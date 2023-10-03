Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Commercial
  4. Hotels

Hotels for sale in Turkey

Antalya
56
Mediterranean Region
56
Alanya
36
Sekerhane Mahallesi
36
Marmara Region
10
Istanbul
9
Aegean Region
7
Muğla
7
Hotel To archive
Clear all
86 properties total found
Hotel 22 rooms in Dalaman, Turkey
Hotel 22 rooms
Dalaman, Turkey
Rooms 22
Area 385 m²
Number of floors 5
-1240 m2 closed area within 385 m2 area (including basement and attic) -It has 5 floors and…
€2,92M
Hotel 384 rooms in Akyarlar, Turkey
Hotel 384 rooms
Akyarlar, Turkey
Rooms 384
Area 30 000 m²
5-STAR DELUXE HOTEL AND PROPERTY: A UNIQUE INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY IN BODRUM'S FINEST! Dea…
€150,00M
Hotel in Mesudiye, Turkey
Hotel
Mesudiye, Turkey
Area 8 679 m²
Dear Esteemed Investors and Prospective Clients, Palamutbükü, located in one of the most …
€3,01M
Hotel in Sindi, Turkey
Hotel
Sindi, Turkey
Area 8 679 m²
Dear Esteemed Investors and Prospective Clients, Palamutbükü, located in one of the most …
€3,01M
Hotel 384 rooms in Akyarlar, Turkey
Hotel 384 rooms
Akyarlar, Turkey
Rooms 384
Area 30 000 m²
5-STAR DELUXE HOTEL AND PROPERTY: A UNIQUE INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY IN BODRUM'S FINEST! Dea…
€150,00M
Hotel 245 rooms in Kadikoey, Turkey
Hotel 245 rooms
Kadikoey, Turkey
Rooms 245
Number of floors 11
  Tesisler 245 otel odası 2 restoran ve 2 bar/dinlenme odası Tam donanımlı SPA salonu • Y…
€132,00M
Hotel 291 room with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Marmara Region, Turkey
Hotel 291 room with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 291
Area 52 000 m²
Number of floors 8
€128,82M
Hotel 320 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Kadikoey, Turkey
Hotel 320 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Kadikoey, Turkey
Rooms 320
Area 16 000 m²
Number of floors 17
€100,00M
Hotel 10 bedrooms with sea view, in city center, with basement in Fatih, Turkey
Hotel 10 bedrooms with sea view, in city center, with basement
Fatih, Turkey
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 4
The hotel is located on Sultanahmet Street, just a 10-minute walk from the Hagia Sophia Mosq…
€2,39M
Hotel 2 bedrooms in Istanbul, Turkey
Hotel 2 bedrooms
Istanbul, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 120 m²
A unique residential complex designed in collaboration with the largest hotel chain in the M…
€523,613
Hotel 1 bedroom in Istanbul, Turkey
Hotel 1 bedroom
Istanbul, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 90 m²
This residential complex is designed in collaboration with the Chinese multidisciplinary pri…
€513,526
Hotel 1 room with elevator, with swimming pool in Alanya, Turkey
Hotel 1 room with elevator, with swimming pool
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 1/1
Aparthotel near the hypermarket in ObaArea: Antalya, Alanya, SaraiThis is a five-story build…
€2,04M
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with internet in Alanya, Turkey
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with internet
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 1/1
€10,73M
Hotel 1 room with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Alanya, Turkey
Hotel 1 room with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 1/1
Luxurious five-star hotel on the seafront in Oba with full activityArea: Antalya, Alanya, Bo…
€24,20M
Hotel 1 room with swimming pool, with internet, with sauna in Alanya, Turkey
Hotel 1 room with swimming pool, with internet, with sauna
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 1/1
Luxurious hotel by the sea in the center of Alanya with full activity and different roomsAre…
€5,89M
Hotel 2 rooms with swimming pool, with Меблированная in Alanya, Turkey
Hotel 2 rooms with swimming pool, with Меблированная
