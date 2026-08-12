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Hotels for sale in Turkey

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Istanbul
7
Antalya
4
İzmir
3
Mediterranean Region
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69 properties total found
Hotel 30 m² in Oludeniz, Turkey
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Hotel 30 m²
Oludeniz, Turkey
Area 30 m²
Number of floors 3
The project is located in the Hisaroniu district of Fethiye. This area is the closest reside…
$257,249
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Agency
INEST HOMES
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Türkçe
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Hotel 10 m² in Konak, Turkey
Hotel 10 m²
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 10 m²
Floor 3/4
4★ Hotel Investment Project in Izmir Under Wyndham Management Prime Location & Key Compet…
$35,000
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Agency
Hotel Invest
Languages
English, Русский, Français
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Hotel 1 m² in Akdeniz, Turkey
Hotel 1 m²
Akdeniz, Turkey
Area 1 m²
$40,69M
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TekceTekce
Hotel in Bodrum, Turkey
Hotel
Bodrum, Turkey
Mini-hotel for sale on the first line of the sea in BodrumOffered for sale operating mini-ho…
$2,91M
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Agency
Elena Birovchak
Languages
English, Русский
A 10-room hotel + 2 shops in the Laleli area. in Ordu Avenue, Turkey
A 10-room hotel + 2 shops in the Laleli area.
Ordu Avenue, Turkey
Number of floors 4
This renovated building is located in the Laleli/Fatih district of central Istanbul. Feat…
$4,00M
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Hotel 8 m² in Camyuva, Turkey
Hotel 8 m²
Camyuva, Turkey
Area 8 m²
$9,79B
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Hotel in Muratpasa, Turkey
Hotel
Muratpasa, Turkey
Operating hotel in Adrasan (Antalya) - ready-made hotel business surrounded by mountains and…
$3,21M
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Hotel 876 m² in Akdeniz, Turkey
Hotel 876 m²
Akdeniz, Turkey
Area 876 m²
$15,11M
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Hotel 4 m² in Camyuva, Turkey
Hotel 4 m²
Camyuva, Turkey
Area 4 m²
$685,95M
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Hotel in Bodrum, Turkey
Hotel
Bodrum, Turkey
Number of floors 2
Investment proposalApartment hotel on the first line in Yalykavak (Bodrum)An apartment hotel…
$11,81M
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Hotel in Muratpasa, Turkey
Hotel
Muratpasa, Turkey
The hotel is located near the private beach in Antalya. Built in 2003, the last restoration …
$125,56M
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5* hotel in Alanya on the first coastline. in Alanya, Turkey
5* hotel in Alanya on the first coastline.
Alanya, Turkey
Area 50 000 m²
5 star hotel in Alanya. Price: 100,000,000 EUR Area: 50,000 m2 Year of construction: …
$115,67M
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Hotel in Turkey
Hotel
Turkey
Presented for sale boutique hotel located in the picturesque place Kaş.Kash is a magnificent…
$6,39M
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Hotel 28 m² in Besiktas, Turkey
Hotel 28 m²
Besiktas, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 3/7
🚀 TRANSFORM YOUR MONEY INTO AN EMPIRE! 💼 Invest in Modern Suites - Where Luxury Meets Opp…
$131,487
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Hotel in , Turkey
Hotel
, Turkey
The hotel is located in the Beyoglu district, 2 km from Taksim Square and Dolmabahce Clock T…
$250,00M
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Hotel 40 m² in Bornova, Turkey
Hotel 40 m²
Bornova, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Hotel rooms in Radisson You can buy a room as a whole or in shares of 0.25% (1/4) and 0.5…
$37,500
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5* hotel in Alanya in Alanya, Turkey
5* hotel in Alanya
Alanya, Turkey
Area 18 000 m²
5 star hotel in Alanya. Area: 18,000 m2 Year of construction: 2016 Rooms: 335 rooms. It…
$80,97M
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Guaranteed Income! Furnished 1+1 Apartments Managed by Ascott Hotels. in , Turkey
Guaranteed Income! Furnished 1+1 Apartments Managed by Ascott Hotels.
, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
For investors: 3 years guaranteed rental income of 7% per annum - 14,350 USD per year. 7…
$205,000
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Family Suite: (2+1) in Aksu, Turkey
Family Suite: (2+1)
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Floor 2/7
Rooms with balconies, no terraces. Total area 76m2 Living area 70.74 Kitchen and li…
$256,162
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Junior (1+1) in Aksu, Turkey
Junior (1+1)
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 2/7
Rooms with balconies, no jacuzzi. Total area 42 m2 Living area  38.72 Kitchen and l…
$169,270
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Hotel 16 000 m² in Kadikoy, Turkey
Hotel 16 000 m²
Kadikoy, Turkey
Rooms 320
Area 16 000 m²
Number of floors 17
$108,33M
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Hotel in , Turkey
Hotel
, Turkey
The hotel is located in the heart of the Şişili - Nişantaşı district. Each room has air c…
$275,00M
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Hotel in Bodrum, Turkey
Hotel
Bodrum, Turkey
Presented for sale hotel, located on the first coastline in the resort town of Bodrum.Bodrum…
$5,00M
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Swim up (1+1) in Aksu, Turkey
Swim up (1+1)
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 1/7
Rooms are on the 0th floor, with a small yard and a view of the large swimming pool. Tota…
$188,454
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Hotel in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Hotel
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Price on request! 5 star hotel on the seafront. Rooms: 200+ Private beach, marked with …
Price on request
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Hotel 370 000 m² in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Hotel 370 000 m²
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Area 370 000 m²
The hotel is located on the Mediterranean coast Number of rooms - 400+ Hotel area - 370,00…
$404,86M
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Hotel in , Turkey
Hotel
, Turkey
The hotel is located in the heart of Istanbul on the Bosphorus coast. The hotel is locate…
$150,00M
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Hotel in Gazipasa, Turkey
Hotel
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 20
Bedrooms 20
Bathrooms count 20
Agency KVADRAT offers for sale hotel. Consists of 229 rooms, including rooms for disabled. R…
$20,03M
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Hotel in Alanya, Turkey
Hotel
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 20
Bedrooms 20
Bathrooms count 20
The hotel is urban type, it is one main 6-storey building. Located 40 km from Alanya airport…
$8,38M
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Hotel 275 m² in Fatih, Turkey
Hotel 275 m²
Fatih, Turkey
Rooms 8
Area 275 m²
Number of floors 4
The building is located in Gedikpaşa / Fatih, surrounded by cafes, shops and historical monu…
$1,60M
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