikoy, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Flats with High Rental Potential Close to the Coastline in Kadıköy Istanbul The flats are lo…
$345,233
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TekceTekce
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 4
Elegant Apartments for Sale with Nature and Sea Views in Alanya Alanya is one of the most pr…
$286,680
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
Apartments in a Single-Block Exclusive Complex Right on the Sea in Mahmutlar, Alanya Located…
$934,308
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 133 m²
Apartments for Sale in Alanya with City and Sea Views The Kale region stands out with its pr…
$989,295
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
Apartments in Project with Rich Social Amenities in Alanya Alanya is one of the most prefer…
$207,763
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Aksu, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Number of floors 7
2-Bedroom Apartment with Sea View and Balcony in Altıntaş, Aksu, Antalya The apartment is lo…
$145,483
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartments with Separate Kitchens and Communal Pool Konyaaltı Antalya Hurma neighbourhood of…
$399,500
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
Sea View Apartments Surrounded by Nature in Alanya Kestel Alanya stands out with its histori…
$368,273
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Apartments in Alanya Mahmutlar in a Complex 500 m to Sea with Activities The Mahmutlar distr…
$179,059
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
Modernly-Designed Apartments in a Central Location in Hisarönü, Fethiye Located in Muğla, Fe…
$331,377
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 4/5
Two-level furnished apartment 3+1 for sale in Konyaalti Khurma, AntalyaFurnished two-level 3…
$288,647
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Languages
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Ready-to-Move Flats in a Central Location 100 m from the Sea in Alanya Kestel Kestel is a po…
$357,682
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Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 4
Investment Apartments with Castle and Sea Views in Alanya Alanya is one of the most importan…
$921,539
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 115 m²
Floor 8/8
Sea and Pool View Real Estate in a Hotel Concept Complex Near the Airport in Alanya Demirtaş…
$268,084
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
Stylish Apartments in a Complex with Social Facilities Near Cleopatra Beach in Alanya The st…
$505,157
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 143 m²
Chic Apartments with Smart Home Systems in Alanya Alanya is a famous holiday destination kno…
$738,849
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 7/7
Flats within Walking Distance of the Sea in Muratpaşa Bahçelievler The new residential compl…
$371,789
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Apartments in a Complex with Social Activities 300 m from the Beach in Alanya Kestel The apa…
$382,653
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 183 m²
Number of floors 10
Investment Real Estate in a Complex Near the Beach in Mahmutlar Alanya Alanya is a popular M…
$668,658
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 180 m²
Floor 4/4
Sea View Flats with Amenities of Five Star Hotel in Alanya Kargıcak Kargıcak is one of the h…
$465,404
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 198 m²
Sea-View Apartments Within a Single-Block Complex in Alanya Recognized as one of Alanya’s mo…
$749,873
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 4/4
Spacious Penthouse Flat on the Main Road in Konyaaltı Liman This 2-bedroom duplex flat is si…
$354,599
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Apartments in a Complex Close to Cleopatra Beach in Alanya The stylish apartments are locate…
$363,708
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Gazipasa, Turkey
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Luxury Properties in a Complex Near the Amenities in Antalya Gazipaşa The properties are loc…
$319,465
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Apartments in Alanya Mahmutlar in a Complex 500 m to Sea with Activities The Mahmutlar distr…
$270,321
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Fatih, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Fatih, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
Floor 7/7
Spacious Property with an Unobstructed Sea View in a Building with an Elevator in Sultanahme…
$220,533
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Floor 3/3
New Apartments for Sale in Antalya Konyaaltı Close to Shopping Mall and Beaches Apartments f…
$361,397
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Sea and City-View Apartments in a Complex with Pool in Alanya Alanya is a popular destinatio…
$299,271
Leave a request

Properties features in Turkey

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
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