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/1
Cozy hotel with pool near Cleopatra Beach in the center of AlanyaArea: Antalya, Alanya, Sara…
€3,61M
Hotel 1 room with parking, with swimming pool, with internet in Alanya, Turkey
Hotel 1 room with parking, with swimming pool, with internet
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 1/1
Cozy apart hotel with private beach by the sea in ObaArea: Antalya, Alanya, BothDistance to …
€8,80M
Hotel 1 room with sea view in Alanya, Turkey
Hotel 1 room with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 469 m²
Floor 1/1
Aparthotel with kitchen and sea views in GÜLLERPINARI Area: Antalya, Alanya, Guler PynaraAll…
€6,05M
Hotel with swimming pool, with mountain view, with Меблированная in Datca, Turkey
Hotel with swimming pool, with mountain view, with Меблированная
Datca, Turkey
Floor 1/1
Cozy boutique hotel with green spacious territory in DutchArea: Mugla, Dutch, DutchThere is …
€1,04M
Hotel 2 rooms in Mugla, Turkey
Hotel 2 rooms
Mugla, Turkey
Rooms 2
Floor 1/1
Small cozy hotel with 20 rooms in KötekliArea: Mugla, Mentes, KötekliFor sale hotel for only…
€2,07M
Hotel with parking, with elevator, with sea view in Alanya, Turkey
Hotel with parking, with elevator, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
Floor 1/1
All Inclusive Hotel 4 Stars in PAYALLARArea: Antalya, Alanya, PayallarThe hotel consists of:…
€13,75M
Hotel with elevator, with sea view in Alanya, Turkey
Hotel with elevator, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
Floor 1/5
Offering hotel license building in GÜLLERPINARI Area: Antalya, Alanya, Guler PynaraDistance …
€1,76M
Hotel with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna in Alanya, Turkey
Hotel with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna
Alanya, Turkey
Area 600 m²
Floor 1/1
Beautiful 16-room hotel in ObaArea: Antalya, Alanya, BothThe hotel is located in the center …
€2,04M
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool in Alanya, Turkey
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 1/1
Wonderful, luxurious hotel in KAŞ with beautiful sea viewsArea: Antalya, KashHotel for 24 ro…
€2,45M
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with jacuzzi in Alanya, Turkey
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with jacuzzi
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 1 570 m²
Floor 1/1
Lovely, cozy hotel in KAŞ with luxurious sea viewsArea: Antalya, KashTHIS IS 10 NUMBERS WITH…
€3,32M
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with jacuzzi in Alanya, Turkey
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with jacuzzi
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 1 530 m²
Floor 1/1
Paradise hotel in KAŞ by the seaArea: Antalya, KashOn a plot of 1530 m2, next to it is 3000 …
€4,64M
Hotel with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool in Alanya, Turkey
Hotel with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool
Alanya, Turkey
Area 1 800 m²
Floor 1/6
4-Star Hotel with 160 rooms on the first line of the sea in KONAKLIArea: Antalya, Alanya, Ko…
€10,45M
Hotel with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Alanya, Turkey
Hotel with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Alanya, Turkey
Area 1 676 m²
Floor 1/4
21 rooms with a swimming pool 200 meters from the sea in İSKENDERUNArea: Antalya, AlanyaDist…
€2,04M
Hotel in Konakli, Turkey
Hotel
Konakli, Turkey
Area 1 639 m²
Floor 1/3
Apart hotel 250 meters from the sea in the center of the lively area in Konakli + 12 stores …
€5,78M
Hotel with parking, with elevator, with sea view in Yenikoey, Turkey
Hotel with parking, with elevator, with sea view
Yenikoey, Turkey
Area 1 500 m²
Floor 1/3
Boutique hotel in KashArea: Antalya, Kash, ChukurbagFor sale hotel with stunning views.Room …
€3,30M

Property types in Turkey

commercial real estates
offices
shops
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir