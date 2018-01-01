Beyoglu Istanbul Residence

Mahmutlar, Turkey

We present to your attention the grandiose project of the premium residential complex - class Al Firdaus from the construction company Kurt Safir. A residential complex with unique infrastructure, located in the picturesque area of Alanya, Kargyjak. Thanks to the successful choice of the land, namely one of the hills of the foot of the Taurus Mountains, absolutely all apartments offer stunning views of the Mediterranean Sea, the city and the ancient fortress of Alanya. Kargicak is an elite area located just a 20-minute drive from the center of Alanya, between the Taurus mountain range and the Mediterranean Sea. Al Firdaus (“highest degree of paradise”) is a great choice for those who value a luxurious lifestyle and a private, delicate pastime. The main priority of the complex is a halal concept, a special infrastructure and atmosphere for clients professing Islam. In this project, taking into account the rules of privacy and tradition, all conditions for a high-quality, comfortable vacation and the life of Muslim families are met . Residence will be an ideal option for a certain circle of clients who, due to religious and ethical considerations, cannot be accommodated in classical residential complexes, but have enough budget to become the owner of premium real estate. Al Firdaus will become not only a place of rest, but also a kind of cultural center. A multifunctional infrastructure will be located in a separate building: prayer rooms, business event rooms, a restaurant, a cinema, a library, separate recreation areas and SPA. A complex with bewitching panoramic views is designed in the classical traditions of Islamic architecture. During the construction, environmentally friendly materials and modern technologies of the highest quality will be used. The residence will be located on a plot of land of 13800 m2, will consist of seven 4-storey blocks and 104 luxury apartments of various layouts. The apartments will be equipped with air conditioning, a warm floor system and household appliances. The penthouses will have saunas and indoor pools on terraces. The exclusive infrastructure of the complex will be: Covered pools with purified anolite water (for prevention from COVID-19 and other viruses) Covered water parks Recreation rooms Saunas Hamams Roman steam Massage rooms and VIP massage rooms with a jacuzzi Fitness salons Playgrounds for children, kindergarten Restaurant Cinema Library Meeting rooms and business meetings Prayer rooms Guest Apartments Gardens with landscape design Transfer to the city and to the beach Parking Generator Enhanced Security and Video Surveillance System Characteristics of apartments: Steel front doors PVC double glazed windows Floors - Cafe Walls - waterproof paint Kitchen with a full set of furniture, granite countertops and a set of household appliances (spirit, stove, hood, dishwasher, washing machine and refrigerator) Bathrooms with a full range of plumbing and furniture Felt Heating Conditioning system Basic and additional lighting Large balconies and terraces Wireless Internet Access Satellite TV Types of apartments: 1 + 1 (57-64 m2) - 42 apartments 2 + 1 (80-99 m2) - 44 apartments 2 + 1 garden duplex (105 m2) - 2 apartments 3 + 1 penthouse with pool (209 - 215 m2) - 8 apartments 4 + 1 garden duplex (148 m2) - 2 apartments 4 + 1 penthouse with pool (290 - 320 m2) - 5 apartments 5 + 1 penthouse with pool (334 m2) - 1 apartment